Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (0-0) play against the Detroit Pistons (0-0) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Chicago Bulls 0, Detroit Pistons 0 (7:00 pm ET)
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Looking forward to watching Bulls rookie Marko Simonovic get some run? Sneak into the end of a shootaround or buy a ticket for the Windy City Bulls if that’s the case. According to Donovan, kid’s not ready.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2021/10/20/227… – 6:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart will start tonight – 6:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Here are 10 Bulls things I’m looking forward to this season theathletic.com/2897376/2021/1… – 6:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Pistons legendary broadcaster George Blaha @Chicago Bulls @Detroit Pistons @670TheScore 5:45 pre pic.twitter.com/Ck0vMsPB4N – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Season Premiere of Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live on @UnderdogFantasy
11-game slate. Rapid fire run-through of all the games + our picks + lineup breaking news as it comes in (Rozier? Danuel House? Patrick Williams 🟢) + taking your questions ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=bbTCh8… – 6:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Year 4 covering the league, year 2 covering the Pistons. Extremely blessed pic.twitter.com/s8VWoMA5oE – 6:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
What will constitute a successful season for the Bulls?
I asked some of them.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:04 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Zion Williamson crossed 300 lbs this offseason? Damn. For point of reference, he and Zach LaVine are both 6’6″ and play an explosive game. Imagine if LaVine pushed another bill and didn’t change his game at all. I worry for Zion’s knees. – 5:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
No specific minutes restriction for Patrick Williams, but Billy Donovan said he’ll monitor his conditioning. Added Williams probably won’t play long (“8-9 minute”) spurts as he works back to where he was. – 5:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said while Patrick Williams’ game conditioning isn’t yet up to speed, there are no set minutes restrictions. Donovan did say he’d be smart in Williams’ usage. – 5:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Donovan says Patrick Williams is good to go. Nothing holding him back in terms of a minutes restriction. But they will monitor him throughout. – 5:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who spent 7 seasons with DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, said he rarely waits after his shootaround to see other players but did so today to catch up with DeRozan. – 5:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on relaxed dress code: “There is something to be said about dressing well and distinguishing ourselves. We’re the NBA — we represent a city, a state or our organization.” – 5:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on opening the season: “It’s important that we jell early, because if you look at our schedule … that may have caused some of those nerves too.” – 5:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “If I had a veteran team, we probably wouldn’t have gone as hard (in practice) and done two-a-days.” – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on playing the Bulls twice in a row: “It’s good to concentrate on one team…they have a group. People forget that DeMar and Vucevic played together in college.” – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on opener: “You wanted to be healthy and get as much as you can from those groups together. It’s good to get as many people as we can get together back healthy.” – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on relationship with DeMar DeRozan: “I did stay around after shootaround to give him a hug…I took him under my wing in Toronto.” – 5:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said he stayed after shootaround to give DeMar DeRozan a hug. “One of the nicest young men I’ve been around.” – 5:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said he never likes to see friends after shootaround during the season, but he made an exception for DeMar DeRozan today. – 5:20 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
I see the Bulls are “this year’s Hawks”, though I can’t remember anybody calling the Hawks “this year’s anything”, at least not anything good before last season. Do hope the Bulls don’t go 12-20 out of the gate, because that will be a lot noisier than when the Hawks did last year – 4:38 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“Nobody wants to be known as a fringe playoff team. We all want to be winners and compete for championships.”
Zach LaVine joins NBA Today to discuss the new-look Bulls and more: pic.twitter.com/0UgScJKMSW – 4:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s pretty cool that basically every major outlet has a big Bulls story today. I don’t know if this is gonna work or not, but it’s been like a decade since that fan base was genuinely this excited, so I’m here for it. – 2:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Come kick it with me in 30 minutes for this Bulls Q&A over @TheAthletic 👇🏾 theathletic.com/2899931/2021/1… – 2:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
How Kahleah Copper went from a north Philly kid to WNBA Finals MVP in Chicago, great story by @AlexAzziNBC
onherturf.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/kah… – 1:51 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Bulls vs. Pistons: 8 prop bets for the Bulls’ season opener lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 1:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Former Bulls Jim Boylen to coach Team USA World Cup Qualifying Team for November 2021 Window
sportando.basketball/en/former-bull… – 1:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Former Bulls coach Jim Boylen has been named head coach of the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team for November 2021 window, Team USA announces. Ty Ellis and Othella Harrington will be assistant coaches. Both Ellis and Harrington have coached with Team USA in the past. – 1:13 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Former Bulls coach Jim Boylen will coach the U.S. men’s basketball team in November World Cup qualifying games, per USA Basketball. – 1:08 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The sign-and-trade between the Bulls and Pelicans is still under investigation. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/19/ada… – 1:00 PM
