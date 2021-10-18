Timberwolves exercise team option on Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels

Shams Charania: Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves have picked up third-year rookie scale options on Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Rookie option deadline is Nov. 1; Minnesota takes care of their two 2020 first-rounders (Edwards No. 1, McDaniels No. 28) before the season begins.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Big news! #NBACast on NBA League Pass is back this year, and @Danny Leroux and I are starting with an awesome matchup of young players: Houston and Jalen Green vs Minnesota and Anthony Edwards on opening night at 8 ET. Join us: nba.com/game/hou-vs-mi… – 5:38 PM
