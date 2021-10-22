USA Today Sports

Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 37, Cleveland Cavaliers 44 (Q2 08:17)

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward, Bridges and Rozier a combined 3-12 Indy going to cut it. Gordon has had some good looks but shot just hasn’t been falling – 7:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LaMelo passes are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/WRK5yWvIzp7:46 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Holy Jarrett Allen… – 7:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Hello Jarrett Allen. What a dunk. – 7:44 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Cavs 30, Hornets 27: Rubio 6p 2a, Osman 5p, Markkanen 4p, Sexton 4p; Oubre 10-1-1. Cavs 10-20 FG, 4-10 3s; Hornets 11-22, 3-7. – 7:39 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Cavs 30, #Hornets 27 – 7:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
PG Kevin Pangos making his NBA debut with #Cavs. Thus far scoreless (has taken no shots) in his 5 minutes. – 7:37 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre has 10 points off the bench already. – 7:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs offense in the 6 and a half minutes with Ricky Rubio: 20 points. Cavs offense in the three-ish minutes (before this current timeout) without him: 3 points. – 7:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Also…you can read about #Cavs Kevin Pangos living his NBA dream here
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/k…7:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
That Oubre 3 was the first real time all night the Hornets drove and kicked, made the extra pass. Balls been too static staying on one side of the ball, let’s pick up the pace – 7:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Pangos makes his NBA debut at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter. He will be called on as the backup with Darius Garland out. – 7:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said during the season he rarely had time to connect with Coach Pop, but he’s made sure he knows how much he appreciates the help he provided him. Pop helped Malone get a job in Cleveland w/ Mike Brown and later a job in New Orleans with Monty Williams. – 7:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Ricky “Green Light” Rubio – 7:21 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Ricky Rubio in the #Cavs lineup with 3 bigs — Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen. Also Collin Sexton. Should be an interesting first quarter vs. Hornets. – 7:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Only getting the Cavs game feed through league pass currently which is less than ideal. If you’ve ever seen a trap game for the Hornets this is it, Cavs with a key injury, Hornets favored, Markkanen who kills Charlotte, all the recipes for disappointment 🤞 – 7:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
With Darius Garland out tonight, #Cavs starting five for the home opener against Charlotte:
Ricky Rubio, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:31 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. CHA…
Rubio
Sexton
Markkanen
Mobley
Allen – 6:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s official now. Terry Rozier will play tonight and is in the starting lineup. – 6:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward’s special pregame sneakers. pic.twitter.com/eEfxhGWMoZ6:18 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs PG Darius Garland (left ankle sprain) out tonight vs Hornets – 6:13 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Darius Garland is officially OUT for tonight’s home opener v. CHA. – 6:11 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Miles Bridges sharpening his 3-point stroke. Tip off is an hour away. pic.twitter.com/ycWh5pioKA6:02 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland to miss tonight’s home opener with left ankle sprain, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Ricky Rubio to start in Garland’s spot.
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/d…6:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups and is going over some film. I’d say he’s indeed good to go. pic.twitter.com/3Wn913C9Vo5:56 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he’s not sure yet if Terry Rozier will play tonight. If Rozier does play (as he told me he expects to earlier) Borrego will likely go 10 deep in the rotation. James Bouknight and Kai Jones remain on the outside looking in at the moment. – 5:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said “we’ll see” about Darius Garland. Will be a game time decision.
He was listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. – 5:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is a Game-Time Decision tonight in the Home Opener against Charlotte. – 5:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow vs. CLE:
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 5:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 5:01 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Suggs vs NY – 4:19 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
8 prop bets for Friday’s Hornets vs. Cavaliers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-…3:51 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA overreactions!
Westbrook regret, Warriors best in the West, Jason Kidd’s coaching, Bulls stifling D, LaMelo’s Matrix + highlighter + Dick Tracy fit and more.
Do I believe all of it? Of course… 👇👇👇
https://t.co/4hKBNTv7lX pic.twitter.com/f1ba6xJCkm2:48 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Larry Bird once blasted Michael Jordan for saying he could beat the #Hornets players.
#NBA #NBA75
sportscasting.com/larry-bird-sco…2:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New @FieldhouseFiles Podcast🎙
@eddiewhite3 on the Pacers’ loss in Charlotte, the impact of fans again, upgrades to The Fieldhouse and hosting the postgame radio show.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie…1:40 PM

