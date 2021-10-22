Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

The New York Knicks (1-0) play against the Orlando Magic (1-1) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
New York Knicks 44, Orlando Magic 22 (Q2 09:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Knicks’ lead has ballooned up to 43-19 in the second quarter. New York is shooting 55.2% compared to 28% for Orlando 😯 – 7:46 PM
The Knicks’ lead has ballooned up to 43-19 in the second quarter. New York is shooting 55.2% compared to 28% for Orlando 😯 – 7:46 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic’s offense before and after Markelle Fultz returns from injury pic.twitter.com/Sy8NgKKZEc – 7:44 PM
the Magic’s offense before and after Markelle Fultz returns from injury pic.twitter.com/Sy8NgKKZEc – 7:44 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
if you teleported this version of Robin Lopez to the Magic teams of the early 2000s, he would have been the best center Tracy McGrady ever played with to that point, right? – 7:42 PM
if you teleported this version of Robin Lopez to the Magic teams of the early 2000s, he would have been the best center Tracy McGrady ever played with to that point, right? – 7:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose with a Mahomes flick of the wrist the length of the court and Obi catches and finishes with a foul. – 7:42 PM
Derrick Rose with a Mahomes flick of the wrist the length of the court and Obi catches and finishes with a foul. – 7:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
As badly outplayed as the Magic were against the Spurs in the regular-season opener, the Magic looked completely outclassed in the first quarter tonight against the Knicks. New York leads 36-16 at the start of the second quarter. – 7:40 PM
As badly outplayed as the Magic were against the Spurs in the regular-season opener, the Magic looked completely outclassed in the first quarter tonight against the Knicks. New York leads 36-16 at the start of the second quarter. – 7:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are 7-of-13 from 3-point territory.
Magic are 6-of-22 from the floor, total.
Knicks up 20 (36-16) after one. – 7:40 PM
Knicks are 7-of-13 from 3-point territory.
Magic are 6-of-22 from the floor, total.
Knicks up 20 (36-16) after one. – 7:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New York 36, Orlando 16 pic.twitter.com/5m7Vxv2WEj – 7:38 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New York 36, Orlando 16 pic.twitter.com/5m7Vxv2WEj – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Evan Fournier is off to one hell of a start. That may end up being one of the most impactful signings of the offseason. – 7:37 PM
Evan Fournier is off to one hell of a start. That may end up being one of the most impactful signings of the offseason. – 7:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Knicks are running a layup drill. Meanwhile, that last Magic possession was Suggs passing to MWagner and Wagner hoisting an early-clock three – 7:36 PM
the Knicks are running a layup drill. Meanwhile, that last Magic possession was Suggs passing to MWagner and Wagner hoisting an early-clock three – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
A 3-pointer by Evan Fournier has put the Knicks up 36-16 in the final two minutes of the first quarter. The very large Knicks contingent of fans in Orlando are quite happy. – 7:35 PM
A 3-pointer by Evan Fournier has put the Knicks up 36-16 in the final two minutes of the first quarter. The very large Knicks contingent of fans in Orlando are quite happy. – 7:35 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Referees might want to stop the fight. Knicks up 36-16 late first quarter after Fournier 3. – 7:35 PM
Referees might want to stop the fight. Knicks up 36-16 late first quarter after Fournier 3. – 7:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Celtics have 13 first-round picks on their roster – only Atlanta and Orlando (14) have more. The Raptors have 6 first-round picks on their roster – only Utah (5) has fewer. – 7:35 PM
The Celtics have 13 first-round picks on their roster – only Atlanta and Orlando (14) have more. The Raptors have 6 first-round picks on their roster – only Utah (5) has fewer. – 7:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mo Bamba vs. Mitchell Robinson has to be the bounciest, most wingspaniest matchup ive seen in a while. – 7:35 PM
Mo Bamba vs. Mitchell Robinson has to be the bounciest, most wingspaniest matchup ive seen in a while. – 7:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba is 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and Knicks are up 26-16 with 3:07 left in the first quarter. The 26 seems right for this matchup. The 16 for Orlando will warm Thibodeau’s heart. – 7:31 PM
Kemba is 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and Knicks are up 26-16 with 3:07 left in the first quarter. The 26 seems right for this matchup. The 16 for Orlando will warm Thibodeau’s heart. – 7:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 4:15 remaining in the first quarter, the largest cheers inside Orlando’s home arena tonight have been for New York guard Derrick Rose when Rose entered the game. – 7:29 PM
With 4:15 remaining in the first quarter, the largest cheers inside Orlando’s home arena tonight have been for New York guard Derrick Rose when Rose entered the game. – 7:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Completely uneducated guess here on fan makeup: 55% Knicks, 43% Magic, 2% “Want a ticket to an NBA game.” And 92% no mask. – 7:25 PM
Completely uneducated guess here on fan makeup: 55% Knicks, 43% Magic, 2% “Want a ticket to an NBA game.” And 92% no mask. – 7:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 16-13
8 of the Knicks 9 FG attempts have come from behind the arc.
All 5 of their made FG’s have been 3-pointers.
This ain’t your older brother’s Knicks – 7:23 PM
Knicks up 16-13
8 of the Knicks 9 FG attempts have come from behind the arc.
All 5 of their made FG’s have been 3-pointers.
This ain’t your older brother’s Knicks – 7:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Magic rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have been much more assertive offensively to begin this game than they were early in the regular-season opener or throughout the preseason. It’s just six minutes, but those six minutes resemble his summer-league play. – 7:22 PM
Magic rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have been much more assertive offensively to begin this game than they were early in the regular-season opener or throughout the preseason. It’s just six minutes, but those six minutes resemble his summer-league play. – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kemba Walker either loves or hates Orlando. I’m not sure which, but he always destroys the Magic in Orlando. – 7:21 PM
Kemba Walker either loves or hates Orlando. I’m not sure which, but he always destroys the Magic in Orlando. – 7:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs is off to a much better start tonight for the Magic, has four early points versus the Knicks. – 7:21 PM
Jalen Suggs is off to a much better start tonight for the Magic, has four early points versus the Knicks. – 7:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The five starters for the Orlando Magic have a total of 7 years of NBA experience. The Knicks…have more. – 7:20 PM
The five starters for the Orlando Magic have a total of 7 years of NBA experience. The Knicks…have more. – 7:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Russell Westbrook ball possession stats, Ja Morant channeling Derrick Rose, Bulls D’ing up and Mavs shot quality metrics.
10 wild overreactions from NBA opening week… 👇👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:18 PM
Russell Westbrook ball possession stats, Ja Morant channeling Derrick Rose, Bulls D’ing up and Mavs shot quality metrics.
10 wild overreactions from NBA opening week… 👇👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Mo Bamba has started the season 5 for 6 on his three-point attempts. – 7:18 PM
Mo Bamba has started the season 5 for 6 on his three-point attempts. – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Knicks just got the Magic to switch a PnR with 20 seconds on the shot-clock where Julius Randle drew Cole Anthony and Kemba Walker drew Wendell Carter Jr.
The result was Randle taking a leaning, off-balance jumper late in the clock. Little wins for the Magic are good for now! – 7:18 PM
The Knicks just got the Magic to switch a PnR with 20 seconds on the shot-clock where Julius Randle drew Cole Anthony and Kemba Walker drew Wendell Carter Jr.
The result was Randle taking a leaning, off-balance jumper late in the clock. Little wins for the Magic are good for now! – 7:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We have to make sure we get back,” says Coach Malone of trying to limit the Spurs in the fast break.
SA had 26 fast break points vs ORL – 7:16 PM
“We have to make sure we get back,” says Coach Malone of trying to limit the Spurs in the fast break.
SA had 26 fast break points vs ORL – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,131 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,131 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Tracy McGrady is in Orlando tonight and helped with a ceremonial tip off at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/y3GQyKkoKy – 7:14 PM
Tracy McGrady is in Orlando tonight and helped with a ceremonial tip off at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/y3GQyKkoKy – 7:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Tracy McGrady is throwing the ball up for the ceremonial tipoff at the Magic’s regular-season home opener. – 7:12 PM
Tracy McGrady is throwing the ball up for the ceremonial tipoff at the Magic’s regular-season home opener. – 7:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good stat from @Alan Hahn on @KnicksMSGN pregame:
Obi Toppin averaged a speed of 4.78 miles per hour in the season opener – the highest speed among all rotation players in the NBA.
Data matches what our eyes told us. – 7:11 PM
Good stat from @Alan Hahn on @KnicksMSGN pregame:
Obi Toppin averaged a speed of 4.78 miles per hour in the season opener – the highest speed among all rotation players in the NBA.
Data matches what our eyes told us. – 7:11 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
ICYMI To Foul? Or to Defend? That is the question #NBA #Knicks #Celtics #NewYorkForever #BleedGreen #TheGarden pic.twitter.com/5ptVK1l1M1 – 7:00 PM
ICYMI To Foul? Or to Defend? That is the question #NBA #Knicks #Celtics #NewYorkForever #BleedGreen #TheGarden pic.twitter.com/5ptVK1l1M1 – 7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nerlens Noel is in uniform – but Thibodeau said he’s out earlier. So I guess that means he is getting closer. – 6:59 PM
Nerlens Noel is in uniform – but Thibodeau said he’s out earlier. So I guess that means he is getting closer. – 6:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Evan Fournier is back in Orlando, this time with the Knicks pic.twitter.com/9rUrcEcWYW – 6:47 PM
Evan Fournier is back in Orlando, this time with the Knicks pic.twitter.com/9rUrcEcWYW – 6:47 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
October 22 vs New York
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FzUHx3hzWL – 6:43 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
October 22 vs New York
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FzUHx3hzWL – 6:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m a little surprised the Orlando Magic haven’t filled their second Two-Way spot yet. They’re already down six players due to injuries and going into games with only 10 available guys. – 6:29 PM
I’m a little surprised the Orlando Magic haven’t filled their second Two-Way spot yet. They’re already down six players due to injuries and going into games with only 10 available guys. – 6:29 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
October 22 vs New York
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/tzweTvoKwo – 6:21 PM
ACTIVE LISTS:
October 22 vs New York
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/tzweTvoKwo – 6:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙Brand new Spurscast episode with @CollinReidPS: projectspurs.com/2021/10/22/spu…
– The Spurs’ opening night blowout of the Magic. Offense, defense, rotations, player analysis
– Lonnie and San Antonio not agreeing to an extension
– Aminu waived, Young stays on roster – 6:10 PM
🎙Brand new Spurscast episode with @CollinReidPS: projectspurs.com/2021/10/22/spu…
– The Spurs’ opening night blowout of the Magic. Offense, defense, rotations, player analysis
– Lonnie and San Antonio not agreeing to an extension
– Aminu waived, Young stays on roster – 6:10 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
New York, it’s time for #FridayNightKnicks!
Back in-studio at @MSGNetworks for the first time in 19 months. Catch @FDSportsbook’s “Inside the Lines” at 6:30 pm ET right before @New York Knicks Game Night! 🏀📺💰 @KnicksMSGN pic.twitter.com/43fLXd4MWm – 6:06 PM
New York, it’s time for #FridayNightKnicks!
Back in-studio at @MSGNetworks for the first time in 19 months. Catch @FDSportsbook’s “Inside the Lines” at 6:30 pm ET right before @New York Knicks Game Night! 🏀📺💰 @KnicksMSGN pic.twitter.com/43fLXd4MWm – 6:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tracy McGrady is here for the Knicks-Magic game. Second greatest Magic of all-time? – 5:54 PM
Tracy McGrady is here for the Knicks-Magic game. Second greatest Magic of all-time? – 5:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Nerlens Noel here in Orlando “getting closer”. Thibodeau indicated next week for Noel. – 5:34 PM
Nerlens Noel here in Orlando “getting closer”. Thibodeau indicated next week for Noel. – 5:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
CORRECTED:
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 2 vs NEW YORK
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:27 PM
CORRECTED:
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 2 vs NEW YORK
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:27 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The scene inside Amway Center as the Magic face the Knicks tonight in their home opener pic.twitter.com/B8YdJGwybM – 5:24 PM
The scene inside Amway Center as the Magic face the Knicks tonight in their home opener pic.twitter.com/B8YdJGwybM – 5:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bomba tonight vs. the Knicks. – 5:16 PM
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bomba tonight vs. the Knicks. – 5:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Magic starters tonight against the Knicks: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
Magic starters tonight against the Knicks: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
In their home opener against the @New York Knicks, the @Orlando Magic will start:
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr.
Mo Bamba – 5:16 PM
In their home opener against the @New York Knicks, the @Orlando Magic will start:
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr.
Mo Bamba – 5:16 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Evan Fournier used to hate facing #Knicks in Orlando #NBA #Magic nypost.com/2021/10/22/eva… – 4:48 PM
Evan Fournier used to hate facing #Knicks in Orlando #NBA #Magic nypost.com/2021/10/22/eva… – 4:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside Amway Center, where the Magic will host their home opener tonight against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/pQ07RXJV8c – 4:35 PM
Here’s a look inside Amway Center, where the Magic will host their home opener tonight against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/pQ07RXJV8c – 4:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Julius Randle surprised NBA fined him for throwing ball into stands
Knicks forward unsure if he will contest the $15,000 fine. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:12 PM
Knicks notebook: Julius Randle surprised NBA fined him for throwing ball into stands
Knicks forward unsure if he will contest the $15,000 fine. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Mad Ants have acquired 6-foot-7 forward Stephen Domingo and the 46th pick in Saturday’s G League draft from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for forward Anthony Lawrence II and a 2022 second-round pick. – 4:00 PM
The Mad Ants have acquired 6-foot-7 forward Stephen Domingo and the 46th pick in Saturday’s G League draft from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for forward Anthony Lawrence II and a 2022 second-round pick. – 4:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Evan Fournier’s new #Knicks reality is one he used to ‘hate’ #Magic #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/22/eva… – 3:59 PM
Evan Fournier’s new #Knicks reality is one he used to ‘hate’ #Magic #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/22/eva… – 3:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A good chance the Knicks will go 2-0 for the first time in nine years tonight. pic.twitter.com/lSZm77WzYK – 3:07 PM
A good chance the Knicks will go 2-0 for the first time in nine years tonight. pic.twitter.com/lSZm77WzYK – 3:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics-Knicks Overreactions w/ @ChrisForsberg | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Celtics-Knicks Overreactions w/ @ChrisForsberg | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Evan Fournier quickly at home in New York with Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:00 PM
Evan Fournier quickly at home in New York with Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I didn’t toss it anywhere or in any direction or trying to do anything”: Julius Randle may fight NBA on buzzer ball-throwing fine #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2021/10/22/jul… – 2:31 PM
“I didn’t toss it anywhere or in any direction or trying to do anything”: Julius Randle may fight NBA on buzzer ball-throwing fine #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2021/10/22/jul… – 2:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks notebook: Julius Randle surprised by fine for ball toss; Cole Anthony was once blamed for sabotaging the Knicks; Evan Fournier enjoys being on other side of Knicks fandom nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:04 PM
Knicks notebook: Julius Randle surprised by fine for ball toss; Cole Anthony was once blamed for sabotaging the Knicks; Evan Fournier enjoys being on other side of Knicks fandom nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony, at shootaround, pulled out a legendary quote when giving the Magic rookies advice:
“You gotta have a short-term memory. It’s something my dad would tell me and I saw on this show ‘Ted Lasso’ — You gotta be a goldfish. Be a goldfish, have a 10-second memory.” – 1:26 PM
Cole Anthony, at shootaround, pulled out a legendary quote when giving the Magic rookies advice:
“You gotta have a short-term memory. It’s something my dad would tell me and I saw on this show ‘Ted Lasso’ — You gotta be a goldfish. Be a goldfish, have a 10-second memory.” – 1:26 PM