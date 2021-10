Suns didn't extend Deandre Ayton to have flexibility to add more star power

James, you’re the guy who’s making these calls and taking a fair amount of heat right now, so tell me: What led to the decision to not max out Deandre and let this go to restricted free agency next summer? What are people missing here about what you guys decided to do? James Jones: I mean, obviously, we’re disappointed that we couldn’t reach an extension agreement this offseason. Deandre is important for us. He means a lot to us and was vital in what we did and what we’ve done this past season. A lot of what we’ve done since the playoffs — bringing back CP (Chris Paul on a four-year, $120 million deal that includes $75 million in guaranteed money), Mikal (Bridges on a four-year, $90 million deal), Cam Payne (on a three-year, $19 million deal), Landry (Shamet on a four-year, $43 million deal that sources say includes $20 million in guaranteed money in the first two seasons, a non-guaranteed third season and a team option in the fourth season), JaVale (McGee on a one-year, $5 million deal), adding those guys — was intended to make this group even stronger. All of those moves were to help (Ayton) grow, help the team grow, because we want a championship. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021