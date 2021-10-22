Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 37, Cleveland Cavaliers 44 (Q2 08:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward, Bridges and Rozier a combined 3-12 Indy going to cut it. Gordon has had some good looks but shot just hasn’t been falling – 7:47 PM
Hayward, Bridges and Rozier a combined 3-12 Indy going to cut it. Gordon has had some good looks but shot just hasn’t been falling – 7:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Cavs 30, Hornets 27: Rubio 6p 2a, Osman 5p, Markkanen 4p, Sexton 4p; Oubre 10-1-1. Cavs 10-20 FG, 4-10 3s; Hornets 11-22, 3-7. – 7:39 PM
1st Q: #Cavs 30, Hornets 27: Rubio 6p 2a, Osman 5p, Markkanen 4p, Sexton 4p; Oubre 10-1-1. Cavs 10-20 FG, 4-10 3s; Hornets 11-22, 3-7. – 7:39 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
PG Kevin Pangos making his NBA debut with #Cavs. Thus far scoreless (has taken no shots) in his 5 minutes. – 7:37 PM
PG Kevin Pangos making his NBA debut with #Cavs. Thus far scoreless (has taken no shots) in his 5 minutes. – 7:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs offense in the 6 and a half minutes with Ricky Rubio: 20 points. Cavs offense in the three-ish minutes (before this current timeout) without him: 3 points. – 7:33 PM
#Cavs offense in the 6 and a half minutes with Ricky Rubio: 20 points. Cavs offense in the three-ish minutes (before this current timeout) without him: 3 points. – 7:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Also…you can read about #Cavs Kevin Pangos living his NBA dream here
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/k… – 7:28 PM
Also…you can read about #Cavs Kevin Pangos living his NBA dream here
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/k… – 7:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
That Oubre 3 was the first real time all night the Hornets drove and kicked, made the extra pass. Balls been too static staying on one side of the ball, let’s pick up the pace – 7:28 PM
That Oubre 3 was the first real time all night the Hornets drove and kicked, made the extra pass. Balls been too static staying on one side of the ball, let’s pick up the pace – 7:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Pangos makes his NBA debut at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter. He will be called on as the backup with Darius Garland out. – 7:26 PM
#Cavs Kevin Pangos makes his NBA debut at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter. He will be called on as the backup with Darius Garland out. – 7:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said during the season he rarely had time to connect with Coach Pop, but he’s made sure he knows how much he appreciates the help he provided him. Pop helped Malone get a job in Cleveland w/ Mike Brown and later a job in New Orleans with Monty Williams. – 7:22 PM
Malone said during the season he rarely had time to connect with Coach Pop, but he’s made sure he knows how much he appreciates the help he provided him. Pop helped Malone get a job in Cleveland w/ Mike Brown and later a job in New Orleans with Monty Williams. – 7:22 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Ricky Rubio in the #Cavs lineup with 3 bigs — Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen. Also Collin Sexton. Should be an interesting first quarter vs. Hornets. – 7:11 PM
Ricky Rubio in the #Cavs lineup with 3 bigs — Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen. Also Collin Sexton. Should be an interesting first quarter vs. Hornets. – 7:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Only getting the Cavs game feed through league pass currently which is less than ideal. If you’ve ever seen a trap game for the Hornets this is it, Cavs with a key injury, Hornets favored, Markkanen who kills Charlotte, all the recipes for disappointment 🤞 – 7:04 PM
Only getting the Cavs game feed through league pass currently which is less than ideal. If you’ve ever seen a trap game for the Hornets this is it, Cavs with a key injury, Hornets favored, Markkanen who kills Charlotte, all the recipes for disappointment 🤞 – 7:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
With Darius Garland out tonight, #Cavs starting five for the home opener against Charlotte:
Ricky Rubio, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:31 PM
With Darius Garland out tonight, #Cavs starting five for the home opener against Charlotte:
Ricky Rubio, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
The Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs PG Darius Garland (left ankle sprain) out tonight vs Hornets – 6:13 PM
#Cavs PG Darius Garland (left ankle sprain) out tonight vs Hornets – 6:13 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Miles Bridges sharpening his 3-point stroke. Tip off is an hour away. pic.twitter.com/ycWh5pioKA – 6:02 PM
Miles Bridges sharpening his 3-point stroke. Tip off is an hour away. pic.twitter.com/ycWh5pioKA – 6:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland to miss tonight’s home opener with left ankle sprain, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Ricky Rubio to start in Garland’s spot.
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/d… – 6:01 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland to miss tonight’s home opener with left ankle sprain, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Ricky Rubio to start in Garland’s spot.
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/d… – 6:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups and is going over some film. I’d say he’s indeed good to go. pic.twitter.com/3Wn913C9Vo – 5:56 PM
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups and is going over some film. I’d say he’s indeed good to go. pic.twitter.com/3Wn913C9Vo – 5:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said “we’ll see” about Darius Garland. Will be a game time decision.
He was listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. – 5:28 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said “we’ll see” about Darius Garland. Will be a game time decision.
He was listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. – 5:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is a Game-Time Decision tonight in the Home Opener against Charlotte. – 5:20 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is a Game-Time Decision tonight in the Home Opener against Charlotte. – 5:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow vs. CLE:
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 5:19 PM
For tomorrow vs. CLE:
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 5:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 5:01 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 5:01 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Suggs vs NY – 4:19 PM
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Suggs vs NY – 4:19 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
8 prop bets for Friday’s Hornets vs. Cavaliers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 3:51 PM
8 prop bets for Friday’s Hornets vs. Cavaliers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 3:51 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA overreactions!
Westbrook regret, Warriors best in the West, Jason Kidd’s coaching, Bulls stifling D, LaMelo’s Matrix + highlighter + Dick Tracy fit and more.
Do I believe all of it? Of course… 👇👇👇
https://t.co/4hKBNTv7lX pic.twitter.com/f1ba6xJCkm – 2:48 PM
NBA overreactions!
Westbrook regret, Warriors best in the West, Jason Kidd’s coaching, Bulls stifling D, LaMelo’s Matrix + highlighter + Dick Tracy fit and more.
Do I believe all of it? Of course… 👇👇👇
https://t.co/4hKBNTv7lX pic.twitter.com/f1ba6xJCkm – 2:48 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Larry Bird once blasted Michael Jordan for saying he could beat the #Hornets players.
#NBA #NBA75
sportscasting.com/larry-bird-sco… – 2:12 PM
Larry Bird once blasted Michael Jordan for saying he could beat the #Hornets players.
#NBA #NBA75
sportscasting.com/larry-bird-sco… – 2:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New @FieldhouseFiles Podcast🎙
@eddiewhite3 on the Pacers’ loss in Charlotte, the impact of fans again, upgrades to The Fieldhouse and hosting the postgame radio show.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie… – 1:40 PM
New @FieldhouseFiles Podcast🎙
@eddiewhite3 on the Pacers’ loss in Charlotte, the impact of fans again, upgrades to The Fieldhouse and hosting the postgame radio show.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie… – 1:40 PM