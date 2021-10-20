Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey wearing pink sneakers tonight during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. pic.twitter.com/zGz0YkG4wO – 8:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As he gets set to start at point guard tonight, Doc Rivers has some advice for young Tyrese Maxey #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Pelicans starters: Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Devonte’ Graham
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey. – 7:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters for game 1:
Graham
NAW
Hart
Ingram
Valanciunas – 7:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Tonight marks the first-ever season-opening matchup between @Philadelphia 76ers and @New Orleans Pelicans.
Philadelphia comes in having won its last two season openers.
h/t @Stathead – 6:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s mentors, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris:
“[Joel and Tobias are] a pretty good influence. Both lead by example. I think they’re both doing that… Joel’s been phenomenal… Tobias – we jokingly call him the machine.” – 6:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Ahead of the @Philadelphia 76ers opener, Doc Rivers shares the advice he gave to Tyrese Maxey:
“Just play. That’s what I told [Tyrese]…
I want him to be very aggressive. One thing I’ve liked about him since getting him – he’s an extremely confident kid.” – 6:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Tomas Satoransky is a game-time decision. Gonna go through warmups and see. Dealing with a stomach issue. – 6:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green isn’t revealing the starting lineup in pregame but did say the starting backcourt will consist of a couple of guys who he thinks will help the Pelicans get off to a fast start. – 6:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed putting in some pregame work here in the bayou #Sixers pic.twitter.com/sYniqtKdn4 – 6:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes just threw a pretty mean dunk in warmups. Fingers crossed but ankle looks fully good to go. 👍🏼 – 6:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey getting ready to (we assume) start at point guard tonight. Read more about his experiences — and his affable-yet-fierce competitive streak and work ethic — that have prepared him for this:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… pic.twitter.com/TKKu2596xV – 6:02 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Zion Williamson crossed 300 lbs this offseason? Damn. For point of reference, he and Zach LaVine are both 6’6″ and play an explosive game. Imagine if LaVine pushed another bill and didn’t change his game at all. I worry for Zion’s knees. – 5:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers supports Ben Simmons despite Sixers star’s practice antics: ‘I want Ben to be playing’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey ahead of the @Philadelphia 76ers opener tonight:
“I can’t wait, man. The relationships, the chemistry, you can tell that we have each other’s backs. And that’s something you always want when you go into battle.” pic.twitter.com/khKw1LqZgK – 4:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We talked a whole lot of Ben Simmons on this pod + if you submitted a take, we broke it down.
New episode of @CertifiedBckts with @AshNicoleMoss & @LethalShooter__ out now 💘💘
linktr.ee/certifiedbckts – 4:53 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans are 4-point underdogs tonight at home.
Over/under is 224.
Kinda like Philly and the over….so fade accordingly. – 4:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Amid a @McClain_on_NFL report about a potential Deshaun Watson deal to Miami houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I was unable to come up with a way for Ben Simmons and John Wall to somehow be included. – 3:57 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Joel Embiid can solve the 76ers saga by asking Daryl Morey to trade Ben Simmons now.
sports.yahoo.com/joel-embiid-co… – 3:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons’ antics haven’t changed Doc Rivers’ stance: ‘I want Ben to be playing.’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #philaunite – 3:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Amid the Ben Simmons saga, Tobias Harris has taken the charge that the team expects from one of their top players #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/tob… via @SixersWire – 2:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Shake Milton did some shooting after this morning’s shootaround. Milton is sidelined with a sprained right ankle. pic.twitter.com/M0LL4sYES7 – 2:25 PM
