Marvin Bagley's agent publicly calls Kings out for bad management

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
One thing to keep in mind with Marvin Bagley III is the starter criteria in his contract.
If Bagley does not start 41 games or plays 2000 minutes this season, his Qualifying Offer for next offseason will drop from $14.8M to $7.3M. – 6:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s my story from this morning on Marvin Bagley III’s situation with the Sacramento Kings. More to come on this in light of the statement issued today by Jeff Schwartz, Bagley’s agent at Excel Sports Management.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Everything Marvin Bagley has done in the month leading up to the season has been positive. He’s worked hard, had a tremendous attitude & supportive of the team and his teammates. Had a sore knee in a couple of preseason games. Things are earned, not given. Just an odd strategy – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jokes aside, Marvin Bagley feels like a tremendous buy-low, second-draft guy that some smart team should go get. There’s a lot of talent there. He’s shown it in flashes. And the cost can’t be much at all at this point, especially after…well…that statement! – 6:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
People are employed to do the best for their clients. I don’t see how agent Jeff Schwartz thinks he’s helping Marvin Bagley today with his statement.
An 82-game season that needs to be a healthy & impactful one for his client just got out to an awful start. I don’t get it. – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On @FrontOfficeShow with @Trevor_Lane and I, we sound The Simmons Siren whenever there is news about everyone’s favorite Sixer.
Do we need something for Marvin Bagley? Would it be The Bagley Beep? Like a sort of quiet little noise that doesn’t shock you. Like your dryer buzzer? – 6:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley is going into a season of uncertainty in Sacramento, but he’s out on the court working and he hasn’t been a distraction in camp. If anything, he’s bringing the same vibe the rest of the squad is bringing. pic.twitter.com/7frFAHiPDQ – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III is headed for free agency after failing to sign a rookie extension before Monday’s deadline. Here’s why his qualifying offer could drop from $14.8 million to $7.2 million – and why the Kings control the price tag.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Deadline passes with no contract extension for Kings’ Marvin Bagley III. What happens now?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:05 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
With Marvin Bagley not reaching a rookie extension with the Kings, as expected, the 22-year-old will enter next summer as a free agent. If the Kings extend a $14.8 million qualifying offer, he would be restricted. If they pass on the QO, he is an unrestricted free agent. – 7:12 PM
Jason Jones: Marvin Bagley III said he’s not surprised to still be a King. Said he’s where God wants him to be. -via Twitter @mr_jasonjones / September 27, 2021
The 76ers were widely believed to be holding out for a chance to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, but Lillard recently said he isn’t leaving Portland, “not right now at least.” As for Sacramento, sources have suggested the 76ers would only be willing to consider an offer that includes De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings are unlikely to part with either player, but they can offer Buddy Hield, a prolific 3-point shooter who would space the floor for Joel Embiid; Marvin Bagley III, a former No. 2 pick who has yet to reach his potential; and other assets, including multiple first-round draft picks. -via Sacramento Bee / August 31, 2021
League sources said earlier this week that Sacramento is also exploring the market for Marvin Bagley III. -via The Ringer / July 29, 2021