Kendrick Nunn out until next month

Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn now has a bone bruise in his knee that will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says that Kendrick Nunn got a MRI on his knee after developing some soreness which revealed a bone bruise. Vogel says he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is also out for Friday’s game vs. PHX. – 5:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said Nunn and Ellington both still out pic.twitter.com/1RW63dZKWh – 5:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn has a bone bruise in his knee and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. – 5:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kendrick Nunn has developed some soreness in his knee and they found a bone bruise after doing some imaging, per Frank Vogel – 5:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Vogel says that Kendrick Nunn developed knee soreness and has been diagnosed with a bone bruise. He’ll be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. BK – 5:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn has a bone bruise in his knee. He’ll be OUT tomorrow. – 5:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m trying not to read too much into these lineup choices by Vogel. They’re missing half of their bench. I fully expect things to look a bit more normal when Nunn and Ellington are back. – 10:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers won’t have Ariza, Ellington, Horton-Tucker or Nunn tonight.
I would therefore expect to see Rondo, Reaves, Monk, Carmelo and Dwight off of the bench tonight. – 10:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kendrick Nunn, who was questionable heading into tonight, is finishing his workout now; they’ll make a determination as to his status afterwards.
Malik Monk, listed as probable, is available.
Avery Bradley, claimed from GSW, is available, but Vogel isn’t sure if he’ll play. – 8:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kendrick Nunn is a game-time decision and Malik Monk is available tonight against the Warriors. – 8:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Malik Monk is available tonight. Game-time decision for Kendrick Nunn. – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Monk is available tonight and Nunn is a game-time decision for Lakers – 8:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Malik Monk is available tonight, per Frank Vogel. Kendrick Nunn is warming up currently and is a game-time decision. – 8:18 PM
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn is questionable, Malik Monk is probable and Wayne Ellington are out for the opener against GSW on Tuesday. -via Twitter @mcten / October 18, 2021
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn are all making progress but still day-to-day. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / October 15, 2021