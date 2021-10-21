The NBA announced forward Julius Randle was fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands in celebration after the Knicks beat the Celtics, 138-134, in double overtime at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
Source: Joseph Staszewski @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a game this season:
46 — Jaylen
37 — Ja
36 — Barnes
35 — Randle
34 — 3 players
33 — 2 players
32 — 3 players
31 — LaMelo
30 — KAT
29 — Ant
28 — Brogdon
27 — 5 players
25 — Steph in the 1Q*
*9-9 FG, 5-5 3P, 2-2 FT pic.twitter.com/3IxeqNoE83 – 10:47 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
NBA fines Julius Randle $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands at the end of the Knicks’ 2OT win over Boston. – 6:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
This seems absurd
Julius Randle fined $15K for throwing the ball in the stands to celebrate the Knicks win pic.twitter.com/knXVybKxNY – 6:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle fined by NBA $15,000 for throwing ball into stands after victory. James Dolan should pick it up. – 6:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Per NBA, Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:51 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Potential assist leaders from the last two nights:
Malcolm Brogdon – 22 (11 actual assists)
Ricky Rubio – 17 (10)
Russ Westbrook – 16 (4)
Steph Curry – 16 (10)
Dejounte Murray – 15 (8)
Julius Randle – 14 (9)
LeBron James – 14 (5)
Draymond Green – 13 (6)
James Harden – 13 (8) – 12:05 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Wild opening night lines
Ja: 37pts, 17 2PT FGM
Allen: 25pts without missing
LaVine: 34pts, 10-12 2PT
Brown: 46-9-6, 8-14 3PT
Ball: 31-9-7, 7-9 3PT
Sabonis: 33 + 15, 4-6 3PT
Randle: 35-8-9 + 3 BLK
KAT: 30 + 10, 4 misses
Bamba: 18 with 4 BLKs, 3 3PTM, 4 AST
Barnes: 36pts, 8-11 3PT – 10:45 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Quick dispatch from MSG, where the Celtics hit the ground (literally) running to open the season, yet somehow still lost a double overtime thriller to Kemba and Fournier, and a whole lotta Randle. theathletic.com/news/evan-four… – 10:10 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Knicks never could contain Jaylen Brown and on the last play of regulation completely lost track of Marcus Smart.
More mistakes than they’d like, but a 2OT win.
“At the end of the day, we found a way to win a game,” Julius Randle said. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/332f20… – 9:38 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On the re-watch, I thought it was encouraging for the Knicks that Julius Randle deferred as much as he did. Last season, it ended up being Randle or nothing when things got tight. And it’s not like he disappeared. He just let Fournier and Rose cook some late in the game too. – 8:34 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Yes, Grant Williams struggled in a tough matchup with Julius Randle, but there was more good than bad last night.
He and Romeo Langford provided a nice offensive boost for the Celtics, going 5-of-8 from deep.
I wrote about the pair’s opening night: forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 8:14 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Around the league (thread):
➖Knicks-Celtics double OT thriller: Randle 35 points. Brown: 46 points (most by a Celtic on opening night).
➖Hornets 1pt W vs Indy. LaMelo: 39-9-7. Duarte w/ 27 in debut.
➖Ja: 37-6-6 (W). Evan Mobley: 17-9-6 in debut. pic.twitter.com/w7U2tyaIfR – 1:08 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“It was crazy”: Fournier aids Randle as #Knicks capture thrilling double-OT win over rival #Celtics in opener nypost.com/2021/10/20/kni… – 12:38 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Re: Fournier’s late shots, Udoka said he changed coverage and it wasn’t executed: “Changing our coverage in overtime and the fourth quarter we wanted to keep Rob on Julius Randle, and some of our guys just messed up the coverage. Have to be more communicative when we switch it up – 11:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle: “If they put me at the 5, I feel like any 5 in the league it’s going to be a mismatch for them.” – 11:28 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Julius Randle: “We just found a way to win. What matters is that it’s a win.” – 11:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said NYK asked Julius Randle (35 pts, 8 reb, 9 assist) to do ‘a lot’ on both sides of ball vs. BOS: “He gives you everything he has…He had that monster year last year, got a new contract…And he’s hungrier now than he was last year, which I thought was impossible.” – 11:11 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Randle, Fournier save #Knicks from disaster as they capture thrilling double-OT win over rival #Celtics in opener nypost.com/2021/10/20/kni… – 11:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics changed their coverages to keep Robert Williams on Julius Randle. That caused some of the issues where the Knicks got open shots, because the other defenders were still in “switch everything” mode. – 10:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
A monster night for Julius Randle:
35 points,
9 assists,
8 rebounds,
3 blocks,
3 made 3-pointers,
1 win.
Per @Basketball-Reference,
Randle is the first player in Knicks franchise history to tally more than 30 points, more than 5 boards and more than 5 dimes in a season opener. – 10:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Well, that was a hell of a way to start the season.
Final: Knicks 138, Celtics 134 in 2OT.
Julius Randle had 35 and Evan Fournier 32 for the Knicks.
Jaylen Brown had 46 for the Celtics. – 10:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle (35 points) & Evan Fournier (32 points) helped lift Knicks to double-OT win over BOS. Game changed in 3rd quarter when NYK went w/a small lineup featuring Randle/RJ Barrett/Obi Toppin. Barrett had 14 in quarter & NYK outscored BOS by 13 w/Toppin on floor in 3rd. – 10:50 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Julius Randle (35 points) and Evan Fournier (32) are the first duo in @New York Knicks history to each record a 30-point game in a season opener. – 10:46 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
thibs limited both randle and barrett to under 48 minutes. proud of him. – 10:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Spike Lee and Dustin Hoffman celebrate the Knicks’ 138-134 double OT win over The Celtics
Julius Randle – 35 pts, 8 Rebs, 9 assts
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Julius Randle: “I can’t wait to go home and lay in the bed, I swear.”
We are all Julius Randle. – 10:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Knicks win 138-134 in double OT.
Brown – 46 points (career-high)
Tatum – 20 points, 7-29 FGs
Randle – 35/7/9
Fournier – 32 points – 10:42 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Thibs in the huddle looking at Julius Randle and RJ Barrett like, “See, you could play 48 minutes every night.” – 10:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Julius Randle is the first player in @New York Knicks history to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a season opener. – 10:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a shot by Randle. Williams was right on that one, but Randle got it to drop. – 10:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great recovery block by Randle.
Great steal by Schroder.
Terrible miss by Schroder.
Great make by Barrett.
This game has everything. Including exhausted players. – 10:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your lineup for round 2 of overtime: Rose, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson. – 10:28 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
I love Julius Randle, but the Celtics aren’t the preseason Wizards. Gotta take that inside. – 10:27 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Robert Williams D on Julius Randle late in the 4Q and OT has been high level. – 10:26 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Did Julius Randle forget he’s the size of a defensive tackle? – 10:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams has done a great job on Julius Randle late in this game. – 10:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Randle hits both and the Marcus sends it into overtime with a 3. Crazy – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No timeouts left for the Celtics after these Randle free throws. Boston has to go right away. – 10:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen just hit a 30 footer with 5.3 left #Celtics down 1. Randle fouled – 10:12 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
available personnel has paved the way for it, but it’s still wild how the randle-obi frontcourt went from “will thibs ever play it?” to logging crunch-time minutes in game 1 – 10:03 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Julius Randle just embarrassing Grant Williams. pic.twitter.com/PNUhssMb2J – 9:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle looks as good as last year, but the additions of Evan and Kemba and maybe most important, development of Obi, has a much different feel around him. – 9:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Randle hit that pullup on the baseline, but he missed Topping wide open on a cut that would have been a dunk. – 9:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s Randle, Obi, Kemba, Fournier and Barrett on for the Knicks – 100-95 with 6:51 left. – 9:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle coming back in for Robinson – running back the small lineup with 6:51 to play. – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After the Knicks went to Toppin-Randle lineup with 8:36 remaining in the third, they outscored the Celtics 28-15 over the rest of the quarter. – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Knicks lead 86-82 after three
Brown – 29 points
Tatum – 14 points, 4-20 FGs
R. Williams – 12 points, 3 blocks
Celtics – 21 assists on 30 baskets, 13 turnovers
Celtics – 9-29 threes
Randle – 26/6/5
Fournier – 15 points
Barrett – 14 points
Knicks – 7 blocks
Knicks – 9-27 threes – 9:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau finally went small with Obi Toppin and Julius Randle in the front court. And boy did it work.
Turnovers, fastbreaks and spacing. RJ Barrett comes alive.
After three quarters: Knicks 86, Celtics 82. – 9:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle has done a fantastic job unlocking Barrett this quarter.
Assisted him on two wide-open 3PT then Randle steal leads to RJ dunk – 9:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Same as last preseason game – the Obi-Randle small lineup gives the Knicks an infusion of energy. Two defenders jumped to try to block a corner 3 and when that left what looked like an easy follow, Fournier blocked it leading to Obi dunk and 79-78 lead. – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just can’t find the range tonight. 5-of-20 overall and 1-of-10 from three.
Last miss came after Grant had a great strip on Randle and ran the break well. – 9:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After going with Jericho Sims in the first half, Tom Thibodeau is giving the Obi Toppin-Julius Randle frontcourt a shot here. With Boston playing small, it’s a good time to try it. And Toppin gives the Knicks a lead with a huge dunk on a fast break after a blocked shot. – 9:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
BOS 58 – NY 54
RJ Barrett was invisible in that first half.
Per @Basketball-Reference, it’s the first time in Barrett’s career he’s attempted at least 3 FG’s and 2 FT’s and failed to score a single point.
Randle (22 points), Fournier (9) and Mitch Rob (6 pts & 8 rebs) keeping NY close. – 8:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Strange first half here in New York, with Jaylen Brown (25) and Julius Randle (22) playing great, while RJ Barrett and Kemba Walker are a combined 1-for-7 for 4 points, and Jayson Tatum has 9 points on 3-10 shooting. Celtics lead 58-54. – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 58-54 at the half
Brown – 25 points
Tatum – 9 points
Langford – 8 points
Celtics – 13 assists on 21 baskets, 11 turnovers
Celtics – 8-21 threes
Randle – 22 points
Fournier – 9 points
Robinson – 6 points, 8 rebounds
Knicks – 8 turnovers
Knicks – 6-19 threes – 8:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s Boston 58-54 at the half. Randle has 22 points. Barrett 0. Jaylen Brown with 25. – 8:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big second quarter from Julius Randle, who now has 22 points.
Halftime: Celtics 58, Knicks 54 – 8:47 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Randle reminded me very much of Rick Barry when he went up for an 18-foot springer and passed for an assist underneath! – 8:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
*ESPN show Michael J. Fox at the Garden*
Mark Jackson: “Julius Randle is playing like Teen Wolf right now.” – 8:42 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jayson Tatum struggling to a 1-for-7 start. Brown has half of Boston’s points, while Randle has 20 as the Knicks have tied it at 50. – 8:41 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Well Julius Randle has 20 points with three minutes left in second quarter. He’s back in regular season form. (As opposed to playoffs, thank god.) – 8:40 PM
