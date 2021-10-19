Celtics re-sign Jabari Parker

Shams Charania: Jabari Parker has agreed on a new deal to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Parker cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Been a rough couple of weeks for former top 3 picks from Duke. Kyrie sacked for his refusal to get vaccinated. Zion sidelined with a broken foot. Jabari & Jahlil both cut/unemployed. Now Bagley out of Kings rotation. Ingram, Tatum & Barrett gotta hold it down for Coach K’s boys. – 8:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jabari Parker made the roster, left the roster, then made the roster again.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The only thing I can think of right now with Jabari is that maybe Juancho isn’t working out and salary dumping him in December gets them where they want to be financially and Jabari > Hernangomez – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After they re-sign Jabari Parker, the Celtics will be about $6.3M over the luxury tax. If that’s a concern later in the year, Boston is within a small salary-dumping trade of getting out of the tax entirely.
Brad Stevens did some real work on the cap sheet in his first offseason. – 7:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jabari Parker is back with the #Celtics on a new deal just hours after he cleared waivers. More: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 7:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Jabari Parker has agreed on a new deal to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Parker cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET. – 6:46 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I find it hard to believe that Jabari Parker could not make the Boston Celtic roster. He was the number two over-all pick out of Duke just a few years ago. Yikes! – 7:05 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jabari Parker out, Brodric Thomas in, Celtics roster is set for now, and other practice notes bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/10/18/jab… – 3:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Looking at our roster overall, wanted to have some flexibility there,” Ime Udoka on waiving Jabari Parker. – 12:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said Celtics wanted some flexibility with the roster which resulted in Jabari Parker being waived. – 12:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say they have waived forward Jabari Parker.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A closer look at the Celtics electing to waive Jabari Parker and what it means for team’s flexibility and finances moving forward masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 3:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics are about $4.6 million over the luxury tax line after the Jabari Parker waiver. – 2:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston will have $100,000 in dead money on the books after waiving Jabari Parker.
The Celtics now have one open standard roster spot and 1 open Two-Way roster spot. – 2:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Boston Celtics have waived forward Jabari Parker. – 2:26 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The Celtics are waiving forward Jabari Parker, according to a league source. bostonglobe.com/2021/10/17/spo… – 2:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics roster cuts reporting on @The Athletic:
– Who is heading to the G League?
– What happened with Garrison Matthews
– Plans for the remaining two-way slot
– Jabari Parker winning the last spot
theathletic.com/2893636/2021/1…
