Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

The Washington Wizards (0-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (0-0) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021
Washington Wizards 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
He’s been complaining most of the game … just a matter of time for that T was put on him. – 7:31 PM
He’s been complaining most of the game … just a matter of time for that T was put on him. – 7:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors: red warmup jackets.
Wizards: red warmup jackets.
Refs: red warmup jackets. – 7:29 PM
Raptors: red warmup jackets.
Wizards: red warmup jackets.
Refs: red warmup jackets. – 7:29 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
By the way, take the over on Spencer Dinwiddie points tonight. #Raptorkiller – 7:27 PM
By the way, take the over on Spencer Dinwiddie points tonight. #Raptorkiller – 7:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seen a lot of happy faces along the foul line to hear O Canada before an opener in 27 years, not sure I’ve seen a guy more beaming that Dalano Banton.
That was pretty cool, and I bet emotional – 7:26 PM
Seen a lot of happy faces along the foul line to hear O Canada before an opener in 27 years, not sure I’ve seen a guy more beaming that Dalano Banton.
That was pretty cool, and I bet emotional – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey broke out the Euro-step on Vuc … that was nasty. – 7:24 PM
#Pistons Saddiq Bey broke out the Euro-step on Vuc … that was nasty. – 7:24 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
So, @Chris Duarte is the first @Indiana Pacers rookie to start a season-opener since @Jamaal Tinsley in 2001. Tinsley was a starter the first two seasons, then played off the bench early in 2003-04 – when Rick Carlisle became coach. Tinsley became a starter again later in the season. – 7:21 PM
So, @Chris Duarte is the first @Indiana Pacers rookie to start a season-opener since @Jamaal Tinsley in 2001. Tinsley was a starter the first two seasons, then played off the bench early in 2003-04 – when Rick Carlisle became coach. Tinsley became a starter again later in the season. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Collin Sexton put up 24.3 PPG on 47/37/81 shooting splits.
Yet, he’s treated like he’s a wild gunner who scores only because of volume. If it was 24 PPG on 41/31/81, fine. But it’s not. I don’t get the slander at all. – 7:21 PM
Collin Sexton put up 24.3 PPG on 47/37/81 shooting splits.
Yet, he’s treated like he’s a wild gunner who scores only because of volume. If it was 24 PPG on 41/31/81, fine. But it’s not. I don’t get the slander at all. – 7:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Quin Snyder was asked about Lu Dort having the most success of any player in the league when guarding Donovan Mitchell:
“My guess is you could say that about Lu Dort with a lot of guys.” – 7:19 PM
Quin Snyder was asked about Lu Dort having the most success of any player in the league when guarding Donovan Mitchell:
“My guess is you could say that about Lu Dort with a lot of guys.” – 7:19 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The Raptors have a new guy named Scottie. Wonder if he’s any good? – 7:18 PM
The Raptors have a new guy named Scottie. Wonder if he’s any good? – 7:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors out the tunnel in Scotiabank Arena, the first time they’ve played here in 600 days. – 7:17 PM
Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors out the tunnel in Scotiabank Arena, the first time they’ve played here in 600 days. – 7:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Had to get a good meal for the Wizards season opener tonight. I’m partial to Arlington Kabob (pictured) and Moby Dick’s but if anyone has D.C. area kabob recs, I’ll take them. Best food ever created IMO. pic.twitter.com/HEydegXNF5 – 6:55 PM
Had to get a good meal for the Wizards season opener tonight. I’m partial to Arlington Kabob (pictured) and Moby Dick’s but if anyone has D.C. area kabob recs, I’ll take them. Best food ever created IMO. pic.twitter.com/HEydegXNF5 – 6:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Source confirms that Taj Gibson was out of action tonight for the birth of his child. – 6:51 PM
Source confirms that Taj Gibson was out of action tonight for the birth of his child. – 6:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade is officially out tonight. He was listed earlier as doubtful with an ankle sprain. – 6:49 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade is officially out tonight. He was listed earlier as doubtful with an ankle sprain. – 6:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Altuve was going to third the whole way. Shift + Devers fielding = automatic – 6:46 PM
Altuve was going to third the whole way. Shift + Devers fielding = automatic – 6:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo said a 5-year max to Deandre Ayton was not something the Suns were interested in for a multitude of reasons and it ultimately came down to it not being a preference from a roster construction standpoint. – 6:42 PM
James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo said a 5-year max to Deandre Ayton was not something the Suns were interested in for a multitude of reasons and it ultimately came down to it not being a preference from a roster construction standpoint. – 6:42 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
A kid from St. Mike’s and a kid from Oakwood. Proud to hang with my guy @LeoRautins for our 27th opening night… that’s every single one in franchise history!! #Raptors #rtz pic.twitter.com/wvZ50LDu4O – 6:31 PM
A kid from St. Mike’s and a kid from Oakwood. Proud to hang with my guy @LeoRautins for our 27th opening night… that’s every single one in franchise history!! #Raptors #rtz pic.twitter.com/wvZ50LDu4O – 6:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch declined to share his starting lineup. In an unrelated ? He was complimentary of Prince’s leadership. So I’ll guess it’s Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Prince, KAT.
Wouldn’t surprise me to see Okogie either – 6:23 PM
Finch declined to share his starting lineup. In an unrelated ? He was complimentary of Prince’s leadership. So I’ll guess it’s Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Prince, KAT.
Wouldn’t surprise me to see Okogie either – 6:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are going to go with their own traditional two-guard lineup
VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa to start opener against Washington
Chris Boucher is a go, Nick Nurse tells everybody pre-game – 6:19 PM
Raptors are going to go with their own traditional two-guard lineup
VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa to start opener against Washington
Chris Boucher is a go, Nick Nurse tells everybody pre-game – 6:19 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Latest for @HoopsPodNet talking about Jeff Schwartz’s statement on Marvin Bagley III, why his frustration has been about more than one client that was a King and why the Kings shouldn’t be promising Bagley playing time #tbpn podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 6:18 PM
Latest for @HoopsPodNet talking about Jeff Schwartz’s statement on Marvin Bagley III, why his frustration has been about more than one client that was a King and why the Kings shouldn’t be promising Bagley playing time #tbpn podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 6:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is currently able to do individual workouts against coaches with some contact. Still no timetable, but that suggests Hachimura has started his workouts. – 6:16 PM
Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is currently able to do individual workouts against coaches with some contact. Still no timetable, but that suggests Hachimura has started his workouts. – 6:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked if Rui Hachimura is up to doing contact drills yet, Unseld reiterates he’s at the individual workout stage. Hachimura stayed behind in DC to do that work this trip. – 6:15 PM
Asked if Rui Hachimura is up to doing contact drills yet, Unseld reiterates he’s at the individual workout stage. Hachimura stayed behind in DC to do that work this trip. – 6:15 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
The noise of that ball off the wall was very very audible
#boomshakalaka #Yordan #FortheH #Astros – 6:13 PM
The noise of that ball off the wall was very very audible
#boomshakalaka #Yordan #FortheH #Astros – 6:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
New Long Twos podcast! Talked to @bchawla about the behind the scenes of getting the new Vince Carter documentary done, how he convinced VC to do it, trying to interview Allen Iverson, why getting fired was good for his career, and so much more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beh… – 6:08 PM
New Long Twos podcast! Talked to @bchawla about the behind the scenes of getting the new Vince Carter documentary done, how he convinced VC to do it, trying to interview Allen Iverson, why getting fired was good for his career, and so much more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beh… – 6:08 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards starters vs Raptors:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford – 6:07 PM
Wizards starters vs Raptors:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford – 6:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters vs. Raptors in tonight’s season-opener:
Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:07 PM
Wizards starters vs. Raptors in tonight’s season-opener:
Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:07 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma’s first tunnel fit of the Washington Wizards regular season 👀 pic.twitter.com/mbcaYbw0O2 – 6:05 PM
Kyle Kuzma’s first tunnel fit of the Washington Wizards regular season 👀 pic.twitter.com/mbcaYbw0O2 – 6:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wrote some about Knicks using ObiToppin at 5 in The Week That Was. Sounds like we may see more of it tonight …
theathletic.com/2897288/2021/1… – 5:58 PM
Wrote some about Knicks using ObiToppin at 5 in The Week That Was. Sounds like we may see more of it tonight …
theathletic.com/2897288/2021/1… – 5:58 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Taj Gibson out for personal reasons, Tom Thibodeau said he could take a look at rookie center Jericho Sims. Also has the Obi Toppin-Julius Randle option. Sims was benched the final six quarters of preseason. – 5:57 PM
With Taj Gibson out for personal reasons, Tom Thibodeau said he could take a look at rookie center Jericho Sims. Also has the Obi Toppin-Julius Randle option. Sims was benched the final six quarters of preseason. – 5:57 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors start Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.
Boucher is a go. – 5:51 PM
Raptors start Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.
Boucher is a go. – 5:51 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Raptors will start VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa. – 5:51 PM
Raptors will start VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa. – 5:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
I’m away, but old friend/ex- colleague @ArmandoSalguero reports undisclosed 3rd team (that would take Tua) is involved in Houston/Fins Watson talks. Washington bandied about as possibility. Big risk of dealing Tua is Tua becomes great & grand jury possibly indicts Watson. – 5:48 PM
I’m away, but old friend/ex- colleague @ArmandoSalguero reports undisclosed 3rd team (that would take Tua) is involved in Houston/Fins Watson talks. Washington bandied about as possibility. Big risk of dealing Tua is Tua becomes great & grand jury possibly indicts Watson. – 5:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors will start VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa in tonight’s opener vs Washington. Boucher will play and come off the bench. – 5:48 PM
Raptors will start VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa in tonight’s opener vs Washington. Boucher will play and come off the bench. – 5:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chris Boucher will indeed play for the Raptors. VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa will start. – 5:48 PM
Chris Boucher will indeed play for the Raptors. VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa will start. – 5:48 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
As we await the debut of Scottie Barnes, one of the weirdest lists of Raptors stats I’ve
ever dug up: Most points in a game by a Raptors rookie:
Charlie Villanueva
Marcus Camby
Marcus Camby
Vince Carter
Jalen Harris
Terence Davis
Exactly one of those names you’d expect to see. – 5:37 PM
As we await the debut of Scottie Barnes, one of the weirdest lists of Raptors stats I’ve
ever dug up: Most points in a game by a Raptors rookie:
Charlie Villanueva
Marcus Camby
Marcus Camby
Vince Carter
Jalen Harris
Terence Davis
Exactly one of those names you’d expect to see. – 5:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
No specific minutes restriction for Patrick Williams, but Billy Donovan said he’ll monitor his conditioning. Added Williams probably won’t play long (“8-9 minute”) spurts as he works back to where he was. – 5:34 PM
No specific minutes restriction for Patrick Williams, but Billy Donovan said he’ll monitor his conditioning. Added Williams probably won’t play long (“8-9 minute”) spurts as he works back to where he was. – 5:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who spent 7 seasons with DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, said he rarely waits after his shootaround to see other players but did so today to catch up with DeRozan. – 5:31 PM
Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who spent 7 seasons with DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, said he rarely waits after his shootaround to see other players but did so today to catch up with DeRozan. – 5:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on relationship with DeMar DeRozan: “I did stay around after shootaround to give him a hug…I took him under my wing in Toronto.” – 5:20 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on relationship with DeMar DeRozan: “I did stay around after shootaround to give him a hug…I took him under my wing in Toronto.” – 5:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard says the Wizards were convinced to extend Daniel Gafford by watching his development over the summer and into training camp.
I watched one of Gafford’s workout with Alex McLean and I was really impressed. Gafford sweated through 3 shirts during the workout. – 5:15 PM
Tommy Sheppard says the Wizards were convinced to extend Daniel Gafford by watching his development over the summer and into training camp.
I watched one of Gafford’s workout with Alex McLean and I was really impressed. Gafford sweated through 3 shirts during the workout. – 5:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau on RJ Barrett’s defense: “We want him to take on the challenge of being a complete player and I think he’s taking a lot of pride in it. I think his defense is a lot better than it was a year ago, I can tell you that.” More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 5:13 PM
Tom Thibodeau on RJ Barrett’s defense: “We want him to take on the challenge of being a complete player and I think he’s taking a lot of pride in it. I think his defense is a lot better than it was a year ago, I can tell you that.” More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 5:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard thinks Davis Bertans is going to have “a much better season this year, he’s healthy.” – 5:10 PM
Tommy Sheppard thinks Davis Bertans is going to have “a much better season this year, he’s healthy.” – 5:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
When Nikola Jokić won MVP a few months ago, he was the pride of Serbia. Yet eight days later, he withdrew from playing for the national team, upsetting many.
I traveled to Belgrade to document the complicated relationship.
ICYMI for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2887826/2021/1… – 4:52 PM
When Nikola Jokić won MVP a few months ago, he was the pride of Serbia. Yet eight days later, he withdrew from playing for the national team, upsetting many.
I traveled to Belgrade to document the complicated relationship.
ICYMI for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2887826/2021/1… – 4:52 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
LSU guard Adam Miller confirmed to @Stadium that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season. First reported by @CulottaShow.
Miller transferred from Illinois and was expected to be a huge factor for the Tigers this season. – 4:44 PM
LSU guard Adam Miller confirmed to @Stadium that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season. First reported by @CulottaShow.
Miller transferred from Illinois and was expected to be a huge factor for the Tigers this season. – 4:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Amid a @McClain_on_NFL report about a potential Deshaun Watson deal to Miami houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I was unable to come up with a way for Ben Simmons and John Wall to somehow be included. – 3:57 PM
Amid a @McClain_on_NFL report about a potential Deshaun Watson deal to Miami houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I was unable to come up with a way for Ben Simmons and John Wall to somehow be included. – 3:57 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🗣️📢 Opening night is nice and all… but it’s officially Rookie Debut Day. Who do we have our eyes on tonight?
🚀 Jalen Green
⚔️ Evan Mobley
🦖 Scottie Barnes
🪄 Jalen Suggs
⛈️ Josh Giddy
🪄 Franz Wagner
👑 Davion Mitchell
🦤 Ziaire Williams
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #NBATopShotThis – 3:27 PM
🗣️📢 Opening night is nice and all… but it’s officially Rookie Debut Day. Who do we have our eyes on tonight?
🚀 Jalen Green
⚔️ Evan Mobley
🦖 Scottie Barnes
🪄 Jalen Suggs
⛈️ Josh Giddy
🪄 Franz Wagner
👑 Davion Mitchell
🦤 Ziaire Williams
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #NBATopShotThis – 3:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Very excited to share that @Nikki_Reyes and I will be hosting a weekly basketball show on @TSN1050Radio this season. The Raptors Beat debuts tomorrow morning and airs live every Thursday at 10:00am ET (and will also be available on TSN.ca + podcasting networks). – 3:04 PM
Very excited to share that @Nikki_Reyes and I will be hosting a weekly basketball show on @TSN1050Radio this season. The Raptors Beat debuts tomorrow morning and airs live every Thursday at 10:00am ET (and will also be available on TSN.ca + podcasting networks). – 3:04 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Ahead of Jared Goff’s return to LA, he’s aware of Sean McVay wishing his communication was better before trade.
Goff: “I appreciate it. It takes a man to say something like that. So, yeah, I appreciate it. It still happened the way it did, but I do appreciate him saying that.” – 2:51 PM
Ahead of Jared Goff’s return to LA, he’s aware of Sean McVay wishing his communication was better before trade.
Goff: “I appreciate it. It takes a man to say something like that. So, yeah, I appreciate it. It still happened the way it did, but I do appreciate him saying that.” – 2:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dusty Baker: “Meyers usually plays against lefties. McCormick usually plays against some righties, depending on my opinion of the matchups. I’m going with Siri because this big ballpark here, he hits lefties good, and that was the best option that I have.” – 2:48 PM
Dusty Baker: “Meyers usually plays against lefties. McCormick usually plays against some righties, depending on my opinion of the matchups. I’m going with Siri because this big ballpark here, he hits lefties good, and that was the best option that I have.” – 2:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Ever??”
James Harden couldn’t believe he was on the Top 75 list.
(via @James Harden)
pic.twitter.com/rsmhURkX4j – 2:45 PM
“Ever??”
James Harden couldn’t believe he was on the Top 75 list.
(via @James Harden)
pic.twitter.com/rsmhURkX4j – 2:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s pretty cool that basically every major outlet has a big Bulls story today. I don’t know if this is gonna work or not, but it’s been like a decade since that fan base was genuinely this excited, so I’m here for it. – 2:44 PM
It’s pretty cool that basically every major outlet has a big Bulls story today. I don’t know if this is gonna work or not, but it’s been like a decade since that fan base was genuinely this excited, so I’m here for it. – 2:44 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
The 2011-12 shortened season that started on December 25th is still the best NBA promo ever imo. Somehow this was 10 years ago. youtu.be/q3WG1Bv5aBE – 2:42 PM
The 2011-12 shortened season that started on December 25th is still the best NBA promo ever imo. Somehow this was 10 years ago. youtu.be/q3WG1Bv5aBE – 2:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George shares what he learned from watching Kawhi Leonard keep the Clippers competitive while PG was out to start the season following shoulder surgeries two seasons ago: pic.twitter.com/4qRN3xjYIA – 2:38 PM
Paul George shares what he learned from watching Kawhi Leonard keep the Clippers competitive while PG was out to start the season following shoulder surgeries two seasons ago: pic.twitter.com/4qRN3xjYIA – 2:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One person watching tonight’s Blazers-Kings game closely? Ty Lue. He mentioned after today’s media scrum that he’s looking forward to seeing Chauncey Billups in his regular-season debut as a coach. Lue mentioned that he was nervous his first 5-10 games coaching in Cleveland. – 2:10 PM
One person watching tonight’s Blazers-Kings game closely? Ty Lue. He mentioned after today’s media scrum that he’s looking forward to seeing Chauncey Billups in his regular-season debut as a coach. Lue mentioned that he was nervous his first 5-10 games coaching in Cleveland. – 2:10 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue: “Reggie is gonna be Reggie… last year was a year to showcase who he really is.” – 2:02 PM
Ty Lue: “Reggie is gonna be Reggie… last year was a year to showcase who he really is.” – 2:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George on playing w/out Kawhi and what he says he learned watching Kawhi in 2019-20 when roles flipped and PG sat out the season’s start.
“He led the team when I was out, kept us competitive, kept us in it. Now it’s essentially my turn to lead the team and keep us afloat” pic.twitter.com/jpqMvNRbhC – 1:52 PM
Paul George on playing w/out Kawhi and what he says he learned watching Kawhi in 2019-20 when roles flipped and PG sat out the season’s start.
“He led the team when I was out, kept us competitive, kept us in it. Now it’s essentially my turn to lead the team and keep us afloat” pic.twitter.com/jpqMvNRbhC – 1:52 PM