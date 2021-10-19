Collin Sexton hoped for a $100 million contract extension with Cavs

Chris Fedor: Multiple sources tell @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs Collin Sexton’s side initially hoped for a contract in the $100M range. But they were never stuck on that number. They were open & willing to finalize a lesser deal. Now it’s time to move forward. Together
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Collin Sexton after practice today putting up shots.
J.B. Bickerstaff said Sexton was the same at practice after there was no agreement on a contract extension.
“He was doing all the things that we asked him to do, that he’s always done […] He’s going to be him.” pic.twitter.com/RpyewUaVAt – 1:58 PM
#Cavs Collin Sexton after practice today putting up shots.
J.B. Bickerstaff said Sexton was the same at practice after there was no agreement on a contract extension.
“He was doing all the things that we asked him to do, that he’s always done […] He’s going to be him.” pic.twitter.com/RpyewUaVAt – 1:58 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: #Cavs, Collin Sexton fail to agree on extension, guard becomes RFA after this season beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:25 AM
ICYMI: #Cavs, Collin Sexton fail to agree on extension, guard becomes RFA after this season beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:25 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I get the sense that #Cavs and Collin Sexton were definitely apart in their contract talks, but not with the annual numbers that many seem to be speculating about. Will have more on tomorrow’s Wine and Gold Talk Podcast! – 12:07 AM
I get the sense that #Cavs and Collin Sexton were definitely apart in their contract talks, but not with the annual numbers that many seem to be speculating about. Will have more on tomorrow’s Wine and Gold Talk Podcast! – 12:07 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Totally OK with not signing Sexton to an extension, especially with Garland coming up next year and Mobley two years after that. Want him with the team, but not at $25-27M per year – 12:00 AM
Totally OK with not signing Sexton to an extension, especially with Garland coming up next year and Mobley two years after that. Want him with the team, but not at $25-27M per year – 12:00 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs, Collin Sexton fail to agree on rookie contract extension, guard will become restricted free agent after this season beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:04 PM
#Cavs, Collin Sexton fail to agree on rookie contract extension, guard will become restricted free agent after this season beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:04 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New for @Jorge Sierra:
I wrote about the players who didn’t receive rookie-scale extensions and what restricted free agent could look like for Deandre Ayton, Collin Sexton, Miles Bridges, Donte DinVincenzo, and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 7:33 PM
New for @Jorge Sierra:
I wrote about the players who didn’t receive rookie-scale extensions and what restricted free agent could look like for Deandre Ayton, Collin Sexton, Miles Bridges, Donte DinVincenzo, and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 7:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As first reported by @clevelanddotcom, here’s the full story on #Cavs and Collin Sexton failing to reach an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension, which allows him to become a restricted free agent following this season
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/c… – 6:46 PM
As first reported by @clevelanddotcom, here’s the full story on #Cavs and Collin Sexton failing to reach an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension, which allows him to become a restricted free agent following this season
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/c… – 6:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs and Collin Sexton did not come to an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension, sources confirm to @TheAthletic. He will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season. – 6:42 PM
#Cavs and Collin Sexton did not come to an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension, sources confirm to @TheAthletic. He will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season. – 6:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Three pretty significant 2018 draft guys — Sexton, Miles Bridges, DiVincenzo — still with no deals, along with a few others. 25 minutes to go. – 5:35 PM
Three pretty significant 2018 draft guys — Sexton, Miles Bridges, DiVincenzo — still with no deals, along with a few others. 25 minutes to go. – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:
D. Ayton
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson Jr
M. Bamba
C. Sexton
K. Knox
Miles Bridges
T. Brown Jr
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
J. Okogie
G. Allen
A. Holiday
A. Simons
L. Shamet – 9:21 AM
6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:
D. Ayton
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson Jr
M. Bamba
C. Sexton
K. Knox
Miles Bridges
T. Brown Jr
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
J. Okogie
G. Allen
A. Holiday
A. Simons
L. Shamet – 9:21 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
2020-21 predictions:
MVP: Luka Doncic
Coach of the Year: Billy Donovan
Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo
Rookie of the Year: Cade Cunningham
Most Improved: Collin Sexton
Sixth Man: Dumb award – 11:51 AM
2020-21 predictions:
MVP: Luka Doncic
Coach of the Year: Billy Donovan
Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo
Rookie of the Year: Cade Cunningham
Most Improved: Collin Sexton
Sixth Man: Dumb award – 11:51 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He knows that this is his home and we want to have him here”
@Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman breaks down the long-term contracts talks for Collin Sexton with @TermineRadio and @Jumpshot8
Hear the Cavaliers Season Preview show on the SXM App! 🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewCava… pic.twitter.com/6DFkuzGh6Y – 9:49 AM
“He knows that this is his home and we want to have him here”
@Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman breaks down the long-term contracts talks for Collin Sexton with @TermineRadio and @Jumpshot8
Hear the Cavaliers Season Preview show on the SXM App! 🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewCava… pic.twitter.com/6DFkuzGh6Y – 9:49 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs and shooting guard Collin Sexton do not have an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension and he’ll become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 18, 2021