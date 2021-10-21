Jaylen Brown is a sneaker free agent

Nick DePaula: Sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown (*there*…I confirmed it!) drops a career high 46 points in the “Hall of Fame” Nike Kobe 5. pic.twitter.com/d0a7mASEZQ
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jaylen Brown’s development as a shooter has been incredible since Cal. He shot 29% from 3 in college. Made only 41 jumpers in 34 games. Made 28% on pull-ups. Tonight, he dropped 46 vs. NYK almost all through decisive, confident jumpers. Hit 10 halfcourt jumpers. Great balance now pic.twitter.com/AK6c4JkvJn – 3:46 AM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Jaylen Brown made his return and dropped a new career-high with 46 points during our double overtime game against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/jzNdoHFNYY – 2:06 AM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Jaylen Brown smashed our franchise record for most points in a season-opener with a career-high scoring effort.
Yet, that wasn’t even the most impressive part of his night.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 1:31 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown’s performance:
“He carried us tonight. … He was unbelievable. I wish I could’ve done my part.” – 11:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum: “(Jaylen) carried us tonight. He was unbelievable. I wish I could have done my part.” #Celtics #Knicks – 11:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he wanted the ball more in his hands on a night like this, not only to score but to make plays. #Celtics #Knicks – 11:47 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Jaylen: “My breathing felt irregular, but fine for the most part. Toward the end, I could feel my heart beating through my chest … The adrenaline kind of took over.” – 11:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “Kemba that’s my guy. I can’t say enough good things about him…I’m very grateful for the time I spent with him.” – 11:44 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka’s first game:
“Ime was calm, man. He was excited, you could tell. … ATO’s were great. I think he did a really great job tonight.” – 11:44 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown was asked if he wanted the ball every time while that hot: “I think that I would have liked to have it in my hands more.”
“When you get hot, we’ve gotta keep going to that guy.”
On Tatum missing him once late: “It happens. I’ve missed my fair share of people.” – 11:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “As a team we can play a lot better. I promise you” – 11:41 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown “As a team, we can play a lot better, I promise you.” – 11:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown said he’s excited for the Celtics: “I liked, no, LOVED our resiliency tonight. We have a lot to look forward to on Friday at home. I’m extremely excited for that.” – 11:40 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown: “I think we got a lot to look forward to on Friday, home opener. … I’m extremely excited for that.” – 11:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said his breathing felt irregular returning from COVID, but was okay: “I felt my heart beating in my chest. Adrenaline just took over for me. From the 1st OT to the second, I could hear my heart beat. I tried my best to breathe, but for the most part, I felt fine.” – 11:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on what happened late: “We missed a lot of shot. I missed a layup. That was embarrassing. And we could have communicated better on defense.” – 11:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jaylen Brown scores 46, but Knicks outlast Celtics in 2OT barnburner nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/20/jay… – 11:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown, “Near the end of the game, I could hear my heart beat through my chest. But for the most part I felt fine” #Celtics #Knicks – 11:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on playing 46 minutes after clearing quarantine 24 hours ago: “I don’t know how I did it.” He said his breathing felt irregular later in the game, could hear his heartbeat through his chest. – 11:38 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown says his breathing felt irregular but fine. “Towards the end there I could feel my heart beating through my chest.” – 11:37 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown says his breathing “felt irregular but for the most part fine” tonight. – 11:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown said he spent a lot of time in quarantine envisioning being out on the court and playing tonight. – 11:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown finished with 46 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists tonight. The only other Celtics to hit those numbers in a game are Larry Bird and John Havlicek, per @SportRadar. Only Michael Jordan and Anthony Davis have hit those numbers on opening night in NBA history. – 11:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “We would have called more sets to create movement, but we wanted to ride Jaylen Brown a little bit. We had some mismatches that we wanted to attack. We’ll usually run sets with more movement.” – 11:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics weren’t sure they’d win the challenge on the Jaylen Brown offensive foul. He didn’t want to risk losing the timeout. – 10:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Well, that was a hell of a way to start the season.
Final: Knicks 138, Celtics 134 in 2OT.
Julius Randle had 35 and Evan Fournier 32 for the Knicks.
Jaylen Brown had 46 for the Celtics. – 10:51 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown (*there*…I confirmed it!) drops a career high 46 points in the “Hall of Fame” Nike Kobe 5. pic.twitter.com/d0a7mASEZQ – 10:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown career-high night.
46 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
16-30 FG
8-14 3P
That’s the most points ever by a Celtic in a season opener. pic.twitter.com/ihRzVlwQjZ – 10:44 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
🗽 NYK 138 ☘️ BOS 134 (2 OT)
Ime Udoka said Celtics were going to “manage” Jaylen Brown’s minutes coming back from COVID.
Career-high 46 points, career-high 46 minutes.
Evan Fournier spoils the night. What a game. – 10:41 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Knicks 138, Celtics 134. Final.
Double overtime.
46 for Jaylen. 7 for 30 shooting by Tatum.
Just a truly wild opener. – 10:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jaylen Brown has played 45 minutes and scored 46 points in an NBA game a few days after having COVID-19.
I was winded wrapping Christmas presents. – 10:35 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Jaylen Brown is EXHAUSTED. Just out of COVID protocol into double OT.
Dude that athletic does not miss a dunk like that. Legs are shot. – 10:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I had Jaylen Brown as my Certified Breakout Player on last week’s episode of @CertifiedBckts.. 46 points at MSG tonight. He has to take that next step for Boston this season. – 10:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
My goodness Jaylen just missed a breakaway dunk. He’s exhausted. #Celtics – 10:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown putting together quite the historic performance tonight given the circumstances. – 10:30 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown has 46 points in 42 minutes in his first game out of quarantine. – 10:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Coming off a COVID quarantine, Jaylen has played 41 minutes, wonder how much he has left. #Celtics #Knicks – 10:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
What an overtime. Team France Fournier has shown up. Jaylen with 43. Tied with 1 minute left. #Celtics #Knicks – 10:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That’s a career-high for Jaylen Brown (43), who has been sidelined and away from the team for the last ten days with COVID. – 10:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown splits two free throws, ties the game at 122. Brown now has career-high 43 points. – 10:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaylen Brown is the first player in @Marc D’Amico history to record a 40-point game in a season opener. – 10:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My entire Takeaways for @celticsblog might just be Jaylen Brown with Smart’s game-tying three in there too. – 10:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
18-7 close over the final 3:38 from the Celtics to force OT.
11 for Grant Williams down the stretch.
The Celtics 20-year run of dominance at MSG began in December of 2001 on a buzzer three by Antoine Walker to force OT.
39 for Jaylen Brown
Tatum 5-22 in regulation. – 10:17 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Both Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown are going god mode late in their games and the NBA is totally back and I love this league so so so much – 10:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen just hit a 30 footer with 5.3 left #Celtics down 1. Randle fouled – 10:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Jaylen turns it over after the timeout. A frustrating second half for #Celtics – 10:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown has now set Boston’s all-time record for points in a season opener with 36, passing Bob Cousy and Paul Pierce (35), per @ESPNStatsInfo. But Evan Fournier’s answer with a 3 at the other end has the Knicks up 6 with 49.3 seconds to go. – 10:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka also passed up a chance to challenge that charge call on Jaylen. He will be asked that after the game. #Celtics #Knicks – 10:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson basically blew off a chance to pass to Jaylen down the floor and instead missed a contested layup. #Celtics don’t score in key possession. They talked afterwards and slapped hands. #Celtics #Knicks – 10:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That’s a rough call on Jaylen Brown. Kemba borderline slid into him there. – 10:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
34 points for Jaylen Brown. Celtics would be getting blown out without his monster night. – 9:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I can only think I didn’t see the foul on the replay if surely JB challenges that? Or do they lose their only TO if they lose it so he didn’t want to risk it? – 9:29 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Flashes of last year. Jaylen Brown hasn’t scored in the second half, and Jayson Tatum is now 5-20, 1-10 from three. – 9:26 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
9-4 Celtics to start the 3rd. Tatum gets his first 3 to fall on the assist from Jaylen Brown. 18 assists for the C’s so far. Schröder leads w/4, Brown/Smart/Grant have 3 each. Ball is moving. – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The non Jaylen-Romeo #Celtics were 4-for-17 FG in 2Q and 0-for-9 from 3pt line. – 8:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Strange first half here in New York, with Jaylen Brown (25) and Julius Randle (22) playing great, while RJ Barrett and Kemba Walker are a combined 1-for-7 for 4 points, and Jayson Tatum has 9 points on 3-10 shooting. Celtics lead 58-54. – 8:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s Boston 58-54 at the half. Randle has 22 points. Barrett 0. Jaylen Brown with 25. – 8:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
25 points for Jaylen Brown.
There’s almost 8 minutes to go in the first half. – 8:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
25 for Jaylen in 12 minutes and still 7:40 left in 2Q. #Celtics – 8:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
16-5 Celtics run, they lead 45-34.
22 for Jaylen Brown after 10 days of meditation.
Romeo Langford now 11-17 from 3 including the pre-season. – 8:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The most surprising thing about Jaylen Brown’s jacuzzi-hot start tonight? He’s playing shorter stints and yet he’s still killin’ the Knicks defense. It’s a reminder that it’s not about minutes played, it’s what you do with them. – 8:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Making a late push for a spot on the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, Jaylen Brown has 22 points in 12 minutes vs. NYK so far. He’s hit eight of 11 shots. – 8:24 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Maybe the most impressive thing about Jaylen doing what he’s doing is how much he’s handling the ball & creating. It wasn’t that long ago when Jaylen dribbling was an adventure. Now he’s up top running the offense. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has been ridiculous to open this game, but don’t lose sight of how good Romeo Langford has been. That might be the bigger surprise. – 8:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jaylen Brown starts the season with a 20-point first quarter at MSG.
Most points he’s ever had in a quarter:
– 21, 1st, 4/10/18 vs WAS
– 20, 1st, tonight vs NYK
– 20, 1st, 4/8/21 vs CHA
– 20, 3rd, 1/24/21 vs CLE – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There was a point in time where Jaylen Brown wasn’t confident enough in his handle that he kept his head down and regularly drove into the defense or into chargers.
Now, Brown strings together multiple-dribble moves to break ankles. That’s growing your game. – 8:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics 35, Knicks 29 after one. Jaylen Brown with 20 points in 8 minutes coming off COVID-19. – 8:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jaylen Brown is just coming back from COVID and has 20 points in the first quarter. I expect whichever member of the former first family still has a twitter account to tweet out his stat line as proof it’s not a serious problem. – 8:15 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Jaylen Brown on pace for an 80-point night as Knicks trail 35-29 after one in opener. – 8:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Talk about efficiency. Jaylen Brown has 20 points in just 8 minutes of court time. Whatever meditation Jaylen was doing when he was in isolation, Celtics fans are like … pic.twitter.com/vjXdvSxHr5 – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown blows by Obi Toppin and draws a foul, with the two free throws getting him up to 20 points in the first quarter. Outstanding start for him.
Boston leads 35-29. Celtics went 13-for-21 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3, while Julius Randle paced the Knicks with 11. – 8:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown with the casual 20 spot to start the season in the first quarter. Only needed eight minutes to do it too. – 8:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
20 points in 8:25 for Jaylen. He said he basically just meditated for the last 10 days, so. – 8:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown kept saying during camp that he’s coming into the season feeling better than ever, which seemed farfetched since he just had wrist surgery in the spring. Well he had 20 points in the first quarter with barely any practice reps since he had COVID a week ago. – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Obi Toppin definitely can’t defend Jaylen Brown off the bounce. – 8:13 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks had no answer for Jaylen Brown in the first quarter. He had 20 points.
Celtics 35, Knicks 29. – 8:13 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown opening the season with 18 points so far in the 1st quarter. He’s doing everything – 8:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jaylen Brown now up to 18 points in less than 10 minutes in the first quarter. – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
18 points in eight minutes for Jaylen Brown. #Celtics #Knicks – 8:12 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown is now up to 18 points on 7-of-9 FG in seven minutes. He’s 3-of-3 from deep. – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen takes a break after his 14-point flurry. Schroder in. #Celtics – 7:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
As someone who believed in Jaylen Brown from the moment he was drafted, this is just great to see! – 7:56 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
JB through the lane and through contact 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7mhsnblOba – 7:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
This is not a Thibodeau game. Points and pace.
Celtics 22, Knicks 18 after six minutes.
Jaylen Brown has 14 points. – 7:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jaylen Brown looks terrific for a guy who wasn’t certain to play until today. Already with 14 points in 5+ minutes. – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown with 14 points to answer the Knicks and take a lead. He’s hitting 3’s and getting it in transition. 17-13 Celtics – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That’s now 14 consecutive points for Jaylen Brown. Terrific start for him in this game – and only after one practice after coming out of the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jaylen Brown has 14 points midway through the first quarter, so whatever Evan Fournier saw in practice last year didn’t work. – 7:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown with eight points already getting the Celtics back into the game. – 7:53 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
So for the @Celtics, it’s been the Jaylen Brown show thus far. He has 8 pts, including a 3-point play to tie the game at 11. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oh man. Jaylen Brown rose up and over Evan Fournier for that one like Fournier wasn’t even there. – 7:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Official starting five for the @Celtics tonight vs @New York Knicks:
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Robert Williams III
Grant Williams – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In good injury news for the Celtics for a change:
Jaylen Brown has been officially upgraded to available to play tonight at the Knicks. – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin are game-time decisions tonight, according to Chris Finch.
They both were just working out on the floor, seeming to move fine.
No Patrick Beverley tonight (suspension), so Nowell and McLaughlin represent a big part of the guard depth. – 6:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jaylen Nowell (back) and Jordan McLaughlin (groin) are game-time decisions tonight. – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Josh Richardson wasn’t feeling well at shootaround and his migraine got worse as the day went along. He’s at the team hotel.
Jaylen Brown may have his minutes monitored, but Udoka said Brown is “good to go”. – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Knicks starters:
Mitchell Robinson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Evan Fournier
Kemba Walker – 5:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown talks about dealing with COVID and working his way back into the #Celtics lineup. pic.twitter.com/3B2g4gMxjG – 1:38 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Jaylen Brown says Ime Udoka is doing a great job building strong relationships early on: “He’s our coach, but he’s one of us as well.” – 12:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown says the Celtics have an inhaler ready for him to use, like Jayson Tatum did last year after testing positive for COVID-19, but that he’s hoping he won’t need to use it. – 12:23 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown said he spent a lot of time meditating to work on his breathing. “Could go for hours, half an hour, depending on my schedule.” – 12:17 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown says he did a lot of meditating during quarantine, which helped him focus on his breathing.
Said he wanted to make sure his breathing wasn’t altered from covid. – 12:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“I think it did work. Injuries had a lot to do with it. Couple games away from going to the Finals. We didn’t achieve what we wanted to but that’s not on him.” – Jaylen Brown on Kemba Walker trade. – 12:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown says the idea Kemba Walker didn’t work in Boston is “subjective” — and points to Boston’s trip to the Eastern Conference finals in Walker’s first season in the bubble as proof of that being the case. – 12:11 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown says Kemba Walker is a great friend and like an older brother to him. Says Kemba would keep him grounded telling him some things are not that serious when Jaylen got too intense – 12:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on Kemba Walker: “It was such joy having him around. He was a motivator and he was always trying to put a smile on my face. I miss him, but crazy things happen in this league.” – 12:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said Kemba Walker’s trade was a surprise to both of them. “He was a joy to have around…Despite circumstances, he was somebody that was always patient with his time…He was always the person trying to put a smile on my face.” – 12:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen: “It’s such a joy having Kemba around. He was one of the people I drew inspiration from.” #Celtics – 12:08 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
“I feel awesome, to be honest,” says Jaylen Brown. “Excited for our team to start the journey.” – 12:06 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Jaylen Brown, who’s recovering from COVID-19, says he had mild symptoms but did have some difficult breathing. Says that was “most concerning.” – 12:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown, who will play in tonight’s season opener at MSG after 10 days in quarantine: “I had to focus to get my breathing back to normal. That was my biggest concern”. – 12:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said he had some mild symptoms and his most concerning was getting his breathing fully back to game ready. He will start tonight’s season opener. He talked to Tatum about how he has to use an inhaler and the team has one for Brown, though he hopes not to need it. – 12:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown says “I feel good, considering. I feel awesome to be honest. I’m excited.” Brown said he had some mild symptoms, most concerning was getting his breathing right. – 12:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown said he had some mild symptoms after testing positive with COVID-19. Said he had to adjust his breathing a little bit. “Nothing too concerning.” – 12:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown says he’s excited to be back on the court. Said he had some mild symptoms, but is glad to be healthy now. – 12:04 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown says he feels good and excited heading into tonight.
“I feel awesome, to be honest” – 12:04 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG.
Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a short time. – 12:01 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown will play tonight after eoughly two days of practice. Looks remarkably fit, everything considered, according to Udoka. – 11:57 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown is good to go and will start vs. Knicks, according to coach Ime Udoka.
Grant Williams is the fifth starter with Al Horford out. – 11:55 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Grant Williams will start tonight alongside Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams. – 11:50 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown looks “impressively fine” for as long as he has been out. He’ll be good to go tonight. – 11:49 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will play tonight for the Boston Celtics in the season opener at the New York Knicks. – 11:49 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will start tonight for the Celtics against the Knicks. Brown has been out for over a week due to testing positive for COVID-19. – 11:49 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is feeling good and will play tonight and start. Likely in shorter stints. – 11:48 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Always a pro, Kemba Walker heaps praise on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while plotting to beat them in season opener. #Celtics #Knicks bostonglobe.com/2021/10/19/spo… – 9:30 AM
