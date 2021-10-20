Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics (0-0) play against the New York Knicks (0-0) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Boston Celtics 0, New York Knicks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle to crowd before tipoff: “Knicks fans, we here. We’ll give you our hardest every night. That’s what you deserve. We got the best fans in the world.” – 7:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics vs Knicks
Nuggets vs Suns
Day 2 of the NBA season is going down! 🔥🥳 pic.twitter.com/BMenI7VySo – 7:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Two Biggest differences on Manhattan streets between pre-pandemic and now:
1. Powerful scent of good weed. Everywhere.
2. Lots, lots more Knicks jerseys, hats, shirts, jackets, etc. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics-Knicks on ESPN. Are we thinking a 7:45 tip? Earlier? Later? – 7:23 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Coach Udoka explains how Grant Williams earned himself a spot in our Opening-Night starting lineup. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:21 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Grant Williams just gave Kemba Walker a massive bear hug during warmups. This has been your latest Kemba-seeing-friends update. – 7:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Knicks take to the floor. pic.twitter.com/HMGfxxeAfa – 7:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Enes Kanter is one NBA player unafraid to criticize China. He met this week w/ Students for a Free Tibet in Queens:
“I’m here to add my voice and speak about what is happening in Tibet under the Chinese government’s brutal rule. Tibetan people’s basic rights are nonexistent.” – 7:16 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesKanter
More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet.
I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom.
#FreeTibet
#FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/MKxfs1l7GA – 7:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Among the celebs in attendance for the Knicks opener at MSG tonight: Jon Stewart, Michael J. Fox, Q-Tip, Tracy Morgan, Dustin Hoffman and former Knicks Bernard King, Latrell Sprewell and David Lee. – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – October 20, 2021 – Opening Night Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
New York – Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Richardson, Horford NY: Noel, Gibson pic.twitter.com/RWGb5IyP4R – 7:00 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Knicks host the Celtics on national TV in one of the night’s most attractive matchups. Madison Square Garden should be rocking, but injury concerns could derail NYK. Taj Gibson now joining Nerlens Noel in sitting out. I’m taking the points @WagerTalk on tonight’s #NBA card pic.twitter.com/D230NizYyL – 6:57 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks may need rookie Jericho Sims in opener with Taj Gibson out for “good personal reasons” nypost.com/2021/10/20/kni… – 6:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Source confirms that Taj Gibson was out of action tonight for the birth of his child. – 6:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks and Nets are both represented in second group of players named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. Twenty five players were named on Tuesday. Twenty five players were named tonight. The remaining 25 players will be named tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/qz0BhLXqc4 – 6:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Mask or no mask, @Celtics Payton Pritchard’s shot still looks good. pic.twitter.com/jT19a33OnW – 6:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ime Udoka makes his Celtics’ coaching debut head to head against a Red Sox playoff game.
Brad Stevens made his head to head against the decisive Game 6 of the 2013 World Series.
Doc Rivers’ first pre-season games with the Celtics were during the 2004 ALCS and World Series. – 6:41 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The @Celtics @Grant Williams getting in some pre-game prepwork before tonight’s opener. C’s coach Ime Udoka said Grant will start tonight. pic.twitter.com/P50oMpstrg – 6:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In good injury news for the Celtics for a change:
Jaylen Brown has been officially upgraded to available to play tonight at the Knicks. – 6:36 PM
In good injury news for the Celtics for a change:
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tom Thibodeau called Kemba Walker “a breath of fresh air “ because of his upbeat demeanor. – 6:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin are game-time decisions tonight, according to Chris Finch.
They both were just working out on the floor, seeming to move fine.
No Patrick Beverley tonight (suspension), so Nowell and McLaughlin represent a big part of the guard depth. – 6:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jaylen Nowell (back) and Jordan McLaughlin (groin) are game-time decisions tonight. – 6:24 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Yes, this old chestnut.
After a decade (1991-2001) in which the Celtics lost 19 of 21 games in New York, it’s been the friendliest of road confines in the two decades since, a better record for the C’s here than the Garden of their own… pic.twitter.com/YfmMP6Y4xm – 6:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
For those asking – yes J Randle is braided up pic.twitter.com/l94YZMyDQk – 6:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Ime Udoka confirms @Jaylen Brown is playing tonight for the #Celtics, although his stints are likely to be shorter. Also, Josh Richardson (migraine) is out. – 6:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Asked if he will attempt to limit Randle and Barrett’s minutes this season, Thibs just smiled and said:
“They’re gonna play. I guarantee you that.” – 6:02 PM
Asked if he will attempt to limit Randle and Barrett’s minutes this season, Thibs just smiled and said:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Josh Richardson wasn’t feeling well at shootaround and his migraine got worse as the day went along. He’s at the team hotel.
Jaylen Brown may have his minutes monitored, but Udoka said Brown is “good to go”. – 6:01 PM
Ime Udoka said Josh Richardson wasn’t feeling well at shootaround and his migraine got worse as the day went along. He’s at the team hotel.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Josh Richardson is out due to a migraine headache, which developed after shoot around – 6:00 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Word to the wise… don’t count us out.
#BleedGreen | @617MikeBiv pic.twitter.com/CjUGX42aYf – 6:00 PM
Word to the wise… don’t count us out.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Josh Richardson will be out for tonight with a migraine headache. It got worse as the day went along. – 5:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams vs Mitchell Robinson might be about as athletic a center matchup as there can be in the NBA right now. There might be some incredible highlights tonight from those two. – 5:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wrote some about Knicks using ObiToppin at 5 in The Week That Was. Sounds like we may see more of it tonight …
theathletic.com/2897288/2021/1… – 5:58 PM
Wrote some about Knicks using ObiToppin at 5 in The Week That Was. Sounds like we may see more of it tonight …
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Taj Gibson out for personal reasons, Tom Thibodeau said he could take a look at rookie center Jericho Sims. Also has the Obi Toppin-Julius Randle option. Sims was benched the final six quarters of preseason. – 5:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau, when asked if Julius Randle and RJ Barrett playing the most minutes in the league last year is something he’s focused on changing going into this season. “They’re gonna play.” Followed by a very big smile. – 5:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tom Thibodeau on Kemba: He’s been terrific, he’s like a breath of fresh air – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Knicks starters:
Mitchell Robinson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Evan Fournier
Kemba Walker – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thibs says Taj Gibson is out with “good personal reasons” with a smile – which is good news – 5:47 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Mitchell Robinson starting at center. Taj is out for personal reasons. Nerlens also out. pic.twitter.com/3aWkN54oUe – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Mitchell Robinson will start at center, as you’d expect given the NYK injuries. No Taj Gibson (personal reasons) and Nerlens Noel (foot) tonight vs. BOS. – 5:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel will miss tonight’s game for the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau says. Mitchell Robinson will start opposite Robert Williams at center — pretty intriguing matchup. – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Knicks are going to be shorthanded up front tonight against Boston, as both Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel are out. – 5:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Taj Gibson (personal reasons) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) have been ruled out for tonight’s game. – 5:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Taj Gibson (personal reasons) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) are out for tonight’s game. – 5:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Knicks centers Taj Gibson (personal reasons) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) are out for tonight’s season opener, team says. – 5:43 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Taj Gibson (personal reasons) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) are out for tonight’s game. – 5:43 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Taj Gibson (personal reasons) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) are out for tonight’s game. – 5:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Blue Knicks 75th anniversary t-shirts and light-up wristbands on every seat inside the sold out Garden tonight pic.twitter.com/hPf0kP6D2z – 5:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks neophytes getting some shots up ahead of their first game at MSG pic.twitter.com/4bodBo7fkQ – 5:32 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Rob Williams gives an update on his knee, and shares his thoughts on tonight’s showdown with a familiar face. pic.twitter.com/ePFYwgOOhK – 5:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Josh Richardson is a late scratch for opener due to a migrane. – 5:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson is OUT for the Celtics tonight due to a migraine. – 5:10 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Josh Richardson is out vs. Knicks due to a migraine. – 5:10 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Payton Pritchard (Masked PP) is on the floor going through his pregame routine pic.twitter.com/IqIIKFGH71 – 5:04 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Two-way players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas on the floor going through a workout, while Bruno Fernando gets ready to begin his pregame routine at the other end: pic.twitter.com/bOxAVMN4SX – 4:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Live at 4 PM, @CPTheFanchise of @KnicksFanTV & @Ryan McDonough of @AudacySports join The Putback to talk NYK-BOS & the upcoming season. Show will be on all @SNYtv social media channels. YouTube link here: youtu.be/8pZDZzbdeAU – 4:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The @New York Knicks will apparently be known as the New York “Icnicics” going forward 😂
➡️ yhoo.it/3E5EQIp pic.twitter.com/ZdjvZQIJHM – 3:53 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Taking you #Knicks calls NOW on @BartAndHahn @ESPNRadio. Hit us up 1-888-SAY-ESPN. 888-729-3776. – 2:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brandon Boston Jr. thinks he’s a *vet already, Ty Lue says, semi-joking, I think. – 2:17 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, Hall of Famer John Havilcek had six points and four assists in his NBA debut with the @Marc D’Amico.
Havlicek is the franchise’s all-time leader in GP, MIN, FGM, FGA, and PTS; ranks second in FTM, FTA, and AST; and ranks third in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/ik1b9D72vF – 2:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
You all make fun of the font on the Knicks poster but several “IC”‘s in the lettering is actually an intentional homage to “ICE.” pic.twitter.com/0zMoOPoFoo – 1:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown talks about dealing with COVID and working his way back into the #Celtics lineup. pic.twitter.com/3B2g4gMxjG – 1:38 PM
