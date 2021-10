Jonathan Isaac defends decision not to take the vaccine

Following Isaac going mega-viral when he spoke about not getting vaccinated, I reached out for an exclusive interview, and he was incredibly impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) “It starts with me personally. I’ve had COVID in the past and I feel like I’ve done a good amount of research that’s only getting stronger that suggest immunity from natural infection is just as good, if not better than immunity from the vaccine. There’s the part about me being healthy. I’m young,” Isaac explained when I asked why he chose not to get vaccinated. He further added when talking about the hysteria, “This thing is crazy. It’s getting out of hand. I feel like people have been so weaponized and to a degree misguided by the media.” Source: David Hookstead @ dailycaller.com