Cade Cunningham out for next three games

Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will stay in Detroit and won’t make the coming three-game road trip.
Source: Twitter @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham update from Dwane Casey: “He’s working. He’s day-to-day, I’m not going to put a timetable on it. He’s going to stay here and work while we’re on this trip and make sure he goes through the steps to be ready to play when he’s ready to play.” – 1:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will stay in Detroit and won’t make the coming three-game road trip. – 1:44 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Cade Cunningham signing autographs after #Pistons drop season opener to #Bulls, 94-88. pic.twitter.com/arzdCdkxnO – 9:24 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Pistons No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham (ankle) is out tonight but still drew the loudest cheers when they showed his face on the Jumbotron, during pregame intros. pic.twitter.com/0PMMW5vcpH – 7:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s first intro at @LCArena_Detroit … Well, sort of. pic.twitter.com/l00OA8WXh4 – 7:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: I once again made 10 predictions for the upcoming rookie class, featuring Cade Cunningham, the Jalens and more. therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/2021-202… – 10:43 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Troy Weaver: #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham could make season debut after road trip: bit.ly/30zRtwC pic.twitter.com/Pvv0GJIArZ – 10:31 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seven predictions for the 2021-22 season: Will Cade Cunningham win Rookie of the Year? Will the Pistons be above-average defensively?
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:25 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham ruled out of season opener vs. #Bulls: bit.ly/3aQZ6kn pic.twitter.com/kBSXNpmY2z – 9:04 AM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
ICYMI: Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the #NBA draft, will not make his debut with the Detroit Pistons in their opener Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 11:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham to miss season opener with ankle sprain freep.com/story/sports/n… – 6:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham ruled out of season opener vs. #Bulls: bit.ly/3aQZ6kn pic.twitter.com/V9rHEMCL7P – 5:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham (ankle) is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s season opener against the Bulls. – 5:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Next opportunity for Cade Cunningham to make his home debut is Oct. 30 against the Orlando Magic. – 5:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain) is out for season opener vs. Bulls tomorrow. He missed all of preseason with the injury
On Bulls’ side, Troy Brown Jr. (illness) is listed as questionable – 5:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is OUT for Wednesday’s opener against the #Bulls. – 5:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cade Cunningham Diary #1: “I’m in the NBA now and want to win. The only thing that gets real credit in the NBA is guys that win, teams that win. So being the No. 1 pick, you need to impact winning.” #NBA #Pistons bit.ly/2ZawFeL – 3:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Anticipation builds for debut of the new face of cool — #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham: bit.ly/3lXTwDe pic.twitter.com/ciZOFywzBZ – 3:21 PM
