Damian Lillard: I'm not leaving Portland... it's not gonna happen

Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on speculation picking up if the team starts slow: “I’ll answer that the same way I answered it on media day. I’m not leaving Portland. … It’s an easy thing and a popular thing to say but it’s not gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/zJJbSVuX8j
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings guard Davion Mitchell ready to tip-off his first NBA season in Portland tomorrow night, against Damian Lillard, who has been a resource for him to get advice from as an older rookie coming into the league.
FULL VIDEO: youtu.be/wqH4RjPlDlw pic.twitter.com/un83hZCZXS – 5:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell said he spoke to Damian Lillard when he was in Portland and he also has a relationship with Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/G1uddSaFfI – 4:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is set to open his career against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s a tall task, but he’s looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/LiMAQIlqbc – 4:10 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Even though Trail Blazers fans know, it bears repeating – No way in hell a Lillard/Simmons deal is even considered by Portland. Dame’s composure is unparalleled. His commitment to the game, unquestioned. The same could not and cannot be said of Simmons – especially after today. – 3:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on speculation picking up if the team starts slow: “I’ll answer that the same way I answered it on media day. I’m not leaving Portland. … It’s an easy thing and a popular thing to say but it’s not gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/zJJbSVuX8j – 3:26 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
part 1 of the OPEN FLOOR-CROSSOVER nba potluck season preview extravaganza w/ @RohanNadkarni, @Howard Beck, @Chris Herring, and @SIChrisMannix is live🏀we discuss lakers, warriors, dame, zion, bold predictions, and more!
part 2 (the East) drops later today: link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 8:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers weather storm with Damian Lillard nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/tra… – 11:17 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
What’s your favorite video from the album??? #RightOne #HimDuncan #WeTheOnes #TheJuice #HomeTeam #GOATSpirit
🎥 youtube.com/playlist?list=… pic.twitter.com/vYfDABZlkp – 9:10 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Dame D.O.L.L.A. – Right One featuring Lil Wayne and Mozzy youtu.be/jFsAOeLVbPc via @YouTube – 8:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Let’s do this:
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Embiid
ROY: Suggs
Most Improved: Poole
6th Man: Gallinari
Coach: Malone
1st: Harden, Luka, Durant, Giannis, Jokic
2nd: Steph, Dame, LeBron, Tatum, Embiid
3rd: Mitchell, Booker, Butler, Davis, Bam
Scoring champ: Booker – 8:23 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
YouTube premiere of my video for “Right One” featuring @LilTunechi and @MozzyThaMotive is live! youtu.be/jFsAOeLVbPc – 8:17 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Jumping on my YouTube live in a few YouTube.com/DamianLillard – 7:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard launching some halfcourt threes after Monday’s practice. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/INoXn04gaU – 6:06 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Right One 🎥 🎞 featuring @LilTunechi and @MozzyThaMotive dropping tonight…
📱🖥💻 📺 YouTube.com/DamianLillard
#DameDOLLA @FrontPageMusic @YoungMoneySite @EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/404JtZbc0x – 5:58 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Last year we saw Steph Curry move into the No. 1 spot on the GSW franchise leaderboard.
This year that 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 happen twice:
🟤 POR – Damian Lillard 1,224 to go
🟢 MIL – Giannis Antetokounmpo 1,893 to go
Hit me with the Future Moment you’re waiting for most. #NBATopShotThis pic.twitter.com/pwt4ed2ah0 – 4:18 PM
More on this storyline
The organization probably feels like it’s gone well so you have two different sides to this and I think rival teams still believe he will be moved, it’s just a matter of time and one player that Philadelphia has monitored throughout the last few months and I think it will continue and the ball will continue to be rolled is Damian Lillard with Portland. I think there’s going to be a light going into this upcoming NBA season on the future of Damian Lillard and if Portland gets off to a rough start, like, I’ll tell you guys this if they’re not improved under Chauncey Billups this year, they risk losing Damian Lillard long term. -via Sixers Wire / October 15, 2021
Philadelphia’s loftier sights remain set on Lillard and Bradley Beal possibly growing dissatisfied in Portland and Washington, respectively, sources said. A far larger pool of players also become trade-eligible on December 15, then incorporating most of the newly-signed players from this past offseason. It seems the chances of any Simmons trade, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, will grow significantly larger in late December than anytime soon, barring any change in a rival team’s circumstances. -via Bleacher Report / October 14, 2021
League sources say that Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Toronto (in alphabetical order) have been the most determined suitors for Simmons since last season ended. Morey doesn’t appear to possess anywhere near the leverage in trade talks to demand the level of star he hopes will ultimately headline what the Sixers get in return for Simmons — namely Portland’s Damian Lillard — but from the start he’s been in a far stronger position than Simmons. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 12, 2021