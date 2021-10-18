Suns extend Landry Shamet

Adrian Wojnarowksi: Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a four-year, $43 million rookie contract extension, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Deandre Ayton was the first overall pick, helped carry the Suns two wins away from a championship last season, but couldn’t get an extension. Now, Phoenix got a deal done with Landry Shamet, who hasn’t played a game for them yet?! pic.twitter.com/2r0sel8cTT – 5:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet agreeing on a four-year, $43 million extension: es.pn/3AUmXKg – 5:32 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
DeAndre Ayton when he sees Phoenix just gave Landry Shamet a rookie extension pic.twitter.com/OLvvgJKsTK – 5:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet was a dangerous addition to the shooting game pic.twitter.com/2zAxbzvcpJ – 3:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Jae Crowder getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XBr748EyBy – 3:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
On Wednesday, @Jorge Sierra’s @Yossi Gozlan said Wendell Carter Jr. would sign an extension for $12 million annually. We discussed on Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Huerter, Miles Bridges, Landry Shamet and more below. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 5:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a four-year, $43 million rookie contract extension, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 18, 2021
Michael Scotto: The Suns and Landry Shamet have had an ongoing dialogue about a possible extension, HoopsHype has learned. One source I spoke to categorized an extension as “50-50” by the deadline. -via HoopsHype / October 13, 2021