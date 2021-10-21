Bob Pettit: My favorite player to watch is Kevin Durant. I consider myself a forward. He’s such an incredible player but I watch him because that’s the position that I played when I was playing basketball. I would not have wanted to have played against him, I know that. I think he would be as effective then as he is now. When the game gets on the line, he’s looking to take the shot. In any era, Kevin would have become an outstanding and wonderful player. But you’ve got all kinds of great players that just leave you in awe and you keep your mouth open when you’re watching them. It feels like every team has two, three or four great players on it who you can enjoy watching any night you watch them play.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ HoopsHype
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Drive leaders from the last two nights:
Malcolm Brogdon – 28 (12 points, 6 assists off drives)
Ja Morant – 26 (18, 4)
Gordon Hayward – 21 (11, 2)
Brandon Ingram – 16 (6, 2)
Bradley Beal – 16 (8, 0)
Kevin Durant – 15 (16, 0)
DeMar DeRozan – 15 (10, 0)
Darius Garland – 15 (4, 3) – 12:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @San Antonio Spurs Joshua Primo is the youngest player to make a 3-pointer in his NBA debut (age in years-days):
18-300 Primo (last night)
18-314 Jonathan Bender (12/10/99)
18-344 Dragan Bender (10/26/16)
18-363 Devin Booker (10/28/15)
19-032 Kevin Durant (10/31/07) pic.twitter.com/RhEaBQQmwr – 9:31 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers got asked about Kevin Durant in preparation for Friday’s opener.
“My first thought is, ‘Oh shit.'” – 10:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Nets have an even deeper roster than last season, so @Ryen Russillo thinks they don’t really need Kyrie, KD, and Harden to win the East. pic.twitter.com/Y4F1vFXias – 6:07 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 38 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants preview the @Brooklyn Nets season.
Listen to it here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Brooklyn #KD pic.twitter.com/RXH1loesiT – 6:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Based on his playoff performance last season, his Olympics performance, and what we expect him to do this year, KD should be the favorite for MVP. #TheAnswer pic.twitter.com/upaCqz5tl1 – 4:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Bucks primed for a Heat-like 2012-13 run through the season? MJ/Wilt/Kareem with 8 year gaps between MVP’s, is KD next? sports.yahoo.com/mark-down-thes… – 11:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 4 AST
Including ABA seasons, the last @Brooklyn Nets player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a season opener was Julius Erving in 1973-74 (42p/18r). pic.twitter.com/0hMrTl06CJ – 9:46 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
American Player of the Night: Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/bM9tdHDNGN – 9:24 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
2021-22 MVP ladder – Day 1
1. Giannis
2. LeBron
3. Durant
4. Davis
5. Bjelica
This is serious. I’m going to add to this thread literally every day/night. Hopefully, this documents the actual flow of the award through my eyes. – 1:16 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “We can’t give a team 20 more shots than us. Imagine coming into a game and we say, ‘Here, take the ball 20 times on offense before we get an offensive possession.’ Everybody’s going to lose that. Thats what it felt the game was.” #nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/19/net… – 12:34 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on him, Kevin Durant and Steve Nash being on the NBA’s Top 75 players ever list: “That’s hard.” #Nets – 10:28 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“If you want to beat them, somebody got to match that.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Giannis Antetokounmpo setting the tone for the Bucks. – 10:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant jokes he should take the “dynasty” comment back which he said about the Bucks during Olympic training. Points out the group has a lot of continuity between the roster and coaching staff for a number of years…which is rare in the league. – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Every game felt like the playoffs for me.”
⁃Kevin Durant on how each game felt at the beginning of his career. – 10:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“When you got a lot of talent, sometimes you don’t want to step on toes.” – 10:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says he excited about the Nets getting back into a flow and find a rhythm. On James Harden, Durant liked what he saw. “It was a while since he was on the court feeling good.” – 10:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant also says,
“I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to next game to see how we build off of this and get better.” – 10:15 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 4 AST
The last player in @Brooklyn Nets franchise history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game in a season opener was Julius Erving in 1973-74 (ABA). pic.twitter.com/NodsaJJTVw – 10:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says every team in the league will look at their first week and then see what they need to do. But he says the Bucks got 19 more shots up and it was like that from the start and an uphill battle for the Nets. – 10:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“It is just one game out of 82 of them — We just couldn’t get over the hump because they had more possessions than us.” – 10:12 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Bucks beat Brooklyn every which way tonight. Prevailed despite 32 & 11 from KD. Giannis remains unstoppable.
Nets fall to 0-6 (at) Milwaukee since May 2, 2021. – 10:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 104, Bucks 127
Kevin Durant (32 PTS, 11 REBS), Patty Mills (21 PTS), James Harden (20 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets lose their season opener against Milwaukee. With a chance to spoil the Bucks’ ring ceremony, Brooklyn’s struggle to rebound and get stops got in the way. – 9:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets open the season w/ a lopsided 127-104 loss at the Bucks. Brooklyn played 10 players (before emptying the bench), eight of them are 30 years old or older (Millsap, Aldridge, J. Johnson, Mills, Durant, Harden, Griffin, Harris). – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Bucks on opening night 127-104. Kevin Durant with 32 points in the loss. The Bucks took roughly 20 more shots than the Nets and had six players in double-figures. Jrue Holiday’s absence wasn’t felt in the second half. Patty Mills had a strong debut. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant appears to have been poked in the eye. Looks shaken up, but stays in. – 9:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is a bit shaken up after Giannis Antetokounnmpo inadvertently poked him in the eye. He shook it off. – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora block of Kevin Durant in mid-air = Grayson Allen three. Yup. Sounds right. #Bucks lead 109-95. – 9:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Bucks 97-85. KD with 24, Harden with 20 and Mills with 18. Brooklyn has a shot going into the fourth. But this feels like one of those games where whenever they get close, the Bucks pick it up. – 9:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Bucks 97
Kevin Durant (24 PTS, 8 REBS), James Harden (20 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets may not be able to recover. However, there’s still a chance. Milwaukee has taken 16 more shots than Brooklyn & they have also forced 10 Nets turnovers up until this point. – 9:26 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Bucks 97
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Bucks playing KD like he’s the 2021 Finals version of Devin Booker tonight, and the overall effect is similar. – 9:21 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I look forward to Steve Nash and Kevin Durant blaming the Nets loss on Blake Griffin passing out of an open dunk – 9:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After trailing 31-12 to start this game, the Nets are only down 66-59 at the half. And Kevin Durant has missed a lot of shots he normally hits, shooting 5-for-12 so far. Durant will get it going. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 66-59. Brooklyn got dug in a big hole early and recovered throughout the second quarter. No Jrue Holiday the rest of the game for the Bucks. Patty Mills and Harden with 15 each, KD with 11. – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Beautiful sequence. Harden with the long bounce pass throw-in style to Durant who lobs it to Griffin. – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden with a bounce pass to KD who throws the lob to Blake Griffin. The Nets are a dangerous team in transition.
Oh, and fun as hell to watch. – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I think Patty just signaled to KD to let Blake guard Giannis. – 8:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
George Hill guarding KD in the post alone there is the closest ive seen to a player calling 911. – 8:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, Durant highlight first 25 of NBA’s 75 greatest players nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/rus… – 8:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Bucks 37
Patty Mills (9 PTS), Kevin Durant (4 PTS, 4 REBS) & the Nets are having a hard time to score. It’s been so bad that it took over 8 minutes for Brooklyn to hit their first 3-pointer. The Bucks’ 0 turnovers hasn’t helped either. – 8:05 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Bucks 37
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lineup: LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills and Jevon Carter.
They have somehow gone big and small at the same time. – 7:53 PM
Nets lineup: LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills and Jevon Carter.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rolling with Durant, Jevon Carter, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap and Patty Mills for the second unit. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks lead the Nets 15-8, leading Nash to call timeout after a fast break dunk from Giannis. Perimeter defense hasn’t started well. Neither has the rebounding. To quote a local, Nic Claxton needs to R-E-L-A-X. He’s run into Durant and missed two free throws. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s really crazy that Kevin Durant suffered an injured that has ended, or at least significantly changed, so many careers and he’s just out there doing his thing. – 7:45 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant is still spectacular and the Nets still can’t rebound and it’s like we never left – 7:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis for MVP.
Durant for Finals MVP.
Predictions and best bets ✍️👀👇 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis, KD, Harden and Kareem headline the NBA’s first batch of 25 players on the 75th Anniversary Team.
(via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/k5yg5zC0Tn – 7:42 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Milwaukee has generated little to no buzz/hype as a defending champion. Odd to see them overlooked when you consider the Bucks have Giannis & the great ones always come back better after that first ch’ip. LeBron was nearly unanimous MVP. Steph WAS unanimous. KD was unstoppable… – 7:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant takes the floor for the first time since The Toe Game.
@sportingnews explored five burning questions for KD ahead of what could be his signature season.
#NBA75 sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/fi… – 7:24 PM
Kevin Durant takes the floor for the first time since The Toe Game.
@sportingnews explored five burning questions for KD ahead of what could be his signature season.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets go big and start Nic Claxton alongside Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden tonight against the Bucks. Griffin and Claxton have been complimentary of playing with each other. Now they get to test their chemistry against the defending champs. – 7:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin and Claxton. It’s only Nic Claxton’s second-career start, and the first time Brooklyn has ever used this five-man lineup (regular season or playoffs). #nba #bucks – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at the Bucks: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton. Second career start for Claxton, first time we’re seeing this lineup. – 7:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant about to warm up here at FiServ Forum. Catch him on my IG live now – 6:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My title pick is Nets over Lakers. With or without Kyrie Irving
I think Durant and Harden can scale up. I think they’ll defend well enough with Bruce Brown playing big minutes. I think Claxton makes a leap and Harris hits his playoff shots. I think KD is the best player on Earth – 5:56 PM
My title pick is Nets over Lakers. With or without Kyrie Irving
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA Preview: Will LeBron James & Kevin Durant, who have built mega-market contenders using the same blueprint, finally get their third act? @PostSports wapo.st/3vz8rGX pic.twitter.com/ABkTN01G84 – 4:15 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
#Nets‘ Kevin Durant recently tweeted about some “shitty hoops takes” he saw this preseason, but you’d think his No. 1 ranking at ESPN and SI wasn’t one of them. An MVP and title would cement that top spot playny.com/kevin-durant-n… – 8:44 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant has proven he isn’t just back from a serious injury. He’s back on top of his game.
That might be good enough to get the #Nets to the top of the #NBA (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f499d2… – 8:21 AM
Kevin Durant has proven he isn’t just back from a serious injury. He’s back on top of his game.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Opening Night in the #NBA, which makes it the best night of the year.
2021-22 Predictions:
Champion: Brooklyn over Utah
Finals MVP: K.Durant
Regular season MVP: R.Westbrook
Rookie of the Year: J.Giddey
Most Improved: P.Mills
Sixth Man: K.Olynyk
Coach of the Year; E.Spoelstra – 7:14 AM
Opening Night in the #NBA, which makes it the best night of the year.
2021-22 Predictions:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on #Nets dealing with Irving drama: “We know how crazy this year might be as far as the chatter around our team. So we want to stay locked-in with each other, focus on whoever’s in the building and let that stuff take care of itself.” nypost.com/2021/10/18/net… via @nypostsports – 12:45 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Let’s do this:
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Embiid
ROY: Suggs
Most Improved: Poole
6th Man: Gallinari
Coach: Malone
1st: Harden, Luka, Durant, Giannis, Jokic
2nd: Steph, Dame, LeBron, Tatum, Embiid
3rd: Mitchell, Booker, Butler, Davis, Bam
Scoring champ: Booker – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
📒 #Nets Notebook 📒
📝 Adam Silver: Kyrie Irving’s ineligibility “not a league issue.”
📝 Kevin Durant: Nets need to minimize turnovers — and attention to off-court chatter
📝 Durant unmoved by Bucks ring ceremony on opening night
👇🏾 👇🏾
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:14 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Chris Paul will be the third highest-paid player in NBA history by the end of this season… ahead of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal.
Only LeBron will be ahead of him by 2023.
Just an FYI. – 4:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
How the Nets season will be decided: Kyrie Irving’s fate, Kevin Durant’s burden, Nic Claxton’s moment. #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/18/net… via @nypost – 4:04 PM
More on this storyline
When asked to give his best one-on-one players, his list reads of some of the best to ever play the game. “Well, I would think offensively, there are three guys, four, that are basically unstoppable one-on-one,” he said. “Michael Jordan is the first one. Kobe [Bryant], KD [Kevin Durant] and Steph [Stephen Curry].” How about the players he wishes he can face in his prime? “I would like to play in my prime when I was fast enough… for example Zach [LaVine], even though I played against him, would be a great player to match up against,” he said. “Donovan Mitchell. He’s impressive and impressive set of skills.” -via Kens5.com / October 14, 2021
Now in retirement, Manu Ginobili admits he wishes he was playing in today’s high-paced NBA style. To celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary, he spoke with the NBA about his time in the league and likes what he sees on the court from today’s game. “If I could choose which era, I’d like to play now,” said Ginobili. “Fast paced. A lot of threes. A lot of possessions.” “I would have loved to have played in this time and be 28 (years old) now,” he said. -via Kens5.com / October 14, 2021
Sharing his thoughts on the modern-day NBA, Miller, who played 18 seasons with the Pacers, stressed that unlike today, players were not pampered during his time and even injuries didn’t stop him from playing basketball. “I felt guilty when I didn’t play, even when I had a sprained ankle and I was able to play at 70, 75 percent, and I knew I could go,” Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I felt guilty sitting out. I knew I could probably still shoot. Would I be able to move laterally on that ankle? Probably not, but I knew if the ball came to me and I was wide open, I still could be able to shoot, and that would help my team. So I felt guilty for not being on the floor. I felt guilty by leaving Dale and Antonio, and Rik Smits out there, so I always wanted to play.” -via Clutch Points / October 12, 2021