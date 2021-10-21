Deandre Ayton: I'm disappointed

Duane Rankin: “One thing about me, throughout my whole life, I’ve always learned to control what I can control. At the same time, obviously I’m disappointed, but I’m still trying to get us back to the finals.” #Suns big Deandre Ayton addressing contract talks as they ended w/o an extension. pic.twitter.com/nJPmkUMqCi
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“One thing about me, throughout my whole life, I’ve always learned to control what I can control. At the same time, obviously I’m disappointed, but I’m still trying to get us back to the finals.” #Suns big Deandre Ayton addressing contract talks as they ended w/o an extension. pic.twitter.com/nJPmkUMqCi – 1:56 AM
“One thing about me, throughout my whole life, I’ve always learned to control what I can control. At the same time, obviously I’m disappointed, but I’m still trying to get us back to the finals.” #Suns big Deandre Ayton addressing contract talks as they ended w/o an extension. pic.twitter.com/nJPmkUMqCi – 1:56 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton on taking three 3s tonight: “Mos def. I want to be more of a threat.” Said he wants to read the defense and take what it gives him – 1:14 AM
Deandre Ayton on taking three 3s tonight: “Mos def. I want to be more of a threat.” Said he wants to read the defense and take what it gives him – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ayton was asked about his hot start compared to the second half and backed up what Monty said again: Ball stopped moving, fatigue set in and their defense, which creates their offense, wasn’t quite there – 1:12 AM
Ayton was asked about his hot start compared to the second half and backed up what Monty said again: Ball stopped moving, fatigue set in and their defense, which creates their offense, wasn’t quite there – 1:12 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is speaking now. Said he’s always learned to control what he can control. Said he is disappointed with no extension but is focused on getting back to the Finals. He’s a competitor and going to compete. – 1:10 AM
Deandre Ayton is speaking now. Said he’s always learned to control what he can control. Said he is disappointed with no extension but is focused on getting back to the Finals. He’s a competitor and going to compete. – 1:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton on the contract situation: “One thing about me, throughout my whole life I’ve always learned to control what I can control. At the same time, obviously I’m disappointed, but I’m just trying to get us back to the Finals.” – 1:10 AM
Deandre Ayton on the contract situation: “One thing about me, throughout my whole life I’ve always learned to control what I can control. At the same time, obviously I’m disappointed, but I’m just trying to get us back to the Finals.” – 1:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said the ball stopped moving and thought fatigue kicked in a little as well, echoing what Monty kept bringing up about the offense – 1:09 AM
Deandre Ayton said the ball stopped moving and thought fatigue kicked in a little as well, echoing what Monty kept bringing up about the offense – 1:09 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon’s ability to switch onto Booker as seamlessly as he was switching onto Ayton was extremely helpful. – 12:58 AM
Aaron Gordon’s ability to switch onto Booker as seamlessly as he was switching onto Ayton was extremely helpful. – 12:58 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s hot start: “Early he was pretty good. I thought he settled us a little bit. But I thought some of those plays, even when we scored, I didn’t think it felt like us.” – 12:40 AM
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s hot start: “Early he was pretty good. I thought he settled us a little bit. But I thought some of those plays, even when we scored, I didn’t think it felt like us.” – 12:40 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The live chat is already poppin. If you are a Denver Nuggets fan, come join in.
✅ Ayton no match for the reigning MVP
✅ Barton carries the bench
✅ Michael Porter the facilitator
✅ Funky music
youtube.com/watch?v=GarKmb… – 12:33 AM
The live chat is already poppin. If you are a Denver Nuggets fan, come join in.
✅ Ayton no match for the reigning MVP
✅ Barton carries the bench
✅ Michael Porter the facilitator
✅ Funky music
youtube.com/watch?v=GarKmb… – 12:33 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DEN 110, PHX 98
Ayton: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-10 FG
Paul: 15 Pts, 10 Ast
Booker: 12-4-4, 3-15 FG
Bridges: 16 Pts, 7-16 FG
Jokic: 27 Pts, 13 Reb, 13-22 FG
Suns were outscored 59-40 in the 2nd half – 12:25 AM
Final: DEN 110, PHX 98
Ayton: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-10 FG
Paul: 15 Pts, 10 Ast
Booker: 12-4-4, 3-15 FG
Bridges: 16 Pts, 7-16 FG
Jokic: 27 Pts, 13 Reb, 13-22 FG
Suns were outscored 59-40 in the 2nd half – 12:25 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DEN 85, PHX 82
Ayton: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-8 FG
Paul: 13 Pts, 6 Ast
Booker: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-10 FG
Jokic: 19 Pts, 10 Reb
Suns got outscored 34-24 but closed the 3Q on an 8-0 run – 11:56 PM
End of 3Q: DEN 85, PHX 82
Ayton: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-8 FG
Paul: 13 Pts, 6 Ast
Booker: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-10 FG
Jokic: 19 Pts, 10 Reb
Suns got outscored 34-24 but closed the 3Q on an 8-0 run – 11:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Down 16, Nuggets take 66-65 lead. Jokic with 19 and 9.
Ayton 13 and five. #Suns – 11:36 PM
Down 16, Nuggets take 66-65 lead. Jokic with 19 and 9.
Ayton 13 and five. #Suns – 11:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 58, DEN 51
Ayton: 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 5 Ast, 4-5 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 2-6 FG
Jokic: 15 Pts, 6 Reb
Horrendous close to the 2Q chops a 14-point lead in half – 11:12 PM
Halftime: PHX 58, DEN 51
Ayton: 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 5 Ast, 4-5 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 2-6 FG
Jokic: 15 Pts, 6 Reb
Horrendous close to the 2Q chops a 14-point lead in half – 11:12 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Suns GM James Jones to @MarkJonesESPN on no extension for DeAndre Ayton: “We just couldn’t come to an agreement. We all agree he is a tremendous player, but we just couldn’t agree on a # of years. It doesn’t change what our focus is. It doesn’t change how we feel about him…” – 11:02 PM
Suns GM James Jones to @MarkJonesESPN on no extension for DeAndre Ayton: “We just couldn’t come to an agreement. We all agree he is a tremendous player, but we just couldn’t agree on a # of years. It doesn’t change what our focus is. It doesn’t change how we feel about him…” – 11:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I believe we just had a “Pay DA” chant if I heard that right while Ayton was shooting free throws – 10:57 PM
I believe we just had a “Pay DA” chant if I heard that right while Ayton was shooting free throws – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton 3. Best looking 3 he’s taken on form alone. #Suns up 43-36.
Has 11 and 4. – 10:55 PM
Ayton 3. Best looking 3 he’s taken on form alone. #Suns up 43-36.
Has 11 and 4. – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton takes his second 3 with no hesitation and nails it. Statement being made – 10:55 PM
Deandre Ayton takes his second 3 with no hesitation and nails it. Statement being made – 10:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Suns GM James Jones on DeAndre Ayton’s contract negotiations: “We just couldn’t come to an agreement. We all agree that he’s a tremendous player, he’s a great player. But we just couldn’t agree on a number of years.” #Suns – 10:54 PM
Suns GM James Jones on DeAndre Ayton’s contract negotiations: “We just couldn’t come to an agreement. We all agree that he’s a tremendous player, he’s a great player. But we just couldn’t agree on a number of years.” #Suns – 10:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DEN 26, PHX 20
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-6 FG
Shamet: 5 Pts, 2-2 FG
Booker: 3 Pts, 1-4 FG
Jokic: 10 Pts, 2 Stl, 5-6 FG – 10:39 PM
End of 1Q: DEN 26, PHX 20
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-6 FG
Shamet: 5 Pts, 2-2 FG
Booker: 3 Pts, 1-4 FG
Jokic: 10 Pts, 2 Stl, 5-6 FG – 10:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ayton is having his way in single coverage at the rim, but Porter and Gordon are both doing a great job of limiting Bridges, Crowder and Booker on the perimeter. – 10:31 PM
Ayton is having his way in single coverage at the rim, but Porter and Gordon are both doing a great job of limiting Bridges, Crowder and Booker on the perimeter. – 10:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are certainly trying to get Ayton the ball. That eight minutes was primarily through him.
Nuggets up 5 as The Cams will check in. Monty won’t like the transition defense on that last 3. – 10:30 PM
Suns are certainly trying to get Ayton the ball. That eight minutes was primarily through him.
Nuggets up 5 as The Cams will check in. Monty won’t like the transition defense on that last 3. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has 8 of the Suns’ first 12 points. Missed a heat check 3 as the trailer but he’s still 4-for-5 – 10:23 PM
Deandre Ayton has 8 of the Suns’ first 12 points. Missed a heat check 3 as the trailer but he’s still 4-for-5 – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton connects again. 2-of-2. #Suns down 9-6 as Barton scores back-to-back trips. – 10:21 PM
Ayton connects again. 2-of-2. #Suns down 9-6 as Barton scores back-to-back trips. – 10:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton fadeaway jumper gets the Suns’ 2021-22 season started on the scoreboard, just like we all predicted – 10:18 PM
Deandre Ayton fadeaway jumper gets the Suns’ 2021-22 season started on the scoreboard, just like we all predicted – 10:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 turns down some space from the midrange to get Ayton a post touch. He hits the fadeaway jumper. – 10:18 PM
CP3 turns down some space from the midrange to get Ayton a post touch. He hits the fadeaway jumper. – 10:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ayton in a deep drop so Jokic drops in the mid-range look to start the season for the Nuggets. – 10:17 PM
Ayton in a deep drop so Jokic drops in the mid-range look to start the season for the Nuggets. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jokic looks even slimmer than last season.
Scores first bucket.
Ayton comes right back with jumper in lane. #Suns #Nuggets 2-2 – 10:17 PM
Jokic looks even slimmer than last season.
Scores first bucket.
Ayton comes right back with jumper in lane. #Suns #Nuggets 2-2 – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Loudest introduction cheers?
Close tie.
Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Very close. #Suns #NBA75 – 10:15 PM
Loudest introduction cheers?
Close tie.
Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Very close. #Suns #NBA75 – 10:15 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray and Deandre Ayton shared a moment at center court pregame. I believe right before this video, Ayton bet Murray he could make this shot, he missed, and then had to do push ups 😂 pic.twitter.com/pW3h0uBg1O – 9:20 PM
Jamal Murray and Deandre Ayton shared a moment at center court pregame. I believe right before this video, Ayton bet Murray he could make this shot, he missed, and then had to do push ups 😂 pic.twitter.com/pW3h0uBg1O – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jamal Murray bet Deandre Ayton some push-ups on his traditional half-court heave. Seems to be in good spirits! pic.twitter.com/pGWAx0HmMt – 9:17 PM
Jamal Murray bet Deandre Ayton some push-ups on his traditional half-court heave. Seems to be in good spirits! pic.twitter.com/pGWAx0HmMt – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I know how competitive he is:’ Chris Paul shares thoughts on Deandre Ayton, #Suns not agreeing to extension azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/QGh6j3tLlk – 9:13 PM
‘I know how competitive he is:’ Chris Paul shares thoughts on Deandre Ayton, #Suns not agreeing to extension azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/QGh6j3tLlk – 9:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Michael Malone was asked about the DA/Jokic matchup and said jokingly he hopes Deandre Ayton is pissed off about not getting a contract extension – 8:33 PM
Michael Malone was asked about the DA/Jokic matchup and said jokingly he hopes Deandre Ayton is pissed off about not getting a contract extension – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m hoping he’s pissed off he didn’t get a contract extension.” Nuggets coach Michael Malone about Deandre Ayton. #Suns #Nuggets – 8:32 PM
“I’m hoping he’s pissed off he didn’t get a contract extension.” Nuggets coach Michael Malone about Deandre Ayton. #Suns #Nuggets – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael Malone, joking when asked about the Deandre Ayton-Nikola Jokic matchup: “Well I’m hoping he’s pissed off about not getting a contract extension” – 8:31 PM
Michael Malone, joking when asked about the Deandre Ayton-Nikola Jokic matchup: “Well I’m hoping he’s pissed off about not getting a contract extension” – 8:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo said a 5-year max to Deandre Ayton was not something the Suns were interested in for a multitude of reasons and it ultimately came down to it not being a preference from a roster construction standpoint. – 6:42 PM
James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo said a 5-year max to Deandre Ayton was not something the Suns were interested in for a multitude of reasons and it ultimately came down to it not being a preference from a roster construction standpoint. – 6:42 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives shared their thoughts on Deandre Ayton not getting a max extension with the Phoenix Suns.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/turmoil-… pic.twitter.com/JhRjDMo6EC – 3:31 PM
NBA executives shared their thoughts on Deandre Ayton not getting a max extension with the Phoenix Suns.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/turmoil-… pic.twitter.com/JhRjDMo6EC – 3:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Control what you can control.”
Chris Paul addresses Deandre Ayton contract situation. #Suns pic.twitter.com/B113vRkl2z – 2:14 PM
“Control what you can control.”
Chris Paul addresses Deandre Ayton contract situation. #Suns pic.twitter.com/B113vRkl2z – 2:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I know DA’s heart and I know how he competes” – Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton – 2:02 PM
“I know DA’s heart and I know how he competes” – Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton – 2:02 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Since the offseason started, 25 players (rookies and vets) have signed extensions- 24 of them would have been a free agent next offseason.
Players are choosing financial security now instead of waiting until free agency.
I had Valanciunas as the no. 2 FA center (behind Ayton). – 12:24 PM
Since the offseason started, 25 players (rookies and vets) have signed extensions- 24 of them would have been a free agent next offseason.
Players are choosing financial security now instead of waiting until free agency.
I had Valanciunas as the no. 2 FA center (behind Ayton). – 12:24 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Why Ben Simmons’ behavior towards the 76ers could continue, what executives think of Deandre Ayton not getting a max extension, NBA awards predictions, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/turmoil-… – 11:31 AM
Why Ben Simmons’ behavior towards the 76ers could continue, what executives think of Deandre Ayton not getting a max extension, NBA awards predictions, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/turmoil-… – 11:31 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Analysis: How Deandre Ayton responds to not receiving rookie max extension will shape rest of career (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/qmJsF7ZgI2 – 10:30 AM
Analysis: How Deandre Ayton responds to not receiving rookie max extension will shape rest of career (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/qmJsF7ZgI2 – 10:30 AM
More on this storyline
But Ayton’s agents, Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian, strongly disagree and were adamant in multiple conversations with The Athletic on Tuesday that a max deal of any kind was never offered even informally. From beginning to end, they said, the organization’s unmistakable message from Sarver on down was that Ayton wasn’t viewed as worthy of a max deal. In response, Jones said, “They know that a three- or four-year max was not an (acceptable) option for them.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021
There’s one element here which hasn’t been discussed publicly, but that Jones highlighted as part of the Suns’ thinking: If they had given Ayton the designated rookie max extension like they did Devin Booker in the summer of 2018, that move would have limited their ability to pursue stars on other teams who have already been given designated rookie max deals. Per the rules of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, teams can’t have more than two players on designated rookie max extensions. If they have hopes of adding even more star power here — and it seems clear they do — that factor does make some sense. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021
Yet Ayton’s representatives say they were never told of this rationale during the process, so one can understand why it would fall on deaf ears now and be seen, in essence, as part of a public effort to quell the criticism. What’s more, the prospect of landing a player of that caliber without giving up Booker or Ayton in return is likely far-fetched. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2021