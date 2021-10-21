Daryl Morey: If we can trade Ben Simmons for a difference maker, we will do it

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Ben Simmons listed as doubtful for Sixers’ home opener Friday night: bit.ly/2Z9vZ9L #76ers pic.twitter.com/4goOPNV3wy – 5:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers GM Daryl Morey content on playing waiting game for right Ben Simmons trade: ‘People should buckle in’
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… pic.twitter.com/2d0kbSflFi – 5:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Nets due to right knee soreness
Shake Milton is out while Ben Simmons is doubtful #Sixers – 5:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What the Ben Simmons situation feels like: pic.twitter.com/ILU4EmcCyH – 5:43 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons reportedly skips workout with Sixers, “not mentally ready” to play
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with right knee soreness for tomorrow’s game against the Nets, Ben Simmons as doubtful with “return to competition reconditioning” and Shake Milton and Grant Riller as out. Kyrie Irving is the only Net on the injury report. – 5:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers list Ben Simmons as doubtful for Friday night’s home opener vs. the #Nets – 5:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Daryl Morey threw down the gauntlet on Thursday, telling Ben Simmons, trade suitors, and the public that the Sixers are willing to take this four years to preserve what they think is their best chance to win a title phillyvoice.com/sixers-daryl-m… – 5:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
#NBATwitter still hearing about the Ben Simmons trade request in 2024 pic.twitter.com/UTzDV2dgqx – 5:19 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Daryl Morey to @MikeMiss25: “I will say Doc Rivers defended Ben Simmons more than any human on earth, maybe ever….Noone has been more in Ben Simmons corner than Doc Rivers & Ben Simmons knows that.” pic.twitter.com/Dc10XMQvPH – 5:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons out indefinitely (back/mental readiness) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/21/rep… – 5:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The entire Ben Simmons situation is now: pic.twitter.com/MBNGniC9MY – 4:57 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Daryl Morey to @MikeMiss25 on how long he is willing to hold out to get back a ‘difference maker’ in a Ben Simmons trade:
“You’re going to think I’m kidding and I’m not, this could be 4 years.” pic.twitter.com/NyXiRqIinb – 4:54 PM
Daryl Morey to @MikeMiss25 on how long he is willing to hold out to get back a ‘difference maker’ in a Ben Simmons trade:
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Daryl Morey, in a Philadelphia radio interview, confirming what’s been widely believed: He will not be pressured into trading Ben Simmons. “People should buckle in,” Morey said. “This is going to go a long time.” – 4:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Pretty confident that Ben Simmons will net the Sixers a much better return than Twitter expects he will because Daryl Morey is the guy manning the ship. – 4:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers president Daryl Morey said “This could take four years” on how long the Ben Simmons Saga could last. – 4:47 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Daryl Morey waiting for a superstar to request a trade so he can get rid of Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/VWZdm98Mpr – 4:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey on @MikeMiss25: “People should buckle in.” Says the team can only get role players in a trade now, will only trade him for a difference maker.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Morey doubling down on not trading Simmons for role players: “People should buckle in, this is going to go a long time…if we can trade Ben Simmons for a difference maker, we will do it” – 4:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to come early to the 76ers shootaround on Friday morning to discuss his playing status with organizational leadership, sources tell ESPN. Sixers play the Nets on ESPN and team is still hopeful that Simmons will participate in shootaround. – 4:22 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I’m actually surprised it took this long for Ben Simmons to have a back problem pic.twitter.com/A36duUZQOh – 4:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the sixers and ben simmons handling this entire situation pic.twitter.com/UJjIohTOVn – 3:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How the #Sixers and #Nets are dealing with the Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving messes as they prepare to meet Friday night on ESPN in the #76ers’ home opener. Irving is out indefinitely and Simmons appears headed in that direction: bit.ly/3AWppjL pic.twitter.com/1PlfzUXPPL – 3:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons had not received treatment for or acknowledged any sort of back pain prior to Thursday, and multiple sources contacted by @thephillyvoice earlier in the week expected a health claim to emerge following his suspension on Tuesday phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 3:32 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ben Simmons is really going to go out like this…? pic.twitter.com/k1wBM6eLW4 – 3:22 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ben Simmons describing his back pain to Sixers doctors: youtu.be/BlUM887Cuus – 3:22 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Back today on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5 ET, where we’ll be joined by the great @Chris Herring to talk Knicks, his new book, and another spin of the Ben Simmons wheel: apps.apple.com/us/app/halftim… – 3:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. – 3:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ben Simmons described back tightness to several Sixers staff members and was briefly treated for it today, sources tell ESPN. – 2:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Several former 76ers players spoke to @etanthomas36 about the Ben Simmons situation and playing in Philly.
Theo Ratliff: “If he thought it took a lot of work for his jumpshot, wait until he sees how much work it’s going to take to win [back] Philly fans.” basketballnews.com/stories/former… – 2:53 PM
Several former 76ers players spoke to @etanthomas36 about the Ben Simmons situation and playing in Philly.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On Sixers possibly without Ben Simmons, Steve Nash: “You recognize the talent that Ben Simmons brings, offensively with his size, speed, playmaking defensively, obviously a very elite defender. Having said that, they anchor around Joel, have shooting around him, very effective” – 2:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night’s game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today. – 2:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Patty Mills says he hasn’t spoken to fellow Aussie Ben Simmons recently. “[We’re] close in certain things and obviously his journey has gone the path that it has watching from afar. With national team stuff we’ve come quite close. As a fellow countrymen, you always wish the best” – 2:08 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Jason Kelce taking Ben Simmons to school. #TheRealTreasure pic.twitter.com/DxLJYhuuEa – 1:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons told 76ers he’s not mentally ready to play nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/21/rep… – 1:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How the #Sixers and #Nets are dealing with the Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving situations as they prepare to meet Friday night on ESPN in the #76ers’ home opener: bit.ly/3AWppjL pic.twitter.com/BMZI9Skica – 12:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Eagles center Jason Kelce on the Ben Simmons situation: “Everybody can bitch and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better man, this city will love you.” – 12:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
No Ben Simmons drama. Just basketball. Joel Embiid and the team enjoyed some normalcy at least for 1 night. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/21/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:14 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
🚨🚨🚨NEW EPISODE!🚨🚨🚨
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan – Our takes on all this week’s extensions, a front office look at the Ben Simmons situation, our top contenders for MVP, and much more.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
No practice today for the #Sixers. The Ben Simmons press conference on hold once again… – 8:50 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
After stressful day when Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice and suspended, Sixers regrouped with a team dinner in New Orleans and showed good chemistry in routing Pelicans: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:35 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How the #Sixers and #Nets deal with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving drama as they meet again Friday night: bit.ly/3AWppjL #76ers pic.twitter.com/NfS0kxppAQ – 6:35 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers supports Ben Simmons despite Sixers star’s practice antics: ‘I want Ben to be playing’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:55 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Loud “We want Simmons!” chants as the Sixers perimeter defense is getting lit up. I would stick to the “Where’s Ben Simmons?” chants if we’re trying to make sense here. – 9:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd is chanting “Where’s Ben Simmons?” Something tellsme the Sixers are going to hear this a lot. – 9:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“Where’s Ben Simmons?” chant starting in the arena…but is short-lived. – 9:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers supports Ben Simmons despite Sixers star’s practice antics: ‘I want Ben to be playing’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:01 PM
More on this storyline
Derek Bodner: Daryl Morey on @975TheFanatic: “Would you rather eliminate what people perceive to be a distraction, or would you rather have better playoff odds? I’ll take playoff odds… Whatever we have to deal with that helps the Philadelphia 76ers win the title, we’ll do it.” -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / October 21, 2021
Kyle Neubeck: Morey: “You’re going to think I’m kidding, I’m not, this could take four years…we’re in the prime of Joel’s career…this is not a day to day [issue}]. Every day, we are going to expect Ben Simmons to be back here, or we trade him for a difference maker.” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / October 21, 2021
Kyle Neubeck: I don’t know anyone of any significance in Sixers’ org who would leak accusations Simmons is faking mental health issue, and team has (in recent past) offered to provide resources to Simmons there *if* it’s something he feels he needs help with. Circulating otherwise is reckless -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / October 21, 2021