Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

The Indiana Pacers (0-1) play against the Washington Wizards (0-0) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
Indiana Pacers 40, Washington Wizards 34 (Q2 10:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Spencer Dinwiddie buzzer beater from 3️⃣🎯 pic.twitter.com/0WjqsXi70L – 7:48 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Wizards 36-32 after one quarter. Wizards were rolling early after some hot outside shooting, but the Pacers stuck with it and regained the lead.
Lamb (9 points) was excellent offensively while Turner (16 points, 1 rebound, 2 blocks) dominated on both ends. – 7:46 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Through one quarter, Pacers lead the Wizards 36-32
Dinwiddie: 12p
Turner: 16p – 7:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Pacers 36-32 after one with a Dinwiddie buzzer-beating three to end the quarter. Myles Turner leads all scorers with 16 pts. Dinwiddie has 12. – 7:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Bradley Beal out, Corey Kispert is in for his NBA debut. – 7:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. sticking with a 10-man rotation with Bradley Beal out meaning Corey Kispert has made his NBA debut – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Another way the Wizards are looking to unlock Deni Avdija as a playmaker is pick-and-rolls. He did a nice job using his body to hold off Lamb before scoring here. pic.twitter.com/RupD05lrzM – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Myles Turner has been dominant so far. 16 pts (6-7 FG) and 2 blk in 9 min. Wiz have limited everyone else, though. – 7:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Trez breaks out the @NigelSylvester Jordan 1s for Wizards warmups. pic.twitter.com/rD4bEtchxm – 7:34 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Deni Avdija with the ball in his hands, good things happening. pic.twitter.com/vL27Bz6ITh – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner is on a mission. He has 16pts less than 8mins in, along with two blocks.
He accounts for 16 of their 24 points. Pacers up by three. – 7:33 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
TyTy Washington finds Daimion Collins for a corner three here at Kentucky’s Blue-White Game in Lexington.
Both players are hot on my radar. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7KDpANcHHI – 7:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said he called Washington head coach Wes Unseld Jr. the other night to celebrate his first career win as a head coach. – 7:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. getting introduced before his first home game as Wizards coach. Big applause. pic.twitter.com/BTWTet7j05 – 7:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards give Rui Hachimura a nice shoutout without him here, announcing him after the coaching staff and before the rest of the roster – 7:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert did the traditional pre home-opener address to the crowd. Usually, it’s Beal but since he’s out, the rookie stepped up. – 7:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rookie Corey Kispert kicking off the home opener thanking the fans for coming out – 7:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with Bradley Beal out: Dinwiddie, Holiday, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Gafford
Holiday gets bumped up vs. his former team – 6:49 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington. I think I am gonna regret not having this kid on one of my Preseason All-American teams.
Versatile combo guard who plays beyond his years. The word everyone has mentioned to me about him? “Poise.” pic.twitter.com/2C3VMLXRqh – 6:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell playing in the Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester”
Bruh 🤯 @Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/uQLBVAWWHN – 6:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry is listed as Questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Indiana. Tweaked his left ankle Thursday vs Milwaukee. Dewayne Dedmon is Questionable with a right ankle sprain. – 6:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon questionable for tomorrow night against Indiana – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry (left ankle sprain) and Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Pacers in Indianapolis. Victor Oladipo out. – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Saturday in Indiana:
Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Right Ankle Sprain
Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Left Ankle Sprain
Victor Oladipo, Out, Right Knee; Injury rehab – 6:32 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Pacers not that good — Be physical with Sabonis and he’ll take himself out the game (big test for Gaff/Trez).
Defend the three point line.
Simple right? – 6:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Most seem to agree that depth is a strength for the Wizards this season. Having Bradley Beal out against a playoff-caliber Pacers team will be an excellent test for that theory. – 6:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is OUT tonight with a right hip contusion as the Wizards host the Pacers. Here’s what Wes Unseld Jr. said about the severity: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 6:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
A terrible picture of brothers Justin and Aaron Holiday catching up pre-game
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked if Aaron is doing any snitching on his brother or the Pacers (his former team): “He’s come up with nothing. I’m somewhat surprised.” pic.twitter.com/r9BKaCriFJ – 6:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Four-star Class of 2023 combo guard Jakai Newton pledges to Indiana.
zagsblog.com/2021/10/22/fou…
@jakai_newton – 5:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal, who is out tonight, is doing some light shooting work pregame to test his injured right hip. pic.twitter.com/ktoPxqRFxL – 5:57 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
How many shots will Kyle Kuzma attempt tonight? Go! pic.twitter.com/BqUjGXpMbH – 5:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Gill is also out with a right calf strain after initially being questionable. – 5:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld said he anticipates Beal being available for Monday’s game in Brooklyn. – 5:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect to have Bradley Beal back for their next game on Monday. – 5:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says they are still determining their starters tonight with Bradley Beal out. – 5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Wizards guard Bradley Beal is out tonight vs Pacers due to a right hip contusion. – 5:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. says he’s still ironing out his starters against the Pacers – 5:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is out tonight. He got treatment twice yesterday and this morning but is still a bit sore, so Wizards are being cautious – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former Pacer Aaron Holiday caught up with some ex-teammates and coaches before his pre-game warmup routine. – 5:17 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: the Wizards unveiled a bust of Wes Unseld, Sr., at Capital One Arena Thursday-a stark reminder of the greatness of the franchise’s best player, and how long it’s been since the Wizards/Bullets have been as relevant. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/30GVSOm – 5:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Recently claimed off waivers, two-way player Joel Ayayi is in the building for the Wizards.
I doubt he is active as not to use up his limited number of days available to the team, but means his development work has started. – 4:56 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Suggs vs NY – 4:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal took a shot to the family jewels late in the opener (really no reason for him to be in the game), not sure if that is related to what the team is calling a right hip contusion (bruise) that has him questionable for the home opener pic.twitter.com/erm7yzLW10 – 2:27 PM
