Deandre Ayton: I'm disappointed

There’s one element here which hasn’t been discussed publicly, but that Jones highlighted as part of the Suns’ thinking: If they had given Ayton the designated rookie max extension like they did Devin Booker in the summer of 2018, that move would have limited their ability to pursue stars on other teams who have already been given designated rookie max deals. Per the rules of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, teams can’t have more than two players on designated rookie max extensions. If they have hopes of adding even more star power here — and it seems clear they do — that factor does make some sense . -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021