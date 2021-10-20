Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets (0-0) play against the Phoenix Suns (0-0) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Denver Nuggets 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We in here. Let’s do this. #Suns #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/OtGRCP4Q77 – 9:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
No. 13 picks:
2014: Zach LaVine
2015: Devin Booker
2017: Donovan Mitchell
2019: Tyler Herro
2021: Chris Duarte
I don’t know when or why No. 13 just became the super fun guard slot but I’m here for it and would like to purchase one ticket for the Chris Duarte bandwagon please. – 9:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, MPJ, AG and Nikola Jokic. As expected. – 9:31 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray and Deandre Ayton shared a moment at center court pregame. I believe right before this video, Ayton bet Murray he could make this shot, he missed, and then had to do push ups 😂 pic.twitter.com/pW3h0uBg1O – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jamal Murray bet Deandre Ayton some push-ups on his traditional half-court heave. Seems to be in good spirits! pic.twitter.com/pGWAx0HmMt – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker getting ready for the season opener pic.twitter.com/zdxJ3ZsRF5 – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I know how competitive he is:’ Chris Paul shares thoughts on Deandre Ayton, #Suns not agreeing to extension azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/QGh6j3tLlk – 9:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Michael Malone called the Suns crowd a “tremendous homecourt advantage” last postseason and said they come here knowing they are playing against not only the Suns but the crowd as well – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Give these fans credit, this was a tough place, very loud place to play. Tremendous home-court advantage.” – Michael Malone on opening on the road in Phoenix – 8:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone – like most coaches – wants to get stops, rebound and run tonight in Phoenix. He added he thought the Nuggets did a pretty good job of getting out in transition this preseason. – 8:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Michael Malone was asked about the DA/Jokic matchup and said jokingly he hopes Deandre Ayton is pissed off about not getting a contract extension – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m hoping he’s pissed off he didn’t get a contract extension.” Nuggets coach Michael Malone about Deandre Ayton. #Suns #Nuggets – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael Malone, joking when asked about the Deandre Ayton-Nikola Jokic matchup: “Well I’m hoping he’s pissed off about not getting a contract extension” – 8:31 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
for me, one of the most important tasks for the Magic this season is defining roles. In their last rebuild, Oladipo/Harris/Vučević/Gordon were all 1A, and putting Payton in the starting group (per Jake Fischer’s book) negatively affected chemistry – 8:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty on Chris Paul being named to the #NBA75 list: “I think it’s really cool we’ve been able to be a part of his achievements…A lot of hard work, and he’s gained a lot of respect in every era that he’s played.” – 8:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he’s talked with Chris Paul about managing his minutes a bit more this season. Said the Suns want to be smart about keeping him fresh but he’s also a guy (obviously) who wants to play. So they’ll keep that dialogue going – 8:22 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics vs Knicks
Nuggets vs Suns
Day 2 of the NBA season is going down! 🔥🥳 pic.twitter.com/BMenI7VySo – 7:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Starting new season with new game day gear. #Suns #Nuggets #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/RwqurOeKdS – 7:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
That’s what they want from the Vooch … playing Joker role. Top of the key, dribble handoff, and stay present to facilitate off of it. – 7:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo said a 5-year max to Deandre Ayton was not something the Suns were interested in for a multitude of reasons and it ultimately came down to it not being a preference from a roster construction standpoint. – 6:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So that’s Steve Nash, Charles Barkley and Chris Paul on the #NBA75 list in terms of former Suns so far – 6:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Everybody should get vaccinated’: Charles Barkley sounds off on vaccine, Kyrie Irving situation (w/videos) #NBA75 #Suns #BrooklynNets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It worked because there’s a trust factor there and respect factor. Regardless of the age difference, basketball is the commonality.”
Chris Paul and Devin Booker led #Suns to #NBA Finals in their first season together.
Year 2 begins tonight. #NBA75 bit.ly/2XugfNx pic.twitter.com/oOeDMHmA8q – 5:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, Chris Paul make #NBA75 greatest ever list azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/gFu4t6VZHZ – 4:56 PM
