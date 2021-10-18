Timberwolves exercise team option on Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels

USA Today Sports

Shams Charania: Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves have picked up third-year rookie scale options on Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Rookie option deadline is Nov. 1; Minnesota takes care of their two 2020 first-rounders (Edwards No. 1, McDaniels No. 28) before the season begins.
