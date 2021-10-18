Tampering investigations involving Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry ongoing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the tampering investigations into sign-and-trades completed by Miami (Kyle Lowry) and Chicago (Lonzo Ball) are “ongoing.” – 3:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Adam Silver on Ball/Lowry tampering investigations: “Those investigations are ongoing. No update right now.” – 3:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
More commitments for the @HouOpenGolf : Former major winners Jason Day (former world no. 1) and Shane Lowry have committed to the 2021 Houston Open field which is set for Nov. 11-14 at @memorialparkgc. #AstrosFoundation ⛳ – 3:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kyle Lowry holds the Raptors franchise record for most triple-doubles with 16. Do you expect Scottie Barnes to break that record in his Raptors career? – 11:50 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
👉Chicago Buls Lookahead w/ @Bulls_Jay
🔘 The Lonzo-DeRozan-LaVine-Vooch fit
🔘 Alex Caruso/Coby White
🔘 Pat Williams
🔘 The rotation
🔘 Defense
🔘 Lineups
🔘 Win total
🔘 MORE
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx524
SUBSCRIBE
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks
TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j54cp5vyd9 – 2:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine talks life with Lonzo, as the Bulls prepare for the regular season.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 4:36 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
In the preseason, Tyler Herro played 43 minutes next to Kyle Lowry and 92 minutes without.
Per 36 with: 30.1 points, 7.5 boards, 5.0 dimes, 2.5 steals and 3.3 treys (25 USG%, 69 TS%).
Per 36 without: 29.9 points, 5.9 boards, 3.9 dimes, 0.4 steals and 3.5 treys (33 USG%, 61 TS%) – 10:49 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Always see guys throw it off players to save it from going out of bounds, but not many times to save a backcourt violation.
Smart play by Lonzo! pic.twitter.com/izg36UnMeO – 9:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler on the pace Kyle Lowry plays with: “It’s a blessing and sometimes it’s a curse, because you have to be in some real great shape to be out there in what we call the Kyle Chaos.” #MiamiHeat pic.twitter.com/1aVlp9WfUv – 9:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams spells Tony Bradley, and is now playing center for Bulls alongside Caruso, Lonzo, Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan. – 8:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is truly doing some outstanding things
Some of it is Kyle Lowry
Some of it is confidence
A lot of it is his skill set progressing – 8:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro ran the offense in the first stretch without Jimmy Butler or Kyle Lowry. As @Anthony Chiang pointed out, he’s been doing a great job in the PnR. He spent a good chunk of the offseason working on his handle and playmaking. – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As @Stacey21King is saying on the @NBCSChicago broadcast right now, Lonzo Ball’s defense is impactful on the whole team. Asked Donovan about that pregame. He said they want to make sure Ball balances his aggressiveness because he anticipates actions so well. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is the Bam that will be needed when Lowry and Butler are on the sideline – 8:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Lonzo Ball starting the game off with some stellar defense. pic.twitter.com/cPgnz5ZW5m – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rotation in the first half of its preseason dress rehearsal ..
Starters: Lowry, Butler, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo.
Bench: Herro, Dedmon, Morris and Strus. – 7:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo is staggering Butler and Lowry through the middle portions of the first half, making sure one is running the offense at all times. Both will obviously close the half. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat going with the Butler or Lowry as primary ballhandler approach. – 7:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So looks like your Heat rotation is Butler, Lowry, Adebayo, Robinson and Tucker as first five, followed by Herro, Morris, Dedmon, Strus. So far no Vincent, Martin or Okpala. – 7:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Rotation notes from the 1Q
– Butler played most of the minutes, getting time running the +bench offense
– Lowry came out midway through, then subbed in for Butler in the last minute-plus. Gave him a chance to run the +bench offense
– Bam always played w/ at least one of JB/Lowry – 7:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That corner three from Herro is the definition of the Lowry/Herro backcourt
He’s going to really elevate him – 7:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That play a minute ago was something to remember
Lowry/Butler PnR
Butler catches on roll and tosses to Bam on baseline
Bam drives and hits Robinson for weak side three
That’s the formula – 6:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Lowry to handle Jimmy Butler beginning his offense more in the mid-post. – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
D. Schroder
R. Langford
J. Tatum
J. Parker
G. Williams
Heat starters:
K. Lowry
D. Robinson
J. Butler
P.J. Tucker
B. Adebayo – 6:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with its projected starting lineup to close the preseason tonight: Bam Adebayo, P.J Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Second game this group has played together during the six-game preseason schedule. – 6:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – October 15, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Langford, Tatum, Parker, G. Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Smart, Pritchard Miami: Oladipo pic.twitter.com/CrEWVC3YUh – 6:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looks like the Heat will be starting Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson, Butler and Lowry. Dress-rehearsal time against shorthanded Celtics (starting Tatum, Parker, G. Williams, Langford, Schroder). – 5:58 PM
More on this storyline
We’re told Dallas finished second behind the Heat for Lowry; he was intrigued by the Mavericks, who were willing to meet his price tag, but he preferred playing with Jimmy Butler in Miami. -via Miami Herald / August 9, 2021
New Orleans was willing to go to $90 million over three years or more, according to a source, but Lowry never leaned toward going there, according to the source. Lowry took three years and $85 million from Miami. -via Miami Herald / August 9, 2021
With the NBA investigating the timing of the sign-and-trade transaction utilized by the Miami Heat to land free-agent guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, several mitigating factors would appear to stand in the Heat’s favor. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 8, 2021