Bob Pettit: 'My favorite player to watch is Kevin Durant'

Sharing his thoughts on the modern-day NBA, Miller, who played 18 seasons with the Pacers, stressed that unlike today, players were not pampered during his time and even injuries didn’t stop him from playing basketball. “I felt guilty when I didn’t play, even when I had a sprained ankle and I was able to play at 70, 75 percent, and I knew I could go,” Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I felt guilty sitting out. I knew I could probably still shoot. Would I be able to move laterally on that ankle? Probably not, but I knew if the ball came to me and I was wide open, I still could be able to shoot, and that would help my team. So I felt guilty for not being on the floor. I felt guilty by leaving Dale and Antonio, and Rik Smits out there, so I always wanted to play.” -via Clutch Points / October 12, 2021