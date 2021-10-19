Suns didn't extend Deandre Ayton to have flexibility to add more star power

There’s one element here which hasn’t been discussed publicly, but that Jones highlighted as part of the Suns’ thinking: If they had given Ayton the designated rookie max extension like they did Devin Booker in the summer of 2018, that move would have limited their ability to pursue stars on other teams who have already been given designated rookie max deals. Per the rules of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, teams can’t have more than two players on designated rookie max extensions. If they have hopes of adding even more star power here — and it seems clear they do — that factor does make some sense.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Ended up writing a lot about the Phoenix Suns this week.
I LOVED the Mikal Bridges extension. Think they did a great job there: theathletic.com/2890190/2021/1…
The weird Ayton decision to not extend him, and a deep dive into why I am so confused by it: theathletic.com/2898177/2021/1… – 6:27 PM
Ended up writing a lot about the Phoenix Suns this week.
I LOVED the Mikal Bridges extension. Think they did a great job there: theathletic.com/2890190/2021/1…
The weird Ayton decision to not extend him, and a deep dive into why I am so confused by it: theathletic.com/2898177/2021/1… – 6:27 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA tips off Tuesday, and the hope is for a “normal” season after two years of COVID and Bubbles. But there are still questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings?? Answers in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 6:11 PM
The NBA tips off Tuesday, and the hope is for a “normal” season after two years of COVID and Bubbles. But there are still questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings?? Answers in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 6:11 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I did a deep dive on the DeAndre Ayton extension talks. I’m a bit baffled that the Suns and Ayton weren’t able to come to an agreement, and it doesn’t really have anything to do with Robert Sarver being perceived as “cheap.” Here’s why: theathletic.com/2898177/2021/1… pic.twitter.com/4brMbAUX4b – 6:10 PM
I did a deep dive on the DeAndre Ayton extension talks. I’m a bit baffled that the Suns and Ayton weren’t able to come to an agreement, and it doesn’t really have anything to do with Robert Sarver being perceived as “cheap.” Here’s why: theathletic.com/2898177/2021/1… pic.twitter.com/4brMbAUX4b – 6:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“We didn’t have real negotiations,” said Suns GM James Jones. 👀
Jones says Ayton was offered a three or four-year max but it was turned down.
➡️ yhoo.it/3C1R1Fl pic.twitter.com/oPDpvgqRBv – 6:06 PM
“We didn’t have real negotiations,” said Suns GM James Jones. 👀
Jones says Ayton was offered a three or four-year max but it was turned down.
➡️ yhoo.it/3C1R1Fl pic.twitter.com/oPDpvgqRBv – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Talked Warriors-Lakers, the uneasy Zion situation in New Orleans and had a spirited Deandre Ayton max debate on latest podcast with @Sam_Amick and @Will Guillory podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:11 PM
Talked Warriors-Lakers, the uneasy Zion situation in New Orleans and had a spirited Deandre Ayton max debate on latest podcast with @Sam_Amick and @Will Guillory podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić and Deandre Ayton have both complimented each other’s games. Asked Jokić about facing him tomorrow and he was once again very complimentary about what Ayton does for Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/pu9CeQwxRt – 5:10 PM
Nikola Jokić and Deandre Ayton have both complimented each other’s games. Asked Jokić about facing him tomorrow and he was once again very complimentary about what Ayton does for Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/pu9CeQwxRt – 5:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I get Ayton not wanting to talk to the media. Really, I do. Especially yesterday, when it was still the heat of the moment.
But the longer we don’t get his thoughts, the more it becomes a distraction. I wish this wasn’t the story, but it is, and people want to hear from him – 4:24 PM
I get Ayton not wanting to talk to the media. Really, I do. Especially yesterday, when it was still the heat of the moment.
But the longer we don’t get his thoughts, the more it becomes a distraction. I wish this wasn’t the story, but it is, and people want to hear from him – 4:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee, Jalen Smith and Frank Kaminsky getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZPB3ehdauC – 3:19 PM
Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee, Jalen Smith and Frank Kaminsky getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZPB3ehdauC – 3:19 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA’s back tonight, with a season as close to “normal” as it’s had in a while. But there are lots of questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings??? Answers, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 3:02 PM
The NBA’s back tonight, with a season as close to “normal” as it’s had in a while. But there are lots of questions–from Simmons & Kyrie to Space Jam, KAT, Ayton, NBA Verzuz and…the playoff-bound Kings??? Answers, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 3:02 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why the Suns didn’t give Deandre Ayton the max, at @TheAthletic
A conversation with GM James Jones about the controversial decision, and a strong rebuttal of his version of events from Ayton’s reps
theathletic.com/2899094/2021/1… – 2:45 PM
Why the Suns didn’t give Deandre Ayton the max, at @TheAthletic
A conversation with GM James Jones about the controversial decision, and a strong rebuttal of his version of events from Ayton’s reps
theathletic.com/2899094/2021/1… – 2:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🏀 On today’s Locked On #NBA 🏀
@dramil13 and I get you ready for opening night.
– Latest on Ben Simmons
– Ayton’s non-extension
– Can Westbrook fit w/ Lakers?
– Warriors’ Finals chances?
– Brooklyn or Bucks?
Subscribe!
🍎 apple.co/3G3wMcX
✳️ spoti.fi/30G18C2 pic.twitter.com/LBsWlDKSxN – 11:40 AM
🏀 On today’s Locked On #NBA 🏀
@dramil13 and I get you ready for opening night.
– Latest on Ben Simmons
– Ayton’s non-extension
– Can Westbrook fit w/ Lakers?
– Warriors’ Finals chances?
– Brooklyn or Bucks?
Subscribe!
🍎 apple.co/3G3wMcX
✳️ spoti.fi/30G18C2 pic.twitter.com/LBsWlDKSxN – 11:40 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
ICYMIY, I wrote about Deandre Ayton’s value to the Suns, why not maxing him was a mistake and what comes next for him and the team: bit.ly/3n7U48G – 10:01 AM
ICYMIY, I wrote about Deandre Ayton’s value to the Suns, why not maxing him was a mistake and what comes next for him and the team: bit.ly/3n7U48G – 10:01 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
From overnight: Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton breaks down all the deals that did/didn’t happen on extension day — Ayton, Bridges X 2, JJJ, Huerter, more. Then KP picks his 5 Most Intriguing Players for the season:
Apple: apple.co/3b5gIsZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pgziqi – 9:56 AM
From overnight: Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton breaks down all the deals that did/didn’t happen on extension day — Ayton, Bridges X 2, JJJ, Huerter, more. Then KP picks his 5 Most Intriguing Players for the season:
Apple: apple.co/3b5gIsZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pgziqi – 9:56 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton + I bring instant analysis of deals that did + didn’t happen on extension day — Ayton, Bridges, JJJ, Huerter, Brogdon, more. Then KP picks his 5 Most Intriguing Players for the season:
Apple: apple.co/3b5gIsZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pgziqi – 11:12 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton + I bring instant analysis of deals that did + didn’t happen on extension day — Ayton, Bridges, JJJ, Huerter, Brogdon, more. Then KP picks his 5 Most Intriguing Players for the season:
Apple: apple.co/3b5gIsZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pgziqi – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns fail to give Deandre Ayton new contract extension…now what? – bit.ly/3n7U48G via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/TMuMSMJ3sH – 10:10 PM
Suns fail to give Deandre Ayton new contract extension…now what? – bit.ly/3n7U48G via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/TMuMSMJ3sH – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix #Suns fail to agree to deal over five-year, $172M rookie max extension while Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet have agreed to four-year rookie extensions (w/videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/dShYsSzExJ – 7:58 PM
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix #Suns fail to agree to deal over five-year, $172M rookie max extension while Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet have agreed to four-year rookie extensions (w/videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/dShYsSzExJ – 7:58 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the risks both sides are taking with Deandre Ayton and the Suns not reaching an extension prior to today’s deadline: es.pn/3E8uAPF (ESPN+) – 7:51 PM
Wrote about the risks both sides are taking with Deandre Ayton and the Suns not reaching an extension prior to today’s deadline: es.pn/3E8uAPF (ESPN+) – 7:51 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New for @Jorge Sierra:
I wrote about the players who didn’t receive rookie-scale extensions and what restricted free agent could look like for Deandre Ayton, Collin Sexton, Miles Bridges, Donte DinVincenzo, and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 7:33 PM
New for @Jorge Sierra:
I wrote about the players who didn’t receive rookie-scale extensions and what restricted free agent could look like for Deandre Ayton, Collin Sexton, Miles Bridges, Donte DinVincenzo, and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 7:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Landry Shamet deal is for more than I would’ve expected, but it’s not bad value, and that annual salary will be easy to move in a trade if he doesn’t pan out. Optics are bad, but comparing Shamet getting a deal with Ayton not getting one ain’t it either. Apples and oranges – 6:30 PM
The Landry Shamet deal is for more than I would’ve expected, but it’s not bad value, and that annual salary will be easy to move in a trade if he doesn’t pan out. Optics are bad, but comparing Shamet getting a deal with Ayton not getting one ain’t it either. Apples and oranges – 6:30 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
DeAndre Ayton wanted a 5-year max. The Suns raised the concept of a 4-year max or even a 3-year max, sources said, but those talks didn’t progress. And the sides ended discussions without a deal today (w/@Adrian Wojnarowski): espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:24 PM
DeAndre Ayton wanted a 5-year max. The Suns raised the concept of a 4-year max or even a 3-year max, sources said, but those talks didn’t progress. And the sides ended discussions without a deal today (w/@Adrian Wojnarowski): espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wrote about the Suns choosing to not extend Deandre Ayton right now and what it portrays: arizonasports.com/story/2856972/… – 6:15 PM
I wrote about the Suns choosing to not extend Deandre Ayton right now and what it portrays: arizonasports.com/story/2856972/… – 6:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst on the Phoenix Suns’ failed talks with Deandre Ayton on a rookie contract extension — and what comes next: es.pn/3FRJJpY – 6:13 PM
ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst on the Phoenix Suns’ failed talks with Deandre Ayton on a rookie contract extension — and what comes next: es.pn/3FRJJpY – 6:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Deandre Ayton was the first overall pick, helped carry the Suns two wins away from a championship last season, but couldn’t get an extension. Now, Phoenix got a deal done with Landry Shamet, who hasn’t played a game for them yet?! pic.twitter.com/2r0sel8cTT – 5:44 PM
Deandre Ayton was the first overall pick, helped carry the Suns two wins away from a championship last season, but couldn’t get an extension. Now, Phoenix got a deal done with Landry Shamet, who hasn’t played a game for them yet?! pic.twitter.com/2r0sel8cTT – 5:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Deandre Ayton seeing everyone get a new contract from the Suns except him pic.twitter.com/60UtjuLTbi – 5:38 PM
Deandre Ayton seeing everyone get a new contract from the Suns except him pic.twitter.com/60UtjuLTbi – 5:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sarver got killed for drafting Ayton over Luka, and Ayton has largely justified the pick since then with how instrumental he was in the Finals run and NOW they’re going to lowball him? – 5:28 PM
Sarver got killed for drafting Ayton over Luka, and Ayton has largely justified the pick since then with how instrumental he was in the Finals run and NOW they’re going to lowball him? – 5:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This Shamet contract has gotta be insulting to Ayton. That’s…wow. – 5:23 PM
This Shamet contract has gotta be insulting to Ayton. That’s…wow. – 5:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
DeAndre Ayton when he sees Phoenix just gave Landry Shamet a rookie extension pic.twitter.com/OLvvgJKsTK – 5:16 PM
DeAndre Ayton when he sees Phoenix just gave Landry Shamet a rookie extension pic.twitter.com/OLvvgJKsTK – 5:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
No deal between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns after contract extension talks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:12 PM
No deal between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns after contract extension talks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:12 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
As a player in a vacuum, Ayton is definitely not worth a max and it’s not hugely close. But it’s the circumstances that seem to both permit and require that he gets one. – 4:39 PM
As a player in a vacuum, Ayton is definitely not worth a max and it’s not hugely close. But it’s the circumstances that seem to both permit and require that he gets one. – 4:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton: “We came here together and we obviously always want to be here together. We both want to be here and I want him here as well. Obviously I can’t do nothing, I’m not in the process, but we want him here and I know he wants to be here as well.” – 4:16 PM
Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton: “We came here together and we obviously always want to be here together. We both want to be here and I want him here as well. Obviously I can’t do nothing, I’m not in the process, but we want him here and I know he wants to be here as well.” – 4:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA debut with the @Sixers.
Simmons is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15p/10r/5a in his first career game (Grant Hill and Deandre Ayton). pic.twitter.com/k5r9irWYA6 – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2017, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA debut with the @Sixers.
Simmons is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15p/10r/5a in his first career game (Grant Hill and Deandre Ayton). pic.twitter.com/k5r9irWYA6 – 4:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Minnesota is going to make genuine improvements this offseason, but I’ve quietly been thinking all offseason that if the Suns don’t make it back to the Finals, they jump to the front of the “if KAT is unhappy” line with an offer like Ayton, Cam and a whole bunch of picks. – 3:58 PM
I think Minnesota is going to make genuine improvements this offseason, but I’ve quietly been thinking all offseason that if the Suns don’t make it back to the Finals, they jump to the front of the “if KAT is unhappy” line with an offer like Ayton, Cam and a whole bunch of picks. – 3:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Deandre Ayton, Suns end contract extension talks without deal after Phoenix declines to offer max
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… pic.twitter.com/LKbS2HYOMu – 3:55 PM
Deandre Ayton, Suns end contract extension talks without deal after Phoenix declines to offer max
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… pic.twitter.com/LKbS2HYOMu – 3:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Suns and Robert Sarver decided to not extend Deandre Ayton. With so many other guys getting theirs, this seems like an appropriate feeling today: pic.twitter.com/nvZ7e2zIvJ – 3:53 PM
The Suns and Robert Sarver decided to not extend Deandre Ayton. With so many other guys getting theirs, this seems like an appropriate feeling today: pic.twitter.com/nvZ7e2zIvJ – 3:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges talks rookie extension, supporting Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UsMS4mqIYP – 3:51 PM
Mikal Bridges talks rookie extension, supporting Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UsMS4mqIYP – 3:51 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
No deal has been reached between the #Suns and franchise center Deandre Ayton, source confirms. This comes as no surprise, given Robert Sarver’s ineptitude and refusal to give Ayton the max deal he commands. Asking executives/coaches around the league, Ayton deserves a deal. – 3:50 PM
No deal has been reached between the #Suns and franchise center Deandre Ayton, source confirms. This comes as no surprise, given Robert Sarver’s ineptitude and refusal to give Ayton the max deal he commands. Asking executives/coaches around the league, Ayton deserves a deal. – 3:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton not getting a deal and being there for him as a teammate: pic.twitter.com/Tuw6qMAFuA – 3:49 PM
Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton not getting a deal and being there for him as a teammate: pic.twitter.com/Tuw6qMAFuA – 3:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns don’t offer max, reportedly don’t reach contract extension with Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/sun… – 3:46 PM
Suns don’t offer max, reportedly don’t reach contract extension with Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/sun… – 3:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said his goal when it comes to players is to win games and get them paid when asked about Deandre Ayton’s contract talks that are reportedly ended without a deal being reached on rookie extension.
Declined to discuss talks as the deadline is 3 p.m. #Suns – 3:40 PM
Monty Williams said his goal when it comes to players is to win games and get them paid when asked about Deandre Ayton’s contract talks that are reportedly ended without a deal being reached on rookie extension.
Declined to discuss talks as the deadline is 3 p.m. #Suns – 3:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monty Williams declined to speak on the negations regarding Deandre Ayton, but he did say it’s on him to help guys in every way he can, including getting paid. – 3:37 PM
Monty Williams declined to speak on the negations regarding Deandre Ayton, but he did say it’s on him to help guys in every way he can, including getting paid. – 3:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have a Suns take and I wonder how hot it is, so here goes:
I’d rather have Mikal Bridges on my team than DeAndre Ayton. I’d still pay Ayton in context, but when you factor in skillset scarcity and my view of upside I’d rather have Bridges.
Do people agree? Who are you taking? – 3:35 PM
I have a Suns take and I wonder how hot it is, so here goes:
I’d rather have Mikal Bridges on my team than DeAndre Ayton. I’d still pay Ayton in context, but when you factor in skillset scarcity and my view of upside I’d rather have Bridges.
Do people agree? Who are you taking? – 3:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Ayton, #Suns fail to reach deal on rookie extension
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:32 PM
Report: Ayton, #Suns fail to reach deal on rookie extension
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton seems to be in good spirits as #ESPN is reporting contract talks on rookie extension with #Suns have ended without a deal. Ayton wanted the max which was five years, $172M. pic.twitter.com/kAKMv2LQAc – 3:30 PM
Deandre Ayton seems to be in good spirits as #ESPN is reporting contract talks on rookie extension with #Suns have ended without a deal. Ayton wanted the max which was five years, $172M. pic.twitter.com/kAKMv2LQAc – 3:30 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Forget the Ayton news, seeing Woj’s entire body is weird to me for some reason. pic.twitter.com/vfC2Rxy9fV – 3:29 PM
Forget the Ayton news, seeing Woj’s entire body is weird to me for some reason. pic.twitter.com/vfC2Rxy9fV – 3:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
According to Woj, the Suns won’t be coming to an agreement on an extension for Deandre Ayton. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what comes next for him and for Phoenix: bit.ly/3n7U48G pic.twitter.com/j2oCqHuvsO – 3:27 PM
According to Woj, the Suns won’t be coming to an agreement on an extension for Deandre Ayton. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what comes next for him and for Phoenix: bit.ly/3n7U48G pic.twitter.com/j2oCqHuvsO – 3:27 PM
More on this storyline
But Ayton’s agents, Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian, strongly disagree and were adamant in multiple conversations with The Athletic on Tuesday that a max deal of any kind was never offered even informally. From beginning to end, they said, the organization’s unmistakable message from Sarver on down was that Ayton wasn’t viewed as worthy of a max deal. In response, Jones said, “They know that a three- or four-year max was not an (acceptable) option for them.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021
Yet Ayton’s representatives say they were never told of this rationale during the process, so one can understand why it would fall on deaf ears now and be seen, in essence, as part of a public effort to quell the criticism. What’s more, the prospect of landing a player of that caliber without giving up Booker or Ayton in return is likely far-fetched. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021
James, you’re the guy who’s making these calls and taking a fair amount of heat right now, so tell me: What led to the decision to not max out Deandre and let this go to restricted free agency next summer? What are people missing here about what you guys decided to do? James Jones: I mean, obviously, we’re disappointed that we couldn’t reach an extension agreement this offseason. Deandre is important for us. He means a lot to us and was vital in what we did and what we’ve done this past season. A lot of what we’ve done since the playoffs — bringing back CP (Chris Paul on a four-year, $120 million deal that includes $75 million in guaranteed money), Mikal (Bridges on a four-year, $90 million deal), Cam Payne (on a three-year, $19 million deal), Landry (Shamet on a four-year, $43 million deal that sources say includes $20 million in guaranteed money in the first two seasons, a non-guaranteed third season and a team option in the fourth season), JaVale (McGee on a one-year, $5 million deal), adding those guys — was intended to make this group even stronger. All of those moves were to help (Ayton) grow, help the team grow, because we want a championship. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021