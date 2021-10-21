Raptors unwilling to part with OG Anunoby for Ben Simmons?

The draft compensation involved in any eventual Simmons trade figures to be a difference-making variable, but the Raptors have the base talent to outbid numerous teams (if they choose) when Philadelphia finally reaches the point that it concedes it is no longer tenable to hold out for a star on Lillard’s or Beal’s level. Rather than pursue a swap centered around Pascal Siakam, it is easier to see Philadelphia trying to push to acquire a rising star capable of replicating Simmons’ versatility — namely OG Anunoby — who can be packaged with a playoff-tested veteran ballhandler to give the Sixers’ backcourt a needed boost (Goran Dragić).
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan – Our takes on all this week’s extensions, a front office look at the Ben Simmons situation, our top contenders for MVP, and much more.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors start Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We talked a whole lot of Ben Simmons on this pod + if you submitted a take, we broke it down.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Joel Embiid can solve the 76ers saga by asking Daryl Morey to trade Ben Simmons now.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can Derrick Henry win the MVP? Is Ben Simmons hurting his own value? The Dodgers aren’t dead yet, NBA predictions & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Worth noting for tonight’s game: No Ben Simmons and no Shake Milton leaves one player that you would be comfortable labeling a point guard (Tyrese Maxey) on the roster. Young Maxey will not be playing 48 minutes.
The Ringer @ringernba
Austin Kent @AustinKent
I need everybody to hop on the @Fanspo Trade Machine and pitch me Ben Simmons trade ideas. Need something out there to cling to and hope for.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video breaking down seven young NBA players to watch this season:
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans will battle the Sixers tonight in the 2021-22 season opener and it’ll be so great just to focus on actual basketball.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
For the lunchtime crowd: he NBA season starts this week, with questions on Ben Simmons, Kyrie, low-key good pickups, who’ll win Rookie of the Year, Space Jam, KAT, John Wall’s future, the best new coach and…the playoff-bound Kings??
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers injury report: Shake Milton (sprained right ankle), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (suspension).
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby knows he got better over the summer. How does he know?
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Worst team in the league? First-time All-Stars? Surprise playoff teams? OG Anunoby?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My awards picks:
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That’s not to say Toronto would be willing. Simmons’ tumultuous first week back with the Sixers hasn’t exactly enhanced his punctured trade value and word is that Masai Ujiri, Morey’s Toronto counterpart, “loves” Anunoby, who is poised to take a major step in the post-Kyle Lowry era given the potential he has already flashed as a defender, playmaker and shooter. Surrendering Anunoby at this pivotal stage of his development might be too painful for the Raptors, even if they are tantalized by the opportunity to relaunch Simmons’ career. I’m just saying Morey will try. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 21, 2021
One league source told me trade talks regarding Simmons have been quiet to this point. Philadelphia still wants him back, and they think he’s their best chance of winning right now, but clearly, Joel Embiid is over it. He was talking about how they can’t be “babysitting” someone. They’ve never been that tight, so I can see now how Embiid is done with this. -via HoopsHype / October 20, 2021
The 76ers are not trying to move Simmons and have made clear that they will not deal him at this time, according to sources. The franchise wants Simmons to show up to practices and games, to be engaged and to perform to his capabilities. Simmons is not against playing, but he is not mentally ready yet, sources insist. -via The Athletic / October 20, 2021