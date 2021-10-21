Ben Simmons not mentally ready to play for 76ers

Shams Charania: Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Several former 76ers players spoke to @etanthomas36 about the Ben Simmons situation and playing in Philly.
Theo Ratliff: “If he thought it took a lot of work for his jumpshot, wait until he sees how much work it’s going to take to win [back] Philly fans.” basketballnews.com/stories/former… – 2:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan – Our takes on all this week’s extensions, a front office look at the Ben Simmons situation, our top contenders for MVP, and much more.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
New episode of @CertifiedBckts with @AshNicoleMoss & @LethalShooter__ out now 💘💘
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
sports.yahoo.com/joel-embiid-co… – 3:42 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ben Simmons described back tightness to several Sixers staff members and was briefly treated for it today, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 21, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers’ medical staff cleared Simmons to participate in the workout after the back treatment, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers had hoped to see Simmons in the workout today and have him go through shoot-around on Friday morning prior to game vs. Nets. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 21, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night’s game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 21, 2021