Jonathan Isaac defends decision not to take the vaccine

Following Isaac going mega-viral when he spoke about not getting vaccinated, I reached out for an exclusive interview, and he was incredibly impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) “It starts with me personally. I’ve had COVID in the past and I feel like I’ve done a good amount of research that’s only getting stronger that suggest immunity from natural infection is just as good, if not better than immunity from the vaccine. There’s the part about me being healthy. I’m young,” Isaac explained when I asked why he chose not to get vaccinated. He further added when talking about the hysteria, “This thing is crazy. It’s getting out of hand. I feel like people have been so weaponized and to a degree misguided by the media.”
Source: David Hookstead @ dailycaller.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Magic injury report for Wednesday at Spurs is lengthy:
Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehab),
Markelle Fultz (left knee rehab)
Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle)
Chuma Okeke (bruised right hip)
E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) – 6:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Jalen Suggs is trending toward playing tomorrow vs. the Spurs after missing some time with a non-COVID illness.
E’Twaun Moore is out with a sprained knee, along with Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Chuma Okeke. – 12:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chuma Okeke (hip bone bruise) and E’Twaun Moore (sprained knee) will not play in the Magic’s regular-season opener Wednesday in San Antonio, Jamahl Mosley said. Okeke and Moore join Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac as out for the game. – 12:17 PM
Charles Barkley says there’s no bad blood with Kenny Smith after their passionate debate over Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated … telling TMZ Sports everything’s cool between them. We talked to Chuck outside LAX on Wednesday … and asked the Hall of Famer if he was beefin’ with The Jet after the 2 buddies got into a heated conversation on “Inside The NBA.” “Me and Kenny are great. We’re great,” Barkley said, adding, “We can be different, it’s all good.” -via TMZ.com / October 21, 2021
Lakers legend Magic Johnson wants every NBA player to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ahead of Opening Night of the league’s 75th anniversary season, Johnson told CBS News that every player should advocate for vaccination of the general public. He also urged non-vaccinated NBA players to get vaccinated. “You have said to your teammates that you are going to be there for them, well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated,” Johnson said. “You letting them down and then that hurts our chances of winning a championship, I would never do that to my teammates. Never.” -via Sports Illustrated / October 20, 2021
He not only praised the Brooklyn Nets franchise for their decision to not allow Irving to play but also had his say on the point guard’s decision to not get vaccinated. “I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down,” Barkley said. “For saying no, we’re not going to deal with this half on, half off (situation). The only thing that bugs me is he’s still going to make $17 million sitting at home.” -via Sporting News / October 20, 2021