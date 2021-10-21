Jrue Holiday out vs. Miami

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said guard Jrue Holiday will be out tonight v. the #Heat as he recovers from right heel & thigh contusions v. Brooklyn.
Source: Twitter @JimOwczarski
Source: Twitter @JimOwczarski
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said guard Jrue Holiday will be out tonight v. the #Heat as he recovers from right heel & thigh contusions v. Brooklyn. – 11:38 AM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said guard Jrue Holiday will be out tonight v. the #Heat as he recovers from right heel & thigh contusions v. Brooklyn. – 11:38 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bucks injury report for the game in Miami tomorrow lists Jrue Holiday as probable with the heel contusion.
No change for Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye, Rodney Hood or DiVincenzo. All four are out. – 8:38 PM
Bucks injury report for the game in Miami tomorrow lists Jrue Holiday as probable with the heel contusion.
No change for Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye, Rodney Hood or DiVincenzo. All four are out. – 8:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks’ Jrue Holiday MRI clean after injury in season opener vs Nets
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-jrue-… – 10:08 AM
Bucks’ Jrue Holiday MRI clean after injury in season opener vs Nets
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-jrue-… – 10:08 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Coach Bud’s eyes grew moist recalling the texts he received from Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. Jrue Holiday went from solid to star. Giannis? ‘I’m happy,’ he says. Winning changes so much for the Bucks — but not all @The Athletic theathletic.com/2901518/2021/1… – 9:57 AM
Coach Bud’s eyes grew moist recalling the texts he received from Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. Jrue Holiday went from solid to star. Giannis? ‘I’m happy,’ he says. Winning changes so much for the Bucks — but not all @The Athletic theathletic.com/2901518/2021/1… – 9:57 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mike Budenholzer on Jrue Holiday’s heel: Everything’s been good
sportando.basketball/en/mike-budenh… – 2:59 AM
Mike Budenholzer on Jrue Holiday’s heel: Everything’s been good
sportando.basketball/en/mike-budenh… – 2:59 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Bucks on opening night 127-104. Kevin Durant with 32 points in the loss. The Bucks took roughly 20 more shots than the Nets and had six players in double-figures. Jrue Holiday’s absence wasn’t felt in the second half. Patty Mills had a strong debut. – 9:57 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Bucks on opening night 127-104. Kevin Durant with 32 points in the loss. The Bucks took roughly 20 more shots than the Nets and had six players in double-figures. Jrue Holiday’s absence wasn’t felt in the second half. Patty Mills had a strong debut. – 9:57 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Stepped away at half. Did they say where Jrue is? He tweaked his foot or ankle in Q1. Was it that? – 8:57 PM
Stepped away at half. Did they say where Jrue is? He tweaked his foot or ankle in Q1. Was it that? – 8:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right heel contusion. – 8:39 PM
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right heel contusion. – 8:39 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday suffered a right heel contusion and will not return to tonight’s game versus the Nets, team says. – 8:39 PM
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday suffered a right heel contusion and will not return to tonight’s game versus the Nets, team says. – 8:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of this game with a right heel contusion. – 8:38 PM
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of this game with a right heel contusion. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 66-59. Brooklyn got dug in a big hole early and recovered throughout the second quarter. No Jrue Holiday the rest of the game for the Bucks. Patty Mills and Harden with 15 each, KD with 11. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 66-59. Brooklyn got dug in a big hole early and recovered throughout the second quarter. No Jrue Holiday the rest of the game for the Bucks. Patty Mills and Harden with 15 each, KD with 11. – 8:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:37 PM
Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return tonight. – 8:35 PM
The Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return tonight. – 8:35 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of the night with a heel contusion. It looked like he hurt that on a trip to the basket earlier in the quarter. – 8:35 PM
Jrue Holiday is out for the rest of the night with a heel contusion. It looked like he hurt that on a trip to the basket earlier in the quarter. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jrue Holiday playing with the confidence of an NBA champion and Olympic standout. Man he looks so decisive out there on BOTH ends. – 8:09 PM
Jrue Holiday playing with the confidence of an NBA champion and Olympic standout. Man he looks so decisive out there on BOTH ends. – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden had a questionable closeout to give up a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer. Then gets beat downcourt by Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk. Granted, Giannis does that to everybody. But the #Nets trail 15-8 early and have given up too many easy points. – 7:47 PM
James Harden had a questionable closeout to give up a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer. Then gets beat downcourt by Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk. Granted, Giannis does that to everybody. But the #Nets trail 15-8 early and have given up too many easy points. – 7:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“200% every single day.”
Jrue Holiday tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how impressed he is by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s work ethic
Hear the Nets-Bucks game starting now on NBA Radio!
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/ZnHoO6iHP5 – 7:32 PM
“200% every single day.”
Jrue Holiday tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how impressed he is by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s work ethic
Hear the Nets-Bucks game starting now on NBA Radio!
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/ZnHoO6iHP5 – 7:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Never did these anywhere so …
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Jrue
ROY: Giddey
COY: Malone
MIP: JJJ
6MOY: Huerter – 6:44 PM
Never did these anywhere so …
MVP: Giannis
DPOY: Jrue
ROY: Giddey
COY: Malone
MIP: JJJ
6MOY: Huerter – 6:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks will roll out the five they’ve gone with to start the last few preseason games:
* Giannis Antetokounmpo
* Khris Middleton
* Jrue Holiday
* Brook Lopez
* Grayson Allen – 5:50 PM
#Bucks will roll out the five they’ve gone with to start the last few preseason games:
* Giannis Antetokounmpo
* Khris Middleton
* Jrue Holiday
* Brook Lopez
* Grayson Allen – 5:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“The very first practice that Giannis was back, I was out on the sideline. But when I saw that group — Giannis, Khris, Jrue — get together and play together, I could tell that it was a championship team that I was a part of then.” – @Grayson Allen theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 2:30 PM
“The very first practice that Giannis was back, I was out on the sideline. But when I saw that group — Giannis, Khris, Jrue — get together and play together, I could tell that it was a championship team that I was a part of then.” – @Grayson Allen theathletic.com/2895613/2021/1… – 2:30 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have listed Jrue Holiday as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Heat with a right heel contusion. DiVincenzo, Hood, Ojeleye, and Portis remain out. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / October 20, 2021
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said guard Jrue Holiday has a heel contusion and a MRI came back clean. “Everything’s been good, positive.” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 20, 2021