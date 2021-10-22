Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (Halftime )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Bulls 65, Pelicans 47
Graham 13 pts (4-8 on 3s)
Ingram 11 pts, 6 rebs & 5 assts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 6 rebs
LaVine and Derozan have a combined 35 pts
Ball 7-6-4
Pels have more turnovers (13) than assists (10). – 9:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Bulls 65, Pelicans 47
– 13 turnovers (20 points off for CHI)
– Ingram: 11p, 6r, 5a, 3 fouls
– Pels went 10/16 FG in 2Q… and Bulls lead grew by 7
– Graham: 13p, 4/8 3P
– LaVine: 20p – all in 2Q
– Lonzo: 7p, 4a, 6r, 2s – 9:09 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
HALFTIME: Bulls 65, Pelicans 47.
Some wildly sloppy stretches allow Chicago to dominate in transition.
Pels offense came together in second quarter but uphill climb awaits. – 9:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 65, Pelicans 47.
After missing his first five shots, Zach LaVine made his last seven to end the half with 20 points, all in the final six minutes. He’s added four rebounds and four assists.
DeMar DeRozan has 15 points.
Lonzo Ball with 7/6/4.
Bulls shooting 52% – 9:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 65-47 at half. LaVine with 20 in the 2nd quarter. Bulls defense..forced Pels in to 13 turnovers–Bulls have scored 20pts. – 9:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
So far, this one’s been pretty easy. #Bulls lead Pelicans 65-47 at half. Bulls shooting 52.2%; LaVine has 20, DeRozan 15 – 9:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine was scoreless until the 5:50 mark of the second quarter.
At halftime, he’s this game’s leading scorer. 20 points on 7-12 shooting, 4-6 from 3-point range. All scored in less than six minutes. – 9:07 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
This version with Zach LaVine, the one with help around him, is going to be fanfreakingtastic. – 9:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Pelicans 47 at half
LaVine 20 pts (all in 2nd quarter), 4 rebs, 4 assts
DeRozan 15 pts
Ball 7 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts
Bulls have scored 20 points off 13 forced TOs – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels up to 13 turnovers and the Bulls have scored 20 off those miscues. NOLA doing everything they can to hand the Bulls the game in this first half. – 9:06 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans are getting carved up in transition.
In a half court game they’d be very even with Chicago. – 9:05 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks’ franchise record for 3-point attempts in a non-overtime game is 47, set in a 2009 loss to the Bulls. That record is probably going down tonight. Knicks have 44 attempts with 5:50 to go in this game. Record for any game is 51 in a 4-OT, 2017 thriller against Atlanta. – 9:05 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
LaVine dominating this quarter. Similar to what he did in the 3Q vs Pistons. – 9:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Loud “MVP” chant for Alex Caruso late in the second quarter here in Chicago. – 9:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Give me all the Ingram-Lonzo one-on-one action possible. Please. – 8:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine went scoreless for the first 18 minutes of this one. His team still built a 17-point lead.
And LaVine just erupted with 10 points in 1 minute, 25 seconds. He made four-straight buckets after missing his first five field goals. – 8:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine just scored his first points of the night, six minutes into the second quarter. It put the Bulls ahead 15 – 8:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls just took a moment to honor 2021 WNBA champion Chicago Sky, who are in the house tonight, during second-quarter timeout – 8:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
WNBA Champion @chicagosky in attendance @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls Congratulations..you made Chicago proud. – 8:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It’s wild how many people this offseason talked about DeMar DeRozan like he wasn’t a valuable addition for Bulls. Pretty happy to not have to see him four times a year anymore, but of course in Game 2 of #Pelicans season he’s already doing ton of damage in paint/mid-range – 8:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pretty surprised we haven’t seen any Kira Lewis yet. The Satoransky minutes so far have been pretty rough. – 8:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls reserves have already scored more than they did in Detroit. 11 points to 10. – 8:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tough first quarter. Bulls lead the Pelicans, 28-17.
Disjointed play by the Pels. Too helter-skelter. Only 4 players scored. They had 6 turnovers as a team.
DeMar DeRozan the leading scorer with 10. – 8:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Maybe Trey Murphy’s 3-point shot clock buzzer beater can be a spark because oh boy was that ugly. Pels shot 6 of 21. Turned it over 7 times. – 8:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls defense-superb. Pels 28%…DeRozan with 10–Bulls lead 28-17–LaVine scoreless but 3 assists and 2 rebounds…the ball movement has been fantastic. 9 1st quarter assists. – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Bulls 28, Pels 17
NAW 5 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts & 3 rebs
Derozan 10 pts
Ball 4 pts, 5 rebs & 2 assts – 8:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pretty good defensive 1stQ for #Bulls, they lead 28-17 and Pels shot 28.6% from field. DeRozan leads with 10 pts, while bench guys look much better. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
This has been such a terrible first quarter for New Orleans on the offensive end.
6/21 FG
3/9 3P
7 turnovers to 11 CHI points
Bulls take a 28-17 lead into the 2Q. – 8:38 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pels biggest priority was to avoid live ball turnovers.
Chicago has 9 points off turnovers in 9 mins. – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alize Johnson remains ahead of Tony Bradley in rotation. Johnson set to check in. – 8:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Galaxy brain take here: Zion Williamson is pretty important to the Pels offense. – 8:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Transition on the run..Green with a slam..Bulls 18-11. …6 assists 1 turnover. Pelicans 4-16 fgs – 8:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green has made quick impact, throws down thunderous dunk off feed from Lonzo Ball.
Ball has 5 rebounds already and has been relentless in pushing pace. – 8:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Real spark from Javonte Green here after checking in midway through 1st. Cutting layup, steal, now a pretty ferocious dunk in transition. – 8:31 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
I would like the record to show that I requested credentials for this game and didn’t even get an email back
So I am very salty about not being in Chicago rn – 8:28 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Not only is Herb starting but he’s guarding Zach Lavine
I love this – 8:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Looks like it won’t be a full house for #Bulls home opener tonight, but close to it. Fans at UC have to show proof of vax or negative COVID test this season. – 8:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls last opened with at least two straight wins in 2016-17. That team, coached by Fred Hoiberg, started 3-0 and finished 41-41. – 8:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine addresses the crowd on court pregame, tells fans they have a team they can be proud of and says how good it is to see them after last season. United Center is mostly full just before tipoff. – 8:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls new-look bench mob wants an identity after kicking the “ass” of the first-teamers in scrimmages, high praise for Lonzo, and much more …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bill is back ! @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/TxoG28HOPS – 7:54 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Herb Jones has to be the only second rounder from this draft starting, right?
Hell of a compliment to him. – 7:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
NAW
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
First start of Jones’ career. – 7:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said during the season he rarely had time to connect with Coach Pop, but he’s made sure he knows how much he appreciates the help he provided him. Pop helped Malone get a job in Cleveland w/ Mike Brown and later a job in New Orleans with Monty Williams. – 7:22 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Russell Westbrook ball possession stats, Ja Morant channeling Derrick Rose, Bulls D’ing up and Mavs shot quality metrics.
10 wild overreactions from NBA opening week… 👇👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Lonzo Ball getting some shots up before his first official game against his former team. pic.twitter.com/cptum8YoH8 – 6:54 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Josh Hart: “Right now it’s day to day. But that could change. If we get an update that he’ll be out longer, we’ll keep you guys aware of it. But right now, it’s more day to day. We’ll see how he feels.” – 6:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says the team considers Josh Hart day-to-day as of now. But things could change if he doesn’t heal up the way they hope. – 6:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Daulton Hommes (Right Peroneal Soreness) is out for tonight’s game at Chicago. – 6:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking pregame, Billy Donovan certainly made it sound like Troy Brown Jr. will be back in rotation tonight. – 6:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans:
No injuries to report – 5:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Last season, Jonas Valanciunas was the only NBA player to average 12+ rebounds and shoot 35% from three. The Pelicans acquired him and then gave him a two-year, $30.1 million extension.
The 29-year-old will be a key piece for New Orleans going forward: basketballnews.com/stories/pelica… – 3:42 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Around the NBA’s opening week with @Chris Herring: awards/MVP, predictions, Finals predictions, Russ fit, GSW looking good, Hawks, Heat, Mavs, Bulls, rapid-fire on much more:
Apple: apple.co/2XCJUnZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zd7Bn8 – 3:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch noted today that “Houston is probably one of the teams in the league that’s smaller than us”.
Finch said New Orleans will be more of a physical challenge: “Valanciunas in the middle is a load, whether they’re posting him, rolling him, offensive glass.” – 3:22 PM
Finch noted today that “Houston is probably one of the teams in the league that’s smaller than us”.
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Dads want to maximize our free time with our kids, not be spend all day trying to put together a backyard hoop. Check out the @Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly. You’ll be set up in 30 minutes or less with seven easy steps, without anyone ending up on injured reserve. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/6aq9hvCcPv – 3:22 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA overreactions!
Westbrook regret, Warriors best in the West, Jason Kidd’s coaching, Bulls stifling D, LaMelo’s Matrix + highlighter + Dick Tracy fit and more.
Do I believe all of it? Of course… 👇👇👇
https://t.co/4hKBNTv7lX pic.twitter.com/f1ba6xJCkm – 2:48 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
7 prop bets for Friday’s Bulls vs. Pelicans game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 2:47 PM
