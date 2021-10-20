Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings (0-0) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Sacramento Kings 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings opening night starter vs. Trail Blazers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Blazers
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings Starters:
PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Tyrese Haliburton
F: Harrison Barnes
F: Moe Harkless
C: Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings open the season tonight in Portland. Give me your predictions on their win/loss record for this year. – 9:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton’s pregame media availability, where he stays mum on Marvin Bagley drama, keeps focus on his entire roster heading into tonight’s season opener vs. Trail Blazers.
FULL VIDEO: youtu.be/plyOLvradok pic.twitter.com/CazFBPHV4B – 9:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings Gameday Live: Updated with the latest news, notes and quotes, including Kings coach Luke Walton’s remarks on Marvin Bagley III’s situation, Davion Mitchell’s NBA debut and what he remembers about his own NBA debut for the Lakers on Oct. 28, 2003.
sacbee.com/article2551359… – 9:07 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
The #Blazers Pregame Show starts now on @RipCityRadio620 and the #DeschutesBrewery Trail Blazers Radio Network. #OpeningNight – 9:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton had no interest in responding to the comments from Marvin Bagley’s agent. He’s focused on the Portland Trail Blazers, who the Kings open the season against later this evening. – 8:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Luke Walton says this Kings team is a tight group, they don’t concern themselves with outside issues, and it’s not difficult for them to deal with distractions. – 8:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton still won’t disclose his starting lineup for tonight’s season opener vs. the Blazers. – 8:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Luke Walton said he doesn’t want to get into what happened yesterday with comments from Marvin Bagley’s agent, but says the team will need everyone over the long season. – 8:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Luke Walton wouldn’t get into Marvin Bagley’s agent’s statement. Is focused on the team and getting a win tonight. – 8:32 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Nassir Little, who has been nursing a sore hamstring, will be the only Blazers player who will have a minutes restriction tonight, coach Chauncey Billups said. – 8:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stacking Days: Will the Kings go 1-0 today against the Portland Trail Blazers? – 7:43 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
So I’m FINALLY getting around to tweeting this out myself. I appreciate @thekingsherald for bringing me on as a contributor. I just hope to add to what is already a great site for Kings coverage. I also appreciate all the love from you. #SacramentoProud
kingsherald.com/articles/sacra… – 7:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Blazers opened as -5 favorites over the Kings in tonight’s season opener. The line has moved to -6.5.
* Not financial advice – 6:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Should the #Thunder trade for Marvin Bagley? #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/10/20/okc… – 6:27 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Latest for @HoopsPodNet talking about Jeff Schwartz’s statement on Marvin Bagley III, why his frustration has been about more than one client that was a King and why the Kings shouldn’t be promising Bagley playing time #tbpn podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 6:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
As we await the debut of Scottie Barnes, one of the weirdest lists of Raptors stats I’ve
ever dug up: Most points in a game by a Raptors rookie:
Charlie Villanueva
Marcus Camby
Marcus Camby
Vince Carter
Jalen Harris
Terence Davis
Exactly one of those names you’d expect to see. – 5:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
If De’Aaron Fox improves his free-throw and 3-point shooting, this could be the year he becomes an All-Star. If he reaches his potential as a defender, he could be the one who finally leads the Kings back to the playoffs. Thoughts, Kings fans?
Read more: sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:07 PM
