Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Orlando Magic (0-0) play against the San Antonio Spurs (0-0) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Orlando Magic 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
for me, one of the most important tasks for the Magic this season is defining roles. In their last rebuild, Oladipo/Harris/Vučević/Gordon were all 1A, and putting Payton in the starting group (per Jake Fischer’s book) negatively affected chemistry – 8:28 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Gary Harris (hamstring) is OUT. Rookie Jalen Suggs will start, per the team #MagicSpurs – 8:24 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Brian Hill compares Franz Wagner to Bobby Jones, who last played in 1986, which is 15 years before Wagner was born, and two years before any Magic player was born – 8:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic announce that rookie Jalen Suggs will now start his first NBA game in place of the injured Gary Harris.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Magic just announced that Gary Harris, who was originally listed as a starter, will not play tonight due to “right hamstring maintenance.” Jalen Suggs will start in Harris’ place. – 8:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Gary Harris will not play tonight due to right hamstring maintenance. Heralded rookie Jalen Suggs will now start in his place. – 8:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announce that Gary Harris will not play tonight due to right hamstring maintenance.
Jalen Suggs will now start in his place. – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨
@Orlando Magic guard @Gary Harris will not play tonight due to right hamstring maintenance.
@Jalen Suggs will now start in his place.
#MagicTogether – 8:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
October 20 at San Antonio
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ONeoi9pZmn – 7:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook:
With Manu in tow, young players learning about the city.
Duncan, Robinson, Gervin honored as league greats.
Bucks ring ceremony “surreal” to Forbes.
Count Bryn as a Roadrunners fan.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Without a go-to scorer or closer, Pop says Spurs must
“understand we have to do this together…This is more of a together thing more than any team I have ever coached here because we really do have to depend on each other and be responsible to each other….” – 7:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Just looking at some combinations that worked,” said Coach Mosley of using some similar rotations from the preseason game vs the Spurs. – 7:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bomba tonight vs. the Spurs. – 7:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Magic starters in tonight’s regular-season opener in San Antonio: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 7:02 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
In their season opener at San Antonio, the @Orlando Magic will start:
Cole Anthony
Gary Harris
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr.
Mo Bamba – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 1 at SAN ANTONIO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8:30 p.m. (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📺@BallySportsFL
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says he’s going with the same starting five he used mostly during preseason: DJ, D White, McDermott, KJ & Jakob. – 6:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says the Spurs are going to depend on Lonnie Walker IV with his scoring off the bench this season. – 6:55 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop says what he likes about Doug McDermott: “He obeys the basketball gods.” – 6:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pop says he’ll keep the same starting group from the preseason – Murray, White, Keldon, McDermott, Poeltl – 6:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers legends all over this list: James Worthy, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Karl Malone (if you count him as a true Laker) pic.twitter.com/8qbrW4CQ7y – 4:44 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🗣️📢 Opening night is nice and all… but it’s officially Rookie Debut Day. Who do we have our eyes on tonight?
🚀 Jalen Green
⚔️ Evan Mobley
🦖 Scottie Barnes
🪄 Jalen Suggs
⛈️ Josh Giddy
🪄 Franz Wagner
👑 Davion Mitchell
🦤 Ziaire Williams
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #NBATopShotThis – 3:27 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Orlando Magic will tip off their 2021-22 season in a few hours. At @The Athletic, I’ve written player-by-player scouting reports, along with projections for each player’s role.
theathletic.com/2901388/2021/1… – 2:47 PM
