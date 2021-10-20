NBA peers recruiting Bradley Beal hard

All eyes are on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving now, but everyone from team executives to opposing players continues to monitor the Washington Wizards. “Almost every game we play, someone says something,” Bradley Beal tells me over the phone, regarding how often players recruit him to leave.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal recreates Ray Allen in the #NBA75 commercial 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qE4pQw0Uw4 – 5:03 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal has averaged 30+ points in back-to-back seasons. Beal could become just the 4th player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30+ points in three-consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan (7 straight), Adrian Dantley (4 straight) and James Harden (3 straight). – 3:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a teaching moment with Isaiah Todd at today’s practice.
Tommy Sheppard said earlier that he has seen Beal pull guys off to the side more often. Case in point. pic.twitter.com/lKx4GWHhNS – 4:37 PM
Bradley Beal with a teaching moment with Isaiah Todd at today’s practice.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I think it’s appropriate that NY & other places have made the vaccination mandatory for those working in their location.”
– Commissioner Adam Silver on if he believes it’s “fair” that Kyrie can’t play at home but Bradley Beal can as a visitor. – 4:01 PM
“I think it’s appropriate that NY & other places have made the vaccination mandatory for those working in their location.”
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal said he got an X-ray on his knee after leaving Friday’s game, but it came out negative. He appears to be fine for Wednesday’s opener. – 3:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Daniel Gafford’s defense: “His rim protection is up there with some of the best in the league… his ceiling is whatever he wants it to be, honestly.” – 1:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal ran into Rui Hachimura last week coming out of getting tested. Said they’re excited to get him back asap but are letting him take his time. “He has a huge support system here in DC.” – 12:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“Rui [Hachimura] looks good”
– Bradley Beal saw him last week after Rui got tested – 12:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal said he saw Rui Hachimura last week when he came by the facility for a Covid test: “He looks good.” – 12:58 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal said patience is going to be the operative word with these Wizards. He sees an upward trajectory through preseason but they’ve got “a ways to go” with establishing consistency – 12:52 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Bradley Beal was a full go in practice today. Says he thinks he hurt it bumping knees with the Knicks’ Evan Fournier Friday. X-ray was negative. – 12:52 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal came up with an acronym for the team this season: “ACE”
Accountability
Communication
Bradley Beal came up with an acronym for the team this season: “ACE”
Accountability
Communication
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Patience is probably going to be our biggest word of virtue this season. New faces, coaches, tendencies— getting used to coach…Still a work in progress but you can see the trajectory.
– Bradley Beal – 12:48 PM
Patience is probably going to be our biggest word of virtue this season. New faces, coaches, tendencies— getting used to coach…Still a work in progress but you can see the trajectory.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on what he learned about the new-look Wizards during the preseason: “We’ve got a way to go. Patience is going to be our word of virtue…. we’ve shown great signs in the preseason… there’s other times where we struggle and could use some work.” – 12:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says he doesn’t expect “any issues” for Bradley Beal heading into Wed.’s season opener. Beal (right knee contusion) went through a full practice today. – 12:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards had three live segments at practice today, Bradley Beal (knee contusion) participated in two. He doesn’t anticipate any issues with Beal’s availability going forward – 12:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal participated in two of the three live periods today at practice.
“I don’t anticipate his knee being a problem.”
Bradley Beal participated in two of the three live periods today at practice.
“I don’t anticipate his knee being a problem.”
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Some positive news for the Wizards: Rui Hachimura has cleared protocol and Bradley Beal (right knee) practiced today. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Coach Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal practiced today, but was not a full participant as he deals with a right knee contusion. Probably a good sign overall for Wednesday’s opener, but we’ll see. – 12:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld says Bradley Beal’s knee “looks fine,” though he didn’t participate in all parts of practice this morning. Kept him out of scrimmages but was able to do most everything else. – 12:09 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wes Unseld says Bradley Beal pretty much did everything today other than run scrimmages.
“I don’t imagine it being anything significant.” – 12:09 PM
Wes Unseld says Bradley Beal pretty much did everything today other than run scrimmages.
“It brings you back to college. Which school is the right school? Which team is the right team?” Beal says. “You love the fact that people see your game and would love to play with you. But it’s also tough on the back end, because you have no idea what you want to do.” -via The Ringer / October 20, 2021
But that hasn’t stopped Beal from trying to recruit. Beal says he has shared his vision with other star players around the league about how they could fit in Washington next to him. He raves about the “freshness” of the team, with a new coach, a new system, and plenty of improving young players. Though selling Washington as most stars look to more glamorous markets has its challenges. “A lot of people seem to think D.C. is a small market, but I try to tell them it’s a big market,” Beal says. “It makes that part of recruiting tougher.” -via The Ringer / October 20, 2021
Philadelphia’s loftier sights remain set on Lillard and Bradley Beal possibly growing dissatisfied in Portland and Washington, respectively, sources said. A far larger pool of players also become trade-eligible on December 15, then incorporating most of the newly-signed players from this past offseason. It seems the chances of any Simmons trade, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, will grow significantly larger in late December than anytime soon, barring any change in a rival team’s circumstances. -via Bleacher Report / October 14, 2021