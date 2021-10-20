James Harden steadfast about his desire to remain in Brooklyn

Michael Scotto: James Harden on not signing an extension: “The contract, the money is going to be there. I don’t plan on leaving this organization and the situation we have. My focus is on the season and winning a championship. The contract and all that stuff will play itself out as it should.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: “I’m just focused on getting healthy, getting my body right & preparing for a great season. The contract, the money is going to be there. I’m not planning on leaving this organization and the situation that we have.” #nets nypost.com/2021/10/20/wha… via @nypostsports – 2:08 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden says his decision not to sign an extension prior to the midnight deadline is ‘nothing to worry about’ for the Nets. Harden: ‘I’m not planning on leaving this organization and the situation that we have’ espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:23 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden on not signing an extension: “The contract, the money is going to be there. I don’t plan on leaving this organization and the situation we have. My focus is on the season and winning a championship. The contract and all that stuff will play itself out as it should.” pic.twitter.com/Dugwr89CD5 – 10:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
James Harden on the extension deadline passing without him and Nets agreeing to new deal: “The contract, the money, it’s going to be there. I don’t plan on leaving this organization and the situation that we have.” Harden will be eligible for a 4-year $227M extension in June. – 10:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on him, Kevin Durant and Steve Nash being on the NBA’s Top 75 players ever list: “That’s hard.” #Nets – 10:28 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Sustaining it was a different type of mountain to climb — It’s just a testament to the work I put in.”
⁃James Harden on making it to the NBA and becoming one of the best players in the league. – 10:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden utters “wow” multiple times upon being told he’s on the #NBA75 team. “I’m blessed to be part of that list.” – 10:27 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“I am one of them ones, I am one of them guys.” – 10:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden is not worried about a contract extension. He knows the “money and contract” will be there and he wants to stay on the Nets. – 10:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden: “I love it here. … I feel at home. It’s nothing to worry about.” #Nets – 10:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: “I don’t plan on leaving this organization. My focus is winning a championship.” #Nets – 10:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on declining his contract extension: “The contract, the money is gonna be there. I don’t plan on leaving the organization or the situation that we have.”
Harden says he’s happy in Brooklyn. #Nets – 10:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
On his lack of contract extension, James Harden said his focus has been getting healthy. “I don’t plan on leaving this organization.” Said the contract and money will play out in time. – 10:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden says he watched the Bucks’ ring ceremony: “They deserved it.” #Nets – 10:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden said he watched the Bucks’ rings ceremony. “They deserve it. They were the last team standing last year.” – 10:24 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They deserve it. They were the last team standing last year.”
⁃James Harden on the Milwaukee Bucks receiving their rings. – 10:24 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“We showed signs of some really good basketball on both ends — Every time we got close, things didn’t go our way … and they capitalized off of it.” – 10:24 PM
James Harden says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“We know what level we got to get to and we will get to that level — We’re not even close.” – 10:22 PM
James Harden says,
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says he excited about the Nets getting back into a flow and find a rhythm. On James Harden, Durant liked what he saw. “It was a while since he was on the court feeling good.” – 10:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 104, Bucks 127
Kevin Durant (32 PTS, 11 REBS), Patty Mills (21 PTS), James Harden (20 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets lose their season opener against Milwaukee. With a chance to spoil the Bucks’ ring ceremony, Brooklyn’s struggle to rebound and get stops got in the way. – 9:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets open the season w/ a lopsided 127-104 loss at the Bucks. Brooklyn played 10 players (before emptying the bench), eight of them are 30 years old or older (Millsap, Aldridge, J. Johnson, Mills, Durant, Harden, Griffin, Harris). – 9:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Harden has to stop with those ineffective fouls. If you’re going to foul, stop the player from getting a bucket. – 9:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a great play by Grayson Allen. Manages to strip Harden and then starts the fastbreak.
Hits Nwora on the right wing, who thinks about going to the basket before remembering he is Jordan Nwora and taking a pull-up 3 from the right wing.
Bucks up, 106-93, with 8:08 left. – 9:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden in the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 on NBA opening night. pic.twitter.com/NiZQADeCwy – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Bucks 97-85. KD with 24, Harden with 20 and Mills with 18. Brooklyn has a shot going into the fourth. But this feels like one of those games where whenever they get close, the Bucks pick it up. – 9:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Bucks 97
Kevin Durant (24 PTS, 8 REBS), James Harden (20 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets may not be able to recover. However, there’s still a chance. Milwaukee has taken 16 more shots than Brooklyn & they have also forced 10 Nets turnovers up until this point. – 9:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Game 1 but Claxton doesn’t look ready to be starting center. Harden loves to throw alley oops and pocket passes to player in that position (see Clint Capela) and Claxton has to finish. – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 66-59. Brooklyn got dug in a big hole early and recovered throughout the second quarter. No Jrue Holiday the rest of the game for the Bucks. Patty Mills and Harden with 15 each, KD with 11. – 8:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Half: Nets 59, Bucks 66
Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5-5 FG), James Harden (15 PTS, 3 ASTS) and the Nets are finally gaining momentum offensively. Giannis Antetokounmpo (18 PTS, 8 REBS) has kept his Bucks out in front, but that 19-point lead he helped Milwaukee build has evaporated. – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Beautiful sequence. Harden with the long bounce pass throw-in style to Durant who lobs it to Griffin. – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden with a bounce pass to KD who throws the lob to Blake Griffin. The Nets are a dangerous team in transition.
Oh, and fun as hell to watch. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills is five-for-five tonight, all of them from 3. He and James Harden have 30 of the Nets 40 points. – 8:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rule changes have already cost harden some calls he would have gotten previously. He has not given up on the flopping yet though. – 8:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis just set a physical screen on James Harden and Harden didn’t even budge. – 8:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets are on a 22-11 run to close the gap to eight. James Harden is heating up. – 8:12 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Every time James Harden sees Mamukelashvili switched on to him. pic.twitter.com/0r3Qq5NavU – 8:12 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
James Harden is in midseason complaining form. No rust to shake off there. – 8:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First quarter of the first game of the season…
James Harden, who will be paid
$43,848,000 this season to shoot basketballs, doesn’t shoot the basketball (forfeiting an opportunity to potentially score 3 points for his team) in order to make sure he doesn’t hurt his own FG% pic.twitter.com/RbkRw82pxd – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Can confirm James Harden has stolen one of Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s ankles. That crossover, though, is one of few bright points as the Nets find themselves down 37-25 at the end of the first quarter. Patty Mills has found his shooting stroke tonight and has 9 PTS on 3/3 3PT. – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden had a questionable closeout to give up a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer. Then gets beat downcourt by Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk. Granted, Giannis does that to everybody. But the #Nets trail 15-8 early and have given up too many easy points. – 7:47 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Guarantee that’s a point of emphasis on harden step-back misses-contest then race to rim. – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not a good foul by James Harden. Timeout Nets. Bucks have jumped out to a 15-8 lead here in the first quarter. Dangerous play by Harden. Officials are reviewing the play. – 7:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis, KD, Harden and Kareem headline the NBA’s first batch of 25 players on the 75th Anniversary Team.
(via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/k5yg5zC0Tn – 7:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team is being unveiled Oct. 19-21 w/ 25 members announced on each of the three days.
Tonight’s 25, listed alphabetically, incl. former #Rockets Barkley, Harden, Hayes, Malone & Olajuwon. pic.twitter.com/qipvPyWz7D – 7:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets go big and start Nic Claxton alongside Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden tonight against the Bucks. Griffin and Claxton have been complimentary of playing with each other. Now they get to test their chemistry against the defending champs. – 7:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin and Claxton. It’s only Nic Claxton’s second-career start, and the first time Brooklyn has ever used this five-man lineup (regular season or playoffs). #nba #bucks – 7:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Don’t Extend James Harden As Deadline Passes Without A Deal via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at the Bucks: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton. Second career start for Claxton, first time we’re seeing this lineup. – 7:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden declining #Nets extension is a $227 million bet. #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/19/jam… via @nypostsports – 6:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My title pick is Nets over Lakers. With or without Kyrie Irving
I think Durant and Harden can scale up. I think they’ll defend well enough with Bruce Brown playing big minutes. I think Claxton makes a leap and Harris hits his playoff shots. I think KD is the best player on Earth – 5:56 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal has averaged 30+ points in back-to-back seasons. Beal could become just the 4th player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30+ points in three-consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan (7 straight), Adrian Dantley (4 straight) and James Harden (3 straight). – 3:20 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Had to bring back #StickFigureSports on KSAT News Now at 11 am (can’t show highlights) for the Spurs haters and Cowboys fans. Reminding people of the Manu block on James Harden…and a real CD and lamb. #KSATnews #GoSpursGo @AliciaBarreraTV @produceralyctv pic.twitter.com/anoWO5xwgp – 3:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
From shootaround: Steve Nash says Bucks are indeed a measuring stick game. Nets will test their front court against the defending champs + more on Nic Claxton’s conditioning & James Harden’s contract extension #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden last year: “I wish I could be 7 feet and run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all.”
Harden will be watching Giannis get his first ring tonight. pic.twitter.com/QomrWrUb6R – 1:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash on James Harden not signing #Nets extension by midnight: “I haven’t thought much about it because James loves it here. He’s totally locked in, so while we’d love to have signed him before the deadline, it’s James’ prerogative when he resigns & we know he’s happy here.” #nba – 12:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about the inability to extend James Harden last night, Steve Nash says he hasn’t thought much on it because Harden loves it in Brooklyn. – 11:37 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Gonna go out on a limb and say James Harden wins MVP this season.
Bigger responsibilities and showed what he was capable of as a pass-first guard who can still score the rock at will. Nets hopes very much rely on him as KD’s wingman. – 11:25 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
James Harden and the Nets did not agree to an extension before yesterday’s midnight deadline.
Harden is not eligible to sign an extension during the season.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From yesterday, James Harden was once described by an NBA coach as “Steve Nash-if Steve Nash were on steroids.” Nash understood where the coach was coming from. On the dynamic between the Nets coach and star guard: theathletic.com/2889878/2021/1… – 11:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Midnight deadline to extend James Harden is past. But the #Nets can still re-sign him after the season. Joe Tsai: “Whether or not its the season now or later, the way I look at it is he’s already said I want to play and finish my career in Brooklyn: He’s actually said that.” #nba – 10:27 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn is confident that James Harden wants to be there long-term. And the fact that Kevin Durant signed his extension in the offseason, that’s a pretty good indicator that he knows James Harden is confident in his future in Brooklyn. -via YouTube / October 20, 2021
Malika Andrews: James Harden, in part, on his contract extension: “I’m just taking my time with it. You know, I think over the course of my career I’ve never been a free agent before… I think this season I just want to focus on winning the championship.” Full @SportsCenter conversation: -via Twitter @malika_andrews / September 29, 2021