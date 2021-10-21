Game stream: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) play against the Golden State Warriors (0-0) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 21, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (2nd Qtr )
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has stressed that he wants to be smart with Clippers’ minutes and not run them into the ground but will a big, early hole change how much he leans on the starters? PG played 12 of the first 13.5 minutes. – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Needless to say, last year’s Clippers know games aren’t over after one quarter.
This isn’t last year, but Golden State is still up by “only” 13 with 10:35 left in first half, even with Curry chasing Wilt. – 10:47 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#StephCurry 9-for-9 FGs 25 points in Q1 #Warriors #Clippers #DubNation #WarriorsGround #NBA #ClipperNation #ShotChart pic.twitter.com/ZFBpX2it8Y – 10:47 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry just tied his career-high for a first quarter with 25 points. His career-high in any quarter is 28.
#DubNation – 10:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A guess: Curry does not miss the Clippers rolling out grabby, clutchy, bangy, chatty Patrick Beverley. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had nine days off and barely outscored Stephen Curry 27-25 in that first quarter.
Bad news for Clips is that Curry had some help and Golden State leads 44-27. Nine 3s for Warriors (5 from Steph), 13 fast break points. – 10:44 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is the 8th time in his career that Steph Curry has scored 25 or more in a single quarter.
No other active player has done it more than 3 times. – 10:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
25 first quarter points for Stephen Curry. At the end of the 40+ point period he has to deliberately motion to the Chase Center crowd, encouraging them to get fired up. He Wouldn’t have had to do that in Oakland – 10:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
you have one job tonight @Los Angeles Clippers and that is to keep this game close so Steph has to play 40 minutes. we want 100. – 10:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry finished the first quarter shooting a perfect 9-9 with 25 points.
#StephenCurry pic.twitter.com/0uEYS8vm6k – 10:42 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry ties his career high for a first quarter with 25 points (high in any quarter is 28), his 35th career 20-point quarter (11th in the first frame). Curry hit a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, 5-of-5 from three and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. – 10:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Steph Curry shaking his hot hands at the crowd. They better give him some love — he’s 9 for 9, 5 for 5 from deep for 25 points in 12 minutes … and his Warriors are beating the Clippers, 44-27 after 1. – 10:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
End of 1Q stats for Steph Curry: 9-9, 5-5 (2-2 FT!) for 25 dang points. Clippers have 27 as a team. – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s Steph Curry on pace for at the end of one quarter? pic.twitter.com/yZVWiSqx56 – 10:41 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
May we never feel used to these type of performances from Steph Curry. – 10:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Steph heard all of that “Jordan Poole is the next Steph” frivolity. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors have been running that PnR with downscreen to the corner combo end of quarter since Kerr got here. Works for another Curry 3, making it in 25 in the first quarter. – 10:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Standing ovation after one quarter for Steph Curry, who is waving his arms at the fans just steps from the courtside seats. He has 25 points, making nine shots, only three fewer than the Clippers as a whole.
Warriors 44, Clippers 27 – 10:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After the first quarter, the Clippers have only a 27-25 lead over Steph Curry. Curry’s teammates backing him up, so Warriors have a nice 44-27 cushion. – 10:41 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
I guess I don’t have to adjust my 📺 the @Golden State Warriors really just put up 44 points in the 1stQ. – 10:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry’s first quarter: 25 points 9-9 FG, 5-5 3p
One day’s ‘trash’ is another day’s treasure. – 10:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s first quarter line: 25 points, 9/9 FG, 5/5 from 3, 2/2 on FTs. Warriors up 44-27 on the Clippers. – 10:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Through one quarter, the Warriors have a 169.2 OffRtg and 101.7% True Shooting – 10:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Something very Deja vu in seeing Otto Porter in THAT Warriors jersey, no? – 10:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steph Curry at Los Angeles Tuesday: 21 points, 5/21 FGs
Steph Curry vs Clippers: 22 points, 8/8 FGs (still a minute left in first quarter) – 10:38 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Warriors look better defensively this year as a unit. One klay back they’ll be real soliddd – 10:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry had 21 points in the game against the Lakers on Tuesday
Curry has 22 points in the first quarter against the Clippers on Thursday – 10:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
one of those ‘get to a TV right now even if it results in divorce’ Steph Curry games is brewing. – 10:38 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
My nearly three-year-old’s reaction to this Steph Curry stepback 3-pointer = “Whoa. That was cool.” pic.twitter.com/NtmmeqLW2K – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now we have Steph Curry blocking Paul George 3s. He’s Matisse Thybulle in those Philly colors. – 10:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
After an 8-0 Steph run, Lue calls timeout with an ATO for Mann to iso Curry. Curry stops him with help from Bjeli, he passes off and Curry gets a steal for a runout. – 10:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry hasn’t missed a shot. He’s 8-8 with 20 points, and it’s 2:00 left in the first quarter.
#DubNation – 10:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Steph Curry’s 7-7 overall, 4-4 from three for 18 points in 10 minutes. Clippers have brought in Amir Coffey now after Curry’s latest barrage. – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah, so Steph already has more buckets in 10 minutes than he had in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
Up to 18 points on 7/7 FGs, 4/4 3s, and Ty Lue has to burn another timeout. Curry and Wiggins are up 29-25 on Clippers (Warriors have 7 points elsewhere as well) – 10:35 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry isn’t quite “🗑️” tonight. He’s 7-for-7 from the field (4-for-4 from 3) and hasn’t hit the rim in a while – 10:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Safe to say Steph Curry won’t think his game is trash tonight. He has 18 points while making all 7 of his shots, 4 from deep. – 10:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry: 18 points in less than 10 minutes
Warriors 36, Clippers 25 – 10:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s first 10 minutes tonight: 18 points, 7/7 FG, 4/4 from 3. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter stint for Otto Porter. Earlier than the other night. Steve Kerr says he’ll continue to shift his rotation based on matchup/feel. – 10:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Justise Winslow is the Clippers’ third sub. He’s playing the four with Morris at five. He played five during the preseason so I imagine we might see some of him there too at some point. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Justise Winslow makes his Clipper debut… promptly takes a 3 from Curry – 10:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 28, Clippers 24, 3:34 Q1
Warriors shooting 77 pct, Clippers at 61 pct
Defense-optional kinda quarter – 10:31 PM
Warriors 28, Clippers 24, 3:34 Q1
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The UA Curry Flow 9!
@Stephen Curry x #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/HQOKbzgndl – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris going without a headband after rocking with one most of last season. Just had to point that out.
In more relevant items, Morris skipped preseason but has already made his first 3-point attempt, ate on a mismatch against Curry, and is at the free throw line. – 10:30 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Love how the Warriors use Steph as a diversion to get other guys looks. Great read from Wiggins here, too. pic.twitter.com/fnpKcejffS – 10:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry saw Kennard in front of him and didn’t bother waiting for a screen. Blow by – 10:27 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have made seven field goals so far. All but one have been threes. And all seven buckets have been off of an assist. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Curry’s last 3 came six seconds after Kennard’s bucket.
Seven seconds or less still thriving. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Two early fouls on Bledsoe gets Luke Kennard in the game. Interesting to see who gets the Curry assignment. – 10:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“They move the ball, it’s scary,” Paul George said of Golden State’s opening win vs. the Lakers. Five assists on five buckets for GSW so far. – 10:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond so far: 4 minutes, 4 assists.
Doubt he’ll get 32 dimes, much less 48 – 10:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Eric Bledsoe has exerted more effort in the first four minutes of this game against the Warriors than his best stretch in any game last season on the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/WpYnnJuCbu – 10:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The ball is moving again early for the Warriors. 5 assists already, Wiggins has three treys. Crowd seems pumped up — but it’s worth noting that there are a lot of empty seats in Chase. Especially considering the regular pomp and circumstance surrounding opening night. – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors and Clippers traded 3s for 2s to begin this game. After George got a midranger to go, Curry back cut Bledsoe for a layup.
That’s where we are now at the first timeout of the game, with Golden State up 14-10, 8:09 left in opening quarter – 10:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph’s gravity, good spacing & ball movement = Wiggins having a field day from deep – 10:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay Thompson came out after intros and sat at the end of the bench. He’s sipping what looks like a smoothie. He took a couple deep breaths and closed his eyes momentarily. Gotta be tough for him not to be out there on opening night. – 10:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
10 seconds into the season opener and Eric Bledsoe has drawn an off-ball foul guarding Steph Curry. – 10:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry addressed the Warriors crowd before tip: “Cannot wait to see where the season goes. Cannot wait to welcome Klay Thompson back.” – 10:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Warriors coach Steve Kerr explains why Klay Thompson, Draymond Green should have made list
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-7… – 10:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Steph Curry gets his NBA all-75 nod during pregame introductions. pic.twitter.com/XIfAwqGjCU – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Something the Warriors are doing for their home opener that the Lakers did not do for their home opener: Introduce the entire roster before starting lineup – 10:06 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is breaking out the “Elmo” Curry 9s tonight from his upcoming @SesameStreet pack. pic.twitter.com/YYPohXPsFx – 9:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
icymi i wrote about the clippers and they are about to play a basketball game: si.com/nba/2021/10/21… – 9:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
As the Clippers get ready to begin their season, Paul George will be a sleeper MVP candidate: pic.twitter.com/Ws4EhZh8Op – 9:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard named one of NBA’s 75 greatest: “That’s huge,” said Ty Lue. “From being a 15th (overall) pick to being top 75, that means a lot.”
ocregister.com/2021/10/21/cli… – 9:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 1:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
GSW
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Jordan Poole
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr noted the continuity of Clippers roster and said they will be a formidable team without Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/P5f9ICZ1ts – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on Paul George:
“PG is one of the best superstars I’ve been around, as far as being able to communicate with. He’s always working hard, he’s always going to do the right thing. And he’s just a great person to be around.” – 9:09 PM
Tyronn Lue on Paul George:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In his pre-game warmup, Steph Curry having Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser emulate defenders that try to play physically on him outside of the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/FXy9vL0Sdd – 9:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Once again, Steph Curry shakes off makes and misses pretty quickly pic.twitter.com/gm75vNy90F – 9:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The expected Clippers starting 5 will indeed get the start: Bledsoe, Reggie, Morris, PG, Zubac. – 8:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue mentioned he congratulated Kawhi Leonard only a few minutes ago on his all-75 selection. – 8:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty says he just talked with Kawhi, congratulated him on being named a top 75 of all time pick: “That’s huge, from being 15 pick to top 75 — that means a lot.” – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Bledsoe, Paul George and Terance Mann will all get a turn guarding Curry tonight. Last year the Clippers had a trump card if an opponent was going off — Kawhi. Without him Clippers have to get better at team defense Lue said. – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard is with the Clippers on their trip to San Francisco vs the Warriors. Clippers coach Ty Lue mentioned how his presence around the team is a morale boost – 8:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
All 50 members of the NBA at 50 made the 75th Anniversary Team. There was a tie in voting, so 26 new players made it – 15 retirees and 11 current. Only MVPs not to make it: Jokic & Rose. The Finals MVPs left off: Iguodala, Parker, Billups, Dumars, Maxwell, D. Johnson, J. White pic.twitter.com/et8jXruO5j – 8:38 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
It’s so funny watching players like Trae Young and Stephen Curry remember they can’t launch themselves into defenders and get foul calls anymore. You can see them using these first few games to adjust their games in real time. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the rearranged roster: “I thought the other night was an example of what will happen when teams blitz (Steph Curry). We’ve got a lot of weapons. Not just shooters but passers. We scored 121 points on a night when Steph went 5 of 21.” – 8:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says he believes Klay Thompson and Draymond Green should be in the top 75 players all-time. – 8:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson and Draymond Green not being on the NBA Top 75 list pic.twitter.com/VCLmhqlTkq – 8:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kerr on the Top 75, and if Klay & Draymond were snubbed: “How do you differentiate? Seems like there are 50-60 guys who are automatic and then you’re just – pick one.
“I think those guys are top 75 based on winning, two-way basketball, everything that matters more than stats.” – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on having more games with fans at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/OEVfuzV0yV – 8:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Some active NBA players voted for the #NBA75 list including Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul.
Legends such as Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaq, Dirk Nowitzki, Isiah Thomas, Charles Barkley, Tim Duncan, John Stockton, etc. also had a vote. pic.twitter.com/fxToedV6Ow – 7:50 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
There are two MVP Award winners who did not make the #NBA75 team:
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Derrick Rose
There are seven Finals MVP Award winners who did not make it:
✅ Chauncey Billups
✅ Joe Dumars
✅ Andre Iguodala
✅ Dennis Johnson
✅ Cedric Maxwell
✅ Tony Parker
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
A nifty visual summary on Kawhi’s sterling career so far, via the NBA. pic.twitter.com/eafqyGNiyw – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So to recap a big day for Kawhi Leonard…
– Morning announcement of @X2Performance
– Afternoon announcement on NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team (76 players for 76 seasons?!)
– And tonight, Kawhi Leonard Presents: @culturejam drops while he is here for the Clippers season opener – 7:29 PM
So to recap a big day for Kawhi Leonard…
– Morning announcement of @X2Performance
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Kawhi Leonard, who started his career with the Spurs, makes the NBA 75th anniversary team.
Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and George Gervin also named to the team earlier this week. – 7:15 PM
Kawhi Leonard, who started his career with the Spurs, makes the NBA 75th anniversary team.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard has been named to the NBA’s 75th-year anniversary team. One of only 12 players to win Finals MVP multiple times and joins LeBron as the only players to be named Finals MVP in each conference. – 7:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s official
It’s official
Kawhi Leonard has been named to the NBA’s official Top 75 list as the league celebrates 75 years. – 7:10 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Six spots left, I think. Two are LeBron and Kawhi. It’s getting interesting. – 7:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavs vs. Hawks
Clippers vs. Warriors
Thursday night looking strong 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/L7XW1nGt78 – 7:00 PM
Mavs vs. Hawks
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors are set to debut their retro “origins” jersey for Chase Center’s home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/21/war… – 6:30 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Stephen Curry had 11 PNR handler possessions in the opener.
PNR handler possessions per game in last six years:
2020-21: 7.6
2019-20: 6.6
2018-19: 5.1
2017-18: 5.8
2016-17: 6.1
2015-16: 6.7 – 6:05 PM
Stephen Curry had 11 PNR handler possessions in the opener.
PNR handler possessions per game in last six years:
2020-21: 7.6
2019-20: 6.6
2018-19: 5.1
2017-18: 5.8
2016-17: 6.1
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Nemanja Bjelica’s opening night stat line, in order of significance to Warriors’ preferred style of play:
4 assists
11 rebounds
plus-20 in 26 minutes
15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3p)
A comprehensively skilled big man maximizes the rest of the GSW roster. – 5:46 PM
Nemanja Bjelica’s opening night stat line, in order of significance to Warriors’ preferred style of play:
4 assists
11 rebounds
plus-20 in 26 minutes
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry has a purpose in life, and it only begins with his exploits on the court with the Warriors. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:20 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
We debuted a new segment on NBA Today with the help of @Serge Ibaka.
And oh no, @Rjeff24. Just…no. pic.twitter.com/D2qRgvWhc4 – 5:01 PM
