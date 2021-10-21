Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers supports Ben Simmons despite Sixers star’s practice antics: ‘I want Ben to be playing’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:55 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Loud “We want Simmons!” chants as the Sixers perimeter defense is getting lit up. I would stick to the “Where’s Ben Simmons?” chants if we’re trying to make sense here. – 9:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd is chanting “Where’s Ben Simmons?” Something tellsme the Sixers are going to hear this a lot. – 9:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“Where’s Ben Simmons?” chant starting in the arena…but is short-lived. – 9:01 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers supports Ben Simmons despite Sixers star’s practice antics: ‘I want Ben to be playing’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We talked a whole lot of Ben Simmons on this pod + if you submitted a take, we broke it down.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Amid a @McClain_on_NFL report about a potential Deshaun Watson deal to Miami houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I was unable to come up with a way for Ben Simmons and John Wall to somehow be included. – 3:57 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Joel Embiid can solve the 76ers saga by asking Daryl Morey to trade Ben Simmons now.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons’ antics haven’t changed Doc Rivers’ stance: ‘I want Ben to be playing.’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #philaunite – 3:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Amid the Ben Simmons saga, Tobias Harris has taken the charge that the team expects from one of their top players #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/tob… via @SixersWire – 2:39 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can Derrick Henry win the MVP? Is Ben Simmons hurting his own value? The Dodgers aren’t dead yet, NBA predictions & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Some fun Ben Simmons odds courtesy of BetOnline pic.twitter.com/V0hksiLTYM – 1:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers maintains that he still wants Ben Simmons with the team despite the latest drama #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Worth noting for tonight’s game: No Ben Simmons and no Shake Milton leaves one player that you would be comfortable labeling a point guard (Tyrese Maxey) on the roster. Young Maxey will not be playing 48 minutes.
Austin Kent @AustinKent
I need everybody to hop on the @Fanspo Trade Machine and pitch me Ben Simmons trade ideas. Need something out there to cling to and hope for.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans will battle the Sixers tonight in the 2021-22 season opener and it’ll be so great just to focus on actual basketball.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
For the lunchtime crowd: he NBA season starts this week, with questions on Ben Simmons, Kyrie, low-key good pickups, who’ll win Rookie of the Year, Space Jam, KAT, John Wall’s future, the best new coach and…the playoff-bound Kings??
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers injury report: Shake Milton (sprained right ankle), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (suspension).
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Looking for “Ben Simmons giveaway night.” pic.twitter.com/ULB3D73tMn – 11:27 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Ben Simmons might find it tougher to get out of Philly than other stars who asked for trades foxsports.com/stories/nba/be… – 11:22 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
All the Ben Simmons ~stuff~ has made the fact that the Sixers open the season tonight an afterthought. But they will play the first of at least 82 basketball games tonight. How are they going to look on the court — with or without Simmons? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:41 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Ben Simmons can never go on Twitter again. He needs to throw all his devices in the ocean. – 10:22 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What should the #Sixers do with the suspended Ben Simmons? How can Daryl Morey and the #76ers resolve this mess? bit.ly/3DTSnlX pic.twitter.com/ceUoU60NNU – 10:15 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
The Sixers organization and Ben Simmons continue to punch themselves and each other in the face repeatedly. It’s losers all the way down. (unlocked) ziller.substack.com/p/losers-all-t… pic.twitter.com/McdMan2BfN – 9:02 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
AM Crew: The NBA season starts this week, with questions on Ben Simmons, Kyrie, low-key good pickups, who’ll win Rookie of the Year, Space Jam, KAT, John Wall’s future, the best new coach and…the playoff-bound Kings?? My answers, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/2XsSkhF – 7:00 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: While necessary, Ben Simmons’ 1-game suspension is a lose-lose situation for the #Sixers and Simmons: bit.ly/3DTSnlX #76ers pic.twitter.com/rcJtxfyh4o – 6:40 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Live on our @YouTube page @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants preview Eastern Conference teams and who will be playoff bound and bounced!
When asked what he would do if he was in Simmons’ shoes, Bogut’s response was simple: “make your own decisions and be professional”. “It’s paramount that you come in, whether you want to be in Philly or not,” Bogut said. “Just show up. “You don’t have to do all the kumbaya stuff, you don’t have to hang around in the locker room, you don’t have to shoot the breeze with the players and the coaches and act like you like them. -via news.com.au / October 21, 2021
“I’m disappointed with Ben Simmons,” Goorjian told SEN Breakfast on Thursday. “I look at it and go God, man, please fix this and let this kid blossom “It looks unattainable right now, though I don’t know that you can do anything other than (what the 76ers) did. “You’ve got a guy who needs to be moved, how do you move him? “That it’s at this point is horrible and I don’t have an answer to how you deal with a situation like that. -via FOXSports.com / October 21, 2021
“He’s special, and he’s a tremendous talent, and I would love and I hope that the opportunity presents itself or he gets to a situation where he can show who he is. “He’s also a very good teammate. He’s been criticised … (but) he’s conscious of getting other people involved in the game. It’s what he does. “It’s not my situation, but I look at the kid as being part of our family.” -via FOXSports.com / October 21, 2021