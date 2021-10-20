Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (0-0) play against the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Indiana Pacers 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starting Lineups, Inactive List and Referees for tonight’s game vs. Indiana #AllFly pic.twitter.com/ytj7bcA5e9 – 6:54 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Special guest here tonight. His first appearance watching LaMelo in person. LaMelo’s mom is also seated courtside. pic.twitter.com/0mVoNsLjUk – 6:40 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Tonight’s #Hornets starting five vs. Indiana: pic.twitter.com/y9WfvXlQhZ – 6:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Season Premiere of Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live on @UnderdogFantasy
11-game slate. Rapid fire run-through of all the games + our picks + lineup breaking news as it comes in (Rozier? Danuel House? Patrick Williams 🟢) + taking your questions ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=bbTCh8… – 6:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo practicing his free throw form. Tipoff about 40 minutes away pic.twitter.com/w97GL4oiIm – 6:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego chatting with Terry Rozier to get a feel where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/D237dbuMjU – 6:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Another incredibly nice gesture by the #Hornets to honor Rick. pic.twitter.com/yJxVkhkmGo – 5:29 PM
Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward
Feels like my first game all over again. Can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowd. It’s been too long. Bring it tonight, Buzz City! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/jt4o7QbVnU – 4:45 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great to have Hornets basketball again tonight, pre-season is fine but there’s nothing like the real thing.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mitch Kupchak has to have the smallest ego of any GM in the league. Constantly references about getting “Lucky” with Melo, Hayward, Oubre, 90% of GMs are egotistical – 3:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, here are a couple of statistical notes from last season:
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Hornets guard missed the final three preseason games with a sprained left ankle. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/ter… – 2:37 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Sounds like the Hornets star has plans to remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/lam… – 2:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jim Boylen, the former Pacers assistant and current Indy resident, has been named head coach of USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying Team.
