Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets (0-0) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Houston Rockets 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Rockets/Wolves with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/nGOvq0fRqT – 8:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics have 22 points in the first 6 min. Brown has 14 on 5-for-6 FG. #Knicks – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good catching up with Wolves GM @sachinngupta. Amazing ride in the 15 years since he started with the Rockets as a special advisor to @Daryl Morey. – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Timberwolves: Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Okogie, Russell.
Officials: Blair, Maddox, Jelks. – 7:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets opening night starters tonight:
Green, Porter, Jr, Tate, Theis, Wood
#LightTheFuse – 7:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
DLo has his @Dwyane Wade PEs all set for the season. pic.twitter.com/zxfdMVD4OB – 7:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for MIN/HOU live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Season opener in Minnesota. IkoSystem x Jonny Athletic @ Jon Krawczynski @The Athletic 🐐 pic.twitter.com/YXiaXDBZ5a – 6:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas doesn’t want to share Houston’s starting lineup yet – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin are game-time decisions tonight, according to Chris Finch.
They both were just working out on the floor, seeming to move fine.
No Patrick Beverley tonight (suspension), so Nowell and McLaughlin represent a big part of the guard depth. – 6:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jaylen Nowell (back) and Jordan McLaughlin (groin) are game-time decisions tonight. – 6:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
I’m away, but old friend/ex- colleague @ArmandoSalguero reports undisclosed 3rd team (that would take Tua) is involved in Houston/Fins Watson talks. Washington bandied about as possibility. Big risk of dealing Tua is Tua becomes great & grand jury possibly indicts Watson. – 5:48 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Former Rocket Clyde Drexler named among NBA’s all-time top 75 players ift.tt/3DZufi6 – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ starting lineup still not revealed hours before season opener ift.tt/3vyYAB8 – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Amid a @McClain_on_NFL report about a potential Deshaun Watson deal to Miami houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I was unable to come up with a way for Ben Simmons and John Wall to somehow be included. – 3:57 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🗣️📢 Opening night is nice and all… but it’s officially Rookie Debut Day. Who do we have our eyes on tonight?
🚀 Jalen Green
⚔️ Evan Mobley
🦖 Scottie Barnes
🪄 Jalen Suggs
⛈️ Josh Giddy
🪄 Franz Wagner
👑 Davion Mitchell
🦤 Ziaire Williams
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #NBATopShotThis – 3:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Christian Wood embracing stability with Rockets ift.tt/3plcaqH – 3:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Join me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass tonight at 8 ET for Wolves/Rockets!
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBACast – 3:15 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, Hall of Famer John Havilcek had six points and four assists in his NBA debut with the @Marc D’Amico.
Havlicek is the franchise’s all-time leader in GP, MIN, FGM, FGA, and PTS; ranks second in FTM, FTA, and AST; and ranks third in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/ik1b9D72vF – 2:01 PM
