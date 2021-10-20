Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Season FIVE for me in Memphis tips tonight. Go Grizz! #GrzNxtGen🙅♂️ #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/ubB5NDgmml – 7:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for your season opener between the Grizz and Cavs — Cleveland: Markkanen, Mobley, Sexton, Garland and Jarrett Allen.
For Grizz: Melton, Ja, Jaren, Stephen Adams, Bane.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 7:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies:
Ja Morant
De’Anthony Melton
Desmond Bane
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 7:49 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs go super-size for the opener – starters:
Darius Garland
Collin Sexton
Lauri Markannen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 7:29 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Steven Adams got that Saturday morning pickin up donuts for the family look going, I’m a big fan pic.twitter.com/WXcC54uQNu – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Collin Sexton put up 24.3 PPG on 47/37/81 shooting splits.
Yet, he’s treated like he’s a wild gunner who scores only because of volume. If it was 24 PPG on 41/31/81, fine. But it’s not. I don’t get the slander at all. – 7:21 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Grizzlies celebrate 20th anniversary tonight. Time flies when you’re having fun. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson getting loose for tonight’s game.
Y’all think he starts or comes off the bench tonight? pic.twitter.com/PH9HdrHrJ9 – 7:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for opening night: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
Isaac Okoro to come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
WHAT IS UP, GRIZZ NATION? We are an hour away from tip-off to the 2021-22 season. To get ready, quote or reply with your predictions for the Memphis Grizzlies, their record, and whatever else you feel confident in pic.twitter.com/1RNBdKrs6g – 7:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen named starter at small forward ahead of opener against Memphis, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/l… – 7:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade is officially out tonight. He was listed earlier as doubtful with an ankle sprain. – 6:49 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Steven Adams getting shots up in advance of tonight’s @Memphis Grizzlies opener. pic.twitter.com/MHJPMdK2Ho – 6:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up Grizz Nation. @bcabraham checking in for Taylor Jenkins pregame availability ahead of tonight’s regular season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers – 6:06 PM
Cedi Osman @cediosman
Let it begin! @Cleveland Cavaliers @NBA #TheFirstCedi pic.twitter.com/YKYGUMxiwG – 4:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great to have Hornets basketball again tonight, pre-season is fine but there’s nothing like the real thing.
Remember last season they lost their first two games against OKC & Cleveland and were fine. Expect a slow start with the limited time key players have had in pre-season – 3:45 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🗣️📢 Opening night is nice and all… but it’s officially Rookie Debut Day. Who do we have our eyes on tonight?
🚀 Jalen Green
⚔️ Evan Mobley
🦖 Scottie Barnes
🪄 Jalen Suggs
⛈️ Josh Giddy
🪄 Franz Wagner
👑 Davion Mitchell
🦤 Ziaire Williams
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #NBATopShotThis – 3:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for the season opener against Memphis:
Dylan Windler (hip strain) – out
Dean Wade (ankle sprain) – doubtful – 2:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dylan Windler (hip) is OUT tonight for the opener against Memphis. Dean Wade (ankle) is DOUBTFUL. – 2:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One person watching tonight’s Blazers-Kings game closely? Ty Lue. He mentioned after today’s media scrum that he’s looking forward to seeing Chauncey Billups in his regular-season debut as a coach. Lue mentioned that he was nervous his first 5-10 games coaching in Cleveland. – 2:10 PM
