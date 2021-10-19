Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: Our job is not to babysit somebody

Kevin Negandhi: Joel Embiid: “Our job is not to babysit somebody.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I know what this says about Ben Simmons. But big old powerful Klutch starting to look like clowns too. – 3:01 PM
I know what this says about Ben Simmons. But big old powerful Klutch starting to look like clowns too. – 3:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ben Simmons has been suspended for tomorrow night’s opener for conduct detrimental to the team.
@Rick Mahorn tells @EvCoRadio why the relationship between Ben Simmons & the #76ers may not be salvageable after today. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/xNoPMSBUkB – 3:00 PM
Ben Simmons has been suspended for tomorrow night’s opener for conduct detrimental to the team.
@Rick Mahorn tells @EvCoRadio why the relationship between Ben Simmons & the #76ers may not be salvageable after today. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/xNoPMSBUkB – 3:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Ben Simmons saga is dumb and bad for all involved. It’s honestly not much deeper than that. – 2:48 PM
The Ben Simmons saga is dumb and bad for all involved. It’s honestly not much deeper than that. – 2:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ben Simmons is still doing it wrong. You have to do enough to have some plausible deniability if you want to get paid. Blow some rotations on defense in the game, but don’t just flat refuse to do stuff that will get you suspended. – 2:46 PM
Ben Simmons is still doing it wrong. You have to do enough to have some plausible deniability if you want to get paid. Blow some rotations on defense in the game, but don’t just flat refuse to do stuff that will get you suspended. – 2:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
SEASON PREMIERE: DAY 2!
Radio Roulette Hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy
Ben Simmons news reaction + Western Conference Predictions
Come on in and let the world know your thoughts. twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 2:43 PM
SEASON PREMIERE: DAY 2!
Radio Roulette Hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy
Ben Simmons news reaction + Western Conference Predictions
Come on in and let the world know your thoughts. twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 2:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons getting kicked out of 76ers practice: ‘At this point I don’t care about that man’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… pic.twitter.com/zwRGV3Xa41 – 2:39 PM
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons getting kicked out of 76ers practice: ‘At this point I don’t care about that man’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… pic.twitter.com/zwRGV3Xa41 – 2:39 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
When it comes to Ben Simmons and the Sixers, no one’s opinion matters more pic.twitter.com/h2TlgB4q81 – 2:22 PM
When it comes to Ben Simmons and the Sixers, no one’s opinion matters more pic.twitter.com/h2TlgB4q81 – 2:22 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Ben Simmons is running the Jimmy Butler playbook to get himself out of Philadelphia. While my co-worker @bycharlescurtis thinks it was his only move, I don’t think it’s the right call.
We explained each side of the argument, which you can read here: bit.ly/3BWadEA – 2:13 PM
Ben Simmons is running the Jimmy Butler playbook to get himself out of Philadelphia. While my co-worker @bycharlescurtis thinks it was his only move, I don’t think it’s the right call.
We explained each side of the argument, which you can read here: bit.ly/3BWadEA – 2:13 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond and Seth Curry gave their thoughts on Ben Simmons being tossed from practice today #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/19/and… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:06 PM
Andre Drummond and Seth Curry gave their thoughts on Ben Simmons being tossed from practice today #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/19/and… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:06 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Daryl Morey will continue to play the long game. Shame for Embiid. Wasting his window. – 2:00 PM
Daryl Morey will continue to play the long game. Shame for Embiid. Wasting his window. – 2:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons situation so crazy that nobody cares that Kyrie was playing football lol – 1:55 PM
Ben Simmons situation so crazy that nobody cares that Kyrie was playing football lol – 1:55 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody.” – Joel Embiid, who has still not spoken to Ben Simmons. – 1:55 PM
“At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody.” – Joel Embiid, who has still not spoken to Ben Simmons. – 1:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The 76ers have fined Ben Simmons $1.4M for his absence from four preseason games (360K each) and levied numerous team fines for missed practices, on-court workouts and meetings. He hasn’t earned any money since returning to the team on October 11. – 1:52 PM
ESPN Sources: The 76ers have fined Ben Simmons $1.4M for his absence from four preseason games (360K each) and levied numerous team fines for missed practices, on-court workouts and meetings. He hasn’t earned any money since returning to the team on October 11. – 1:52 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers suspend Ben Simmons for regular season Opener sportando.basketball/en/76ers-suspe… – 1:40 PM
76ers suspend Ben Simmons for regular season Opener sportando.basketball/en/76ers-suspe… – 1:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i would have actually considered defending Ben Simmons if Doc yelled “do you plan on trying?” at him at practice today and Ben answered with: pic.twitter.com/QAsd7Ach0O – 1:35 PM
i would have actually considered defending Ben Simmons if Doc yelled “do you plan on trying?” at him at practice today and Ben answered with: pic.twitter.com/QAsd7Ach0O – 1:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons gets kicked out of practice, suspended, ripped by Joel Embiid nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/ben… – 1:30 PM
Ben Simmons gets kicked out of practice, suspended, ripped by Joel Embiid nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/ben… – 1:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Philadelphia 76ers Suspend Ben Simmons One Game For ‘Detrimental Conduct’; Joel Embiid Says It’s Not Our Job to ‘Babysit Somebody’
@forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:30 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Philadelphia 76ers Suspend Ben Simmons One Game For ‘Detrimental Conduct’; Joel Embiid Says It’s Not Our Job to ‘Babysit Somebody’
@forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons was suspended, and Joel Embiid sent a message that he is not interested in trying to coddle him. A wild day at Sixers practice: phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-su… – 1:29 PM
Ben Simmons was suspended, and Joel Embiid sent a message that he is not interested in trying to coddle him. A wild day at Sixers practice: phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-su… – 1:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “You can see in practice, the way we move the ball, we talk to each other.”
Will he have convo with Simmons? “I don’t mind, I’m trying to win. You got to have that relationship with your teammates… But at the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody…” pic.twitter.com/XyhM6QkyLP – 1:21 PM
Joel Embiid: “You can see in practice, the way we move the ball, we talk to each other.”
Will he have convo with Simmons? “I don’t mind, I’m trying to win. You got to have that relationship with your teammates… But at the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody…” pic.twitter.com/XyhM6QkyLP – 1:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I just wonder what Ben Simmons’ endgame is here. I would think his market is dwindling with every news cycle. Not the kind of teammate you’d want around your players or the sideshow/distraction you want coming to your organization. – 1:18 PM
I just wonder what Ben Simmons’ endgame is here. I would think his market is dwindling with every news cycle. Not the kind of teammate you’d want around your players or the sideshow/distraction you want coming to your organization. – 1:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Games Ben Simmons plays with Sixers + Games Kyrie Irving plays with Nets this season = (blank). – 1:15 PM
Games Ben Simmons plays with Sixers + Games Kyrie Irving plays with Nets this season = (blank). – 1:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on the Simmons’ situation: “At this point, I don’t care about that man. Honestly, he does whatever he wants. That’s not my job. That’s those guys’ (the front office) jobs… – 1:14 PM
Joel Embiid on the Simmons’ situation: “At this point, I don’t care about that man. Honestly, he does whatever he wants. That’s not my job. That’s those guys’ (the front office) jobs… – 1:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Big thanks to Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers for making Suns fans feel slightly better about their situation today – 1:14 PM
Big thanks to Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers for making Suns fans feel slightly better about their situation today – 1:14 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Ben Simmons Saga, in all its glory.
Doc Rivers: “It was no big deal.”
Joel Embiid: “At this point, I don’t really care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants.” pic.twitter.com/729xzwdBab – 1:12 PM
The Ben Simmons Saga, in all its glory.
Doc Rivers: “It was no big deal.”
Joel Embiid: “At this point, I don’t really care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants.” pic.twitter.com/729xzwdBab – 1:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This quote from Embiid, when asked if he was disappointed Simmons hasn’t bought in yet, sums things up.
“At this point I don’t care about that man. He does whatever wants.” – 1:10 PM
This quote from Embiid, when asked if he was disappointed Simmons hasn’t bought in yet, sums things up.
“At this point I don’t care about that man. He does whatever wants.” – 1:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid used the word “babysit” several times during his media availability today. His frustration with the situation was evident, though he did his best to put a positive spin on what everyone else here was doing. – 1:09 PM
Joel Embiid used the word “babysit” several times during his media availability today. His frustration with the situation was evident, though he did his best to put a positive spin on what everyone else here was doing. – 1:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Doc Rivers: “You gonna participate in this defensive drill?”
Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/GpOB4WOubA – 1:08 PM
Doc Rivers: “You gonna participate in this defensive drill?”
Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/GpOB4WOubA – 1:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: In wake of Ben Simmons being suspended for Wednesday’s #Sixers opener, Joel Embiid says: ‘At this point, I don’t care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants’ pic.twitter.com/pUTyowIsLb #76ers pic.twitter.com/qYoSUXjQ8e – 1:08 PM
Updated #NBA story: In wake of Ben Simmons being suspended for Wednesday’s #Sixers opener, Joel Embiid says: ‘At this point, I don’t care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants’ pic.twitter.com/pUTyowIsLb #76ers pic.twitter.com/qYoSUXjQ8e – 1:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons at Sixers practice today pic.twitter.com/JKfaZuSbCi – 1:08 PM
Ben Simmons at Sixers practice today pic.twitter.com/JKfaZuSbCi – 1:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Next step for Ben Simmons would be doing the Jimmy Butler but tough to win with the B squad when he’s deferring to Georges Niang – 1:04 PM
Next step for Ben Simmons would be doing the Jimmy Butler but tough to win with the B squad when he’s deferring to Georges Niang – 1:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “I like the guys that we have, you know humble, like to work hard. I think we’re going to have fun playing with each other…”
“At this point, I don’t care about that man honestly. He does whatever he wants. That’s not my job. That’s [the FO’s] job…” pic.twitter.com/UdIdQl1tAu – 1:03 PM
Joel Embiid: “I like the guys that we have, you know humble, like to work hard. I think we’re going to have fun playing with each other…”
“At this point, I don’t care about that man honestly. He does whatever he wants. That’s not my job. That’s [the FO’s] job…” pic.twitter.com/UdIdQl1tAu – 1:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Joel Embiid says “I’m not here to babysit.” pic.twitter.com/epdEYq1PJ7 – 1:00 PM
#Sixers Joel Embiid says “I’m not here to babysit.” pic.twitter.com/epdEYq1PJ7 – 1:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons getting kicked out of practice. pic.twitter.com/X1RQokr3Q1 – 12:59 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons getting kicked out of practice. pic.twitter.com/X1RQokr3Q1 – 12:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ben Simmons isn’t gonna come to OKC just to be the second best Australian point guard on the team. – 12:57 PM
Ben Simmons isn’t gonna come to OKC just to be the second best Australian point guard on the team. – 12:57 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ben simmons and the sixers coming together to tank his trade value is the type of next-level teamwork we haven’t seen since the 2014 spurs – 12:56 PM
ben simmons and the sixers coming together to tank his trade value is the type of next-level teamwork we haven’t seen since the 2014 spurs – 12:56 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Not to justify Ben Simmons’ behavior but the 76ers had to see this coming. He told them to their faces, with no ambiguity, no wiggle room, that he was done playing for Philadelphia. He showed up to avoid financial losses, not to win games. Acting up is his only play to get dealt. – 12:53 PM
Not to justify Ben Simmons’ behavior but the 76ers had to see this coming. He told them to their faces, with no ambiguity, no wiggle room, that he was done playing for Philadelphia. He showed up to avoid financial losses, not to win games. Acting up is his only play to get dealt. – 12:53 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Joel Embiid every time someone brings up Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/DhmevWVe0G – 12:52 PM
Joel Embiid every time someone brings up Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/DhmevWVe0G – 12:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid said he has not had a discussion with Ben Simmons since he rejoined the team. – 12:49 PM
Joel Embiid said he has not had a discussion with Ben Simmons since he rejoined the team. – 12:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Joel Embiid: ‘I’m not here to babysit.’ Says his rates are expensive. #Sixers – 12:46 PM
Joel Embiid: ‘I’m not here to babysit.’ Says his rates are expensive. #Sixers – 12:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond says he just focused on the guys that are here right now. Says the Ben Simmons stuff is out of his control #Sixers – 12:46 PM
Andre Drummond says he just focused on the guys that are here right now. Says the Ben Simmons stuff is out of his control #Sixers – 12:46 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“I’d be willing to babysit if someone is willing to listen.” – Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/izbMetSKtk – 12:45 PM
“I’d be willing to babysit if someone is willing to listen.” – Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/izbMetSKtk – 12:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid says his job “is not to babysit.” He says he is here to focus on the guys that want to be here and part of this team. – 12:45 PM
Joel Embiid says his job “is not to babysit.” He says he is here to focus on the guys that want to be here and part of this team. – 12:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid, on whether he’s thought about trying to convince Ben Simmons to buy back in to the team: “I’m not here to babysit.” – 12:45 PM
Joel Embiid, on whether he’s thought about trying to convince Ben Simmons to buy back in to the team: “I’m not here to babysit.” – 12:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid: “I’d be willing to babysit if someone wants to listen, but that’s not my my job” – 12:44 PM
Embiid: “I’d be willing to babysit if someone wants to listen, but that’s not my my job” – 12:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid: “I get paid to deliver…the guys who are here are willing to help me, and I’m willing to help them” – 12:44 PM
Embiid: “I get paid to deliver…the guys who are here are willing to help me, and I’m willing to help them” – 12:44 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Joel Embiid: ‘I’m done talking about (the Simmons situation).’ – 12:44 PM
#Sixers Joel Embiid: ‘I’m done talking about (the Simmons situation).’ – 12:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid says he has not talked with Simmons since he returned.
“At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody” – 12:43 PM
Embiid says he has not talked with Simmons since he returned.
“At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody” – 12:43 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Rich Paul showing Ben Simmons how to get paid while still forcing his way out. pic.twitter.com/qeM27RP68s – 12:42 PM
Rich Paul showing Ben Simmons how to get paid while still forcing his way out. pic.twitter.com/qeM27RP68s – 12:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Joel Embiid: ‘He got suspended for his conduct, so I’ll let you (read into that what you want).’ Says he hasn’t talked to Simmons. – 12:42 PM
#Sixers Joel Embiid: ‘He got suspended for his conduct, so I’ll let you (read into that what you want).’ Says he hasn’t talked to Simmons. – 12:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons being suspended: pic.twitter.com/pUTyowIsLb – 12:41 PM
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons being suspended: pic.twitter.com/pUTyowIsLb – 12:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid: “at this point, I don’t care…I’m focused on trying to make the team better” – 12:40 PM
Embiid: “at this point, I don’t care…I’m focused on trying to make the team better” – 12:40 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid on Simmons today:” I have nothing to say.”
Had reporter (@Kyle Neubeck) tell him what Simmons was suspended for. Embiid:”there you go.” – 12:40 PM
Embiid on Simmons today:” I have nothing to say.”
Had reporter (@Kyle Neubeck) tell him what Simmons was suspended for. Embiid:”there you go.” – 12:40 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Ben Simmons watching the Sixers get flooded by the Pelicans on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/qBdI9FtB5d – 12:39 PM
Ben Simmons watching the Sixers get flooded by the Pelicans on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/qBdI9FtB5d – 12:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Today (Ben Simmons) didn’t want to be here.’ – 12:39 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Today (Ben Simmons) didn’t want to be here.’ – 12:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons will be welcomed back to practice on Thursday if he wants to be back #Sixers – 12:38 PM
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons will be welcomed back to practice on Thursday if he wants to be back #Sixers – 12:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on kicking Ben Simmons out of practice: Unclear when Simmons will be back, but would welcome somebody back if he wants to be here. – 12:37 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on kicking Ben Simmons out of practice: Unclear when Simmons will be back, but would welcome somebody back if he wants to be here. – 12:37 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “He was a distraction today, I didn’t think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early, it wasn’t a big deal. I just told him, he should leave then, and we went on with practice.” #Sixers – 12:37 PM
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “He was a distraction today, I didn’t think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early, it wasn’t a big deal. I just told him, he should leave then, and we went on with practice.” #Sixers – 12:37 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“He can help us.” – Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons will still be allowed back after suspension. – 12:37 PM
“He can help us.” – Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons will still be allowed back after suspension. – 12:37 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says the #Sixers remain focused with the Ben Simmons drama going on. He thinks the players will always welcome him back in if he wants to play – 12:36 PM
Doc Rivers says the #Sixers remain focused with the Ben Simmons drama going on. He thinks the players will always welcome him back in if he wants to play – 12:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he thought Ben Simmons was a distraction and that’s why he removed him from practice early today. – 12:35 PM
Doc Rivers says he thought Ben Simmons was a distraction and that’s why he removed him from practice early today. – 12:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says he felt like Ben Simmons was a distraction today: “I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing.”
Rivers says he is going to give Simmons every chance to join the team, but he has to protect the team. – 12:35 PM
Doc Rivers says he felt like Ben Simmons was a distraction today: “I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing.”
Rivers says he is going to give Simmons every chance to join the team, but he has to protect the team. – 12:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says every day and every moment he’s gonna give Ben Simmons a chance to be a part of the team. But at the end of the day, he has to protect the team #Sixers – 12:34 PM
Doc Rivers says every day and every moment he’s gonna give Ben Simmons a chance to be a part of the team. But at the end of the day, he has to protect the team #Sixers – 12:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: #Sixers suspend Ben Simmons for opener due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ and he doesn’t speak to media once again: bit.ly/3DTSnlX #76ers pic.twitter.com/vrxMIEkUnJ – 12:34 PM
#NBA story: #Sixers suspend Ben Simmons for opener due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ and he doesn’t speak to media once again: bit.ly/3DTSnlX #76ers pic.twitter.com/vrxMIEkUnJ – 12:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he thought Ben Simmons was a distraction today #Sixers – 12:34 PM
Doc Rivers says he thought Ben Simmons was a distraction today #Sixers – 12:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Here was Ben Simmons (not) in the post-practice huddle yesterday. And then exiting.
Per @Keith Pompey, he was booted from practice today for not being engaged. pic.twitter.com/id4ctcoZvn – 12:31 PM
Here was Ben Simmons (not) in the post-practice huddle yesterday. And then exiting.
Per @Keith Pompey, he was booted from practice today for not being engaged. pic.twitter.com/id4ctcoZvn – 12:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons trying to leave Philly like pic.twitter.com/ixUiTFXzad – 12:28 PM
Ben Simmons trying to leave Philly like pic.twitter.com/ixUiTFXzad – 12:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Imagine the shit Ben Simmons would be pulling if he was coming off a good playoffs. AK – 12:27 PM
Imagine the shit Ben Simmons would be pulling if he was coming off a good playoffs. AK – 12:27 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Expecting to hear from Doc Rivers soon on Ben Simmons’ suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team”
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:27 PM
Expecting to hear from Doc Rivers soon on Ben Simmons’ suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team”
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:27 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Doc Rivers threw Ben Simmons out of practice, source confirms to @SInow. Simmons was not engaged in what the Sixers were doing. Suspension came quickly after. – 12:27 PM
Doc Rivers threw Ben Simmons out of practice, source confirms to @SInow. Simmons was not engaged in what the Sixers were doing. Suspension came quickly after. – 12:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Told Ben Simmons was at today’s #Sixers practice ‘at one point.’ – 12:25 PM
Told Ben Simmons was at today’s #Sixers practice ‘at one point.’ – 12:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Doc Rivers threw Ben Simmons out of practice like pic.twitter.com/M2AxvmdMy1 – 12:24 PM
Doc Rivers threw Ben Simmons out of practice like pic.twitter.com/M2AxvmdMy1 – 12:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After Mavs practice today, Luka is set to talk to media for the first time since media day.
Unless, of course, he pulls a Ben Simmons. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
What do you want to know? pic.twitter.com/sZFR0JAaH5 – 12:24 PM
After Mavs practice today, Luka is set to talk to media for the first time since media day.
Unless, of course, he pulls a Ben Simmons. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
What do you want to know? pic.twitter.com/sZFR0JAaH5 – 12:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers to Ben Simmons today at practice: pic.twitter.com/sjoKT1ua0W – 12:23 PM
Doc Rivers to Ben Simmons today at practice: pic.twitter.com/sjoKT1ua0W – 12:23 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Clearly, Ben Simmons is out to cause a problem, in-house now. Can’t have him near team again, IMO. – 12:22 PM
Clearly, Ben Simmons is out to cause a problem, in-house now. Can’t have him near team again, IMO. – 12:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Predict Ben Simmons’ next move:
I’ll go with him executing The Spicoli: Have a pizza delivered to practice and tell Doc that he’s going to have lunch on “our time.” pic.twitter.com/CgSuqqQ2jR – 12:22 PM
Predict Ben Simmons’ next move:
I’ll go with him executing The Spicoli: Have a pizza delivered to practice and tell Doc that he’s going to have lunch on “our time.” pic.twitter.com/CgSuqqQ2jR – 12:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Things seem a bit rocky in Philly… I wonder if Ben Simmons is unhappy and if he might even consider demanding a trade! – 12:21 PM
Things seem a bit rocky in Philly… I wonder if Ben Simmons is unhappy and if he might even consider demanding a trade! – 12:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
According to a sources, Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice by Doc Rivers – 12:20 PM
According to a sources, Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice by Doc Rivers – 12:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Unclear if Ben Simmons was at #Sixers practice today. It’s still going on at the moment. – 12:20 PM
Unclear if Ben Simmons was at #Sixers practice today. It’s still going on at the moment. – 12:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers confirm Ben Simmons will not talk today. Doc Rivers will speak on what happened soon – 12:20 PM
#Sixers confirm Ben Simmons will not talk today. Doc Rivers will speak on what happened soon – 12:20 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers coach Doc Rivers threw Ben Simmons out of practice today and the suspension came shortly thereafter, sources tell ESPN. – 12:19 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers threw Ben Simmons out of practice today and the suspension came shortly thereafter, sources tell ESPN. – 12:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons not talking today, after all. pic.twitter.com/BvM9wS09G9 – 12:18 PM
The #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons not talking today, after all. pic.twitter.com/BvM9wS09G9 – 12:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons was kicked out of today’s practice for no being engaged, according to sources. #Sixers – 12:17 PM
Ben Simmons was kicked out of today’s practice for no being engaged, according to sources. #Sixers – 12:17 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Great adjustment by Ben Simmons realizing that instead of sitting home on his own, he can go to be a bigger distraction in person and have the team send him home instead. – 12:17 PM
Great adjustment by Ben Simmons realizing that instead of sitting home on his own, he can go to be a bigger distraction in person and have the team send him home instead. – 12:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons is not talking today, I’m told, and was suspended due to an event that happened at practice today – 12:17 PM
Ben Simmons is not talking today, I’m told, and was suspended due to an event that happened at practice today – 12:17 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
The Philadelphia 76’ers need to resolve this Ben Simmons situation not good u don’t want to have a toxic culture when u trying to win a chip thoughts? – 12:16 PM
The Philadelphia 76’ers need to resolve this Ben Simmons situation not good u don’t want to have a toxic culture when u trying to win a chip thoughts? – 12:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Sixers have announced a one-game suspension of Ben Simmons that officially rules him out of Wednesday’s season opener at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/dxI2s2O1Wh – 12:14 PM
The Sixers have announced a one-game suspension of Ben Simmons that officially rules him out of Wednesday’s season opener at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/dxI2s2O1Wh – 12:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers suspended Ben Simmons one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He will miss Wednesday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans. – 12:14 PM
The #Sixers suspended Ben Simmons one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He will miss Wednesday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans. – 12:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No tax savings for Philadelphia on the Ben Simmons’ one-game suspension.
Team-issued discipline does not come with tax savings. Only league-issued discipline comes with tax savings. – 12:14 PM
No tax savings for Philadelphia on the Ben Simmons’ one-game suspension.
Team-issued discipline does not come with tax savings. Only league-issued discipline comes with tax savings. – 12:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers suspend Ben Simmons a game for “conduct detrimental to the team.”
This story cannot ever end, please – 12:13 PM
Sixers suspend Ben Simmons a game for “conduct detrimental to the team.”
This story cannot ever end, please – 12:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Sixers Ben Simmons is suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He’ll miss Wednesday’s game at #Pelicans – 12:13 PM
#Sixers Ben Simmons is suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He’ll miss Wednesday’s game at #Pelicans – 12:13 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The 76ers say Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game for “detrimental conduct” to the team.
Simmons will not play the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans Wednesday night. – 12:12 PM
The 76ers say Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game for “detrimental conduct” to the team.
Simmons will not play the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans Wednesday night. – 12:12 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sixers suspend Ben Simmons for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team, team says in news release. He won’t play tomorrow vs. New Orleans. – 12:12 PM
Sixers suspend Ben Simmons for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team, team says in news release. He won’t play tomorrow vs. New Orleans. – 12:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Sixers say Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:12 PM
Sixers say Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:12 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Ben Simmons has been suspended for the opener due to ‘contact detrimental to the team.’ – 12:12 PM
#Sixers Ben Simmons has been suspended for the opener due to ‘contact detrimental to the team.’ – 12:12 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. – 12:12 PM
Sixers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. – 12:12 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night, team says in a statement. – 12:12 PM
Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night, team says in a statement. – 12:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons has been suspended 1 game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/mWY4CPqdQv – 12:12 PM
Ben Simmons has been suspended 1 game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/mWY4CPqdQv – 12:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers announce Ben Simmons has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. – 12:12 PM
Sixers announce Ben Simmons has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. – 12:12 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game. He will miss tomorrow’s game – 12:12 PM
The #Sixers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game. He will miss tomorrow’s game – 12:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers announce they have suspended Ben Simmons for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He will serve the suspension tomorrow for the opener against the Pelicans. – 12:11 PM
The Sixers announce they have suspended Ben Simmons for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He will serve the suspension tomorrow for the opener against the Pelicans. – 12:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sixers say Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:11 PM
Sixers say Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
76ers statement: Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:11 PM
76ers statement: Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. – 12:11 PM
76ers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. – 12:11 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
The 76ers announce that “Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night” – 12:11 PM
The 76ers announce that “Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night” – 12:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:11 PM
Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night. – 12:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🏀 On today’s Locked On #NBA 🏀
@dramil13 and I get you ready for opening night.
– Latest on Ben Simmons
– Ayton’s non-extension
– Can Westbrook fit w/ Lakers?
– Warriors’ Finals chances?
– Brooklyn or Bucks?
Subscribe!
🍎 apple.co/3G3wMcX
✳️ spoti.fi/30G18C2 pic.twitter.com/LBsWlDKSxN – 11:40 AM
🏀 On today’s Locked On #NBA 🏀
@dramil13 and I get you ready for opening night.
– Latest on Ben Simmons
– Ayton’s non-extension
– Can Westbrook fit w/ Lakers?
– Warriors’ Finals chances?
– Brooklyn or Bucks?
Subscribe!
🍎 apple.co/3G3wMcX
✳️ spoti.fi/30G18C2 pic.twitter.com/LBsWlDKSxN – 11:40 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
10 Sixers 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 with @Rich Hoffman. Including
✅ Embiid taking yet another step in his post play.
✅ Evolution of Maxey and Thybulle
✅ Changes to the offensive scheme
✅ Guess on when Simmons is traded
✅ Oh yeah. And their final record
theathletic.com/2899010/2021/1… – 9:59 AM
10 Sixers 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 with @Rich Hoffman. Including
✅ Embiid taking yet another step in his post play.
✅ Evolution of Maxey and Thybulle
✅ Changes to the offensive scheme
✅ Guess on when Simmons is traded
✅ Oh yeah. And their final record
theathletic.com/2899010/2021/1… – 9:59 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s what #Sixers star center Joel Embiid can do to go from 2nd in MVP voting last year to 1st this season (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv pic.twitter.com/lCLgwKP3ee – 6:50 AM
#NBA column: Here’s what #Sixers star center Joel Embiid can do to go from 2nd in MVP voting last year to 1st this season (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv pic.twitter.com/lCLgwKP3ee – 6:50 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I’m not on Twitter all day so I’m always interested and sometimes mortified to see what NBA fans obsessed about when I log on.
Y’all were literally watching Ben Simmons’ pockets?? – 6:34 AM
I’m not on Twitter all day so I’m always interested and sometimes mortified to see what NBA fans obsessed about when I log on.
Y’all were literally watching Ben Simmons’ pockets?? – 6:34 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s how #Sixers franchise player Joel Embiid can become the league’s MVP this season (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv #76ers pic.twitter.com/ExPR05FBcV – 11:20 PM
#NBA column: Here’s how #Sixers franchise player Joel Embiid can become the league’s MVP this season (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv #76ers pic.twitter.com/ExPR05FBcV – 11:20 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Listening back to a podcast we just recorded. Realizing I now take at least three unnecessary potshots at Ben Simmons per episode. May need to #BeBetter – 10:48 PM
Listening back to a podcast we just recorded. Realizing I now take at least three unnecessary potshots at Ben Simmons per episode. May need to #BeBetter – 10:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Let’s do this:
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Embiid
ROY: Suggs
Most Improved: Poole
6th Man: Gallinari
Coach: Malone
1st: Harden, Luka, Durant, Giannis, Jokic
2nd: Steph, Dame, LeBron, Tatum, Embiid
3rd: Mitchell, Booker, Butler, Davis, Bam
Scoring champ: Booker – 8:23 PM
Let’s do this:
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Embiid
ROY: Suggs
Most Improved: Poole
6th Man: Gallinari
Coach: Malone
1st: Harden, Luka, Durant, Giannis, Jokic
2nd: Steph, Dame, LeBron, Tatum, Embiid
3rd: Mitchell, Booker, Butler, Davis, Bam
Scoring champ: Booker – 8:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s what #Sixers cornerstone Joel Embiid can do to go from second last year to first this season in MVP voting (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv pic.twitter.com/QDrPnLRiud – 7:15 PM
#NBA column: Here’s what #Sixers cornerstone Joel Embiid can do to go from second last year to first this season in MVP voting (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv pic.twitter.com/QDrPnLRiud – 7:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
At the risk of turning my mentions into even more of a tire fire, I am curious — what questions do you want asked of Ben Simmons if he does indeed speak tomorrow? – 4:42 PM
At the risk of turning my mentions into even more of a tire fire, I am curious — what questions do you want asked of Ben Simmons if he does indeed speak tomorrow? – 4:42 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
As detailed in here in this season preview column at @TheAthletic, a source with knowledge of Ben Simmons’ situation said his intent is to play in actual games. The factors that will lead to that happening, however, remain a mystery.
theathletic.com/2896455/2021/1… – 4:33 PM
As detailed in here in this season preview column at @TheAthletic, a source with knowledge of Ben Simmons’ situation said his intent is to play in actual games. The factors that will lead to that happening, however, remain a mystery.
theathletic.com/2896455/2021/1… – 4:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA debut with the @Sixers.
Simmons is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15p/10r/5a in his first career game (Grant Hill and Deandre Ayton). pic.twitter.com/k5r9irWYA6 – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2017, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA debut with the @Sixers.
Simmons is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15p/10r/5a in his first career game (Grant Hill and Deandre Ayton). pic.twitter.com/k5r9irWYA6 – 4:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I watched Ben Simmons partake in Sixers practice activities with my own eyeballs today inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 3:51 PM
I watched Ben Simmons partake in Sixers practice activities with my own eyeballs today inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 3:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s how #Sixers star center Joel Embiid can become the MVP this season (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv #76ers pic.twitter.com/RRT5lotk1U – 3:45 PM
#NBA column: Here’s how #Sixers star center Joel Embiid can become the MVP this season (for subscribers): bit.ly/3pasPNv #76ers pic.twitter.com/RRT5lotk1U – 3:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Ben Simmons practicing in sweatpants with his phone in his pocket. pic.twitter.com/MEdQLxudcK – 3:41 PM
Ben Simmons practicing in sweatpants with his phone in his pocket. pic.twitter.com/MEdQLxudcK – 3:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on the Sixers’ team chemistry with Ben Simmons back: “It’ll grow, it’ll come back… You see a little bit at a time and way more today than yesterday. And it’s just gonna keep getting better. I’ve been in this situation before, this is how it works.”
We will see… pic.twitter.com/hE2r1cfDnD – 3:10 PM
Doc Rivers on the Sixers’ team chemistry with Ben Simmons back: “It’ll grow, it’ll come back… You see a little bit at a time and way more today than yesterday. And it’s just gonna keep getting better. I’ve been in this situation before, this is how it works.”
We will see… pic.twitter.com/hE2r1cfDnD – 3:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fan William Elms wants Ben Simmons to remain with the team. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/6HgdYU3b68 – 2:16 PM
#Sixers fan William Elms wants Ben Simmons to remain with the team. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/6HgdYU3b68 – 2:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fan Will Elms was outside of the team practice facility to show Ben Simmons support and hopefully get an autograph. pic.twitter.com/IGWAXymmiN – 1:55 PM
#Sixers fan Will Elms was outside of the team practice facility to show Ben Simmons support and hopefully get an autograph. pic.twitter.com/IGWAXymmiN – 1:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey, who is also represented by Klutch, on Ben Simmons’ return to Sixers practice: “Friendships are bigger than basketball, bigger than the profession. At the end of the day, a friend is a friend. Ben’s been a friend since before I got drafted.” – 1:49 PM
Tyrese Maxey, who is also represented by Klutch, on Ben Simmons’ return to Sixers practice: “Friendships are bigger than basketball, bigger than the profession. At the end of the day, a friend is a friend. Ben’s been a friend since before I got drafted.” – 1:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey on Ben Simmons: “Friendships are bigger than basketball. … Ben’s been a friend since before I got drafted.” – 1:41 PM
Tyrese Maxey on Ben Simmons: “Friendships are bigger than basketball. … Ben’s been a friend since before I got drafted.” – 1:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey: “Ben Simmons looks like Ben Simmons” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/FrTtJmhN4B – 1:38 PM
Tyrese Maxey: “Ben Simmons looks like Ben Simmons” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/FrTtJmhN4B – 1:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘I feel a lot more comfortable than (as a rookie).’ As for Ben Simmons: ‘It’s great to have him back. Great vibes. Great energy. He’s Ben Simmons. We just move on.’ – 1:38 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘I feel a lot more comfortable than (as a rookie).’ As for Ben Simmons: ‘It’s great to have him back. Great vibes. Great energy. He’s Ben Simmons. We just move on.’ – 1:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers F Georges Niang says it has been ‘good’ to practice with Ben Simmons the last two days. – 1:06 PM
#Sixers F Georges Niang says it has been ‘good’ to practice with Ben Simmons the last two days. – 1:06 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ahead of getting thrown out of 76ers practice, Ben Simmons declined several times to sub into a drill, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 19, 2021
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid says he has nothing to say about Ben Simmons’ actions at practice today. Says he focused on the guys that want to be here #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / October 19, 2021