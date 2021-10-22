Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) play against the Houston Rockets (1-1) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Houston Rockets 0 (Halftime )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Former Rocket and Houston native Gerald Green announces retirement ift.tt/3Eb3pDt – 9:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Bun B, Paul Wall and Slim Thug are performing their new Rockets song, “Light The Fuse,” at halftime. pic.twitter.com/4Jk2z9bhMg – 9:16 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA’s rhythm isn’t quite all the way back so far, and it’ll be interesting to watch how the pairing with Giddey develops throughout the season. Both are at their best with the ball in their hands, but their chemistry playing off each other will be important for OKC going forward. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Rockets 69, Thunder 47
Christian Wood has 24 and 9. Kenrich Williams leads the Thunder with 10 points off the bench. – 9:10 PM
Halftime: Rockets 69, Thunder 47
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 69, Thunder 47 at half. Led by as much as 27. Wood with 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Career high scoring is 32. (Already has season high.) Tate with 12-9-3. – 9:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams always finds a way to play really well, even in blowouts. – 9:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
With the Isaiah Roby takes I see all over Thunder Twitter I can’t wait to see the opinion on JRE around the all star break. He’s got the goods. – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Might have to re-do that top 75 list to find a spot for Kenrich Williams. – 9:06 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Sengun lowkey has SGA in Waller County Jail right now. His defense has been impressive here. – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
While the veterans Christian Wood (22p, 7r in 18 minutes), Tate and Gordon have exceled, huge bounce back for Kevin Porter Jr. Much more under control, moving with a plan. Has 11p, 3a in 7 minutes. – 9:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Sengun swats Shai. Kevin Porter Jr. splashes a three. Timeout Thunder. Rockets lead 60-37. – 9:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood with 22 points and 7 boards on 9-14 shooting from the field. Still 4:20 remaining in the first half. – 9:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Olajuwon made the shot. The Rockets were pretty excited about it. pic.twitter.com/X9El3BJu94 – 8:58 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets have regressed here. Lead is down to 10. Might want to get the pace back up — pushing the ball up the floor after misses helped build the 20-point lead. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Opposing bigs are going to love playing against the Thunder this season. – 8:53 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Tilman Fertitta gestured for a coach’s challenge on the sidelines and the Rockets called it seconds later.
(I suspect they were already going to call it.) – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood with a nice tip dunk ruled offensive basket interference. Silas challenges. Not the sort of call you’d want to use the challenge to change, but seems a pretty sure two points. – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
My heart skipped a beat when Josh Giddey found JRE for 3. That pairing will be fun for a long time. – 8:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA with a nice finish to the first quarter, but he hasn’t looked right. Missed everything twice on 3-pointers, 2-of-6 overall. Came to the bench and was hunched over for a while. – 8:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 34, Thunder 21 after 1. Easily their best quarter all season. Gordon with 9 in 7 minutes. Wood with 9. Tate was outstanding. OKC shoots 30.8 %, 2 of 10 on 3s. – 8:41 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’ve said it on the @RedNationHoops pod several times:
Steadfastly believe Eric Gordon is a fair value contract and Houston should be able to get a first round pick for him before the trade deadline. – 8:40 PM
I’ve said it on the @RedNationHoops pod several times:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played nearly the entire first quarter last game, now comes out at the 2 minute mark. #rotationwatch – 8:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon and Christian Wood are so clearly the best players on the Rockets roster right now. – 8:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Was informed by Bally SSW that Houston and Oklahoma City have the most players 22 and under. Left undisclosed was how many of them can kick butt. – 8:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Big difference between Rockets tonight and Wednesday: Jae’Sean Tate. Has 7 points, 4 rebounds, three assists in eight minutes. Usual defensive energy. – 8:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku just stole the ball from Sengun and then Bazley dunked on Sengun.
Thunder won the trade. – 8:31 PM
Poku just stole the ball from Sengun and then Bazley dunked on Sengun.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski or Wes Unseld? Great pass. Bazley with an aggressive finish too going up strong. Love to see it. – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC with rapid-fire time outs as Rockets take their lead to 19-8 midway through the first. Thunder 2 of 12 early. Slight tweak to rotation, Sengun came in for Theis, rather than Wood, at first time out. – 8:27 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Much better start for Houston, up 15-8 after 6 minutes. Rockets playing an aggressive brand of defense, getting the ball up the floor quickly on the other end. Jae’Sean Tate’s energy is infectious. – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets much, much (couple more muches) more active defensively than on Wednesday. – 8:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Box score says Josh Giddey has 0 assists in the first three minutes.
Eyes say Josh Giddey should have 3 assists in the first three minutes. – 8:20 PM
Box score says Josh Giddey has 0 assists in the first three minutes.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey has done it all so far. Two good passes that should’ve led to points and a catch and shoot 3. – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green just floored Isaiah Robey with a crossover dribble to a layup. – 8:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green makes his defender fall in transition for the crossover layup – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If this is how Al Horford looks after a year in OKC, I’m moving there myself. – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
We’re at least getting Giddey vs. Green on one end. Green is defending Giddey, but Giddey is on Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What. A. Pass. By Josh Giddey. Won’t show up in the stat sheet but wow. – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Two-ways Aaron Wiggins and Paul Watson Jr. are again inactive tonight. – 8:13 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
I just happened to have the very best seats to tonight’s @Houston Rockets home opener intros 😍🚀 pic.twitter.com/BVMZ7PAxqS – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hakeem Olajuwon, with the entire Rockets team standing and closely watching, nails his “First Shot” free throw to roars. Natch. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder and Rockets played a Game 7 in the bubble less than 14 months ago. – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets showing off new lighting system and other game presentation toys in the pregame introductions. Looks good. – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets-Thunder about to tip in Rockets’ home opener.
“Let’s get ready to rebuillllllllld!” – 8:01 PM
Rockets-Thunder about to tip in Rockets’ home opener.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Gerald Green retires after 12 NBA seasons, joins Houston Rockets coaching staff
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/gerald-gr… – 7:54 PM
Gerald Green retires after 12 NBA seasons, joins Houston Rockets coaching staff
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Same starters for the Rockets today:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 7:35 PM
Same starters for the Rockets today:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rocket and Houston native Gerald Green announces retirement, joins Rockets player development staff houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
12-year NBA veteran Gerald Green has retired and joined the Houston Rockets‘ coaching staff as a player development coach. – 6:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Gerald Green says Rafael Stone first approached him about joining the Rockets staff during the pandemic – 6:56 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Gerald Green credits Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for both his initial signing with he Rockets and this new role as a coach. – 6:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says Gabriel Deck isn’t in the rotation right now but that everyone on the team is going to get a chance this season. 🐢
Expect a lot of different rotations and lineups this season. Thunder want to see which players are keepers. – 6:54 PM
Mark Daigneault says Gabriel Deck isn’t in the rotation right now but that everyone on the team is going to get a chance this season. 🐢
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rafael Stone said he’s talked to Gerald Green “2-3 times a year” about joining the Rockets staff – 6:53 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Gerald Green: “I know when all this is over I’m probably going to go to the bathroom and cry like a baby… I sleep, eat, breathe Houston. It’s all over my body. I may be the only coach with tattoos like this.” – 6:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Deck: “He has the opportunity to grow inside the NBA game.” Deck is out of the Thunder’s rotation for now. Daigneault said Deck is “still learning and calibrating” to the NBA game. – 6:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Gabriel Deck “Gabi has done a good job in camp. He has a refine game. I think he has an opportunity to grow inside the NBA game…he is not in the rotation right now but we take a 1-17 attitude to development and readiness.” Says Deck is learning the NBA game. – 6:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on OKC fans returning during a rebuild: “Hard work, that’s something a lot of people in the state hang their hat on.
If we do that, fans will get behind us.
We can’t wait to get in front of them.”
He says OKC fans are big for boosting young players. – 6:47 PM
Mark Daigneault on OKC fans returning during a rebuild: “Hard work, that’s something a lot of people in the state hang their hat on.
If we do that, fans will get behind us.
We can’t wait to get in front of them.”
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Gerald Green announces his retirement from basketball.
Also announces that he’s joining the Rockets as a player development coach. – 6:46 PM
Gerald Green announces his retirement from basketball.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Ahead of tonight’s game, Gerald Green is holding a press conference announcing his retirement and that he’s joining the #Rockets player development coaching staff.
L pic.twitter.com/YABIxQxwfZ – 6:46 PM
Ahead of tonight’s game, Gerald Green is holding a press conference announcing his retirement and that he’s joining the #Rockets player development coaching staff.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Two speakers are set to announce something for the Rockets in 3 minutes. – 6:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says starting Isaiah Roby is Match up based. Favors will play and is in the rotation. – 6:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Isaiah Roby will start.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Isaiah Roby – 6:38 PM
Mark Daigneault says Isaiah Roby will start.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby will start for Derrick Favors tonight. The other four Thunder starters will be the same. – 6:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are announcing something at 5:45. Two chairs are setup in the press conference room. – 6:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams says he’s excited to play in front of OKC fans on Sunday.
He says Thunder fans will give the team an extra spark and energy.
As if Kenny Hustle ever lacks for energy. – 6:19 PM
Kenrich Williams says he’s excited to play in front of OKC fans on Sunday.
He says Thunder fans will give the team an extra spark and energy.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams says he loves seeing his family when they play Houston or Dallas. – 6:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams says he is really looking forward to Sunday, playing in front of the home crowd. – 6:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams says the focus tonight is “to continue to compete.” No matter who they are playing. – 6:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pretty jam-packed in some of the downtown streets. People flocking to the Rockets’ home opener apparently. – 6:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
First shot before Rockets-Thunder to be taken by Hakeem Olajuwon! – 5:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood will address the crowd at Toyota Center before the tip of tonight’s game – 5:13 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Hakeem Olajuwon will take the First Shot for the Rockets home opener tonight. – 5:05 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Tonight’s #Rockets First Shot presented by Credit Karma Money will be taken by Hakeem Olajuwon, who was recently named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
A great way to celebrate the home opener 🚀 – 5:03 PM
Tonight’s #Rockets First Shot presented by Credit Karma Money will be taken by Hakeem Olajuwon, who was recently named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Suggs vs NY – 4:19 PM
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have only won 8 games in Houston (8-14). Will win number 9 come today? OKC is +3.5 right now on Betonline.ag. The all time series record between the Thunder and Rockets is 23-23. – 3:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
One more thing: They need to figure out a way to maximize Christian Wood. He’s too talented to stand around. A lot of it is chemistry and guys who haven’t played together, but he’s their best offensive player right now and he can get them buckets easier than anyone else can – 3:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is the third youngest rookie in NBA history to start in a team’s season opener. LeBron James and Dwight Howard are the others per the Thunder game notes. – 3:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Fun fact: The Thunder-Rockets all-time series is tied 23-23. Believe it or not, one of these teams is going to win tonight and pull ahead. – 3:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon looked really good and he looked healthy. Teams that consider themselves contenders should be calling Rafael Stone about him – 3:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
My one Rockets critique from Wednesday night: When Eric Gordon is healthy, the D.J. Augustin minutes need to go to Josh Christopher. Augustin serves as a stable professional, but Gordon does that as a higher level, so let one of the kids play next to him as opposed to a vet – 3:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch noted today that “Houston is probably one of the teams in the league that’s smaller than us”.
Finch said New Orleans will be more of a physical challenge: “Valanciunas in the middle is a load, whether they’re posting him, rolling him, offensive glass.” – 3:22 PM
Finch noted today that “Houston is probably one of the teams in the league that’s smaller than us”.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets back on court after a foggy flight, wrong airport and late night ift.tt/3E3Ovis – 3:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“It was way above the line for the general value of that pick.”
The Thunder traded one first-round pick for two, but that meant passing on Alperen Sengun. Time will tell if it was the right decision, but history is on OKC’s side.
oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 3:16 PM
“It was way above the line for the general value of that pick.”
The Thunder traded one first-round pick for two, but that meant passing on Alperen Sengun. Time will tell if it was the right decision, but history is on OKC’s side.
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
3 NBA Rookie Opening Night Hot Takes
Jalen Green
“Last season, Anthony Edwards struggled for the first few months before figuring out better shot selection. That’s what Jalen Green will have to solve as well. He’s just forcing things right now.”
https://t.co/CuxeyzTrp0 pic.twitter.com/Rs1Z9DLZeH – 3:04 PM
3 NBA Rookie Opening Night Hot Takes
Jalen Green
“Last season, Anthony Edwards struggled for the first few months before figuring out better shot selection. That’s what Jalen Green will have to solve as well. He’s just forcing things right now.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀: An incredibly sick voice from me but thank you for tolerating it today lol
🏀: Small Ball Defense questions
🏀: Darius Bazley building on last game
🏀: Josh Giddey ball handling minutes
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/vbFvuxoIMR – 3:02 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀: An incredibly sick voice from me but thank you for tolerating it today lol
🏀: Small Ball Defense questions
🏀: Darius Bazley building on last game
🏀: Josh Giddey ball handling minutes
