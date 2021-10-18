Suns extensions talks with Deandre Ayton end without deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Suns talks with Deandre Ayton on rookie extension have ended — without a deal. Ayton expected max contract and owner Robert Sarver hasn’t offered it. More coming on consequences for failing to reach deal with 2018 No. 1 overall pick. NBA Today debut, ESPN2. Now.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Deandre Ayton was the first overall pick, helped carry the Suns two wins away from a championship last season, but couldn’t get an extension. Now, Phoenix got a deal done with Landry Shamet, who hasn’t played a game for them yet?! pic.twitter.com/2r0sel8cTT – 5:44 PM
Deandre Ayton was the first overall pick, helped carry the Suns two wins away from a championship last season, but couldn’t get an extension. Now, Phoenix got a deal done with Landry Shamet, who hasn’t played a game for them yet?! pic.twitter.com/2r0sel8cTT – 5:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Deandre Ayton seeing everyone get a new contract from the Suns except him pic.twitter.com/60UtjuLTbi – 5:38 PM
Deandre Ayton seeing everyone get a new contract from the Suns except him pic.twitter.com/60UtjuLTbi – 5:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sarver got killed for drafting Ayton over Luka, and Ayton has largely justified the pick since then with how instrumental he was in the Finals run and NOW they’re going to lowball him? – 5:28 PM
Sarver got killed for drafting Ayton over Luka, and Ayton has largely justified the pick since then with how instrumental he was in the Finals run and NOW they’re going to lowball him? – 5:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This Shamet contract has gotta be insulting to Ayton. That’s…wow. – 5:23 PM
This Shamet contract has gotta be insulting to Ayton. That’s…wow. – 5:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
DeAndre Ayton when he sees Phoenix just gave Landry Shamet a rookie extension pic.twitter.com/OLvvgJKsTK – 5:16 PM
DeAndre Ayton when he sees Phoenix just gave Landry Shamet a rookie extension pic.twitter.com/OLvvgJKsTK – 5:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
No deal between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns after contract extension talks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:12 PM
No deal between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns after contract extension talks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:12 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
As a player in a vacuum, Ayton is definitely not worth a max and it’s not hugely close. But it’s the circumstances that seem to both permit and require that he gets one. – 4:39 PM
As a player in a vacuum, Ayton is definitely not worth a max and it’s not hugely close. But it’s the circumstances that seem to both permit and require that he gets one. – 4:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA debut with the @Sixers.
Simmons is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15p/10r/5a in his first career game (Grant Hill and Deandre Ayton). pic.twitter.com/k5r9irWYA6 – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2017, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA debut with the @Sixers.
Simmons is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15p/10r/5a in his first career game (Grant Hill and Deandre Ayton). pic.twitter.com/k5r9irWYA6 – 4:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Minnesota is going to make genuine improvements this offseason, but I’ve quietly been thinking all offseason that if the Suns don’t make it back to the Finals, they jump to the front of the “if KAT is unhappy” line with an offer like Ayton, Cam and a whole bunch of picks. – 3:58 PM
I think Minnesota is going to make genuine improvements this offseason, but I’ve quietly been thinking all offseason that if the Suns don’t make it back to the Finals, they jump to the front of the “if KAT is unhappy” line with an offer like Ayton, Cam and a whole bunch of picks. – 3:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Deandre Ayton, Suns end contract extension talks without deal after Phoenix declines to offer max
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… pic.twitter.com/LKbS2HYOMu – 3:55 PM
Deandre Ayton, Suns end contract extension talks without deal after Phoenix declines to offer max
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… pic.twitter.com/LKbS2HYOMu – 3:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Suns and Robert Sarver decided to not extend Deandre Ayton. With so many other guys getting theirs, this seems like an appropriate feeling today: pic.twitter.com/nvZ7e2zIvJ – 3:53 PM
The Suns and Robert Sarver decided to not extend Deandre Ayton. With so many other guys getting theirs, this seems like an appropriate feeling today: pic.twitter.com/nvZ7e2zIvJ – 3:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges talks rookie extension, supporting Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UsMS4mqIYP – 3:51 PM
Mikal Bridges talks rookie extension, supporting Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UsMS4mqIYP – 3:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton not getting a deal and being there for him as a teammate: pic.twitter.com/Tuw6qMAFuA – 3:49 PM
Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton not getting a deal and being there for him as a teammate: pic.twitter.com/Tuw6qMAFuA – 3:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns don’t offer max, reportedly don’t reach contract extension with Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/sun… – 3:46 PM
Suns don’t offer max, reportedly don’t reach contract extension with Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/sun… – 3:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said his goal when it comes to players is to win games and get them paid when asked about Deandre Ayton’s contract talks that are reportedly ended without a deal being reached on rookie extension.
Declined to discuss talks as the deadline is 3 p.m. #Suns – 3:40 PM
Monty Williams said his goal when it comes to players is to win games and get them paid when asked about Deandre Ayton’s contract talks that are reportedly ended without a deal being reached on rookie extension.
Declined to discuss talks as the deadline is 3 p.m. #Suns – 3:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monty Williams declined to speak on the negations regarding Deandre Ayton, but he did say it’s on him to help guys in every way he can, including getting paid. – 3:37 PM
Monty Williams declined to speak on the negations regarding Deandre Ayton, but he did say it’s on him to help guys in every way he can, including getting paid. – 3:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have a Suns take and I wonder how hot it is, so here goes:
I’d rather have Mikal Bridges on my team than DeAndre Ayton. I’d still pay Ayton in context, but when you factor in skillset scarcity and my view of upside I’d rather have Bridges.
Do people agree? Who are you taking? – 3:35 PM
I have a Suns take and I wonder how hot it is, so here goes:
I’d rather have Mikal Bridges on my team than DeAndre Ayton. I’d still pay Ayton in context, but when you factor in skillset scarcity and my view of upside I’d rather have Bridges.
Do people agree? Who are you taking? – 3:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Ayton, #Suns fail to reach deal on rookie extension
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:32 PM
Report: Ayton, #Suns fail to reach deal on rookie extension
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton seems to be in good spirits as #ESPN is reporting contract talks on rookie extension with #Suns have ended without a deal. Ayton wanted the max which was five years, $172M. pic.twitter.com/kAKMv2LQAc – 3:30 PM
Deandre Ayton seems to be in good spirits as #ESPN is reporting contract talks on rookie extension with #Suns have ended without a deal. Ayton wanted the max which was five years, $172M. pic.twitter.com/kAKMv2LQAc – 3:30 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Forget the Ayton news, seeing Woj’s entire body is weird to me for some reason. pic.twitter.com/vfC2Rxy9fV – 3:29 PM
Forget the Ayton news, seeing Woj’s entire body is weird to me for some reason. pic.twitter.com/vfC2Rxy9fV – 3:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
According to Woj, the Suns won’t be coming to an agreement on an extension for Deandre Ayton. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what comes next for him and for Phoenix: bit.ly/3n7U48G pic.twitter.com/j2oCqHuvsO – 3:27 PM
According to Woj, the Suns won’t be coming to an agreement on an extension for Deandre Ayton. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what comes next for him and for Phoenix: bit.ly/3n7U48G pic.twitter.com/j2oCqHuvsO – 3:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Last thing I’ll say about the Ayton situation for now is that Phoenix should feel very fortunate that they locked up Bridges. I really think he would’ve gotten a max offer sheet from someone based on the scarcity of wings alone. At least now they only have one guy to worry about. – 3:14 PM
Last thing I’ll say about the Ayton situation for now is that Phoenix should feel very fortunate that they locked up Bridges. I really think he would’ve gotten a max offer sheet from someone based on the scarcity of wings alone. At least now they only have one guy to worry about. – 3:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Before Hornets fans ask, yes Ayton would be fantastic for the Hornets. No, I don’t expect the Suns to deal him, Sarver is a businessman, he has leverage in RFA and will use it – 3:11 PM
Before Hornets fans ask, yes Ayton would be fantastic for the Hornets. No, I don’t expect the Suns to deal him, Sarver is a businessman, he has leverage in RFA and will use it – 3:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns talks with Ayton on extension ended without deal sportando.basketball/en/suns-talks-… – 3:11 PM
Suns talks with Ayton on extension ended without deal sportando.basketball/en/suns-talks-… – 3:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Suns talks with Deandre Ayton on rookie extension have ended — without a deal. Ayton expected max contract and owner Robert Sarver hasn’t offered it. More coming on consequences for failing to reach deal with 2018 No. 1 overall pick. NBA Today debut, ESPN2. Now. – 2:57 PM
ESPN Sources: Suns talks with Deandre Ayton on rookie extension have ended — without a deal. Ayton expected max contract and owner Robert Sarver hasn’t offered it. More coming on consequences for failing to reach deal with 2018 No. 1 overall pick. NBA Today debut, ESPN2. Now. – 2:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Me when the Suns sign Mikal Bridges to an extension vs. me when the Suns don’t sign Deandre Ayton to an extension pic.twitter.com/I9eZ47zMtD – 2:07 PM
Me when the Suns sign Mikal Bridges to an extension vs. me when the Suns don’t sign Deandre Ayton to an extension pic.twitter.com/I9eZ47zMtD – 2:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Deandre Ayton today (or something like this): pic.twitter.com/Iur35VAYRA – 11:47 AM
Deandre Ayton today (or something like this): pic.twitter.com/Iur35VAYRA – 11:47 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:
D. Ayton
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson Jr
M. Bamba
C. Sexton
K. Knox
Miles Bridges
T. Brown Jr
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
J. Okogie
G. Allen
A. Holiday
A. Simons
L. Shamet – 9:21 AM
6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:
D. Ayton
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson Jr
M. Bamba
C. Sexton
K. Knox
Miles Bridges
T. Brown Jr
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
J. Okogie
G. Allen
A. Holiday
A. Simons
L. Shamet – 9:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players I’m keeping an eye on for rookie scale extensions before tomorrow’s (Monday, 10/18) deadline:
D. Ayton
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Bamba
Miles Bridges
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
Everyone else has either extended already or isn’t likely to. – 4:43 PM
Players I’m keeping an eye on for rookie scale extensions before tomorrow’s (Monday, 10/18) deadline:
D. Ayton
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Bamba
Miles Bridges
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
Everyone else has either extended already or isn’t likely to. – 4:43 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Deandre Ayton declined to speak with the media today -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / October 18, 2021
Kellan Olson: Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton: “We came here together and we obviously always want to be here together. We both want to be here and I want him here as well. Obviously I can’t do nothing, I’m not in the process, but we want him here and I know he wants to be here as well.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 18, 2021
Jordan Schultz: No deal has been reached between the #Suns and franchise center Deandre Ayton, source confirms. This comes as no surprise, given Robert Sarver’s ineptitude and refusal to give Ayton the max deal he commands. Asking executives/coaches around the league, Ayton deserves a deal. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / October 18, 2021