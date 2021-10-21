Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) play against the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 21, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 0, Miami Heat 0 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat outscoring the Bucks 16-2 in the paint. Quite different than the playoffs, and the Bucks playing without Brook Lopez certainly impacts things. – 8:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat up 26-5 with 3:26 to go in the 1Q. Bucks are missing two starters, but Miami is executing well and making a ton of shots (11 for 17). Bucks are 1 for 11. MIL will bounce back but Heat have a nice cushion. – 8:36 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Heat looking dominant early. Suns in 4 guy is actually jealous. Get insight daily across all sports on every @WagerTalk shows out there pic.twitter.com/3YSzkeMT7u – 8:35 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’m in Atlanta at Mavs-Hawks. What on earth is happening to the Bucks in Miami right now? – 8:35 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
If we could convert the energy P.J. Tucker is playing with against the Bucks tonight, it would power the city of Miami for decades. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It looks like they took away one of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fouls. He is listed as having one now. So it’s George Hill and Grayson Hill with two fouls each. #Bucks trail 26-5. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen’s free throws were the #Bucks first points since the … 10:59 mark of the quarter. – 8:32 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
*flips channel to Miami-Milwaukee*
*flips channel to Miami-Milwaukee*
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
P.J. Tucker hits his first three in front of the #Bucks bench, and as he trotted back on defense…he did so backwards, looking in that direction…#Heat lead 22-3. – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Over 6 minutes in
Heat hold Bucks to 3 points so far
This defense is going to be insane – 8:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, as expected, plays as Heat sixth man, enters for Lowry with 6:29 left in opening period. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora is in for the #Bucks, subbing in for Khris Middleton. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail 13-3 with 7:14 to go in the the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to attempt a shot. – 8:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t remember many defenses with two new starters looking as good on opening night as the Heat have thus far. Good lord. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Justin Robinson is the sixth man in for the #Bucks as George Hill picks up back-to-back fouls, sending the team into the penalty at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A very aggressive Bam Adebayo with seven of the Heat’s first 11 points. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bam Adebayo shows his #midrange – knocking one down over Giannis Antetokounmpo to give the #Heat a 11-3 lead. It followed a missed, wide open three from Khris Middleton.
Bam Adebayo shows his #midrange – knocking one down over Giannis Antetokounmpo to give the #Heat a 11-3 lead. It followed a missed, wide open three from Khris Middleton.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Jimmy Butler has 4 points, which means he won’t be outscored by Bryn Forbes again tonight. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo has already drawn three fouls in the first three minutes of the game. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Don’t know if you guys saw that like I’ve been saying all week:
Giannis turns his back
Jimmy runs across the floor to surprise him for a potential steal – 8:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grayson Allen just shot a 25-footer. He’s got a 6-footer left for par. – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adebayo’s first steal tied current assistant coach Anthony Carter for 20th on the Heat’s all-time list. – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo tied Dan Majerle for 19th on the Heat’s all-time list. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam opened the game on Giannis and P.J. Tucker opened the game with a hard foul on Giannis. – 8:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
P.J. Tucker just thwamped Giannis. Hard foul. Then raised his hand to let the official know it was on him. No kidding. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First foul of the game: P.J. Tucker sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the floor. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro addresses the crowd before the opener: “We’re looking forward to this new season with you guys. It’s amazing having you guys back in the arena. Let’s get it.” – 8:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyler Herro is the one to welcome the #Heat fans to the 2021-22 season and their home opener. pic.twitter.com/zpix7YsFdD – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro offers pregame greeting to fans from center court, ending with, “Let’s get it.” – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pregame moment of silence for the passing of the father of Udonis Haslem. – 8:06 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Sure it feels weird but really looking forward to witnessing Lowry make his @Miami Heat debut. – 8:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat taking a moment to honor Johnnie Haslem, Udonis Haslem’s father, who recently passed away. Huge ovation for UD following a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/96ZH0LGKJN – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A pregame moment of silence for Udonis Haslem’s father, Johnnie Haslem. – 8:04 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Some active NBA players voted for the #NBA75 list including Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul.
Some active NBA players voted for the #NBA75 list including Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Both Caleb Martin and Marcus Garrett are active for the Heat tonight. This will therefore count as one of the 50 games they can be active on their two-way contracts, regardless of if they see action. – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Very small lineup for Milwaukee tonight
All eyes on Bam Adebayo’s attack mode
And expect many Jimmy Butler free throws when he gets that switch – 7:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bucks going with Giannis at center, alongside Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen and George Hill.
Bucks going with Giannis at center, alongside Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen and George Hill.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks opening with:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Pat Connaughton
Grayson Allen
George Hill
(Lopez and Holiday are out).
Bucks opening with:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Pat Connaughton
Grayson Allen
George Hill
(Lopez and Holiday are out).
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton and George Hill get the call for Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday tonight for the #Bucks. – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, Heat using a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo to open the season. – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with the opening-night starters as expected:
Bam Adebayo
PJ Tucker
Duncan Robinson
Jimmy Butler
Heat with the opening-night starters as expected:
Bam Adebayo
PJ Tucker
Duncan Robinson
Jimmy Butler
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not sure I can believe anything Kyle Lowry told @Jonathan Abrams after he said this.
Not sure I can believe anything Kyle Lowry told @Jonathan Abrams after he said this.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James among five former Heat players named to NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only European players in #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AtbCt3RbKO – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As new Heat season begins, a look back at what was last season: ‘It made us who we are today’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bucks will be without six players, including a few starters, tonight vs. Heat – 7:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Former Heat players Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade and Gary Payton have all been named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.
Former Heat players Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade and Gary Payton have all been named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat tipoff against the Bucks in about an hour. Here’s how last season’s sweep impacted Miami’s offseason, and the plan to get back to the top of the East. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/the-heats-pl… – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Good for Bob McAdoo on NBA 75th Anniversary team. And deserved after being snubbed on 50th Anniversary team. He currently is working as a Heat scout. – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gary Payton, another former Heat player, makes it to NBA 75th Anniversary team. – 6:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said they’re still figuring starters out vs. the #Heat. Lineup will be released soon. – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ray Allen becomes the next former Heat player named to NBA 75th Anniversary. – 6:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“I’m a different coach than I was in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. And if I wasn’t, I would be here in this position.” Kidd adds: “I’m a lot more relaxed. The butterflies are not as big.” – 6:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving remains the only member of the Nets injury report. Rookie Day’Ron Sharpe is off it ahead of tomorrow’s game in Philly. He was a late scratch in Milwaukee with a toe sprain. – 5:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Deandre Ayton and the curious case of the missing bag
🏀 Who’s the best player in the league: Giannis or KD?
🏀 @JomiAdeniran on the new-look Lakers
🏀 Deandre Ayton and the curious case of the missing bag
🏀 Who’s the best player in the league: Giannis or KD?
🏀 @JomiAdeniran on the new-look Lakers
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat season opener begins in less than 3 hours, so just remember…
Takeaways after every game this season
Film breakdown piece every following morning
Pregame shows and @5OTF_ appearances
And much more on-site coverage
Stay tuned 👀 – 5:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
¡Estamos de vuelta! Este sábado, abrimos la cobertura exclusiva en NBA League Pass del #PartidoDeLaSemana junto al @CoachCMorales con el choque entre @Milwaukee Bucks y @Spurs. Incluye 1,230 partidos de temporada regular en vivo y archivados, y además todos los playoffs en español. ¡Vamos! pic.twitter.com/8wuiBlUw8x – 5:02 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
It still feels like Giannis has something to prove. Could he do something few players have ever accomplished and win his third MVP in four years? @Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon think it’s possible. pic.twitter.com/ImZTZAFMXj – 5:02 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Heat season starts tonight
Coverage (mostly) at @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/RV2YJwp5SV – 4:44 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Not going to have high expectations for Bucks tonight in Miami given a) they’ll be without Jrue/Brook/Portis/Semi/Hood and b) Giannis/Khris unlikely to play huge minutes. But interesting opportunity to see how deeper bench guys fare with small lineups and lots of switching. – 3:07 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Thanks to Heat guard @iamgabevincent2 for joining us on @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ to share his story.
“You do doubt. So I think a lot of it is just perseverance.”
Podcast: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv…
YouTube: m.youtube.com/watch?v=pjRcYE… – 3:05 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
StubHub released their list of the most in-demand NBA teams based on ticket sales/prices:
1. Los Angeles Lakers
2. New York Knicks
3. Brooklyn Nets
4. Boston Celtics
5. Chicago Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks are 10th, marking their first time in the top-10. basketballnews.com/stories/stubhu… – 2:59 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
How a Giannis FaceTime from Greece and 360 purposeful diamonds tell the story of the @Milwaukee Bucks’ Championship rings by @JasonOfBH.
On @Boardroom:
📝: boardroom.tv/milwaukee-buck…
🎥: youtu.be/d1b5Wl7p7GM
pic.twitter.com/6coRymZbGi – 2:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Have Heat gone big enough for Pat Riley? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris latest to learn difference between NBA condition and Heat standards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I’ve pretty much been at the lowest body fat I’ve been at my entire career, which is 8 1/2 now, but I will be down lower than that this season.” – 2:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat notebook: Heat’s time has come on NBA 75th Anniversary team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: What comes next for waived Heat players, as G League prepares to open camp; and Bucks arrive shorthanded for Heat season opener. – 2:15 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jamahl Mosley is catching some heat today for only playing Wendell Carter Jr. 19 minutes last night. Yes, that’s too low, but let’s add some context: he didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter (Magic were down 23). So he played 19 of 36 minutes before extreme garbage time – 2:10 PM
