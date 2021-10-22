Ben Simmons insists he needs time

Shams Charania: Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons tells 76ers he still isn’t mentally ready to play nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/22/rep… – 11:35 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Report: Ben Simmons tells #Sixers teammates at morning shootaround that he’s “not mentally ready to play to his expectations now” https://t.co/tZHfMaCdr4 #76ers #NBA pic.twitter.com/AwCwW6WUdo – 11:18 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Multiple sources confirmed that Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the entire 76ers team this morning, saying he’s not mentally ready to play and needs time. – 11:11 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
For @YahooSports: Daryl Morey won’t pull a move for Ben Simmons on anything less than a layup. Sound familiar? This mess won’t end unless he does something he rarely does sports.yahoo.com/the-ben-simmon… – 11:10 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
YALL KNEW BEN SIMMONS COULDN’T SHOOT, AND HAD NO INTENTION TO, WHEN YOU PAID HIM 5/$170 TWO YEARS AGO. pic.twitter.com/Kohbv06XyS – 11:06 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ben Simmons met with Sixers’ medical professionals and coach Doc Rivers today and informed them that he’s not mentally ready to play to his expectations now, sources tell ESPN. He also talked to his teammates today. – 10:59 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. – 10:54 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, with guest @Seerat Sohi! We discussed the Lakers’ roster fit, their defensive issues vs. offensive upside, Westbrook, Ben Simmons and “Succession.” #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, with guest @Seerat Sohi! We discussed the Lakers’ roster fit, their defensive issues vs. offensive upside, Westbrook, Ben Simmons and “Succession.” #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI Daryl Morey and the #Sixers believe the Ben Simmons saga ‘could take four years’ to resolve inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:01 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Most important question of all: Will the value of Ben Simmons increase over time? – 6:43 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The embattled Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful for the #Sixers’ home opener tonight vs. the #Nets, while Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable: https://t.co/tZHfMaCdr4 pic.twitter.com/MQX0vksw8C – 6:40 AM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
In the Warriors current situation (needing to maximize Steph while he’s still unstoppable), I see trading for Ben Simmons kinda like trading for PG was for the Clippers. Clippers “overpaid” because the situation called for it. Think Warriors in similar situation. – 2:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How the #Sixers and #Nets are dealing with the Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving dilemmas as they prepare to meet Friday night in the #76ers’ home opener. Irving is out indefinitely and Simmons appears unlikely to play vs. Brooklyn: bit.ly/3AWppjL pic.twitter.com/Xb6mBtTHkr – 10:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: In addition to Ben Simmons being doubtful for the #Sixers‘ home opener, franchise big man Joel Embiid is questionable with a sore knee: bit.ly/2Z9vZ9L pic.twitter.com/aFGqJTNwN0 – 9:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Daryl Morey admitted today that Philly would only get role players back in a Ben Simmons trade. That is why it is in their best interest, and Simmons’, to have him back with the team and move forward. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/21/dar… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers injury report vs. #Nets: Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is questionable; Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) is doubtful; Shake Milton (sprained right ankle) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) are out.
#Sixers injury report vs. #Nets: Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is questionable; Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) is doubtful; Shake Milton (sprained right ankle) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) are out.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Daryl Morey and the #Sixers believe the Ben Simmons saga ‘could take four years’ to resolve inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the ongoing standoff between Ben Simmons and the 76ers: bit.ly/3E2g7Ex – 6:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers injury report for tomorrow, because they are playing basketball games on soap opera off days:
— Joel Embiid is questionable with right knee soreness, that happened early in last night’s game
— Ben Simmons is doubtful with, you know
Sixers injury report for tomorrow, because they are playing basketball games on soap opera off days:
— Joel Embiid is questionable with right knee soreness, that happened early in last night’s game
— Ben Simmons is doubtful with, you know
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: With Kyrie Irving out indefinitely and the ongoing Ben Simmons saga, the #Nets and #Sixers still have high hopes going into Friday night’s game in South Philly: bit.ly/3AWppjL pic.twitter.com/Wr9YsM8bCP – 6:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Ben Simmons listed as doubtful for Sixers’ home opener Friday night: bit.ly/2Z9vZ9L #76ers pic.twitter.com/4goOPNV3wy – 5:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers GM Daryl Morey content on playing waiting game for right Ben Simmons trade: ‘People should buckle in’
76ers GM Daryl Morey content on playing waiting game for right Ben Simmons trade: ‘People should buckle in’
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Nets due to right knee soreness
Joel Embiid is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Nets due to right knee soreness
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What the Ben Simmons situation feels like: pic.twitter.com/ILU4EmcCyH – 5:43 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons reportedly skips workout with Sixers, “not mentally ready” to play
Ben Simmons reportedly skips workout with Sixers, “not mentally ready” to play
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with right knee soreness for tomorrow’s game against the Nets, Ben Simmons as doubtful with “return to competition reconditioning” and Shake Milton and Grant Riller as out. Kyrie Irving is the only Net on the injury report. – 5:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers list Ben Simmons as doubtful for Friday night’s home opener vs. the #Nets – 5:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Daryl Morey threw down the gauntlet on Thursday, telling Ben Simmons, trade suitors, and the public that the Sixers are willing to take this four years to preserve what they think is their best chance to win a title phillyvoice.com/sixers-daryl-m… – 5:33 PM
Daryl Morey threw down the gauntlet on Thursday, telling Ben Simmons, trade suitors, and the public that the Sixers are willing to take this four years to preserve what they think is their best chance to win a title phillyvoice.com/sixers-daryl-m… – 5:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
#NBATwitter still hearing about the Ben Simmons trade request in 2024 pic.twitter.com/UTzDV2dgqx – 5:19 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Daryl Morey to @MikeMiss25: “I will say Doc Rivers defended Ben Simmons more than any human on earth, maybe ever….Noone has been more in Ben Simmons corner than Doc Rivers & Ben Simmons knows that.” pic.twitter.com/Dc10XMQvPH – 5:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons out indefinitely (back/mental readiness) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/21/rep… – 5:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The entire Ben Simmons situation is now: pic.twitter.com/MBNGniC9MY – 4:57 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Daryl Morey to @MikeMiss25 on how long he is willing to hold out to get back a ‘difference maker’ in a Ben Simmons trade:
Daryl Morey to @MikeMiss25 on how long he is willing to hold out to get back a ‘difference maker’ in a Ben Simmons trade:
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Daryl Morey, in a Philadelphia radio interview, confirming what’s been widely believed: He will not be pressured into trading Ben Simmons. “People should buckle in,” Morey said. “This is going to go a long time.” – 4:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Pretty confident that Ben Simmons will net the Sixers a much better return than Twitter expects he will because Daryl Morey is the guy manning the ship. – 4:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers president Daryl Morey said “This could take four years” on how long the Ben Simmons Saga could last. – 4:47 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Daryl Morey waiting for a superstar to request a trade so he can get rid of Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/VWZdm98Mpr – 4:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey on @MikeMiss25: “People should buckle in.” Says the team can only get role players in a trade now, will only trade him for a difference maker.
Daryl Morey on @MikeMiss25: “People should buckle in.” Says the team can only get role players in a trade now, will only trade him for a difference maker.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to come early to the 76ers shootaround on Friday morning to discuss his playing status with organizational leadership, sources tell ESPN. Sixers play the Nets on ESPN and team is still hopeful that Simmons will participate in shootaround. – 4:22 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I’m actually surprised it took this long for Ben Simmons to have a back problem pic.twitter.com/A36duUZQOh – 4:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the sixers and ben simmons handling this entire situation pic.twitter.com/UJjIohTOVn – 3:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How the #Sixers and #Nets are dealing with the Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving messes as they prepare to meet Friday night on ESPN in the #76ers’ home opener. Irving is out indefinitely and Simmons appears headed in that direction: bit.ly/3AWppjL pic.twitter.com/1PlfzUXPPL – 3:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons had not received treatment for or acknowledged any sort of back pain prior to Thursday, and multiple sources contacted by @thephillyvoice earlier in the week expected a health claim to emerge following his suspension on Tuesday phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 3:32 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ben Simmons is really going to go out like this…? pic.twitter.com/k1wBM6eLW4 – 3:22 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ben Simmons describing his back pain to Sixers doctors: youtu.be/BlUM887Cuus – 3:22 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Back today on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5 ET, where we’ll be joined by the great @Chris Herring to talk Knicks, his new book, and another spin of the Ben Simmons wheel: apps.apple.com/us/app/halftim… – 3:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. – 3:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ben Simmons described back tightness to several Sixers staff members and was briefly treated for it today, sources tell ESPN. – 2:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Several former 76ers players spoke to @etanthomas36 about the Ben Simmons situation and playing in Philly.
Several former 76ers players spoke to @etanthomas36 about the Ben Simmons situation and playing in Philly.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On Sixers possibly without Ben Simmons, Steve Nash: “You recognize the talent that Ben Simmons brings, offensively with his size, speed, playmaking defensively, obviously a very elite defender. Having said that, they anchor around Joel, have shooting around him, very effective” – 2:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night’s game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today. – 2:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Patty Mills says he hasn’t spoken to fellow Aussie Ben Simmons recently. “[We’re] close in certain things and obviously his journey has gone the path that it has watching from afar. With national team stuff we’ve come quite close. As a fellow countrymen, you always wish the best” – 2:08 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Jason Kelce taking Ben Simmons to school. #TheRealTreasure pic.twitter.com/DxLJYhuuEa – 1:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons told 76ers he’s not mentally ready to play nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/21/rep… – 1:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How the #Sixers and #Nets are dealing with the Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving situations as they prepare to meet Friday night on ESPN in the #76ers’ home opener: bit.ly/3AWppjL pic.twitter.com/BMZI9Skica – 12:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Eagles center Jason Kelce on the Ben Simmons situation: “Everybody can bitch and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better man, this city will love you.” – 12:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
No Ben Simmons drama. Just basketball. Joel Embiid and the team enjoyed some normalcy at least for 1 night. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/21/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:14 AM
Derek Bodner: Daryl Morey on @975TheFanatic: “Would you rather eliminate what people perceive to be a distraction, or would you rather have better playoff odds? I’ll take playoff odds… Whatever we have to deal with that helps the Philadelphia 76ers win the title, we’ll do it.” -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / October 21, 2021
Kyle Neubeck: Morey: “You’re going to think I’m kidding, I’m not, this could take four years…we’re in the prime of Joel’s career…this is not a day to day [issue}]. Every day, we are going to expect Ben Simmons to be back here, or we trade him for a difference maker.” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / October 21, 2021