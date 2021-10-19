Cade Cunningham ruled out for season opener

Omari Sanfoka II: Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain) is officially out for tomorrow’s season opener against the Bulls
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham to miss season opener with ankle sprain freep.com/story/sports/n… – 6:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham ruled out of season opener vs. #Bulls: bit.ly/3aQZ6kn pic.twitter.com/V9rHEMCL7P – 5:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham (ankle) is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s season opener against the Bulls. – 5:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Next opportunity for Cade Cunningham to make his home debut is Oct. 30 against the Orlando Magic. – 5:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain) is out for season opener vs. Bulls tomorrow. He missed all of preseason with the injury
On Bulls’ side, Troy Brown Jr. (illness) is listed as questionable – 5:35 PM
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain) is out for season opener vs. Bulls tomorrow. He missed all of preseason with the injury
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is OUT for Wednesday’s opener against the #Bulls. – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain) is officially out for tomorrow’s season opener against the Bulls – 5:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cade Cunningham Diary #1: “I’m in the NBA now and want to win. The only thing that gets real credit in the NBA is guys that win, teams that win. So being the No. 1 pick, you need to impact winning.” #NBA #Pistons bit.ly/2ZawFeL – 3:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Anticipation builds for debut of the new face of cool — #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham: bit.ly/3lXTwDe pic.twitter.com/ciZOFywzBZ – 3:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Moving pictures of #Pistons Cade Cunningham today after practice. pic.twitter.com/zKGycTb93n – 1:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant on Cade Cunningham: “We got a good feel (for his game); we know what he brings to the table…he has a lot of positives that will definitely help our team.” – 12:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham practiced some today. “We’re not going to put a timetable on him. When he’s ready to go, he’ll go.” – 12:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s status for tomorrow: “We don’t know yet.” – 12:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“The pressure thing, everybody has their own story to write. So I feel I’m the only one that has the authority to write my story,” 2021 #NBA #1 draft pick CadeCunningham_ said. #Pistons Cade Cunningham Diary #1. Learn much more in @TheUndefeated bit.ly/3G2VqdG – 10:40 AM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
EXCLUSIVE Q&A: Grant Hill reflects on #Pistons tenure, disdain for teal and excitement about No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.
theundefeated.com/features/grant… – 10:29 AM
EXCLUSIVE Q&A: Grant Hill reflects on #Pistons tenure, disdain for teal and excitement about No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Stop asking me if #Pistons Cade Cunningham is going to play.
If I knew, you’d see a tweet that started with BREAKING NEWS:
Until then, chill. – 10:04 AM
Stop asking me if #Pistons Cade Cunningham is going to play.
If I knew, you’d see a tweet that started with BREAKING NEWS:
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Let’s be clear about something: I’ve asked several times about #Pistons Cade Cunningham’s ankle injury. We’re not sitting in the press conference NOT asking about it.
It’s. Day. To. Day. Dwane Casey doesn’t run around looking at MRIs and we’re not going to see it. – 10:00 AM
Let’s be clear about something: I’ve asked several times about #Pistons Cade Cunningham’s ankle injury. We’re not sitting in the press conference NOT asking about it.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My awards picks:
MVP: Giannis
Sleeper: Donovan Mitchell/Jayson Tatum
DPOY: Draymond Green
Sleeper: OG Anunoby
MIP: Anunoby
Sleeper: Keldon Johnson
ROY: Cade Cunningham
Sleeper: Chris Duarte
COY: Steve Nash
Sleeper: Chris Finch
6MOY: Jordan Clarkson
My awards picks:
MVP: Giannis
Sleeper: Donovan Mitchell/Jayson Tatum
DPOY: Draymond Green
Sleeper: OG Anunoby
MIP: Anunoby
Sleeper: Keldon Johnson
ROY: Cade Cunningham
Sleeper: Chris Duarte
COY: Steve Nash
Sleeper: Chris Finch
6MOY: Jordan Clarkson
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Anticipation builds for debut of the new face of cool — #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/LsQ5MBAfym – 9:09 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Anticipation builds for debut of the new face of cool — #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham: bit.ly/3lS1zRG pic.twitter.com/E4tOMItzkF – 9:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II: No update on Cade Cunningham’s status. He went through some of practice today -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 19, 2021
James Edwards III: Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He went through some of the practice today. For me, it’s about his health and longevity.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 18, 2021
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey reiterated that they’re not going to rush Cade Cunningham back: “He’s too valuable for us.” He said they’ll sit down with Cade’s camp and figure out a plan for his return. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 12, 2021