Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) play against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday October 21, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 15, Atlanta Hawks 16 (Q1 03:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish is the first sub. During intros, it appeared that he had on a fairly substantial back support. – 7:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
KP and Powell are the first starters to sub out. Jalen Brunson and WCS are first subs in.
We’ll get some Luka-Brunson minutes now as Mavs try to stop 12-0 Hawks run. – 7:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela hit a top gear trying to make a two-step acceleration for a chasedown block. He appears healthy. – 7:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
How is it possible that there are this many open seats in Atlanta right now?!?!?!?
Opening night for a young, exciting team that went to the ECF last season.
And they are playing the Mavs – which means Trae Young vs. Luka Doncic.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks owner Tony Ressler on Dominique Wilkins being named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team:
“We are thrilled for him to receive this recognition he so richly deserves. pic.twitter.com/6Ymdr3ImBM – 7:37 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
This is what the Hawks passed out to everybody tonight in preparation for the game against the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/CTK14a4mkJ – 7:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Hawks are introducing everyone on the roster, not just starters, before the game.
First one up: Former Mavs great Delon Wright. – 7:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Congratulations to Mavericks greats @Dirk Nowitzki, @Jason Kidd and @Steve Nash and all the other greats here. pic.twitter.com/r5Q8vOnOFR – 7:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
OK, Twitterverse. By popular demand (OK, 2 of you constitute popular demand) — the weekly Mavericks’ mailbag is back. Send questions to me via Twitter with any Mavericks-related (or BBQ) questions. We’ll publish on mavs.com Monday/Tuesday, pending game coverage. – 7:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m sure it is.”
Trae Young knows the connection between him and Luka Doncic will always be there thanks to their trade on Draft night
Hear @Trae Young & the Hawks face @Luka Doncic & the Mavericks at 7:30pET on NBA Radio!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs starters tonight vs. the Hawks are … the Mavs’ starters:
Luka, Hardaway, Finney-Smith, KP, Powell
The ~quintet~ has been together since 2019 but, Mavs only started this lineup 3 times last season (the last three regular-season games). – 7:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs Starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
ATL starters: Hunter, Collins, Capela, Bogdanovic, Young.
6:32 tip @theeagledallas – 7:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic will appear in his 200th NBA game tonight. Doncic and Oscar Robertson are the only players in NBA history to record at least 5,000 points, 1,500 rebounds, and 1,500 assists in their first 200 games. pic.twitter.com/IUmyiD8M3t – 7:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavs vs. Hawks
Clippers vs. Warriors
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Like the Mavericks, Atlanta has a really deep squad. Coach Nate McMillan reports that Danilo Gallinari will be out tonight, but otherwise, both teams healthy. – 6:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
45 mins until Luka Year 4 officially begins. pic.twitter.com/nD7ZpaTP0N – 6:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A lot of flavor on Luka Doncic’s Jordans for the opener: pic.twitter.com/aC4RembnVG – 6:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Mavericks will have their entire roster available to play in tonight’s season opener in Atlanta. – 6:23 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks 2021-22 season coming at you (with T-shirts!) pic.twitter.com/qJKNeMrsyI – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says there will be no travel restrictions on unvaccinated Trey Burke when the Mavs go to Toronto tomorrow. – 6:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Before their first regular-season game as head coach and superstar, Jason Kidd was asked whether his relationship with Luka was instantly easy as MVP-level point guards or a work in progress.
Kidd: “We’re dating right now.” – 6:14 PM
Before their first regular-season game as head coach and superstar, Jason Kidd was asked whether his relationship with Luka was instantly easy as MVP-level point guards or a work in progress.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Full injury list for tonight:
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (left hip soreness) is available.
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is out.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 6:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“People inside of Atlanta are talking about a championship. People outside of Atlanta haven’t said a word about us.” — Nate McMillian on expectations one season after Hawks made the Eastern Conference final. – 5:55 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Reggie and Boban draining shots in preparation for tonight’s season opener in Atlanta. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/7Nn0OdNMbJ – 5:53 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock warming up for the game tonight against the Hawks. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/mv8HHqM20X – 5:52 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela tonight. – 5:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Nate McMillan: ATL will not have Galinari. Lou Willians is available. 6:30 tip @theeagledallas – 5:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lou Williams will be available tonight, per Nate McMillan.
Clint Capela will be on a minute restriction. – 5:46 PM
Lou Williams will be available tonight, per Nate McMillan.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Lou Williams is available for tonight’s game. Clint Capela is on a minutes restriction. – 5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
I know everybody likes to talk about Luka vs. Trae Young, but in advance of tonight’s season opener, bear in mind that Hawks’ forward John Collins has averaged 25.1 points in 7 career games against the Mavericks, by far his highest average against any team. And 10.6 rebounds, too – 5:35 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Hey @VeniceMase, I’m with you. Play this video for @John Ireland. The Dodgers are winning tonight. See you in Atlanta. #RepeatLA pic.twitter.com/NSSBU1C7eB – 4:21 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
This is so awesome. Miss him every day. Hawks dedicate media room to Sekou Smith ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 4:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks put their finishing touches on the Sekou Smith Media Room pic.twitter.com/oBoCCJ7tOE – 4:18 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
It’s been a rough 24 hours. Watching the Hornets honor @Rick Bonnell and visiting the media room the Hawks dedicated to @Sekou Smith. Each team has been fantastic in their tributes to two incredible men who deserve it. – 3:43 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks’ Trae Young lashes out at media: “No one is mentioning us”
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-trae-… – 3:41 PM
Hawks’ Trae Young lashes out at media: “No one is mentioning us”
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Story and photos: Hawks dedicate media room to Sekou Smith.
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
It’s officially open. The Sekou Smith Media Room at State Farm Arena. I will post a story and more photos shortly but the Hawks have been exceptional with this project. pic.twitter.com/6pvj3n2iFx – 3:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Shaq sporting the plaid size 22 shoes from Friedman’s Shoes in Atlanta on the Jimmy Kimmel Show last month. This place is so popular, a few years ago ESPN did a 30 for 30 documentary about them. If you have big feet, this is your place and Brett@largefeet.com is your man. pic.twitter.com/RfCJse0J01 – 2:38 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Folks always ask me where I buy my shoes. About a fourth of them come from Friedman’s Shoes in Atlanta. Friedman’s president Brett Teilhaber said Dirk and Mashburn have purchased shoes here. This place is a haven for pro athletes. Shaq wore the plaid ones on Jimmy Kimmel in Sept. pic.twitter.com/Leg8yXodyX – 2:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s GAME DAY, folks!!! Get your nap time in and get ready for some prime-time basketball. The @Dallas Mavericks open the season tonight at 6:30 in Atlanta. We’ll have all the pertinent results of what happened on Mavs.com, your No. 1 source for #Mavs coverage. pic.twitter.com/u6fkeZ2KNC – 2:10 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: After hosting a scaled-down All-Star Weekend in Atlanta last March, Mark Tatum says the NBA is planning a return to normal festivities in Cleveland 2022 & adding a new ‘HBCU Classic’ showcase game between Howard & Morgan State @PostSports wapo.st/3beQaWh pic.twitter.com/z89dDvr2c3 – 1:44 PM
