USA Today Sports

Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Games

Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

October 19, 2021- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 19, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 104, Milwaukee Bucks 127 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 4 AST
The last player in @Brooklyn Nets franchise history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game in a season opener was Julius Erving in 1973-74 (ABA). pic.twitter.com/NodsaJJTVw10:12 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says every team in the league will look at their first week and then see what they need to do. But he says the Bucks got 19 more shots up and it was like that from the start and an uphill battle for the Nets. – 10:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“It is just one game out of 82 of them — We just couldn’t get over the hump because they had more possessions than us.” – 10:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on the #Nets getting outworked: “We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be, weren’t as physical, they weren’t as organized as we need to be. But the one thing that disappointed me more than anything was just loose balls, 50-50 plays.” #Bucks10:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
20 points off the bench for Pat Connaughton, 15 for Jordan Nwora in the #Bucks win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays 30:57 & scores 32 points, pulls down 14 rebounds & hands out 7 assists. Oh. Blocked 2 shots, too. And had a steal. – 10:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says there’s “clarity and cohesion” that the Nets are missing and still working on and forming. He cited only having 16 days of practice leading up to this Bucks’ rout. – 10:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Bucks beat Brooklyn every which way tonight. Prevailed despite 32 & 11 from KD. Giannis remains unstoppable.
Nets fall to 0-6 (at) Milwaukee since May 2, 2021. – 10:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says the Nets weren’t as “organized” as they needed to be and he also would’ve liked to have seen the Nets get to more loose balls and hustle plays. “We got a long ways to go,” Nash said. – 10:02 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Biggest takeaway from the Nets/Bucks game…..?
As much as I’ll miss seeing him on the sidelines, it’s great to hear @Stan Van Gundy back on the broadcasts. He’s outstanding on the mic👍 – 10:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 7 AST
Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players in @Milwaukee Bucks history to record at least 30p/10r/5a in a season opener, and Antetokounmpo is the only one to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/o7L48W3L2O10:00 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Damn. James Johnson gave OVER bettors a shot with that unnecessary 3-pointer. Lost my first total. At least the NBA is back.. – 10:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Brooklyn Nets, whose 2022 first round pick belongs to the Rockets, currently have the NBA’s worst record – 9:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 104, Bucks 127
Kevin Durant (32 PTS, 11 REBS), Patty Mills (21 PTS), James Harden (20 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets lose their season opener against Milwaukee. With a chance to spoil the Bucks’ ring ceremony, Brooklyn’s struggle to rebound and get stops got in the way. – 9:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
feels like a whole lot of “Save us, KD 🙏” coming this season. – 9:57 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
The Nets shot 53% on 3s, Jrue Holiday didn’t play in the second half—and the Bucks still won by 23 points. Mighty impressive start from Milwaukee.
(Yes, I know who the Nets were missing.) – 9:57 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
THREE Greeks on the Bucks? The rich get richer – 9:57 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets open the season w/ a lopsided 127-104 loss at the Bucks. Brooklyn played 10 players (before emptying the bench), eight of them are 30 years old or older (Millsap, Aldridge, J. Johnson, Mills, Durant, Harden, Griffin, Harris). – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Bucks on opening night 127-104. Kevin Durant with 32 points in the loss. The Bucks took roughly 20 more shots than the Nets and had six players in double-figures. Jrue Holiday’s absence wasn’t felt in the second half. Patty Mills had a strong debut. – 9:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks cap a golden night with a big win over the #Nets.
It preceded a championship ring ceremony for the ages jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 9:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 127, Nets 104
Bucks move to 1-0 on the first night of their championship defense. – 9:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Cam Thomas has officially scored his first points as a Brooklyn Net. – 9:55 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks get championship rings, unveil the title banner and cap it off with a big win at home to start the 2021-22 season.
Giannis with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists. A memorable night for the franchise to say the least. – 9:54 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
With 2:28 left, Giannis Antetokounmpo comes back out and NOW I think he’s done for the night.
Bucks up, 117-102. Antetokounmpo put up 32 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 31 minutes. – 9:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brooklyn adjustments:
* stop playing LaMarcus
* free Bruce Brown
* vaccinate – 9:52 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Cam Thomas Three-Star Rookie Watch 👀 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ – 9:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
omg Cam Thomas first touch jumper. I am so glad the Brand is Strong. – 9:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nets were insistent they were a work in progress after the last preseason game, and man were they right. – 9:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Opening night and Mike Budenholzer takes his use it or lose it with 3:45 left.
Not in midseason form quite yet. Bucks up, 115-101, with 3:45 left. – 9:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
This has been a championship performance by the Bucks. This is what the defending champs are supposed to do. – 9:48 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
The Nets had no answer for Giannis and lost in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/CwDJxdrCZV9:48 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
During the preseason Giannis spoke about having discussions with Grayson Allen about letting it fly when the shot is there. He’s done that tonight. Carrying on from preseason he looks like an excellent fit in this lineup. – 9:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Curious if Giannis Antetokounmpo’s night is done…he has played 30 minutes tonight.
Bucks are up 16 with 5:11 left. – 9:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Soooo, Heat vs Bucks opening night scouting report breakdown tomorrow? – 9:42 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Before anyone blames Kyrie for this loss, this loss was not on him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s tempted to get vaccinated now though. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, I guess that’s it for Brooklyn. There’s always next year. – 9:41 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
In his last 2 games that counted, Giannis is 24-28 from the line. – 9:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant appears to have been poked in the eye. Looks shaken up, but stays in. – 9:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is a bit shaken up after Giannis Antetokounnmpo inadvertently poked him in the eye. He shook it off. – 9:39 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Giannis and Nwora looking good tonight pic.twitter.com/g3IZ2zOvLL9:39 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Harden has to stop with those ineffective fouls. If you’re going to foul, stop the player from getting a bucket. – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora block of Kevin Durant in mid-air = Grayson Allen three. Yup. Sounds right. #Bucks lead 109-95. – 9:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I get to see the Bucks in person in two days I honestly don’t remember the last time I was this excited for a regular-season game. – 9:36 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Pretty obvious Bud doesn’t wanna play George Hill a lot (#analysis). Grayson Allen sliding to PG2 with his SG1 role has really opened up Jordan Nwora for wing minutes. – 9:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a great play by Grayson Allen. Manages to strip Harden and then starts the fastbreak.
Hits Nwora on the right wing, who thinks about going to the basket before remembering he is Jordan Nwora and taking a pull-up 3 from the right wing.
Bucks up, 106-93, with 8:08 left. – 9:35 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
People forget Louisville Jordan Nwora was a PROBLEM 😤😤😤 – 9:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Bucks have pushed the lead to 13. Every time the Nets make a run, the Bucks respond immediately. – 9:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jordan Nwora is having a helluva game for the Bucks – 9:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills (7-of-7 from 3-point range) just tied the #Nets record for most 3s in a game off the bench, and the #NBA mark for 3s in a debut with a new team. – 9:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills (7-of-7 from downtown) just set a new record for 3s by a player off the bench without a miss in his first game of a season. – 9:32 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Patty Mills is currently on pace to go 574-of-574 from 3-point range this season. – 9:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Some of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s eurosteps are just preposterous. – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Milwaukee’s got four blocks tonight, but it feels like more. – 9:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After three quarters, the Bucks lead, 97-85. Antetokounmpo has 25pts/12reb/5ast in 23 minutes.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 124.4
DefRtg: 110.4
Net Rtg: +14.0
ORB%: 26.7%
DRB%: 82.9% – 9:28 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden in the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 on NBA opening night. pic.twitter.com/NiZQADeCwy9:27 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jordan Nwora is kinda nice – 9:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Bucks 97-85. KD with 24, Harden with 20 and Mills with 18. Brooklyn has a shot going into the fourth. But this feels like one of those games where whenever they get close, the Bucks pick it up. – 9:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bucks take a 97-85 lead over the Nets into the 4th quarter. Nets are toast if they can’t string together some stops. – 9:26 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jordan Nwora out here getting the end of quarter iso possessions and getting buckets. – 9:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Bucks 97
Kevin Durant (24 PTS, 8 REBS), James Harden (20 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets may not be able to recover. However, there’s still a chance. Milwaukee has taken 16 more shots than Brooklyn & they have also forced 10 Nets turnovers up until this point. – 9:26 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Now 4 raceouts on Harden step-backs. – 9:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
6-of-6 form downtown for Patty Mills. – 9:22 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Bucks playing KD like he’s the 2021 Finals version of Devin Booker tonight, and the overall effect is similar. – 9:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Game 1 but Claxton doesn’t look ready to be starting center. Harden loves to throw alley oops and pocket passes to player in that position (see Clint Capela) and Claxton has to finish. – 9:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
some of these bucks lineups are are at once a massive flex and basketball malpractice – 9:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Some of the Bucks’ young guys are really getting thrown into the fire defensively tonight needing to match up against Kevin Durant and James Harden. – 9:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Is Bruce Brown hurt or what? – 9:15 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Middleton definitely patterned his game after Kobe. – 9:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
With Jrue Holiday out, Justin Robinson is checking into the game for the first time tonight with 5:23 left in the third quarter. – 9:10 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I look forward to Steve Nash and Kevin Durant blaming the Nets loss on Blake Griffin passing out of an open dunk – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Bucks get their rings, raise first championship banner in 50 years nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/wat…9:04 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis is so damn ridiculous. He looks like he’s coming down hill like a freight train and then he slows down, glides by you and drops in a high glasser with some english. Just ridiculous skill level. – 9:01 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Stepped away at half. Did they say where Jrue is? He tweaked his foot or ankle in Q1. Was it that? – 8:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo felt that fall – took him a moment to get up. #Bucks lead 71-62. – 8:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Small earthquake caused by Bucks fans celebrating Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first ring. pic.twitter.com/1a1amxHk0M8:52 PM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Chuck’s face as Kenny Smith concludes his point about Kyrie Irving and vaccinations: pic.twitter.com/zdtX7M6eff8:51 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Defending champs vs the title favorite.
Opening night.
Top 75 list being unveiled.
Giannis playing great.
Real basketball!
And we get more Kyrie talk for the entire halftime.
Maybe having those guys call out Kyrie during peak ratings is a good thing. But it’s exhausting. – 8:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Khris Middleton breaks out a “Cream City” Kobe 6 PE for NBA opening night. pic.twitter.com/D3S3UNe93C8:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Charles Barkley is speaking true on Kyrie and the vaccine and I’m here for it – 8:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Nets PG Patty Mills: 5-5 (all from 3PT) for 15 points in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/y5VU4AgxcF8:44 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Griffin didn’t play the 5 at all in that first half. All of his 11:59 came alongside Claxton or Aldridge.
In the playoffs, only 3 of his 318 minutes came at the 4.
nba.com/stats/team/161…8:42 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks raise their championship banner 🎥
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…8:41 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
FIBA Patty Mills had been taking it easy on the NBA for over a decade. Now you’re all in big trouble. pic.twitter.com/HgZbkHp79g8:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
[Blake Griffin dunk]
The Pistons: pic.twitter.com/djBYr2qPx08:39 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right heel contusion. – 8:39 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday suffered a right heel contusion and will not return to tonight’s game versus the Nets, team says. – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After trailing 31-12 to start this game, the Nets are only down 66-59 at the half. And Kevin Durant has missed a lot of shots he normally hits, shooting 5-for-12 so far. Durant will get it going. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of this game with a right heel contusion. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 66-59. Brooklyn got dug in a big hole early and recovered throughout the second quarter. No Jrue Holiday the rest of the game for the Bucks. Patty Mills and Harden with 15 each, KD with 11. – 8:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALF: Bucks 66, Nets 59
Another slow start by the Nets, who trailed by as many as 19 but are now within striking distance. Nets finding their groove, with much kudos to Patty Mills, who shot 5-of-5 from downtown for 15 points off the bench. – 8:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Half: Nets 59, Bucks 66
Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5-5 FG), James Harden (15 PTS, 3 ASTS) and the Nets are finally gaining momentum offensively. Giannis Antetokounmpo (18 PTS, 8 REBS) has kept his Bucks out in front, but that 19-point lead he helped Milwaukee build has evaporated. – 8:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Beautiful sequence. Harden with the long bounce pass throw-in style to Durant who lobs it to Griffin. – 8:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return tonight. – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden with a bounce pass to KD who throws the lob to Blake Griffin. The Nets are a dangerous team in transition.
Oh, and fun as hell to watch. – 8:35 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of the night with a heel contusion. It looked like he hurt that on a trip to the basket earlier in the quarter. – 8:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Patty Mills being back on a contender rules – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I think Patty just signaled to KD to let Blake guard Giannis. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris hits a corner 3 to trim the Bucks’ lead down to eight with 1:45 left in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
George Hill guarding KD in the post alone there is the closest ive seen to a player calling 911. – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets being down 8 is a miracle given how they’ve played this half. – 8:32 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Blake with the 2 best defensive possessions for the Nets so far. – 8:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Blake Griffin has taken his first charge of the season. It’s the first of many to come. Nets still trail by 11. – 8:32 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Friendly reminder that Kyrie Irving will make $425,000 tonight. – 8:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, Durant highlight first 25 of NBA’s 75 greatest players nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/rus…8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Feel like Nets could use one more piece – a 6-10 elite and versatile defender who believes in vaccines and globes. – 8:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
145 ortg, 32% orebs, only 2% turnover rate for the Bucks at the moment – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
There is Joe Harris’ first 3 of the season. Only 11 more to catch Jason Kidd for the franchise record. – 8:26 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Patty Mills, who has hit all 5 of his 3FGAs so far, got touted pregame as a big addition to Brooklyn by Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer (they share Spurs roots). Suggested minutes, opportunities opened by Kyrie Irving’s absence will fast-track Mills-Nets connection. – 8:25 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Interesting, a flagrant foul has been called on LaMarcus Aldridge for his contest on Khris Middleton. – 8:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
FIBA Patty making an appearance. – 8:24 PM
Alex Caruso @ACFresh21
Patty hasn’t hit the rim yet ..5/5 lol – 8:23 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Patty Mills might never miss again? – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills is five-for-five tonight, all of them from 3. He and James Harden have 30 of the Nets 40 points. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Make it 5-for-5 from downtown for Patty Mills, who is scorching hot here in Milwaukee. – 8:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks and Nets are both represented in the initial group of players named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. Twenty five players were named tonight. The remaining 50 players will be revealed over the next two days: pic.twitter.com/7X7XzLHUaW8:21 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rule changes have already cost harden some calls he would have gotten previously. He has not given up on the flopping yet though. – 8:20 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Are we gonna see some James Johnson on Giannis or are we saving that for the postseason? – 8:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nets are going to have the raise the give a shit level beyond “preseason” at some point – 8:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Bucks have attempted 16 more shots than the Nets. This is just tragic. – 8:19 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
People can say I don’t know much about this game. But I know this. It isn’t Kyrie’s fault the Nets could not care less about defense. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nash calls a timeout in the middle of the Nets running a set. BKN down, 55-37, in Milwaukee with 5:40 to go in the 2nd quarter. Not a clean performance by any measure. – 8:19 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Allow me to overreact to a quarter and a half of basketball — Giannis Antetokounmpo is not fucking around this season – 8:18 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Wow, did not expect this from the Bucks QR code pic.twitter.com/DXE8vfq0j78:16 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Jordan Nwora is not shy – 8:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Joe Harris picking up where he left off in last year’s playoffs. – 8:16 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
On his fourth attempt, Grayson Allen hits his first regular season 3-pointer with the Bucks.
He’s going to get plenty of opportunities this season. – 8:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis just set a physical screen on James Harden and Harden didn’t even budge. – 8:15 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Been a rough couple of weeks for former top 3 picks from Duke. Kyrie sacked for his refusal to get vaccinated. Zion sidelined with a broken foot. Jabari & Jahlil both cut/unemployed. Now Bagley out of Kings rotation. Ingram, Tatum & Barrett gotta hold it down for Coach K’s boys. – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
You can’t let Giannis get baseline out of that left side iso because it’s impossible to get help there and he gets on top of the rim so quickly. – 8:14 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Kind of interesting. We’re deep into the second quarter of Bucks/Nets and the broadcast hasn’t mentioned Kyrie Irving once. Thought it’d be one of those games where he’d be brought up often since it’s opening night. – 8:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
quickest way to get over your ex is to hook up with someone else. enjoy Patty Mills, Nets fans, the man is going to go berserk all season in this offense. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Breaking: I have acquired ice cream. In other news, the Nets are rallying. – 8:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Patty Mills begins his career with Brooklyn by going 4/4 from outside.
Mills has 12 of the Nets’ 18 points from three right now. – 8:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets are on a 22-11 run to close the gap to eight. James Harden is heating up. – 8:12 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Every time James Harden sees Mamukelashvili switched on to him. pic.twitter.com/0r3Qq5NavU8:12 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
James Harden is in midseason complaining form. No rust to shake off there. – 8:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mamu making his debut. When Portis returns his chances might decline so nice spot to show something. – 8:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Sandro Mamukelashvili with some early second quarter run.
He was welcomed to the league by getting to defend James Harden in isolation. Reacted well though in the two-man game on the other end with Nwora that created a triple. – 8:11 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Bucks will repeat as champions. Let’s talk in June. – 8:11 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
That’s 2 race outs on Harden step-back 3’s. – 8:10 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Patty Mills is so much fun to watch. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I don’t know how James Harden just made that shit – 8:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jrue Holiday playing with the confidence of an NBA champion and Olympic standout. Man he looks so decisive out there on BOTH ends. – 8:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First quarter of the first game of the season…
James Harden, who will be paid
$43,848,000 this season to shoot basketballs, doesn’t shoot the basketball (forfeiting an opportunity to potentially score 3 points for his team) in order to make sure he doesn’t hurt his own FG% pic.twitter.com/RbkRw82pxd8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills has 12 points on 4/4 shooting from 3. Mike Budenholzer praised the Mills signing pregame and suggested he’d be able to fill in for Kyrie Irving. So far, he has been right. #Nets8:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Patty Mills has never missed in a Nets uniform – 8:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admitted that Brooklyn had a “poor quarter” defensively allowing 37 points. – 8:08 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
After leading by as much as 19p, Milwaukee up 37-25 after 1Q. Giannis 13p 8r and 2-3 from line. Patty Mills leads Nets, 9p on 3-3 from arc. – 8:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s early for sure, but right now if you’re voting, Giannis has to be the MVP. BK – 8:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 37-25. 7-of-15 from deep. Antetokounmpo with 13pts/8reb in 8 min.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 137.0
DefRtg: 96.2
Net Rtg: +40.8
ORB%: 36.8%
DRB%: 84.6% – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Bucks 37
Patty Mills (9 PTS), Kevin Durant (4 PTS, 4 REBS) & the Nets are having a hard time to score. It’s been so bad that it took over 8 minutes for Brooklyn to hit their first 3-pointer. The Bucks’ 0 turnovers hasn’t helped either. – 8:05 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Oh my god James Harden 😳 pic.twitter.com/sqAibzLbG08:05 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
thanasis antetokounmpo is pure, ungoverned adrenaline – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Can confirm James Harden has stolen one of Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s ankles. That crossover, though, is one of few bright points as the Nets find themselves down 37-25 at the end of the first quarter. Patty Mills has found his shooting stroke tonight and has 9 PTS on 3/3 3PT. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 37-25. Patty Mills with a nice spark off the bench for the Nets but Milwaukee is getting whatever it wants. – 8:04 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Patty Mills shot an eFG% of 72% in unguarded catch and shoot situations while splitting time playing on and off the ball last season. – 8:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis with the big-time rejection 😤
pic.twitter.com/F1z55fUpzE8:03 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
Patty Mills in the 1st quarter for the Nets pic.twitter.com/McdWxertBp8:03 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
I’ve seen enough: Jordan Nwora 6th man of the year – 8:03 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
SVG – “Patty Mills looking like he’s playing for Australia in the Olympics.”
Boomers Patty is the greatest player to ever live so that could be bad news for the Bucks. – 8:01 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Patty Mills is just a pro’s pro – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris with just one shot so far and it was a mid-range. Last season his scoring was a good thermometer for the offense. – 8:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks unveil 2021 NBA championship banner, receive rings ahead of opening night matchup with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks…7:59 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks with a hot shooting start from 3. 7-of-12 from deep to start this one. They have been firing those things up in a hurry too.
Bucks up, 31-15, with 3:04 left in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the brooklyn nets lead giannis antetokounmpo by two points – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Milwaukee: The Bucks have jumped out to a 31-15 lead here with 3:04 to go in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unstoppable as usual, ans the Bucks are just the tougher team to start this one. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Milwaukee is shooting 7-for-12 from 3. That’s pretty damn good. – 7:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting some first quarter run. Budenholzer said he would help in the big rotation with Portis and Ojeleye out with injuries. – 7:55 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
“Daddy that guy on the Bucks is awesome! He looks like a GIANT!”
Any chance of raising a Bulls fan just vanished into thin air.
#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/kmQNGOTz2r7:55 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
First Thanasis fist pump on an opposition turnover comes at the 4:09 mark of quarter one. I missed that. – 7:54 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Is Kyrie Irving watching this game or doing more research? – 7:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis exits the first quarter with 13 and 8 already. Bucks up 28-12 early. Nets look out of sorts and still very much learning one another and getting into regular season mode. – 7:54 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Any player talking about winning a championship needs to watch Giannis and ask themselves if they know how to play that hard for that stretch of time – 7:54 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Giannis with flips, floaters and jump hooks is a real problem. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lineup: LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills and Jevon Carter.
They have somehow gone big and small at the same time. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rolling with Durant, Jevon Carter, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap and Patty Mills for the second unit. – 7:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis had adjusted his FT routine – taking just one dribble at the free throw line pic.twitter.com/ACD1h7fDAP7:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lol Giannis is just silly. – 7:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Great point by @Stan Van Gundy that Giannis has sped up his routine. I’ve always thought everyone should just do one dribble and shoot. Less time to get in your own head, plus you can get in like 3x the number of practice shots in same amount of time. – 7:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Giannis doesn’t strike me as a guy nursing an existential, post-championship hangover. All we talk about are mooks like Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons when we could be talking Giannis, always. Shame on us. – 7:53 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
giannis showed up to training camp saying he wasn’t close to 100% pic.twitter.com/mWuQWJ0i5J7:52 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Most Improved Free Throw Speed: Make room for another trophy on Giannis’ shelf … – 7:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Love that LaMarcus Aldridge is back on an NBA court. That’s so great. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills is the first Net off the bench. – 7:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter are checking in to make their Nets debut. – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Now for the Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge experiment. – 7:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
That Giannis block on Claxton was insane – 7:51 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
That Giannis block was filthy – 7:51 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Giannis playing like he ain’t won nothin yet. – 7:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
So far this season I’m leaning toward Giannis as MVP, DPOY, and Motor Trend Car of the Year. – 7:51 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Feels like the Nets could use a point guard with elite playmaking abilities to help take the load off Harden and Durant. – 7:50 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Crazy how the Nets just lost the title in the first quarter of the first game of the regular season. – 7:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Just give Giannis Antetokounmpo the 2022 MVP now — what a block!! – 7:50 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
feeling good about my giannis mvp pick – 7:50 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Giannis already in MVP form. #NBA757:50 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Giannis is not coasting to start the season – 7:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And there’s a pullup 3 from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the left wing.
He followed it up with a block that started a break and led to some pretty basketball for a Connaughton 3. That’s a gorgeous sequence. – 7:50 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If Giannis starts walking into pull up 3s, it’s over. – 7:50 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
oh my god giannis. – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Giannis block of Claxton and #Bucks 3-pointer on the other end leave the #Nets down 21-8. – 7:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Whew Giannis is in MVP form on Opening Night with that swat on Claxton at the rim. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giannis = still really good at basketball. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis Antetokounmpo just rejected Nic Claxton at the rim. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis just dribbled into his first 3 of the game. If he’s hitting those consistently all season, yikes. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Khris Middleton just threw a DIME to Giannis pic.twitter.com/4553bxjazR7:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills is the first Net off the bench, subbing in for Joe Harris. – 7:48 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Giannis is really this era’s version of a Shaq level problem. Too physical, too explosive and too relentless – 7:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden had a questionable closeout to give up a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer. Then gets beat downcourt by Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk. Granted, Giannis does that to everybody. But the #Nets trail 15-8 early and have given up too many easy points. – 7:47 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
I see the Bucks are back to their championship ways: start by getting far more shots up than their opponent. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Yes, #BucksInSix is on the ring. Yes, former #Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) was involved.
He spoke on that, and everything else post-Game 6: ‘The city of Milwaukee changed my life again.’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel7:46 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Guarantee that’s a point of emphasis on harden step-back misses-contest then race to rim. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks lead the Nets 15-8, leading Nash to call timeout after a fast break dunk from Giannis. Perimeter defense hasn’t started well. Neither has the rebounding. To quote a local, Nic Claxton needs to R-E-L-A-X. He’s run into Durant and missed two free throws. – 7:46 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton sizzles a TD pass to Giannis. Just needed the belt celebration from Middleton to top it off imo. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s really crazy that Kevin Durant suffered an injured that has ended, or at least significantly changed, so many careers and he’s just out there doing his thing. – 7:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
wholesome Giannis content pic.twitter.com/UVvJwu8uYk7:45 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Holy smokes, that pass from Middleton – 7:45 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant is still spectacular and the Nets still can’t rebound and it’s like we never left – 7:45 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Interesting watching the Nets play more of a traditional lineup. – 7:45 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
man that middleton pass was sick – 7:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton saw Giannis Antetokounmpo split the safeties on the skinny post and hit him with an absolute Aaron Rodgers strike.
Antetokounmpo with the and-one slam. bucks up, 15-8, with 7:14 left in the first quarter. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not a good foul by James Harden. Timeout Nets. Bucks have jumped out to a 15-8 lead here in the first quarter. Dangerous play by Harden. Officials are reviewing the play. – 7:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pathetic Harden closeout on that Holiday 3 – 7:44 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis for MVP.
Durant for Finals MVP.
Predictions and best bets ✍️👀👇 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb…7:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Axel Toupane was the one member of the #Bucks championship team that is currently not on the roster who was able to make it in to receive his ring. – 7:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Presumably some of the reason for the Nets starting big was rebounding. Bucks playing volleyball on the glass early nonetheless. – 7:42 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Giannis Moses-Maloned his way to five rebounds in the first three minutes. (And this is the league’s 75th anniversary season, so it’s on you to learn that reference.) – 7:42 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Giannis absolutely beasting the Nets on the boards. Might as well have just retweeted my tweets from the postseason. – 7:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis, KD, Harden and Kareem headline the NBA’s first batch of 25 players on the 75th Anniversary Team.
(via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/k5yg5zC0Tn7:42 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nic Claxton: Dive man, lob finisher and defender of point of attack on Khris Middleton – 7:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Giannis studied Hamidou Diallo film this summer. – 7:41 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Milwaukee has generated little to no buzz/hype as a defending champion. Odd to see them overlooked when you consider the Bucks have Giannis & the great ones always come back better after that first ch’ip. LeBron was nearly unanimous MVP. Steph WAS unanimous. KD was unstoppable… – 7:41 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dirk Nowitzki representing Europe in the day 1 reveal of the #NBA75
Anniversary Team pic.twitter.com/AKUr89DiEh7:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis gets his ring and is serenaded with MVP chants. pic.twitter.com/J87PdyF3ku7:38 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team is being unveiled Oct. 19-21 w/ 25 members announced on each of the three days.
Tonight’s 25, listed alphabetically, incl. former #Rockets Barkley, Harden, Hayes, Malone & Olajuwon. pic.twitter.com/qipvPyWz7D7:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
All the motivation #Suns should need.
Had Milwaukee down 2-0 in finals.
Lost four straight, something they hadn’t done all season, in losing it.
Were eliminated in that building.
Bucks got rings Suns were two wins away from wearing.
Don’t have a championship banner to raise pic.twitter.com/JiHs544IQP7:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“History Made” – by Vo Williams (⁦@thisisvo⁩)
The new intro track for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/oGn89BVgZQ7:33 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Missed opportunity by the Bucks to not have Ja Rule doing this starting lineup hype intro. – 7:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“200% every single day.”
Jrue Holiday tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how impressed he is by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s work ethic
Hear the Nets-Bucks game starting now on NBA Radio!
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/ZnHoO6iHP57:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks championship rings offer a twist and a whole lot of franchise references jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 7:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis erupted for 50 point to clinch an NBA title his last time out.
Still just 26, what does the two-time MVP have in store as he enters his prime?
@jordangreer42⁩ on the Greek Freak’s undeniable path towards pantheon level greatness. sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/gi…7:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
There are still 7 minutes until tip tonight, so you have a chance to read my season preview at @TheAthletic.
The Bucks insist they just want to get better every day. It’s boring, but it has worked. Why?
“Everyone buys in at the top and it trickles down.”theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1…7:25 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant takes the floor for the first time since The Toe Game.
@sportingnews⁩ explored five burning questions for KD ahead of what could be his signature season.
#NBA75 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/fi…7:24 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Alright, we got a pretty sweet basketball coming up now.
Bucks-Nets. Let’s go! – 7:20 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Herb Kohl, who owned the Bucks for 29 years, gets a ring too. pic.twitter.com/UP1kJlfJQJ7:18 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Ring ceremony underway in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/6VcRYw1vLy7:18 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Beautiful, tasteful ring ceremony and classic banner in Milwaukee. Well done, Bucks – 7:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Fiserv Forum. The season is upon us. Nets-Bucks tips in 15. Milwaukee’s ring ceremony has been cool to see. Hopefully the game is just as good. Nic Claxton gets his second career start tonight. Lets see what he can do against Giannis. – 7:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Close look at the @Milwaukee Bucks new championship ring/necklace pendant. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bLZA3HolOs7:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Fiserv Forum breaks out the MVP chant for Giannis Antetokounmpo as he grabs his ring from ownership.
And then Jim Paschke reveals a I ♥️ Giannis shirt and gives him a big hug. – 7:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
And here’s the scene as Giannis gets his. pic.twitter.com/pApeBHX5Gi7:14 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Those Bucks warmups are tremendous. – 7:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No one is happier than Thanasis. – 7:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bucks championship rings are INSANE 👀
(via @Milwaukee Bucks)
pic.twitter.com/A6acF5THkl7:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Previewing the NBA’s season opener between Nets and Bucks and what the Nets are saying as they open the season without Kyrie. Love talking hoops with my man @kevinnegandhi pic.twitter.com/rhJa222Lnf7:08 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks GM Jon Horst and head coach Mike Budenholzer receiving their rings. pic.twitter.com/8FxVuDRbPU7:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets go big and start Nic Claxton alongside Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden tonight against the Bucks. Griffin and Claxton have been complimentary of playing with each other. Now they get to test their chemistry against the defending champs. – 7:08 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Really cool to see former Metro State head coach, and #Nuggets assistant, Mike Dunlap get his championship ring tonight as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s been a great coach for many years. – 7:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rousing ovation here at the FiServ Forum for ex-NBA stars Vin Baker and Darvin Ham, who each played for the Bucks and now win championships as Bucks assistant coaches. – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Former Bucks owner and US senator Herb Kohl gets introduced. pic.twitter.com/gVuNqGv4xF7:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin and Claxton. It’s only Nic Claxton’s second-career start, and the first time Brooklyn has ever used this five-man lineup (regular season or playoffs). #nba #bucks7:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Don’t Extend James Harden As Deadline Passes Without A Deal via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…7:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“To Milwaukee, the beginning of many, many championships.” – Marc Lasry – 7:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis resume:
— Champ
— Finals MVP
— 2x MVP
— DPOY
— MIP
— 5x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— 4x All-Defense
— ASG MVP
— Largest contract ever
— Second best PF ever
— Top 75 players ever
He’s only 26. pic.twitter.com/OtDHbr9NOx7:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at the Bucks: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton. Second career start for Claxton, first time we’re seeing this lineup. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bucks Game:
▪️The Nets (118.6 PPG) & the Bucks (120.1 PPG) led all teams in scoring last season.
▪️Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye and Bobby Portis & out for Milwaukee.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Day’Ron Sharpe are out for Brooklyn. – 7:00 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Bucks winning it all was great for the league. I hope we have another great playoffs – 7:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Bucks are receiving their championship rings and it’s now that you remember the pain is still only 3 months old – 7:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Former #Bucks TV play-by-play voice Jim Paschke has started the pregame proceedings. – 6:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets, as expected, are not on the floor for the Bucks’ ring ceremony. – 6:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Talking Nets and Kyrie with @KyraPhillips on @ABCNewsLive today from Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/TaFdzWVzua6:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden declining #Nets extension is a $227 million bet. #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/19/jam… via @nypostsports6:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Never did these anywhere so …
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Jrue
ROY: Giddey
COY: Malone
MIP: JJJ
6MOY: Huerter – 6:44 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Adam Silver to Kyrie Irving on the TNT pregame show: pic.twitter.com/HF0XFyTHnb6:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge shooting 3s ahead of his first NBA regular season game in six months. pic.twitter.com/BLqazIl9Sy6:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant’s pregame work before the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/zp6JKdPZVH6:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Day’Ron Sharpe out of tonight’s game with a right toe sprain. – 6:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Rookie center Day’Ron Sharpe (right second toe sprain) is out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Bucks. #NBA6:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant about to warm up here at FiServ Forum. Catch him on my IG live now – 6:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Since all the cool kids are doing it.
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIP: De’Andre Hunter
6MOTY: Grayson Allen
ROTY: Jalen Green
DPOY: Rudy Gobert
COTY: Monty Wiliams – 6:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pavielle & Amari Colbert are here from Tennessee for the #Bucks ring night – but she’s a Milwaukee native: “It’s like Christmas.”
As for Amari – he pointed to that sign and said he’ll be up there in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/wtbDxVU3qs6:14 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA tips off Tuesday, and the hope is for a “normal” season after two years of COVID and Bubbles. But there are still questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings?? Answers in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF6:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Going on IG live courtside from the FiServ Forum. Bring your Nets, Bucks, NBA or food questions.
IG: Krisplashed – 6:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck … and #OpenFloor’s @Michael Pina, @Chris Herring and @RohanNadkarni:
▪️ Simmons latest
▪️ Nets vs. The Field
▪️ Knicks outlook
▪️ Giannis for MVP?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e26:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Keep getting better.”
@Giannis Antetokounmpo tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine what his next step will be
Hear the @Bucks Season Preview Show right now on the SXM App! siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks
Listen to the Pre-Game Show right now on NBA Radio! siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/04ZK4jY3L86:05 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals the touching personal reason why he wears No. 34.
#Bucks #FearTheDeer #NBATwitter #NBA75
sportscasting.com/giannis-anteto…5:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My title pick is Nets over Lakers. With or without Kyrie Irving
I think Durant and Harden can scale up. I think they’ll defend well enough with Bruce Brown playing big minutes. I think Claxton makes a leap and Harris hits his playoff shots. I think KD is the best player on Earth – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mike Budenholzer really likes the Nets adding Patty Mills to their rotation. Knows Mills from the Spurs connections and thinks he’ll help the Nets. – 5:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks will roll out the five they’ve gone with to start the last few preseason games:
* Giannis Antetokounmpo
* Khris Middleton
* Jrue Holiday
* Brook Lopez
* Grayson Allen – 5:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
IF the Nets live up to Las Vegas billing and win it all, it would give the NBA five different champions in a five-year span, which hasn’t happened since 1977-1981.
Eight (Almost) Fearless Predictions about what WILL happen this season are here for you: marcstein.substack.com/p/eight-almost…5:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton working out pregame in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/rJCjqkTsts5:34 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Nothing wrong about thinking out of the box:
MVP- Jimmy Butler
Rookie of the Year- Jalen Green
Defensive Player of the Year- Draymond Green
Sixth Man of the Year- Patty Mills
Most Improved Player- Lonzo Ball
Coach of the Year- Erik Spoelstra – 5:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“I can think of a lot of other situations in my career or in my life where you’re saying, ‘Yeahhhh, we’re just trying to get better every day.’ But it is absolutely real here.” – Brook Lopez
On the ethos that has driven Bud’s Bucks at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1…5:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs notebook:
Devin Vassell can’t wait to play in a real NBA opener: “It’s all I think about at night.”
Benefits of young players working with Manu are “endless”
Thad Young on Kyrie Irving exercising his “free will.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA predictions Time!
East Tiers
1 MIL
2 BKN
.
3 BOS
4 ATL
5 MIA
6 PHI
7 NYK
.
8 CHA
9 CHI
10 IND
11 WAS
.
12 TOR
13 CLE
.
14 DET
15 ORL
Quick thoughts:
-Top 2 have set themselves apart
-Next 5 order is 🤷‍♂️
-8-11 (maybe TOR too if they want) is also🤷‍♂️
-CLE is decent bad vs BAD – 4:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good afternoon from Fiserv Forum. Rookies Kessler Edwards, Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. are the first three on the court for pregame work ahead of the season-opener. pic.twitter.com/JHS723sPm44:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The @goatnbapod enters its third season! @Andrew Sharp
– Breaking down 2022 NBA award races
– Can Giannis claim third MVP?
– How deep is ROY race?
– Which East powers are rising & falling?
– The irrational pursuit of rookie cards
Subscribe here: bit.ly/35tCIZ8 pic.twitter.com/OJ35PABUBr4:24 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
NYC city council member Antonio Reynoso (@ReynosoBrooklyn) believes that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will eventually get vaccinated against COVID-19 + re-join the team because he’ll want to watch movies again.
My thoughts, at @ForTheWin: bit.ly/3phaQVD #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/bSvjh72Kv04:20 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Audio: Exploring the NBA’s Kyrie Irving problem on ‘Post Reports’ w/ @martinepowers wapo.st/3BZjuvo4:19 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA Preview: Will LeBron James & Kevin Durant, who have built mega-market contenders using the same blueprint, finally get their third act? @PostSports wapo.st/3vz8rGX pic.twitter.com/ABkTN01G844:15 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They balance each other out.”
Coach Mike Budenholzer tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton setting the tone
@Bucks Season Preview Show streaming now siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks
Don’t miss Opening Night on NBA Radio! pic.twitter.com/VKCtNEJTwz4:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My predictions for tonight:
Nets-Bucks is awesome, maybe goes to overtime, and just generally hypes us up for the season.
Warriors beat the Lakers relatively comfortably, inspiring an avalanche of takes that look bad in a few weeks when the Lakers are 11-4. – 3:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Today, @Charlotte Hornets honored Rick Bonnell and his legacy by establishing the annual Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship. #AllFly
nba.com/hornets/hornet…3:24 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal has averaged 30+ points in back-to-back seasons. Beal could become just the 4th player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30+ points in three-consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan (7 straight), Adrian Dantley (4 straight) and James Harden (3 straight). – 3:20 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Had to bring back #StickFigureSports on KSAT News Now at 11 am (can’t show highlights) for the Spurs haters and Cowboys fans. Reminding people of the Manu block on James Harden…and a real CD and lamb. #KSATnews #GoSpursGo @AliciaBarreraTV @produceralyctv pic.twitter.com/anoWO5xwgp3:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: The season opens with the Bucks, Nets on top nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/nba…3:06 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA’s back tonight, with a season as close to “normal” as it’s had in a while. But there are lots of questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings??? Answers, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF3:02 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Horizon League Preseason Poll:
1. Cleveland St (30) – 502
2. Wright St (9) – 463
3. Northern Kentucky (1) – 406
4. Milwaukee (2) – 396
5. Detroit (2) – 350
6. Oakland – 340
7. Youngstown St– 214
8. UIC– 204
9. Purdue Fort Wayne– 169
10. RMU– 157
11. Green Bay– 146
12. IUPUI- 85 – 2:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Being an example is one thing, but inspiring people…that’s a whole different thing”
@Giannis Antetokounmpo tells @Frank Isola & @Scalabrine how the game changed once he realized he’s inspiring a younger generation
🔊 @Bucks Season Preview Show streaming now siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks pic.twitter.com/uM6gN8Rwkp2:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“The very first practice that Giannis was back, I was out on the sideline. But when I saw that group — Giannis, Khris, Jrue — get together and play together, I could tell that it was a championship team that I was a part of then.” – ⁦@Grayson Allentheathletic.com/2895613/2021/1…2:30 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
#Nets getting +2 at FanDuel tonight in Milwaukee, +1.5 lots of other places – 2:15 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Spurs set to take on Magic, Nuggets and Bucks to tip off 2021-22 season projectspurs.com/2021/10/19/spu… by @rockssjr #GoSpursGo1:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons situation so crazy that nobody cares that Kyrie was playing football lol – 1:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Simmons has forced the Sixers’ hand… It’s pretty clear Philly has to take the same approach the Nets did with Kyrie.
Send Simmons home until they can find a trade partner. Not fair to the other Sixers.
It’s addition by subtraction (fewer headaches, less drama) at this point – 1:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
From shootaround: Steve Nash says Bucks are indeed a measuring stick game. Nets will test their front court against the defending champs + more on Nic Claxton’s conditioning & James Harden’s contract extension #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…1:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Vegas loves the Nets, but bettors love the Lakers. (A reminder that lines are always set, first and foremost, to get action on them.) AK espn.com/chalk/story/_/…1:46 PM

Games

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home