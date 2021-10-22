Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
cc: @Tobias Harris @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/V7rTL00D1S – 7:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
NYC protesters who held ‘freedom rally’ at Times Square to march in support of Kyrie Irving. #Nets #NBA foxnews.com/us/nyc-protest… #FoxNews – 7:36 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Don’t be surprised if Joel Embiid, who is starting, addresses #Sixers fans before tonight’s home opener. – 7:34 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ben Simmons is no victim but Daryl Morey is no hero. Actions and reactions. Petty games and this Tom and Jerry act. But a resolution is no closer, and that’s largely on Morey sports.yahoo.com/the-ben-simmon… – 7:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting on NBA Countdown on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/tBwxrljKZp – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Wells Fargo Center. Nets-Sixers tip in 20. Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai is in the house. Joel Embiid is a go for Philly and we’ll see how the Nets’ big lineup to start handles the Sixers’ center. Updates to follow. – 7:14 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Starters for Sixers-Nets. Joel Embiid is a go: pic.twitter.com/GsH1KgovBO – 7:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
It has been confirmed that Joel Embiid will play and start for the Sixers according to Woj. – 7:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joel Embiid (knee) will play vs. Nets tonight, source tells ESPN. – 7:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets going big again with Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin and Claxton vs. the #76ers. The same unit they used against the #Bucks. – 7:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets going with the same starters as last game tonight in Philadelphia: James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton #Nets – 7:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets starting five tonight: Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin and Claxton – 7:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:
▪️The Nets gave up 13 offensive rebounds last game. They will have to clean that up against the Sixers to win.
▪️Ben Simmons, Shake Milton and Grant Riller are out for Philadelphia.
▪️Kyrie Irving is out for Brooklyn. – 7:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid just started his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/rggPRLYM8G – 6:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid just took the court for warmups. He’s got no visible wrap on his right knee, which he is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/ZLNGy3DCk9 – 6:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Going live on IG from Philly while KD and LMA warm up. Pull up, bring a drink, your questions, and a plate. IG: Krisplashed – 6:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers called this morning’s meeting with Ben Simmons a “positive” for everybody #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/22/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “It was a productive day, but it was a start.”
Later said on the near-term timeline: “I don’t know yet, I really don’t. We’re going to make sure Ben is with the right people and see where it goes.” pic.twitter.com/L0S5iZqrHd – 6:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on why Bruce Brown has been outside the main rotation: “We know what Bruce can do.. we don’t know how we can look with the bigger lineups.” #Nets – 6:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s nothing Bruce (Brown) has done.”
⁃Steve Nash on why Bruce Brown has not been having a big role. – 6:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris getting his pregame work in #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nQ7UXrm8MU – 6:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris shooting baseline 3-pointers prior to home opener vs #Nets: pic.twitter.com/Lm4wGwsVw7 – 6:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status tonight after getting knee to knee contact in the first quarter the other night: “Don’t know yet. He didn’t do a lot this morning but towards the end, I thought he started doing more. Honestly, I’ll put it at 50/50.” – 6:04 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what’ll happen with his smaller group if the #Nets start a big lineup that they used in the season opener: pic.twitter.com/Q0Rhsc0SOt – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We don’t have a day set’ to discuss things again with Ben Simmons. – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says today was a “productive day” as far as the meeting with Ben Simmons this morning. Says he wants him around the team, but doesn’t have a timeline for when he will be on the court with the team again.
“Today was a good day,” Rivers said. – 5:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons addressing the team at shootaround ‘was productive and a start.’ pic.twitter.com/UxpBpLEY1P – 5:49 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that he feels good after this morning’s meeting with Ben Simmons. Says it’s a good start #Sixers – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “50-50” to play tonight. Said he did a little bit more by the end of shootaround, but he got hit at the beginning of Wednesday’s game and they are being careful with it. – 5:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I don’t know’ if Joel Embiid will play tonight. Puts it at 50-50. – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is 50-50 to play tonight. He’ll go through a workout pregame. – 5:47 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers isn’t sure if Joel Embiid is good to go yet or not. Says Embiid is 50/50 to play tonight #Sixers – 5:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld said he anticipates Beal being available for Monday’s game in Brooklyn. – 5:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey is out there ahead of his first home opener with fans: pic.twitter.com/objXPIqraU – 5:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers president Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons standoff: ‘This could be four years’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/22/76e… – 5:20 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Joel Embiid probably plays tonight but I’d be cautious if I were the 76ers. That’s one of the reasons I liked the Nets to rebound. My thoughts on the @WagerTalk NBA show, which wrapped up a productive week: pic.twitter.com/c7Ckacuwne – 5:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are two peas in separate pods.
“I think we have to live in the here and now and not expect for things to change. We have to be the best team we can be with the pieces that we have available right now.” #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:59 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Will be interesting to see if Maxey starts defending Harden tonight, should #Nets go big as in opener (Harden, Joe Harris, Durant, Claxton, Griffin). Figure Curry on J Harris in that scenario. #Sixers star Joel Embiid will be a huge problem for Brooklyn at other end. – 4:45 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Suggs vs NY – 4:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Here’s a sneak peak at the Warhol piece of Jean-Michael Basquiat (courtesy Christie’s Images LTD 2021). But if you want to see the real thing, you’d have to get into the Crown Club at Sunday’s #Nets home opener or Monday’s game. Or maybe have a spare $20 million to bid next month pic.twitter.com/df8UCMePDA – 3:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley on Anthony Edwards potentially reaching the levels of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — Beverley’s former teammates: pic.twitter.com/cQtwSXFFDa – 3:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Dwight Howard responded to Jason Kelce’s comments about Ben Simmons #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Cknhx6OOwI – 3:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is the Wells Fargo Center 4 hours, 9 minutes before the #Sixers’ home-opener against the #BrooklynNets. pic.twitter.com/o3TrEW7pWQ – 3:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets and Barclays Center will debut the Crown Club at Sunday’s and Monday’s games with a two-day showing of Andy Warhol’s iconic portrait of Jean-Michael Basquiat. The piece is slated to be auctioned at Christie’s on Nov. 11 – opening bid over $20 million. #nba #basquiat – 3:23 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Other excuses, please, Simmons might use next not to join 76ers and avoid fine? So far, it’s his back, mind and he’s too pooped to participate… – 3:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💭 The ongoing Ben Simmons saga
💭 The return of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors
💭 Draymond Green’s role on the Warriors with @Logan Murdock
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/705bHy… – 2:47 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Daryl Morey says 76ers are prepared four years to trade Ben Simmons sportando.basketball/en/daryl-morey… – 2:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: Ben Simmons is out due to personal reasons for tonight’s #Sixers home opener vs. the #Nets: https://t.co/tZHfMaCdr4 pic.twitter.com/eeMIS7luu1 – 2:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joel Embiid asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? sportando.basketball/en/joel-embiid… – 2:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources say Joel Embiid today asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? Simmons responded that he isn’t feeling mentally himself and needs time to get right. Details: pic.twitter.com/oevLl2hXB2 – 2:18 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Fun stuff with @jshector and @David Thorpe overreacting to the first few days of the season–when the Nets have not been great. https://t.co/bcrGpTJz8b pic.twitter.com/gi8y7IKyPe – 1:59 PM
