Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 19, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 104, Milwaukee Bucks 127 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 4 AST
The last player in @Brooklyn Nets franchise history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game in a season opener was Julius Erving in 1973-74 (ABA). pic.twitter.com/NodsaJJTVw – 10:12 PM
Kevin Durant tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 4 AST
The last player in @Brooklyn Nets franchise history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game in a season opener was Julius Erving in 1973-74 (ABA). pic.twitter.com/NodsaJJTVw – 10:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says every team in the league will look at their first week and then see what they need to do. But he says the Bucks got 19 more shots up and it was like that from the start and an uphill battle for the Nets. – 10:12 PM
Kevin Durant says every team in the league will look at their first week and then see what they need to do. But he says the Bucks got 19 more shots up and it was like that from the start and an uphill battle for the Nets. – 10:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“It is just one game out of 82 of them — We just couldn’t get over the hump because they had more possessions than us.” – 10:12 PM
Kevin Durant says,
“It is just one game out of 82 of them — We just couldn’t get over the hump because they had more possessions than us.” – 10:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on the #Nets getting outworked: “We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be, weren’t as physical, they weren’t as organized as we need to be. But the one thing that disappointed me more than anything was just loose balls, 50-50 plays.” #Bucks – 10:09 PM
Steve Nash on the #Nets getting outworked: “We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be, weren’t as physical, they weren’t as organized as we need to be. But the one thing that disappointed me more than anything was just loose balls, 50-50 plays.” #Bucks – 10:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
20 points off the bench for Pat Connaughton, 15 for Jordan Nwora in the #Bucks win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays 30:57 & scores 32 points, pulls down 14 rebounds & hands out 7 assists. Oh. Blocked 2 shots, too. And had a steal. – 10:07 PM
20 points off the bench for Pat Connaughton, 15 for Jordan Nwora in the #Bucks win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays 30:57 & scores 32 points, pulls down 14 rebounds & hands out 7 assists. Oh. Blocked 2 shots, too. And had a steal. – 10:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says there’s “clarity and cohesion” that the Nets are missing and still working on and forming. He cited only having 16 days of practice leading up to this Bucks’ rout. – 10:07 PM
Steve Nash says there’s “clarity and cohesion” that the Nets are missing and still working on and forming. He cited only having 16 days of practice leading up to this Bucks’ rout. – 10:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Bucks beat Brooklyn every which way tonight. Prevailed despite 32 & 11 from KD. Giannis remains unstoppable.
Nets fall to 0-6 (at) Milwaukee since May 2, 2021. – 10:02 PM
Bucks beat Brooklyn every which way tonight. Prevailed despite 32 & 11 from KD. Giannis remains unstoppable.
Nets fall to 0-6 (at) Milwaukee since May 2, 2021. – 10:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says the Nets weren’t as “organized” as they needed to be and he also would’ve liked to have seen the Nets get to more loose balls and hustle plays. “We got a long ways to go,” Nash said. – 10:02 PM
Steve Nash says the Nets weren’t as “organized” as they needed to be and he also would’ve liked to have seen the Nets get to more loose balls and hustle plays. “We got a long ways to go,” Nash said. – 10:02 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Biggest takeaway from the Nets/Bucks game…..?
As much as I’ll miss seeing him on the sidelines, it’s great to hear @Stan Van Gundy back on the broadcasts. He’s outstanding on the mic👍 – 10:01 PM
Biggest takeaway from the Nets/Bucks game…..?
As much as I’ll miss seeing him on the sidelines, it’s great to hear @Stan Van Gundy back on the broadcasts. He’s outstanding on the mic👍 – 10:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 7 AST
Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players in @Milwaukee Bucks history to record at least 30p/10r/5a in a season opener, and Antetokounmpo is the only one to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/o7L48W3L2O – 10:00 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 7 AST
Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players in @Milwaukee Bucks history to record at least 30p/10r/5a in a season opener, and Antetokounmpo is the only one to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/o7L48W3L2O – 10:00 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Damn. James Johnson gave OVER bettors a shot with that unnecessary 3-pointer. Lost my first total. At least the NBA is back.. – 10:00 PM
Damn. James Johnson gave OVER bettors a shot with that unnecessary 3-pointer. Lost my first total. At least the NBA is back.. – 10:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Brooklyn Nets, whose 2022 first round pick belongs to the Rockets, currently have the NBA’s worst record – 9:58 PM
The Brooklyn Nets, whose 2022 first round pick belongs to the Rockets, currently have the NBA’s worst record – 9:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 104, Bucks 127
Kevin Durant (32 PTS, 11 REBS), Patty Mills (21 PTS), James Harden (20 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets lose their season opener against Milwaukee. With a chance to spoil the Bucks’ ring ceremony, Brooklyn’s struggle to rebound and get stops got in the way. – 9:58 PM
FINAL: Nets 104, Bucks 127
Kevin Durant (32 PTS, 11 REBS), Patty Mills (21 PTS), James Harden (20 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets lose their season opener against Milwaukee. With a chance to spoil the Bucks’ ring ceremony, Brooklyn’s struggle to rebound and get stops got in the way. – 9:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets open the season w/ a lopsided 127-104 loss at the Bucks. Brooklyn played 10 players (before emptying the bench), eight of them are 30 years old or older (Millsap, Aldridge, J. Johnson, Mills, Durant, Harden, Griffin, Harris). – 9:57 PM
Nets open the season w/ a lopsided 127-104 loss at the Bucks. Brooklyn played 10 players (before emptying the bench), eight of them are 30 years old or older (Millsap, Aldridge, J. Johnson, Mills, Durant, Harden, Griffin, Harris). – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Bucks on opening night 127-104. Kevin Durant with 32 points in the loss. The Bucks took roughly 20 more shots than the Nets and had six players in double-figures. Jrue Holiday’s absence wasn’t felt in the second half. Patty Mills had a strong debut. – 9:57 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Bucks on opening night 127-104. Kevin Durant with 32 points in the loss. The Bucks took roughly 20 more shots than the Nets and had six players in double-figures. Jrue Holiday’s absence wasn’t felt in the second half. Patty Mills had a strong debut. – 9:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks cap a golden night with a big win over the #Nets.
It preceded a championship ring ceremony for the ages jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 9:57 PM
The #Bucks cap a golden night with a big win over the #Nets.
It preceded a championship ring ceremony for the ages jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 9:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Cam Thomas has officially scored his first points as a Brooklyn Net. – 9:55 PM
Cam Thomas has officially scored his first points as a Brooklyn Net. – 9:55 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks get championship rings, unveil the title banner and cap it off with a big win at home to start the 2021-22 season.
Giannis with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists. A memorable night for the franchise to say the least. – 9:54 PM
The Bucks get championship rings, unveil the title banner and cap it off with a big win at home to start the 2021-22 season.
Giannis with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists. A memorable night for the franchise to say the least. – 9:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brooklyn adjustments:
* stop playing LaMarcus
* free Bruce Brown
* vaccinate – 9:52 PM
Brooklyn adjustments:
* stop playing LaMarcus
* free Bruce Brown
* vaccinate – 9:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
omg Cam Thomas first touch jumper. I am so glad the Brand is Strong. – 9:51 PM
omg Cam Thomas first touch jumper. I am so glad the Brand is Strong. – 9:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nets were insistent they were a work in progress after the last preseason game, and man were they right. – 9:48 PM
Nets were insistent they were a work in progress after the last preseason game, and man were they right. – 9:48 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
The Nets had no answer for Giannis and lost in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/CwDJxdrCZV – 9:48 PM
The Nets had no answer for Giannis and lost in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/CwDJxdrCZV – 9:48 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
During the preseason Giannis spoke about having discussions with Grayson Allen about letting it fly when the shot is there. He’s done that tonight. Carrying on from preseason he looks like an excellent fit in this lineup. – 9:48 PM
During the preseason Giannis spoke about having discussions with Grayson Allen about letting it fly when the shot is there. He’s done that tonight. Carrying on from preseason he looks like an excellent fit in this lineup. – 9:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Soooo, Heat vs Bucks opening night scouting report breakdown tomorrow? – 9:42 PM
Soooo, Heat vs Bucks opening night scouting report breakdown tomorrow? – 9:42 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Before anyone blames Kyrie for this loss, this loss was not on him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s tempted to get vaccinated now though. – 9:42 PM
Before anyone blames Kyrie for this loss, this loss was not on him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s tempted to get vaccinated now though. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, I guess that’s it for Brooklyn. There’s always next year. – 9:41 PM
Well, I guess that’s it for Brooklyn. There’s always next year. – 9:41 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
In his last 2 games that counted, Giannis is 24-28 from the line. – 9:41 PM
In his last 2 games that counted, Giannis is 24-28 from the line. – 9:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant appears to have been poked in the eye. Looks shaken up, but stays in. – 9:40 PM
Kevin Durant appears to have been poked in the eye. Looks shaken up, but stays in. – 9:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is a bit shaken up after Giannis Antetokounnmpo inadvertently poked him in the eye. He shook it off. – 9:39 PM
Kevin Durant is a bit shaken up after Giannis Antetokounnmpo inadvertently poked him in the eye. He shook it off. – 9:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Harden has to stop with those ineffective fouls. If you’re going to foul, stop the player from getting a bucket. – 9:39 PM
Harden has to stop with those ineffective fouls. If you’re going to foul, stop the player from getting a bucket. – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora block of Kevin Durant in mid-air = Grayson Allen three. Yup. Sounds right. #Bucks lead 109-95. – 9:38 PM
Jordan Nwora block of Kevin Durant in mid-air = Grayson Allen three. Yup. Sounds right. #Bucks lead 109-95. – 9:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I get to see the Bucks in person in two days I honestly don’t remember the last time I was this excited for a regular-season game. – 9:36 PM
I get to see the Bucks in person in two days I honestly don’t remember the last time I was this excited for a regular-season game. – 9:36 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Pretty obvious Bud doesn’t wanna play George Hill a lot (#analysis). Grayson Allen sliding to PG2 with his SG1 role has really opened up Jordan Nwora for wing minutes. – 9:35 PM
Pretty obvious Bud doesn’t wanna play George Hill a lot (#analysis). Grayson Allen sliding to PG2 with his SG1 role has really opened up Jordan Nwora for wing minutes. – 9:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a great play by Grayson Allen. Manages to strip Harden and then starts the fastbreak.
Hits Nwora on the right wing, who thinks about going to the basket before remembering he is Jordan Nwora and taking a pull-up 3 from the right wing.
Bucks up, 106-93, with 8:08 left. – 9:35 PM
That’s a great play by Grayson Allen. Manages to strip Harden and then starts the fastbreak.
Hits Nwora on the right wing, who thinks about going to the basket before remembering he is Jordan Nwora and taking a pull-up 3 from the right wing.
Bucks up, 106-93, with 8:08 left. – 9:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Bucks have pushed the lead to 13. Every time the Nets make a run, the Bucks respond immediately. – 9:34 PM
The Bucks have pushed the lead to 13. Every time the Nets make a run, the Bucks respond immediately. – 9:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills (7-of-7 from 3-point range) just tied the #Nets record for most 3s in a game off the bench, and the #NBA mark for 3s in a debut with a new team. – 9:33 PM
Patty Mills (7-of-7 from 3-point range) just tied the #Nets record for most 3s in a game off the bench, and the #NBA mark for 3s in a debut with a new team. – 9:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills (7-of-7 from downtown) just set a new record for 3s by a player off the bench without a miss in his first game of a season. – 9:32 PM
Patty Mills (7-of-7 from downtown) just set a new record for 3s by a player off the bench without a miss in his first game of a season. – 9:32 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Patty Mills is currently on pace to go 574-of-574 from 3-point range this season. – 9:32 PM
Patty Mills is currently on pace to go 574-of-574 from 3-point range this season. – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Milwaukee’s got four blocks tonight, but it feels like more. – 9:31 PM
Milwaukee’s got four blocks tonight, but it feels like more. – 9:31 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden in the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 on NBA opening night. pic.twitter.com/NiZQADeCwy – 9:27 PM
James Harden in the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 on NBA opening night. pic.twitter.com/NiZQADeCwy – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Bucks 97-85. KD with 24, Harden with 20 and Mills with 18. Brooklyn has a shot going into the fourth. But this feels like one of those games where whenever they get close, the Bucks pick it up. – 9:26 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Bucks 97-85. KD with 24, Harden with 20 and Mills with 18. Brooklyn has a shot going into the fourth. But this feels like one of those games where whenever they get close, the Bucks pick it up. – 9:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bucks take a 97-85 lead over the Nets into the 4th quarter. Nets are toast if they can’t string together some stops. – 9:26 PM
Bucks take a 97-85 lead over the Nets into the 4th quarter. Nets are toast if they can’t string together some stops. – 9:26 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jordan Nwora out here getting the end of quarter iso possessions and getting buckets. – 9:26 PM
Jordan Nwora out here getting the end of quarter iso possessions and getting buckets. – 9:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Bucks 97
Kevin Durant (24 PTS, 8 REBS), James Harden (20 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets may not be able to recover. However, there’s still a chance. Milwaukee has taken 16 more shots than Brooklyn & they have also forced 10 Nets turnovers up until this point. – 9:26 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Bucks 97
Kevin Durant (24 PTS, 8 REBS), James Harden (20 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets may not be able to recover. However, there’s still a chance. Milwaukee has taken 16 more shots than Brooklyn & they have also forced 10 Nets turnovers up until this point. – 9:26 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Bucks playing KD like he’s the 2021 Finals version of Devin Booker tonight, and the overall effect is similar. – 9:21 PM
Bucks playing KD like he’s the 2021 Finals version of Devin Booker tonight, and the overall effect is similar. – 9:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Game 1 but Claxton doesn’t look ready to be starting center. Harden loves to throw alley oops and pocket passes to player in that position (see Clint Capela) and Claxton has to finish. – 9:21 PM
Game 1 but Claxton doesn’t look ready to be starting center. Harden loves to throw alley oops and pocket passes to player in that position (see Clint Capela) and Claxton has to finish. – 9:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
some of these bucks lineups are are at once a massive flex and basketball malpractice – 9:17 PM
some of these bucks lineups are are at once a massive flex and basketball malpractice – 9:17 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I look forward to Steve Nash and Kevin Durant blaming the Nets loss on Blake Griffin passing out of an open dunk – 9:09 PM
I look forward to Steve Nash and Kevin Durant blaming the Nets loss on Blake Griffin passing out of an open dunk – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Bucks get their rings, raise first championship banner in 50 years nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/wat… – 9:04 PM
Watch Bucks get their rings, raise first championship banner in 50 years nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/wat… – 9:04 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis is so damn ridiculous. He looks like he’s coming down hill like a freight train and then he slows down, glides by you and drops in a high glasser with some english. Just ridiculous skill level. – 9:01 PM
Giannis is so damn ridiculous. He looks like he’s coming down hill like a freight train and then he slows down, glides by you and drops in a high glasser with some english. Just ridiculous skill level. – 9:01 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Stepped away at half. Did they say where Jrue is? He tweaked his foot or ankle in Q1. Was it that? – 8:57 PM
Stepped away at half. Did they say where Jrue is? He tweaked his foot or ankle in Q1. Was it that? – 8:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo felt that fall – took him a moment to get up. #Bucks lead 71-62. – 8:56 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo felt that fall – took him a moment to get up. #Bucks lead 71-62. – 8:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Small earthquake caused by Bucks fans celebrating Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first ring. pic.twitter.com/1a1amxHk0M – 8:52 PM
Small earthquake caused by Bucks fans celebrating Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first ring. pic.twitter.com/1a1amxHk0M – 8:52 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Chuck’s face as Kenny Smith concludes his point about Kyrie Irving and vaccinations: pic.twitter.com/zdtX7M6eff – 8:51 PM
Chuck’s face as Kenny Smith concludes his point about Kyrie Irving and vaccinations: pic.twitter.com/zdtX7M6eff – 8:51 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Defending champs vs the title favorite.
Opening night.
Top 75 list being unveiled.
Giannis playing great.
Real basketball!
And we get more Kyrie talk for the entire halftime.
Maybe having those guys call out Kyrie during peak ratings is a good thing. But it’s exhausting. – 8:50 PM
Defending champs vs the title favorite.
Opening night.
Top 75 list being unveiled.
Giannis playing great.
Real basketball!
And we get more Kyrie talk for the entire halftime.
Maybe having those guys call out Kyrie during peak ratings is a good thing. But it’s exhausting. – 8:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Khris Middleton breaks out a “Cream City” Kobe 6 PE for NBA opening night. pic.twitter.com/D3S3UNe93C – 8:49 PM
Khris Middleton breaks out a “Cream City” Kobe 6 PE for NBA opening night. pic.twitter.com/D3S3UNe93C – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Charles Barkley is speaking true on Kyrie and the vaccine and I’m here for it – 8:45 PM
Charles Barkley is speaking true on Kyrie and the vaccine and I’m here for it – 8:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Nets PG Patty Mills: 5-5 (all from 3PT) for 15 points in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/y5VU4AgxcF – 8:44 PM
Nets PG Patty Mills: 5-5 (all from 3PT) for 15 points in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/y5VU4AgxcF – 8:44 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Griffin didn’t play the 5 at all in that first half. All of his 11:59 came alongside Claxton or Aldridge.
In the playoffs, only 3 of his 318 minutes came at the 4.
nba.com/stats/team/161… – 8:42 PM
Griffin didn’t play the 5 at all in that first half. All of his 11:59 came alongside Claxton or Aldridge.
In the playoffs, only 3 of his 318 minutes came at the 4.
nba.com/stats/team/161… – 8:42 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks raise their championship banner 🎥
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 8:41 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks raise their championship banner 🎥
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 8:41 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
FIBA Patty Mills had been taking it easy on the NBA for over a decade. Now you’re all in big trouble. pic.twitter.com/HgZbkHp79g – 8:41 PM
FIBA Patty Mills had been taking it easy on the NBA for over a decade. Now you’re all in big trouble. pic.twitter.com/HgZbkHp79g – 8:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right heel contusion. – 8:39 PM
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right heel contusion. – 8:39 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday suffered a right heel contusion and will not return to tonight’s game versus the Nets, team says. – 8:39 PM
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday suffered a right heel contusion and will not return to tonight’s game versus the Nets, team says. – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After trailing 31-12 to start this game, the Nets are only down 66-59 at the half. And Kevin Durant has missed a lot of shots he normally hits, shooting 5-for-12 so far. Durant will get it going. – 8:38 PM
After trailing 31-12 to start this game, the Nets are only down 66-59 at the half. And Kevin Durant has missed a lot of shots he normally hits, shooting 5-for-12 so far. Durant will get it going. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of this game with a right heel contusion. – 8:38 PM
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of this game with a right heel contusion. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 66-59. Brooklyn got dug in a big hole early and recovered throughout the second quarter. No Jrue Holiday the rest of the game for the Bucks. Patty Mills and Harden with 15 each, KD with 11. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 66-59. Brooklyn got dug in a big hole early and recovered throughout the second quarter. No Jrue Holiday the rest of the game for the Bucks. Patty Mills and Harden with 15 each, KD with 11. – 8:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALF: Bucks 66, Nets 59
Another slow start by the Nets, who trailed by as many as 19 but are now within striking distance. Nets finding their groove, with much kudos to Patty Mills, who shot 5-of-5 from downtown for 15 points off the bench. – 8:37 PM
HALF: Bucks 66, Nets 59
Another slow start by the Nets, who trailed by as many as 19 but are now within striking distance. Nets finding their groove, with much kudos to Patty Mills, who shot 5-of-5 from downtown for 15 points off the bench. – 8:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Half: Nets 59, Bucks 66
Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5-5 FG), James Harden (15 PTS, 3 ASTS) and the Nets are finally gaining momentum offensively. Giannis Antetokounmpo (18 PTS, 8 REBS) has kept his Bucks out in front, but that 19-point lead he helped Milwaukee build has evaporated. – 8:37 PM
Half: Nets 59, Bucks 66
Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5-5 FG), James Harden (15 PTS, 3 ASTS) and the Nets are finally gaining momentum offensively. Giannis Antetokounmpo (18 PTS, 8 REBS) has kept his Bucks out in front, but that 19-point lead he helped Milwaukee build has evaporated. – 8:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:37 PM
Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Beautiful sequence. Harden with the long bounce pass throw-in style to Durant who lobs it to Griffin. – 8:35 PM
Beautiful sequence. Harden with the long bounce pass throw-in style to Durant who lobs it to Griffin. – 8:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return tonight. – 8:35 PM
The Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return tonight. – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden with a bounce pass to KD who throws the lob to Blake Griffin. The Nets are a dangerous team in transition.
Oh, and fun as hell to watch. – 8:35 PM
James Harden with a bounce pass to KD who throws the lob to Blake Griffin. The Nets are a dangerous team in transition.
Oh, and fun as hell to watch. – 8:35 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of the night with a heel contusion. It looked like he hurt that on a trip to the basket earlier in the quarter. – 8:35 PM
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of the night with a heel contusion. It looked like he hurt that on a trip to the basket earlier in the quarter. – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I think Patty just signaled to KD to let Blake guard Giannis. – 8:34 PM
I think Patty just signaled to KD to let Blake guard Giannis. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris hits a corner 3 to trim the Bucks’ lead down to eight with 1:45 left in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Joe Harris hits a corner 3 to trim the Bucks’ lead down to eight with 1:45 left in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
George Hill guarding KD in the post alone there is the closest ive seen to a player calling 911. – 8:33 PM
George Hill guarding KD in the post alone there is the closest ive seen to a player calling 911. – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets being down 8 is a miracle given how they’ve played this half. – 8:32 PM
The Nets being down 8 is a miracle given how they’ve played this half. – 8:32 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Blake with the 2 best defensive possessions for the Nets so far. – 8:32 PM
Blake with the 2 best defensive possessions for the Nets so far. – 8:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Blake Griffin has taken his first charge of the season. It’s the first of many to come. Nets still trail by 11. – 8:32 PM
Blake Griffin has taken his first charge of the season. It’s the first of many to come. Nets still trail by 11. – 8:32 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Friendly reminder that Kyrie Irving will make $425,000 tonight. – 8:31 PM
Friendly reminder that Kyrie Irving will make $425,000 tonight. – 8:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, Durant highlight first 25 of NBA’s 75 greatest players nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/rus… – 8:31 PM
Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, Durant highlight first 25 of NBA’s 75 greatest players nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/rus… – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Feel like Nets could use one more piece – a 6-10 elite and versatile defender who believes in vaccines and globes. – 8:29 PM
Feel like Nets could use one more piece – a 6-10 elite and versatile defender who believes in vaccines and globes. – 8:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
145 ortg, 32% orebs, only 2% turnover rate for the Bucks at the moment – 8:28 PM
145 ortg, 32% orebs, only 2% turnover rate for the Bucks at the moment – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
There is Joe Harris’ first 3 of the season. Only 11 more to catch Jason Kidd for the franchise record. – 8:26 PM
There is Joe Harris’ first 3 of the season. Only 11 more to catch Jason Kidd for the franchise record. – 8:26 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Patty Mills, who has hit all 5 of his 3FGAs so far, got touted pregame as a big addition to Brooklyn by Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer (they share Spurs roots). Suggested minutes, opportunities opened by Kyrie Irving’s absence will fast-track Mills-Nets connection. – 8:25 PM
Patty Mills, who has hit all 5 of his 3FGAs so far, got touted pregame as a big addition to Brooklyn by Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer (they share Spurs roots). Suggested minutes, opportunities opened by Kyrie Irving’s absence will fast-track Mills-Nets connection. – 8:25 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Interesting, a flagrant foul has been called on LaMarcus Aldridge for his contest on Khris Middleton. – 8:24 PM
Interesting, a flagrant foul has been called on LaMarcus Aldridge for his contest on Khris Middleton. – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills is five-for-five tonight, all of them from 3. He and James Harden have 30 of the Nets 40 points. – 8:22 PM
Patty Mills is five-for-five tonight, all of them from 3. He and James Harden have 30 of the Nets 40 points. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Make it 5-for-5 from downtown for Patty Mills, who is scorching hot here in Milwaukee. – 8:22 PM
Make it 5-for-5 from downtown for Patty Mills, who is scorching hot here in Milwaukee. – 8:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks and Nets are both represented in the initial group of players named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. Twenty five players were named tonight. The remaining 50 players will be revealed over the next two days: pic.twitter.com/7X7XzLHUaW – 8:21 PM
Knicks and Nets are both represented in the initial group of players named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. Twenty five players were named tonight. The remaining 50 players will be revealed over the next two days: pic.twitter.com/7X7XzLHUaW – 8:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rule changes have already cost harden some calls he would have gotten previously. He has not given up on the flopping yet though. – 8:20 PM
Rule changes have already cost harden some calls he would have gotten previously. He has not given up on the flopping yet though. – 8:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nets are going to have the raise the give a shit level beyond “preseason” at some point – 8:19 PM
Nets are going to have the raise the give a shit level beyond “preseason” at some point – 8:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Bucks have attempted 16 more shots than the Nets. This is just tragic. – 8:19 PM
The Bucks have attempted 16 more shots than the Nets. This is just tragic. – 8:19 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
People can say I don’t know much about this game. But I know this. It isn’t Kyrie’s fault the Nets could not care less about defense. – 8:19 PM
People can say I don’t know much about this game. But I know this. It isn’t Kyrie’s fault the Nets could not care less about defense. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nash calls a timeout in the middle of the Nets running a set. BKN down, 55-37, in Milwaukee with 5:40 to go in the 2nd quarter. Not a clean performance by any measure. – 8:19 PM
Nash calls a timeout in the middle of the Nets running a set. BKN down, 55-37, in Milwaukee with 5:40 to go in the 2nd quarter. Not a clean performance by any measure. – 8:19 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Allow me to overreact to a quarter and a half of basketball — Giannis Antetokounmpo is not fucking around this season – 8:18 PM
Allow me to overreact to a quarter and a half of basketball — Giannis Antetokounmpo is not fucking around this season – 8:18 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Wow, did not expect this from the Bucks QR code pic.twitter.com/DXE8vfq0j7 – 8:16 PM
Wow, did not expect this from the Bucks QR code pic.twitter.com/DXE8vfq0j7 – 8:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Joe Harris picking up where he left off in last year’s playoffs. – 8:16 PM
Joe Harris picking up where he left off in last year’s playoffs. – 8:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis just set a physical screen on James Harden and Harden didn’t even budge. – 8:15 PM
Giannis just set a physical screen on James Harden and Harden didn’t even budge. – 8:15 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Been a rough couple of weeks for former top 3 picks from Duke. Kyrie sacked for his refusal to get vaccinated. Zion sidelined with a broken foot. Jabari & Jahlil both cut/unemployed. Now Bagley out of Kings rotation. Ingram, Tatum & Barrett gotta hold it down for Coach K’s boys. – 8:15 PM
Been a rough couple of weeks for former top 3 picks from Duke. Kyrie sacked for his refusal to get vaccinated. Zion sidelined with a broken foot. Jabari & Jahlil both cut/unemployed. Now Bagley out of Kings rotation. Ingram, Tatum & Barrett gotta hold it down for Coach K’s boys. – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
You can’t let Giannis get baseline out of that left side iso because it’s impossible to get help there and he gets on top of the rim so quickly. – 8:14 PM
You can’t let Giannis get baseline out of that left side iso because it’s impossible to get help there and he gets on top of the rim so quickly. – 8:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
quickest way to get over your ex is to hook up with someone else. enjoy Patty Mills, Nets fans, the man is going to go berserk all season in this offense. – 8:13 PM
quickest way to get over your ex is to hook up with someone else. enjoy Patty Mills, Nets fans, the man is going to go berserk all season in this offense. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Breaking: I have acquired ice cream. In other news, the Nets are rallying. – 8:13 PM
Breaking: I have acquired ice cream. In other news, the Nets are rallying. – 8:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Patty Mills begins his career with Brooklyn by going 4/4 from outside.
Mills has 12 of the Nets’ 18 points from three right now. – 8:13 PM
Patty Mills begins his career with Brooklyn by going 4/4 from outside.
Mills has 12 of the Nets’ 18 points from three right now. – 8:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets are on a 22-11 run to close the gap to eight. James Harden is heating up. – 8:12 PM
Nets are on a 22-11 run to close the gap to eight. James Harden is heating up. – 8:12 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Every time James Harden sees Mamukelashvili switched on to him. pic.twitter.com/0r3Qq5NavU – 8:12 PM
Every time James Harden sees Mamukelashvili switched on to him. pic.twitter.com/0r3Qq5NavU – 8:12 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
James Harden is in midseason complaining form. No rust to shake off there. – 8:11 PM
James Harden is in midseason complaining form. No rust to shake off there. – 8:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mamu making his debut. When Portis returns his chances might decline so nice spot to show something. – 8:11 PM
Mamu making his debut. When Portis returns his chances might decline so nice spot to show something. – 8:11 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Bucks will repeat as champions. Let’s talk in June. – 8:11 PM
Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Bucks will repeat as champions. Let’s talk in June. – 8:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jrue Holiday playing with the confidence of an NBA champion and Olympic standout. Man he looks so decisive out there on BOTH ends. – 8:09 PM
Jrue Holiday playing with the confidence of an NBA champion and Olympic standout. Man he looks so decisive out there on BOTH ends. – 8:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First quarter of the first game of the season…
James Harden, who will be paid
$43,848,000 this season to shoot basketballs, doesn’t shoot the basketball (forfeiting an opportunity to potentially score 3 points for his team) in order to make sure he doesn’t hurt his own FG% pic.twitter.com/RbkRw82pxd – 8:09 PM
First quarter of the first game of the season…
James Harden, who will be paid
$43,848,000 this season to shoot basketballs, doesn’t shoot the basketball (forfeiting an opportunity to potentially score 3 points for his team) in order to make sure he doesn’t hurt his own FG% pic.twitter.com/RbkRw82pxd – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills has 12 points on 4/4 shooting from 3. Mike Budenholzer praised the Mills signing pregame and suggested he’d be able to fill in for Kyrie Irving. So far, he has been right. #Nets – 8:09 PM
Patty Mills has 12 points on 4/4 shooting from 3. Mike Budenholzer praised the Mills signing pregame and suggested he’d be able to fill in for Kyrie Irving. So far, he has been right. #Nets – 8:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admitted that Brooklyn had a “poor quarter” defensively allowing 37 points. – 8:08 PM
Steve Nash admitted that Brooklyn had a “poor quarter” defensively allowing 37 points. – 8:08 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
After leading by as much as 19p, Milwaukee up 37-25 after 1Q. Giannis 13p 8r and 2-3 from line. Patty Mills leads Nets, 9p on 3-3 from arc. – 8:07 PM
After leading by as much as 19p, Milwaukee up 37-25 after 1Q. Giannis 13p 8r and 2-3 from line. Patty Mills leads Nets, 9p on 3-3 from arc. – 8:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s early for sure, but right now if you’re voting, Giannis has to be the MVP. BK – 8:06 PM
It’s early for sure, but right now if you’re voting, Giannis has to be the MVP. BK – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Bucks 37
Patty Mills (9 PTS), Kevin Durant (4 PTS, 4 REBS) & the Nets are having a hard time to score. It’s been so bad that it took over 8 minutes for Brooklyn to hit their first 3-pointer. The Bucks’ 0 turnovers hasn’t helped either. – 8:05 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Bucks 37
Patty Mills (9 PTS), Kevin Durant (4 PTS, 4 REBS) & the Nets are having a hard time to score. It’s been so bad that it took over 8 minutes for Brooklyn to hit their first 3-pointer. The Bucks’ 0 turnovers hasn’t helped either. – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Can confirm James Harden has stolen one of Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s ankles. That crossover, though, is one of few bright points as the Nets find themselves down 37-25 at the end of the first quarter. Patty Mills has found his shooting stroke tonight and has 9 PTS on 3/3 3PT. – 8:04 PM
Can confirm James Harden has stolen one of Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s ankles. That crossover, though, is one of few bright points as the Nets find themselves down 37-25 at the end of the first quarter. Patty Mills has found his shooting stroke tonight and has 9 PTS on 3/3 3PT. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 37-25. Patty Mills with a nice spark off the bench for the Nets but Milwaukee is getting whatever it wants. – 8:04 PM
End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 37-25. Patty Mills with a nice spark off the bench for the Nets but Milwaukee is getting whatever it wants. – 8:04 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Patty Mills shot an eFG% of 72% in unguarded catch and shoot situations while splitting time playing on and off the ball last season. – 8:04 PM
Patty Mills shot an eFG% of 72% in unguarded catch and shoot situations while splitting time playing on and off the ball last season. – 8:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis with the big-time rejection 😤
pic.twitter.com/F1z55fUpzE – 8:03 PM
Giannis with the big-time rejection 😤
pic.twitter.com/F1z55fUpzE – 8:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Patty Mills in the 1st quarter for the Nets pic.twitter.com/McdWxertBp – 8:03 PM
Patty Mills in the 1st quarter for the Nets pic.twitter.com/McdWxertBp – 8:03 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
SVG – “Patty Mills looking like he’s playing for Australia in the Olympics.”
Boomers Patty is the greatest player to ever live so that could be bad news for the Bucks. – 8:01 PM
SVG – “Patty Mills looking like he’s playing for Australia in the Olympics.”
Boomers Patty is the greatest player to ever live so that could be bad news for the Bucks. – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris with just one shot so far and it was a mid-range. Last season his scoring was a good thermometer for the offense. – 8:00 PM
Joe Harris with just one shot so far and it was a mid-range. Last season his scoring was a good thermometer for the offense. – 8:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks unveil 2021 NBA championship banner, receive rings ahead of opening night matchup with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 7:59 PM
Bucks unveil 2021 NBA championship banner, receive rings ahead of opening night matchup with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Milwaukee: The Bucks have jumped out to a 31-15 lead here with 3:04 to go in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unstoppable as usual, ans the Bucks are just the tougher team to start this one. – 7:56 PM
Timeout, Milwaukee: The Bucks have jumped out to a 31-15 lead here with 3:04 to go in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unstoppable as usual, ans the Bucks are just the tougher team to start this one. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Milwaukee is shooting 7-for-12 from 3. That’s pretty damn good. – 7:55 PM
Milwaukee is shooting 7-for-12 from 3. That’s pretty damn good. – 7:55 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
“Daddy that guy on the Bucks is awesome! He looks like a GIANT!”
Any chance of raising a Bulls fan just vanished into thin air.
#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/kmQNGOTz2r – 7:55 PM
“Daddy that guy on the Bucks is awesome! He looks like a GIANT!”
Any chance of raising a Bulls fan just vanished into thin air.
#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/kmQNGOTz2r – 7:55 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
First Thanasis fist pump on an opposition turnover comes at the 4:09 mark of quarter one. I missed that. – 7:54 PM
First Thanasis fist pump on an opposition turnover comes at the 4:09 mark of quarter one. I missed that. – 7:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis exits the first quarter with 13 and 8 already. Bucks up 28-12 early. Nets look out of sorts and still very much learning one another and getting into regular season mode. – 7:54 PM
Giannis exits the first quarter with 13 and 8 already. Bucks up 28-12 early. Nets look out of sorts and still very much learning one another and getting into regular season mode. – 7:54 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Any player talking about winning a championship needs to watch Giannis and ask themselves if they know how to play that hard for that stretch of time – 7:54 PM
Any player talking about winning a championship needs to watch Giannis and ask themselves if they know how to play that hard for that stretch of time – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lineup: LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills and Jevon Carter.
They have somehow gone big and small at the same time. – 7:53 PM
Nets lineup: LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills and Jevon Carter.
They have somehow gone big and small at the same time. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rolling with Durant, Jevon Carter, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap and Patty Mills for the second unit. – 7:53 PM
Nets rolling with Durant, Jevon Carter, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap and Patty Mills for the second unit. – 7:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis had adjusted his FT routine – taking just one dribble at the free throw line pic.twitter.com/ACD1h7fDAP – 7:53 PM
Giannis had adjusted his FT routine – taking just one dribble at the free throw line pic.twitter.com/ACD1h7fDAP – 7:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Great point by @Stan Van Gundy that Giannis has sped up his routine. I’ve always thought everyone should just do one dribble and shoot. Less time to get in your own head, plus you can get in like 3x the number of practice shots in same amount of time. – 7:53 PM
Great point by @Stan Van Gundy that Giannis has sped up his routine. I’ve always thought everyone should just do one dribble and shoot. Less time to get in your own head, plus you can get in like 3x the number of practice shots in same amount of time. – 7:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Giannis doesn’t strike me as a guy nursing an existential, post-championship hangover. All we talk about are mooks like Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons when we could be talking Giannis, always. Shame on us. – 7:53 PM
Giannis doesn’t strike me as a guy nursing an existential, post-championship hangover. All we talk about are mooks like Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons when we could be talking Giannis, always. Shame on us. – 7:53 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
giannis showed up to training camp saying he wasn’t close to 100% pic.twitter.com/mWuQWJ0i5J – 7:52 PM
giannis showed up to training camp saying he wasn’t close to 100% pic.twitter.com/mWuQWJ0i5J – 7:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Most Improved Free Throw Speed: Make room for another trophy on Giannis’ shelf … – 7:52 PM
Most Improved Free Throw Speed: Make room for another trophy on Giannis’ shelf … – 7:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Love that LaMarcus Aldridge is back on an NBA court. That’s so great. – 7:52 PM
Love that LaMarcus Aldridge is back on an NBA court. That’s so great. – 7:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter are checking in to make their Nets debut. – 7:51 PM
Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter are checking in to make their Nets debut. – 7:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
So far this season I’m leaning toward Giannis as MVP, DPOY, and Motor Trend Car of the Year. – 7:51 PM
So far this season I’m leaning toward Giannis as MVP, DPOY, and Motor Trend Car of the Year. – 7:51 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Crazy how the Nets just lost the title in the first quarter of the first game of the regular season. – 7:50 PM
Crazy how the Nets just lost the title in the first quarter of the first game of the regular season. – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Giannis block of Claxton and #Bucks 3-pointer on the other end leave the #Nets down 21-8. – 7:49 PM
That Giannis block of Claxton and #Bucks 3-pointer on the other end leave the #Nets down 21-8. – 7:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Whew Giannis is in MVP form on Opening Night with that swat on Claxton at the rim. – 7:49 PM
Whew Giannis is in MVP form on Opening Night with that swat on Claxton at the rim. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis Antetokounmpo just rejected Nic Claxton at the rim. – 7:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just rejected Nic Claxton at the rim. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis just dribbled into his first 3 of the game. If he’s hitting those consistently all season, yikes. – 7:49 PM
Giannis just dribbled into his first 3 of the game. If he’s hitting those consistently all season, yikes. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Khris Middleton just threw a DIME to Giannis pic.twitter.com/4553bxjazR – 7:49 PM
Khris Middleton just threw a DIME to Giannis pic.twitter.com/4553bxjazR – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills is the first Net off the bench, subbing in for Joe Harris. – 7:48 PM
Patty Mills is the first Net off the bench, subbing in for Joe Harris. – 7:48 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Giannis is really this era’s version of a Shaq level problem. Too physical, too explosive and too relentless – 7:47 PM
Giannis is really this era’s version of a Shaq level problem. Too physical, too explosive and too relentless – 7:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden had a questionable closeout to give up a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer. Then gets beat downcourt by Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk. Granted, Giannis does that to everybody. But the #Nets trail 15-8 early and have given up too many easy points. – 7:47 PM
James Harden had a questionable closeout to give up a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer. Then gets beat downcourt by Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk. Granted, Giannis does that to everybody. But the #Nets trail 15-8 early and have given up too many easy points. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Yes, #BucksInSix is on the ring. Yes, former #Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) was involved.
He spoke on that, and everything else post-Game 6: ‘The city of Milwaukee changed my life again.’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:46 PM
Yes, #BucksInSix is on the ring. Yes, former #Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) was involved.
He spoke on that, and everything else post-Game 6: ‘The city of Milwaukee changed my life again.’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:46 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Guarantee that’s a point of emphasis on harden step-back misses-contest then race to rim. – 7:46 PM
Guarantee that’s a point of emphasis on harden step-back misses-contest then race to rim. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks lead the Nets 15-8, leading Nash to call timeout after a fast break dunk from Giannis. Perimeter defense hasn’t started well. Neither has the rebounding. To quote a local, Nic Claxton needs to R-E-L-A-X. He’s run into Durant and missed two free throws. – 7:46 PM
Bucks lead the Nets 15-8, leading Nash to call timeout after a fast break dunk from Giannis. Perimeter defense hasn’t started well. Neither has the rebounding. To quote a local, Nic Claxton needs to R-E-L-A-X. He’s run into Durant and missed two free throws. – 7:46 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton sizzles a TD pass to Giannis. Just needed the belt celebration from Middleton to top it off imo. – 7:45 PM
Khris Middleton sizzles a TD pass to Giannis. Just needed the belt celebration from Middleton to top it off imo. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s really crazy that Kevin Durant suffered an injured that has ended, or at least significantly changed, so many careers and he’s just out there doing his thing. – 7:45 PM
It’s really crazy that Kevin Durant suffered an injured that has ended, or at least significantly changed, so many careers and he’s just out there doing his thing. – 7:45 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant is still spectacular and the Nets still can’t rebound and it’s like we never left – 7:45 PM
Kevin Durant is still spectacular and the Nets still can’t rebound and it’s like we never left – 7:45 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Interesting watching the Nets play more of a traditional lineup. – 7:45 PM
Interesting watching the Nets play more of a traditional lineup. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not a good foul by James Harden. Timeout Nets. Bucks have jumped out to a 15-8 lead here in the first quarter. Dangerous play by Harden. Officials are reviewing the play. – 7:44 PM
Not a good foul by James Harden. Timeout Nets. Bucks have jumped out to a 15-8 lead here in the first quarter. Dangerous play by Harden. Officials are reviewing the play. – 7:44 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis for MVP.
Durant for Finals MVP.
Predictions and best bets ✍️👀👇 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:44 PM
Giannis for MVP.
Durant for Finals MVP.
Predictions and best bets ✍️👀👇 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Axel Toupane was the one member of the #Bucks championship team that is currently not on the roster who was able to make it in to receive his ring. – 7:43 PM
Axel Toupane was the one member of the #Bucks championship team that is currently not on the roster who was able to make it in to receive his ring. – 7:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Presumably some of the reason for the Nets starting big was rebounding. Bucks playing volleyball on the glass early nonetheless. – 7:42 PM
Presumably some of the reason for the Nets starting big was rebounding. Bucks playing volleyball on the glass early nonetheless. – 7:42 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Giannis Moses-Maloned his way to five rebounds in the first three minutes. (And this is the league’s 75th anniversary season, so it’s on you to learn that reference.) – 7:42 PM
Giannis Moses-Maloned his way to five rebounds in the first three minutes. (And this is the league’s 75th anniversary season, so it’s on you to learn that reference.) – 7:42 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Giannis absolutely beasting the Nets on the boards. Might as well have just retweeted my tweets from the postseason. – 7:42 PM
Giannis absolutely beasting the Nets on the boards. Might as well have just retweeted my tweets from the postseason. – 7:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis, KD, Harden and Kareem headline the NBA’s first batch of 25 players on the 75th Anniversary Team.
(via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/k5yg5zC0Tn – 7:42 PM
Giannis, KD, Harden and Kareem headline the NBA’s first batch of 25 players on the 75th Anniversary Team.
(via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/k5yg5zC0Tn – 7:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nic Claxton: Dive man, lob finisher and defender of point of attack on Khris Middleton – 7:42 PM
Nic Claxton: Dive man, lob finisher and defender of point of attack on Khris Middleton – 7:42 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Milwaukee has generated little to no buzz/hype as a defending champion. Odd to see them overlooked when you consider the Bucks have Giannis & the great ones always come back better after that first ch’ip. LeBron was nearly unanimous MVP. Steph WAS unanimous. KD was unstoppable… – 7:41 PM
Milwaukee has generated little to no buzz/hype as a defending champion. Odd to see them overlooked when you consider the Bucks have Giannis & the great ones always come back better after that first ch’ip. LeBron was nearly unanimous MVP. Steph WAS unanimous. KD was unstoppable… – 7:41 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dirk Nowitzki representing Europe in the day 1 reveal of the #NBA75
Anniversary Team pic.twitter.com/AKUr89DiEh – 7:39 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dirk Nowitzki representing Europe in the day 1 reveal of the #NBA75
Anniversary Team pic.twitter.com/AKUr89DiEh – 7:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis gets his ring and is serenaded with MVP chants. pic.twitter.com/J87PdyF3ku – 7:38 PM
Giannis gets his ring and is serenaded with MVP chants. pic.twitter.com/J87PdyF3ku – 7:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team is being unveiled Oct. 19-21 w/ 25 members announced on each of the three days.
Tonight’s 25, listed alphabetically, incl. former #Rockets Barkley, Harden, Hayes, Malone & Olajuwon. pic.twitter.com/qipvPyWz7D – 7:36 PM
NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team is being unveiled Oct. 19-21 w/ 25 members announced on each of the three days.
Tonight’s 25, listed alphabetically, incl. former #Rockets Barkley, Harden, Hayes, Malone & Olajuwon. pic.twitter.com/qipvPyWz7D – 7:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
All the motivation #Suns should need.
Had Milwaukee down 2-0 in finals.
Lost four straight, something they hadn’t done all season, in losing it.
Were eliminated in that building.
Bucks got rings Suns were two wins away from wearing.
Don’t have a championship banner to raise pic.twitter.com/JiHs544IQP – 7:35 PM
All the motivation #Suns should need.
Had Milwaukee down 2-0 in finals.
Lost four straight, something they hadn’t done all season, in losing it.
Were eliminated in that building.
Bucks got rings Suns were two wins away from wearing.
Don’t have a championship banner to raise pic.twitter.com/JiHs544IQP – 7:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“History Made” – by Vo Williams (@thisisvo)
The new intro track for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/oGn89BVgZQ – 7:33 PM
“History Made” – by Vo Williams (@thisisvo)
The new intro track for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/oGn89BVgZQ – 7:33 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Missed opportunity by the Bucks to not have Ja Rule doing this starting lineup hype intro. – 7:33 PM
Missed opportunity by the Bucks to not have Ja Rule doing this starting lineup hype intro. – 7:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“200% every single day.”
Jrue Holiday tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how impressed he is by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s work ethic
Hear the Nets-Bucks game starting now on NBA Radio!
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/ZnHoO6iHP5 – 7:32 PM
“200% every single day.”
Jrue Holiday tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how impressed he is by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s work ethic
Hear the Nets-Bucks game starting now on NBA Radio!
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/ZnHoO6iHP5 – 7:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks championship rings offer a twist and a whole lot of franchise references jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:28 PM
Milwaukee #Bucks championship rings offer a twist and a whole lot of franchise references jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis erupted for 50 point to clinch an NBA title his last time out.
Still just 26, what does the two-time MVP have in store as he enters his prime?
@jordangreer42 on the Greek Freak’s undeniable path towards pantheon level greatness. sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/gi… – 7:28 PM
Giannis erupted for 50 point to clinch an NBA title his last time out.
Still just 26, what does the two-time MVP have in store as he enters his prime?
@jordangreer42 on the Greek Freak’s undeniable path towards pantheon level greatness. sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/gi… – 7:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
There are still 7 minutes until tip tonight, so you have a chance to read my season preview at @TheAthletic.
The Bucks insist they just want to get better every day. It’s boring, but it has worked. Why?
“Everyone buys in at the top and it trickles down.”theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 7:25 PM
There are still 7 minutes until tip tonight, so you have a chance to read my season preview at @TheAthletic.
The Bucks insist they just want to get better every day. It’s boring, but it has worked. Why?
“Everyone buys in at the top and it trickles down.”theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 7:25 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant takes the floor for the first time since The Toe Game.
@sportingnews explored five burning questions for KD ahead of what could be his signature season.
#NBA75 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/fi… – 7:24 PM
Kevin Durant takes the floor for the first time since The Toe Game.
@sportingnews explored five burning questions for KD ahead of what could be his signature season.
#NBA75 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/fi… – 7:24 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Alright, we got a pretty sweet basketball coming up now.
Bucks-Nets. Let’s go! – 7:20 PM
Alright, we got a pretty sweet basketball coming up now.
Bucks-Nets. Let’s go! – 7:20 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Herb Kohl, who owned the Bucks for 29 years, gets a ring too. pic.twitter.com/UP1kJlfJQJ – 7:18 PM
Herb Kohl, who owned the Bucks for 29 years, gets a ring too. pic.twitter.com/UP1kJlfJQJ – 7:18 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Beautiful, tasteful ring ceremony and classic banner in Milwaukee. Well done, Bucks – 7:16 PM
Beautiful, tasteful ring ceremony and classic banner in Milwaukee. Well done, Bucks – 7:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Fiserv Forum. The season is upon us. Nets-Bucks tips in 15. Milwaukee’s ring ceremony has been cool to see. Hopefully the game is just as good. Nic Claxton gets his second career start tonight. Lets see what he can do against Giannis. – 7:16 PM
Good evening from Fiserv Forum. The season is upon us. Nets-Bucks tips in 15. Milwaukee’s ring ceremony has been cool to see. Hopefully the game is just as good. Nic Claxton gets his second career start tonight. Lets see what he can do against Giannis. – 7:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Close look at the @Milwaukee Bucks new championship ring/necklace pendant. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bLZA3HolOs – 7:16 PM
Close look at the @Milwaukee Bucks new championship ring/necklace pendant. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bLZA3HolOs – 7:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
And here’s the scene as Giannis gets his. pic.twitter.com/pApeBHX5Gi – 7:14 PM
And here’s the scene as Giannis gets his. pic.twitter.com/pApeBHX5Gi – 7:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bucks championship rings are INSANE 👀
(via @Milwaukee Bucks)
pic.twitter.com/A6acF5THkl – 7:09 PM
The Bucks championship rings are INSANE 👀
(via @Milwaukee Bucks)
pic.twitter.com/A6acF5THkl – 7:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Previewing the NBA’s season opener between Nets and Bucks and what the Nets are saying as they open the season without Kyrie. Love talking hoops with my man @kevinnegandhi pic.twitter.com/rhJa222Lnf – 7:08 PM
Previewing the NBA’s season opener between Nets and Bucks and what the Nets are saying as they open the season without Kyrie. Love talking hoops with my man @kevinnegandhi pic.twitter.com/rhJa222Lnf – 7:08 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks GM Jon Horst and head coach Mike Budenholzer receiving their rings. pic.twitter.com/8FxVuDRbPU – 7:08 PM
Bucks GM Jon Horst and head coach Mike Budenholzer receiving their rings. pic.twitter.com/8FxVuDRbPU – 7:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets go big and start Nic Claxton alongside Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden tonight against the Bucks. Griffin and Claxton have been complimentary of playing with each other. Now they get to test their chemistry against the defending champs. – 7:08 PM
Nets go big and start Nic Claxton alongside Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden tonight against the Bucks. Griffin and Claxton have been complimentary of playing with each other. Now they get to test their chemistry against the defending champs. – 7:08 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Really cool to see former Metro State head coach, and #Nuggets assistant, Mike Dunlap get his championship ring tonight as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s been a great coach for many years. – 7:06 PM
Really cool to see former Metro State head coach, and #Nuggets assistant, Mike Dunlap get his championship ring tonight as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s been a great coach for many years. – 7:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rousing ovation here at the FiServ Forum for ex-NBA stars Vin Baker and Darvin Ham, who each played for the Bucks and now win championships as Bucks assistant coaches. – 7:06 PM
Rousing ovation here at the FiServ Forum for ex-NBA stars Vin Baker and Darvin Ham, who each played for the Bucks and now win championships as Bucks assistant coaches. – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Former Bucks owner and US senator Herb Kohl gets introduced. pic.twitter.com/gVuNqGv4xF – 7:05 PM
Former Bucks owner and US senator Herb Kohl gets introduced. pic.twitter.com/gVuNqGv4xF – 7:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin and Claxton. It’s only Nic Claxton’s second-career start, and the first time Brooklyn has ever used this five-man lineup (regular season or playoffs). #nba #bucks – 7:04 PM
The #Nets will start Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin and Claxton. It’s only Nic Claxton’s second-career start, and the first time Brooklyn has ever used this five-man lineup (regular season or playoffs). #nba #bucks – 7:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Don’t Extend James Harden As Deadline Passes Without A Deal via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 7:01 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Don’t Extend James Harden As Deadline Passes Without A Deal via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 7:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis resume:
— Champ
— Finals MVP
— 2x MVP
— DPOY
— MIP
— 5x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— 4x All-Defense
— ASG MVP
— Largest contract ever
— Second best PF ever
— Top 75 players ever
He’s only 26. pic.twitter.com/OtDHbr9NOx – 7:01 PM
Giannis resume:
— Champ
— Finals MVP
— 2x MVP
— DPOY
— MIP
— 5x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— 4x All-Defense
— ASG MVP
— Largest contract ever
— Second best PF ever
— Top 75 players ever
He’s only 26. pic.twitter.com/OtDHbr9NOx – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at the Bucks: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton. Second career start for Claxton, first time we’re seeing this lineup. – 7:00 PM
Nets starters at the Bucks: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton. Second career start for Claxton, first time we’re seeing this lineup. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bucks Game:
▪️The Nets (118.6 PPG) & the Bucks (120.1 PPG) led all teams in scoring last season.
▪️Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye and Bobby Portis & out for Milwaukee.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Day’Ron Sharpe are out for Brooklyn. – 7:00 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bucks Game:
▪️The Nets (118.6 PPG) & the Bucks (120.1 PPG) led all teams in scoring last season.
▪️Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye and Bobby Portis & out for Milwaukee.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Day’Ron Sharpe are out for Brooklyn. – 7:00 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Bucks winning it all was great for the league. I hope we have another great playoffs – 7:00 PM
Bucks winning it all was great for the league. I hope we have another great playoffs – 7:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Bucks are receiving their championship rings and it’s now that you remember the pain is still only 3 months old – 7:00 PM
The Bucks are receiving their championship rings and it’s now that you remember the pain is still only 3 months old – 7:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Former #Bucks TV play-by-play voice Jim Paschke has started the pregame proceedings. – 6:53 PM
Former #Bucks TV play-by-play voice Jim Paschke has started the pregame proceedings. – 6:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets, as expected, are not on the floor for the Bucks’ ring ceremony. – 6:53 PM
The Nets, as expected, are not on the floor for the Bucks’ ring ceremony. – 6:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Talking Nets and Kyrie with @KyraPhillips on @ABCNewsLive today from Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/TaFdzWVzua – 6:50 PM
Talking Nets and Kyrie with @KyraPhillips on @ABCNewsLive today from Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/TaFdzWVzua – 6:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden declining #Nets extension is a $227 million bet. #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/19/jam… via @nypostsports – 6:45 PM
James Harden declining #Nets extension is a $227 million bet. #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/19/jam… via @nypostsports – 6:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Never did these anywhere so …
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Jrue
ROY: Giddey
COY: Malone
MIP: JJJ
6MOY: Huerter – 6:44 PM
Never did these anywhere so …
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Jrue
ROY: Giddey
COY: Malone
MIP: JJJ
6MOY: Huerter – 6:44 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Adam Silver to Kyrie Irving on the TNT pregame show: pic.twitter.com/HF0XFyTHnb – 6:29 PM
Adam Silver to Kyrie Irving on the TNT pregame show: pic.twitter.com/HF0XFyTHnb – 6:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge shooting 3s ahead of his first NBA regular season game in six months. pic.twitter.com/BLqazIl9Sy – 6:29 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge shooting 3s ahead of his first NBA regular season game in six months. pic.twitter.com/BLqazIl9Sy – 6:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant’s pregame work before the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/zp6JKdPZVH – 6:28 PM
Kevin Durant’s pregame work before the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/zp6JKdPZVH – 6:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Day’Ron Sharpe out of tonight’s game with a right toe sprain. – 6:26 PM
Nets rule Day’Ron Sharpe out of tonight’s game with a right toe sprain. – 6:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Rookie center Day’Ron Sharpe (right second toe sprain) is out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Bucks. #NBA – 6:23 PM
Rookie center Day’Ron Sharpe (right second toe sprain) is out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Bucks. #NBA – 6:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant about to warm up here at FiServ Forum. Catch him on my IG live now – 6:17 PM
Kevin Durant about to warm up here at FiServ Forum. Catch him on my IG live now – 6:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Since all the cool kids are doing it.
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIP: De’Andre Hunter
6MOTY: Grayson Allen
ROTY: Jalen Green
DPOY: Rudy Gobert
COTY: Monty Wiliams – 6:16 PM
Since all the cool kids are doing it.
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIP: De’Andre Hunter
6MOTY: Grayson Allen
ROTY: Jalen Green
DPOY: Rudy Gobert
COTY: Monty Wiliams – 6:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pavielle & Amari Colbert are here from Tennessee for the #Bucks ring night – but she’s a Milwaukee native: “It’s like Christmas.”
As for Amari – he pointed to that sign and said he’ll be up there in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/wtbDxVU3qs – 6:14 PM
Pavielle & Amari Colbert are here from Tennessee for the #Bucks ring night – but she’s a Milwaukee native: “It’s like Christmas.”
As for Amari – he pointed to that sign and said he’ll be up there in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/wtbDxVU3qs – 6:14 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA tips off Tuesday, and the hope is for a “normal” season after two years of COVID and Bubbles. But there are still questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings?? Answers in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 6:11 PM
The NBA tips off Tuesday, and the hope is for a “normal” season after two years of COVID and Bubbles. But there are still questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings?? Answers in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 6:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Going on IG live courtside from the FiServ Forum. Bring your Nets, Bucks, NBA or food questions.
IG: Krisplashed – 6:09 PM
Going on IG live courtside from the FiServ Forum. Bring your Nets, Bucks, NBA or food questions.
IG: Krisplashed – 6:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck … and #OpenFloor’s @Michael Pina, @Chris Herring and @RohanNadkarni:
▪️ Simmons latest
▪️ Nets vs. The Field
▪️ Knicks outlook
▪️ Giannis for MVP?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 6:05 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck … and #OpenFloor’s @Michael Pina, @Chris Herring and @RohanNadkarni:
▪️ Simmons latest
▪️ Nets vs. The Field
▪️ Knicks outlook
▪️ Giannis for MVP?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 6:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Keep getting better.”
@Giannis Antetokounmpo tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine what his next step will be
Hear the @Bucks Season Preview Show right now on the SXM App! siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks
Listen to the Pre-Game Show right now on NBA Radio! siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/04ZK4jY3L8 – 6:05 PM
“Keep getting better.”
@Giannis Antetokounmpo tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine what his next step will be
Hear the @Bucks Season Preview Show right now on the SXM App! siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks
Listen to the Pre-Game Show right now on NBA Radio! siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/04ZK4jY3L8 – 6:05 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals the touching personal reason why he wears No. 34.
#Bucks #FearTheDeer #NBATwitter #NBA75
sportscasting.com/giannis-anteto… – 5:56 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals the touching personal reason why he wears No. 34.
#Bucks #FearTheDeer #NBATwitter #NBA75
sportscasting.com/giannis-anteto… – 5:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My title pick is Nets over Lakers. With or without Kyrie Irving
I think Durant and Harden can scale up. I think they’ll defend well enough with Bruce Brown playing big minutes. I think Claxton makes a leap and Harris hits his playoff shots. I think KD is the best player on Earth – 5:56 PM
My title pick is Nets over Lakers. With or without Kyrie Irving
I think Durant and Harden can scale up. I think they’ll defend well enough with Bruce Brown playing big minutes. I think Claxton makes a leap and Harris hits his playoff shots. I think KD is the best player on Earth – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mike Budenholzer really likes the Nets adding Patty Mills to their rotation. Knows Mills from the Spurs connections and thinks he’ll help the Nets. – 5:52 PM
Mike Budenholzer really likes the Nets adding Patty Mills to their rotation. Knows Mills from the Spurs connections and thinks he’ll help the Nets. – 5:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks will roll out the five they’ve gone with to start the last few preseason games:
* Giannis Antetokounmpo
* Khris Middleton
* Jrue Holiday
* Brook Lopez
* Grayson Allen – 5:50 PM
#Bucks will roll out the five they’ve gone with to start the last few preseason games:
* Giannis Antetokounmpo
* Khris Middleton
* Jrue Holiday
* Brook Lopez
* Grayson Allen – 5:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
IF the Nets live up to Las Vegas billing and win it all, it would give the NBA five different champions in a five-year span, which hasn’t happened since 1977-1981.
Eight (Almost) Fearless Predictions about what WILL happen this season are here for you: marcstein.substack.com/p/eight-almost… – 5:48 PM
IF the Nets live up to Las Vegas billing and win it all, it would give the NBA five different champions in a five-year span, which hasn’t happened since 1977-1981.
Eight (Almost) Fearless Predictions about what WILL happen this season are here for you: marcstein.substack.com/p/eight-almost… – 5:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton working out pregame in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/rJCjqkTsts – 5:34 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton working out pregame in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/rJCjqkTsts – 5:34 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Nothing wrong about thinking out of the box:
MVP- Jimmy Butler
Rookie of the Year- Jalen Green
Defensive Player of the Year- Draymond Green
Sixth Man of the Year- Patty Mills
Most Improved Player- Lonzo Ball
Coach of the Year- Erik Spoelstra – 5:06 PM
Nothing wrong about thinking out of the box:
MVP- Jimmy Butler
Rookie of the Year- Jalen Green
Defensive Player of the Year- Draymond Green
Sixth Man of the Year- Patty Mills
Most Improved Player- Lonzo Ball
Coach of the Year- Erik Spoelstra – 5:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“I can think of a lot of other situations in my career or in my life where you’re saying, ‘Yeahhhh, we’re just trying to get better every day.’ But it is absolutely real here.” – Brook Lopez
On the ethos that has driven Bud’s Bucks at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 5:01 PM
“I can think of a lot of other situations in my career or in my life where you’re saying, ‘Yeahhhh, we’re just trying to get better every day.’ But it is absolutely real here.” – Brook Lopez
On the ethos that has driven Bud’s Bucks at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 5:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs notebook:
Devin Vassell can’t wait to play in a real NBA opener: “It’s all I think about at night.”
Benefits of young players working with Manu are “endless”
Thad Young on Kyrie Irving exercising his “free will.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:59 PM
#Spurs notebook:
Devin Vassell can’t wait to play in a real NBA opener: “It’s all I think about at night.”
Benefits of young players working with Manu are “endless”
Thad Young on Kyrie Irving exercising his “free will.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA predictions Time!
East Tiers
1 MIL
2 BKN
.
3 BOS
4 ATL
5 MIA
6 PHI
7 NYK
.
8 CHA
9 CHI
10 IND
11 WAS
.
12 TOR
13 CLE
.
14 DET
15 ORL
Quick thoughts:
-Top 2 have set themselves apart
-Next 5 order is 🤷♂️
-8-11 (maybe TOR too if they want) is also🤷♂️
-CLE is decent bad vs BAD – 4:46 PM
NBA predictions Time!
East Tiers
1 MIL
2 BKN
.
3 BOS
4 ATL
5 MIA
6 PHI
7 NYK
.
8 CHA
9 CHI
10 IND
11 WAS
.
12 TOR
13 CLE
.
14 DET
15 ORL
Quick thoughts:
-Top 2 have set themselves apart
-Next 5 order is 🤷♂️
-8-11 (maybe TOR too if they want) is also🤷♂️
-CLE is decent bad vs BAD – 4:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good afternoon from Fiserv Forum. Rookies Kessler Edwards, Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. are the first three on the court for pregame work ahead of the season-opener. pic.twitter.com/JHS723sPm4 – 4:45 PM
Good afternoon from Fiserv Forum. Rookies Kessler Edwards, Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. are the first three on the court for pregame work ahead of the season-opener. pic.twitter.com/JHS723sPm4 – 4:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The @goatnbapod enters its third season! @Andrew Sharp
– Breaking down 2022 NBA award races
– Can Giannis claim third MVP?
– How deep is ROY race?
– Which East powers are rising & falling?
– The irrational pursuit of rookie cards
Subscribe here: bit.ly/35tCIZ8 pic.twitter.com/OJ35PABUBr – 4:24 PM
The @goatnbapod enters its third season! @Andrew Sharp
– Breaking down 2022 NBA award races
– Can Giannis claim third MVP?
– How deep is ROY race?
– Which East powers are rising & falling?
– The irrational pursuit of rookie cards
Subscribe here: bit.ly/35tCIZ8 pic.twitter.com/OJ35PABUBr – 4:24 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
NYC city council member Antonio Reynoso (@ReynosoBrooklyn) believes that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will eventually get vaccinated against COVID-19 + re-join the team because he’ll want to watch movies again.
My thoughts, at @ForTheWin: bit.ly/3phaQVD #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/bSvjh72Kv0 – 4:20 PM
NYC city council member Antonio Reynoso (@ReynosoBrooklyn) believes that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will eventually get vaccinated against COVID-19 + re-join the team because he’ll want to watch movies again.
My thoughts, at @ForTheWin: bit.ly/3phaQVD #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/bSvjh72Kv0 – 4:20 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Audio: Exploring the NBA’s Kyrie Irving problem on ‘Post Reports’ w/ @martinepowers wapo.st/3BZjuvo – 4:19 PM
Audio: Exploring the NBA’s Kyrie Irving problem on ‘Post Reports’ w/ @martinepowers wapo.st/3BZjuvo – 4:19 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA Preview: Will LeBron James & Kevin Durant, who have built mega-market contenders using the same blueprint, finally get their third act? @PostSports wapo.st/3vz8rGX pic.twitter.com/ABkTN01G84 – 4:15 PM
NBA Preview: Will LeBron James & Kevin Durant, who have built mega-market contenders using the same blueprint, finally get their third act? @PostSports wapo.st/3vz8rGX pic.twitter.com/ABkTN01G84 – 4:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They balance each other out.”
Coach Mike Budenholzer tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton setting the tone
@Bucks Season Preview Show streaming now siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks
Don’t miss Opening Night on NBA Radio! pic.twitter.com/VKCtNEJTwz – 4:12 PM
“They balance each other out.”
Coach Mike Budenholzer tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton setting the tone
@Bucks Season Preview Show streaming now siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks
Don’t miss Opening Night on NBA Radio! pic.twitter.com/VKCtNEJTwz – 4:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My predictions for tonight:
Nets-Bucks is awesome, maybe goes to overtime, and just generally hypes us up for the season.
Warriors beat the Lakers relatively comfortably, inspiring an avalanche of takes that look bad in a few weeks when the Lakers are 11-4. – 3:38 PM
My predictions for tonight:
Nets-Bucks is awesome, maybe goes to overtime, and just generally hypes us up for the season.
Warriors beat the Lakers relatively comfortably, inspiring an avalanche of takes that look bad in a few weeks when the Lakers are 11-4. – 3:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Today, @Charlotte Hornets honored Rick Bonnell and his legacy by establishing the annual Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship. #AllFly
nba.com/hornets/hornet… – 3:24 PM
Today, @Charlotte Hornets honored Rick Bonnell and his legacy by establishing the annual Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship. #AllFly
nba.com/hornets/hornet… – 3:24 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal has averaged 30+ points in back-to-back seasons. Beal could become just the 4th player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30+ points in three-consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan (7 straight), Adrian Dantley (4 straight) and James Harden (3 straight). – 3:20 PM
Bradley Beal has averaged 30+ points in back-to-back seasons. Beal could become just the 4th player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30+ points in three-consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan (7 straight), Adrian Dantley (4 straight) and James Harden (3 straight). – 3:20 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Had to bring back #StickFigureSports on KSAT News Now at 11 am (can’t show highlights) for the Spurs haters and Cowboys fans. Reminding people of the Manu block on James Harden…and a real CD and lamb. #KSATnews #GoSpursGo @AliciaBarreraTV @produceralyctv pic.twitter.com/anoWO5xwgp – 3:10 PM
Had to bring back #StickFigureSports on KSAT News Now at 11 am (can’t show highlights) for the Spurs haters and Cowboys fans. Reminding people of the Manu block on James Harden…and a real CD and lamb. #KSATnews #GoSpursGo @AliciaBarreraTV @produceralyctv pic.twitter.com/anoWO5xwgp – 3:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: The season opens with the Bucks, Nets on top nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/nba… – 3:06 PM
NBA Power Rankings: The season opens with the Bucks, Nets on top nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/nba… – 3:06 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA’s back tonight, with a season as close to “normal” as it’s had in a while. But there are lots of questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings??? Answers, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 3:02 PM
The NBA’s back tonight, with a season as close to “normal” as it’s had in a while. But there are lots of questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings??? Answers, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 3:02 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Horizon League Preseason Poll:
1. Cleveland St (30) – 502
2. Wright St (9) – 463
3. Northern Kentucky (1) – 406
4. Milwaukee (2) – 396
5. Detroit (2) – 350
6. Oakland – 340
7. Youngstown St– 214
8. UIC– 204
9. Purdue Fort Wayne– 169
10. RMU– 157
11. Green Bay– 146
12. IUPUI- 85 – 2:58 PM
Horizon League Preseason Poll:
1. Cleveland St (30) – 502
2. Wright St (9) – 463
3. Northern Kentucky (1) – 406
4. Milwaukee (2) – 396
5. Detroit (2) – 350
6. Oakland – 340
7. Youngstown St– 214
8. UIC– 204
9. Purdue Fort Wayne– 169
10. RMU– 157
11. Green Bay– 146
12. IUPUI- 85 – 2:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Being an example is one thing, but inspiring people…that’s a whole different thing”
@Giannis Antetokounmpo tells @Frank Isola & @Scalabrine how the game changed once he realized he’s inspiring a younger generation
🔊 @Bucks Season Preview Show streaming now siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks pic.twitter.com/uM6gN8Rwkp – 2:36 PM
“Being an example is one thing, but inspiring people…that’s a whole different thing”
@Giannis Antetokounmpo tells @Frank Isola & @Scalabrine how the game changed once he realized he’s inspiring a younger generation
🔊 @Bucks Season Preview Show streaming now siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewBucks pic.twitter.com/uM6gN8Rwkp – 2:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“The very first practice that Giannis was back, I was out on the sideline. But when I saw that group — Giannis, Khris, Jrue — get together and play together, I could tell that it was a championship team that I was a part of then.” – @Grayson Allen theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 2:30 PM
“The very first practice that Giannis was back, I was out on the sideline. But when I saw that group — Giannis, Khris, Jrue — get together and play together, I could tell that it was a championship team that I was a part of then.” – @Grayson Allen theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 2:30 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
#Nets getting +2 at FanDuel tonight in Milwaukee, +1.5 lots of other places – 2:15 PM
#Nets getting +2 at FanDuel tonight in Milwaukee, +1.5 lots of other places – 2:15 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Spurs set to take on Magic, Nuggets and Bucks to tip off 2021-22 season projectspurs.com/2021/10/19/spu… by @rockssjr #GoSpursGo – 1:56 PM
Spurs set to take on Magic, Nuggets and Bucks to tip off 2021-22 season projectspurs.com/2021/10/19/spu… by @rockssjr #GoSpursGo – 1:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons situation so crazy that nobody cares that Kyrie was playing football lol – 1:55 PM
Ben Simmons situation so crazy that nobody cares that Kyrie was playing football lol – 1:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Simmons has forced the Sixers’ hand… It’s pretty clear Philly has to take the same approach the Nets did with Kyrie.
Send Simmons home until they can find a trade partner. Not fair to the other Sixers.
It’s addition by subtraction (fewer headaches, less drama) at this point – 1:54 PM
Simmons has forced the Sixers’ hand… It’s pretty clear Philly has to take the same approach the Nets did with Kyrie.
Send Simmons home until they can find a trade partner. Not fair to the other Sixers.
It’s addition by subtraction (fewer headaches, less drama) at this point – 1:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
From shootaround: Steve Nash says Bucks are indeed a measuring stick game. Nets will test their front court against the defending champs + more on Nic Claxton’s conditioning & James Harden’s contract extension #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:48 PM
From shootaround: Steve Nash says Bucks are indeed a measuring stick game. Nets will test their front court against the defending champs + more on Nic Claxton’s conditioning & James Harden’s contract extension #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Vegas loves the Nets, but bettors love the Lakers. (A reminder that lines are always set, first and foremost, to get action on them.) AK espn.com/chalk/story/_/… – 1:46 PM
Vegas loves the Nets, but bettors love the Lakers. (A reminder that lines are always set, first and foremost, to get action on them.) AK espn.com/chalk/story/_/… – 1:46 PM