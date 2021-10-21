China's Tencent drops Celtics game following Enes Kanter's Free Tibet stance

The Boston Celtics are facing blowback in China after center Enes Kanter posted a video voicing his support for Tibetan independence. The reaction was swift. Chinese video-streaming giant Tencent cut the live broadcast of Wednesday’s NBA game between the Celtics and the New York Knicks. On Thursday, Chinese social media was filled with a flood of angry fans calling for a boycott.
Source: Eva Dou, Lyric Li @ Washington Post
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s probably too late now, because Boston needs stops to get back in this game, but there was a spot to play Kanter in the third quarter that was probably missed. – 9:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Enes Kanter is one NBA player unafraid to criticize China. He met this week w/ Students for a Free Tibet in Queens:
“I’m here to add my voice and speak about what is happening in Tibet under the Chinese government’s brutal rule. Tibetan people’s basic rights are nonexistent.” – 7:16 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesKanter
More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet.
I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom.
#FreeTibet
#FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/MKxfs1l7GA – 7:14 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesKanter
Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government
Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!
#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 – 12:59 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesKanter
This is a picture of #DictatorErdogan regime issuing my 10th arrest warrant for me in the last 4 years.
The reason is me standing up for Human Rights and Political Prisoners who are getting tortured and raped.
Hey @RTErdogan
I don’t care if it’s 10 or 10,000
I’m NOT giving up pic.twitter.com/dN06OwRluo – 10:23 AM
More on this storyline
Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping on social media before wearing shoes emblazoned with the slogan “Free Tibet” during his team’s NBA game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The shoes were made by Shanghai-born, Australia-based dissident cartoonist Badiucao, who had a show in Hong Kong cancelled in 2018, and were worn by Kanter while he was on the bench during the season-opening game in New York. -via SCMP / October 21, 2021
“My message to the Chinese government is free Tibet,” he said in a video posted on his various social media accounts. “Tibet belongs to Tibetans, I am here to add my voice and speak out against what is happening in Tibet under the Chinese government’s brutal rule.” Kanter called Xi a “brutal dictator” in the video’s accompanying caption and criticised the Chinese government’s actions in Tibet before saying he could no longer “stay silent” on the issue. -via SCMP / October 21, 2021