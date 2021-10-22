Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns (0-1) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
Phoenix Suns 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is assessed a flagrant foul I for that play against Jae Crowder. He has three fouls but is remaining in the game. Glad Crowder wasn’t injured on that play, landing on someone’s foot is always scary. – 10:50 PM
LeBron James is assessed a flagrant foul I for that play against Jae Crowder. He has three fouls but is remaining in the game. Glad Crowder wasn’t injured on that play, landing on someone’s foot is always scary. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Refs are ruling it a flagrant foul 1 on LeBron. That’s LeBron’s 3rd PF at the 10:35 mark of the 2nd Q.
FT’s coming for Phoenix, who trail LAL 29-26. – 10:49 PM
Refs are ruling it a flagrant foul 1 on LeBron. That’s LeBron’s 3rd PF at the 10:35 mark of the 2nd Q.
FT’s coming for Phoenix, who trail LAL 29-26. – 10:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ review is denied. It’s a flagrant foul 1 on LeBron James. – 10:49 PM
The Lakers’ review is denied. It’s a flagrant foul 1 on LeBron James. – 10:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
pretty sure russ just set his first ball screen of the season on that lebron 3 – 10:47 PM
pretty sure russ just set his first ball screen of the season on that lebron 3 – 10:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James gets his third foul early in the second quarter. Crowder’s right foot landed on James’ left foot.
Lakers are challenging. Crowder limped to the bench and is getting looked at right now on the bench. – 10:47 PM
James gets his third foul early in the second quarter. Crowder’s right foot landed on James’ left foot.
Lakers are challenging. Crowder limped to the bench and is getting looked at right now on the bench. – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough call coming. Crowder is one of the players who always kicks his legs out on 3-point attempts, and LeBron got called for a 3-point foul closing out to him. Crowder landed on LeBron’s foot … but he landed a foot ahead of from where he took off. – 10:47 PM
Tough call coming. Crowder is one of the players who always kicks his legs out on 3-point attempts, and LeBron got called for a 3-point foul closing out to him. Crowder landed on LeBron’s foot … but he landed a foot ahead of from where he took off. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder limps off court as the play is being challenged. A foul was called on Crowder 3. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Jae Crowder limps off court as the play is being challenged. A foul was called on Crowder 3. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder stayed down for a bit holding his ankle after being fouled by LeBron on that 3-point shot. Refs are reviewing for a flagrant – 10:46 PM
Jae Crowder stayed down for a bit holding his ankle after being fouled by LeBron on that 3-point shot. Refs are reviewing for a flagrant – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers challenging call that LeBron James invaded Jae Crowder’s space on close out. – 10:46 PM
Lakers challenging call that LeBron James invaded Jae Crowder’s space on close out. – 10:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I wonder if Crowder got Kawhi Rule’d right there by Bron’s closeout – 10:46 PM
I wonder if Crowder got Kawhi Rule’d right there by Bron’s closeout – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I don’t think LeBron James forgot which team sent the Lakers home last year – 10:45 PM
I don’t think LeBron James forgot which team sent the Lakers home last year – 10:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 26-23 lead out of the first Q despite LeBron and AD combining to shoot 3 for 8, after the two combined for most of LAL’s offense in Game 1.
Westbrook led all scorers with 8 points. – 10:43 PM
LAL take a 26-23 lead out of the first Q despite LeBron and AD combining to shoot 3 for 8, after the two combined for most of LAL’s offense in Game 1.
Westbrook led all scorers with 8 points. – 10:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good spurt from the full reserve lineup to have the Suns down only 3. Two fouls each for Booker, James, Davis and Westbrook.
Really tough for this offense to get in a flow if Booker is off. Paul might need to get more aggressive shooting the ball. – 10:41 PM
Good spurt from the full reserve lineup to have the Suns down only 3. Two fouls each for Booker, James, Davis and Westbrook.
Really tough for this offense to get in a flow if Booker is off. Paul might need to get more aggressive shooting the ball. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 26, Suns 23
Russell Westbrook leads LA with 8 points, already matching his Game 1 total against the Warriors. He’s been better on both ends. LeBron has 6 points and continues to shoot 3s impressively. These bench-centric units are rough defensively. – 10:40 PM
First quarter: Lakers 26, Suns 23
Russell Westbrook leads LA with 8 points, already matching his Game 1 total against the Warriors. He’s been better on both ends. LeBron has 6 points and continues to shoot 3s impressively. These bench-centric units are rough defensively. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAL 26, PHX 23
Crowder: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts
Ayton: 2 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Stl
Westbrook: 8 Pts, 3 Ast – 10:39 PM
End of 1Q: LAL 26, PHX 23
Crowder: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts
Ayton: 2 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Stl
Westbrook: 8 Pts, 3 Ast – 10:39 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
End of Q1, Lakers up 26-23…Russ with 8pts + 3ast, Lebron with 6pts, AD with 4pts + 4rebs – 10:39 PM
End of Q1, Lakers up 26-23…Russ with 8pts + 3ast, Lebron with 6pts, AD with 4pts + 4rebs – 10:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers lead Suns 26-23 end of first quarter. Westbrook leads Lakers with 8 points, 3 assists. – 10:39 PM
Lakers lead Suns 26-23 end of first quarter. Westbrook leads Lakers with 8 points, 3 assists. – 10:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook (8 pts on 3-for-6 shooting) already has as many points in the 1st Q as he had in the entirety of his Laker debut (8 pts on 4-for-13). LAL leads PHX 26-23 after 1Q. – 10:39 PM
Russell Westbrook (8 pts on 3-for-6 shooting) already has as many points in the 1st Q as he had in the entirety of his Laker debut (8 pts on 4-for-13). LAL leads PHX 26-23 after 1Q. – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough call on AD, who looked to have drawn JaVale’s charge, but was called for his 2nd PF. Westbrook also has a pair of PF’s after an offensive foul. – 10:38 PM
Tough call on AD, who looked to have drawn JaVale’s charge, but was called for his 2nd PF. Westbrook also has a pair of PF’s after an offensive foul. – 10:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook has eight points on 3-for-4 shooting in 8 minutes, which equals the total number of points he had in his Laker debut against the Warriors on Tuesday. – 10:36 PM
Russell Westbrook has eight points on 3-for-4 shooting in 8 minutes, which equals the total number of points he had in his Laker debut against the Warriors on Tuesday. – 10:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook has become the good version of himself so far tonight. – 10:34 PM
Russell Westbrook has become the good version of himself so far tonight. – 10:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
One early rotation adjustment from the Lakers tonight: Malik Monk and Avery Bradley ahead of Rajon Rondo in the rotation. – 10:32 PM
One early rotation adjustment from the Lakers tonight: Malik Monk and Avery Bradley ahead of Rajon Rondo in the rotation. – 10:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Now that Melo is on a team that’s on national TV twice a week the ESPN censors are on high alert for his rebounds. – 10:31 PM
Now that Melo is on a team that’s on national TV twice a week the ESPN censors are on high alert for his rebounds. – 10:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Avery Bradley is getting the rotation minutes Rajon Rondo played in Game 1 here, as Vogel’s likely looking for more perimeter defense, especially since Westbrook is in to run the offense. – 10:30 PM
Avery Bradley is getting the rotation minutes Rajon Rondo played in Game 1 here, as Vogel’s likely looking for more perimeter defense, especially since Westbrook is in to run the offense. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really rough start again for Devin Booker. 1-for-6 and it doesn’t look like he’s got his legs under him on his jumpers – 10:28 PM
Really rough start again for Devin Booker. 1-for-6 and it doesn’t look like he’s got his legs under him on his jumpers – 10:28 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Like this lineup…AD at the 5, Melo at the 4 along with Bazemore, Monk and Westbrook
Lebron has 2 Fouls… – 10:28 PM
Like this lineup…AD at the 5, Melo at the 4 along with Bazemore, Monk and Westbrook
Lebron has 2 Fouls… – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
DJ guarding CP3 in the corner briefly at STAPLES Center and… yeah I remember 😄 pic.twitter.com/RVC2AjWHUh – 10:27 PM
DJ guarding CP3 in the corner briefly at STAPLES Center and… yeah I remember 😄 pic.twitter.com/RVC2AjWHUh – 10:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Melo gets a really strong fan reception when he comes off the bench. Kind of reminds me of the reception Lamar Odom would get – 10:26 PM
Melo gets a really strong fan reception when he comes off the bench. Kind of reminds me of the reception Lamar Odom would get – 10:26 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
LeBron going Ray Allen for the next 10 years is gonna be something – 10:25 PM
LeBron going Ray Allen for the next 10 years is gonna be something – 10:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice start for Westbrook in Game 2, as he has 6 early points after an and-1 over Booker, who committed his 2nd PF.
Westbrook then found LeBron for a transition 3, as LAL lead 15-13 midway through the 1st Q. – 10:19 PM
Nice start for Westbrook in Game 2, as he has 6 early points after an and-1 over Booker, who committed his 2nd PF.
Westbrook then found LeBron for a transition 3, as LAL lead 15-13 midway through the 1st Q. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’m finishing up a story on Sarver, but watching game.
Game tied at 11-11. #Suns – 10:18 PM
I’m finishing up a story on Sarver, but watching game.
Game tied at 11-11. #Suns – 10:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Westbrook trying to get himself going. Following rebound & turnaround J, Westbrook shouting toward the courtside fans – 10:18 PM
Westbrook trying to get himself going. Following rebound & turnaround J, Westbrook shouting toward the courtside fans – 10:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good job by Booker not fouling LeBron in transition there. Would have been his second. – 10:17 PM
Good job by Booker not fouling LeBron in transition there. Would have been his second. – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns look a bit more engaged already tonight. Shots actually going in helps too – 10:16 PM
Suns look a bit more engaged already tonight. Shots actually going in helps too – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges on LeBron so Booker is on Westbrook.
Suns are going at AD defensively on the move around screens off the ball. Two floaters for Jae Crowder already. – 10:14 PM
Bridges on LeBron so Booker is on Westbrook.
Suns are going at AD defensively on the move around screens off the ball. Two floaters for Jae Crowder already. – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In his second Lakers’ game, it took Russell Westbrook less than two minutes to get points on the board. – 10:13 PM
In his second Lakers’ game, it took Russell Westbrook less than two minutes to get points on the board. – 10:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. The new LeBron and D-Wade on the fastbreak. (At least when they play the Pelicans.) – 10:10 PM
Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. The new LeBron and D-Wade on the fastbreak. (At least when they play the Pelicans.) – 10:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Myles Turner career-high night:
40 PTS
10 REB
5 3PT
3 BLK
He joins LeBron, Harden, Durant, Boogie, Vince and T-Mac as the only players in NBA history to put up those numbers (or better). pic.twitter.com/vIJnFEvIEy – 9:55 PM
Myles Turner career-high night:
40 PTS
10 REB
5 3PT
3 BLK
He joins LeBron, Harden, Durant, Boogie, Vince and T-Mac as the only players in NBA history to put up those numbers (or better). pic.twitter.com/vIJnFEvIEy – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #Lakers starters.
Landry Shamet (foot) is active. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/16ADWUnLSH – 9:39 PM
#Suns #Lakers starters.
Landry Shamet (foot) is active. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/16ADWUnLSH – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet was listed as probable with right foot soreness, but it appears he’ll be playing tonight – 9:35 PM
Landry Shamet was listed as probable with right foot soreness, but it appears he’ll be playing tonight – 9:35 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
As AD is saying — offense is playing through BI and remaining patient. I like this. – 9:28 PM
As AD is saying — offense is playing through BI and remaining patient. I like this. – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a skill to navigate uncertainty.”
That was Monty Williams message before the bubble. #Suns went 8-0.
The message resurfaced in my head when @Dan Woike asked Williams about maintaining team culture amid Robert Sarver allegations
“I’m confident in the people we have.” pic.twitter.com/yvu7HVY18o – 9:22 PM
“It’s a skill to navigate uncertainty.”
That was Monty Williams message before the bubble. #Suns went 8-0.
The message resurfaced in my head when @Dan Woike asked Williams about maintaining team culture amid Robert Sarver allegations
“I’m confident in the people we have.” pic.twitter.com/yvu7HVY18o – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to comment about it until I have time to process a lot of information and get everything I need to know about the situation, but I’m good. Don’t ever worry about me. Our team is good. Our guys get to hoop.” Monty Williams on Robert Sarver allegations. #Suns pic.twitter.com/aLC7FhdAeg – 9:09 PM
“I’m not going to comment about it until I have time to process a lot of information and get everything I need to know about the situation, but I’m good. Don’t ever worry about me. Our team is good. Our guys get to hoop.” Monty Williams on Robert Sarver allegations. #Suns pic.twitter.com/aLC7FhdAeg – 9:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Dwight Howard should have made the #NBA75 list. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/xJSdwy68He – 9:05 PM
Dwight Howard should have made the #NBA75 list. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/xJSdwy68He – 9:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Monty Williams answering @Duane Rankin’s question about the reports/allegations the Suns are dealing with: pic.twitter.com/ifgeUqHBY9 – 8:54 PM
Monty Williams answering @Duane Rankin’s question about the reports/allegations the Suns are dealing with: pic.twitter.com/ifgeUqHBY9 – 8:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said it’s “pretty surreal” to have four players from the #NBA75 list on his team.
If you don’t know already, those players are: LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Carmelo – 8:41 PM
Frank Vogel said it’s “pretty surreal” to have four players from the #NBA75 list on his team.
If you don’t know already, those players are: LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Carmelo – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve been through a lot in my life, and basketball is place I get to have great joy.” Monty Williams when asked about not allowing the Robert Sarver accusations to affect team culture.
He also said that he needs more information and process it. #Suns – 8:38 PM
“I’ve been through a lot in my life, and basketball is place I get to have great joy.” Monty Williams when asked about not allowing the Robert Sarver accusations to affect team culture.
He also said that he needs more information and process it. #Suns – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on why he believes the Robert Sarver accusations won’t affect the locker room pic.twitter.com/lWoB2zBgJg – 8:35 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on why he believes the Robert Sarver accusations won’t affect the locker room pic.twitter.com/lWoB2zBgJg – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on keeping the Suns focused despite what’s going on with the impending Sarver story: “I’m not gonna talk about any of that, and nothing will invade or erode our culture. That’s something that we’ve said from Day 1.” – 8:33 PM
Monty Williams on keeping the Suns focused despite what’s going on with the impending Sarver story: “I’m not gonna talk about any of that, and nothing will invade or erode our culture. That’s something that we’ve said from Day 1.” – 8:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Big difference between Rockets tonight and Wednesday: Jae’Sean Tate. Has 7 points, 4 rebounds, three assists in eight minutes. Usual defensive energy. – 8:32 PM
Big difference between Rockets tonight and Wednesday: Jae’Sean Tate. Has 7 points, 4 rebounds, three assists in eight minutes. Usual defensive energy. – 8:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns spokesman said coach Monty Williams is only addressing basketball-related questions during his pre-game availability – 8:30 PM
Suns spokesman said coach Monty Williams is only addressing basketball-related questions during his pre-game availability – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on the Top 75, regarding Dwight Howard: “He should for sure be on the list.”
Vogel listed a few of Howard’s credentials, including being a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year. Perhaps the most impressive part of Howard’s resume: 8 times on an All-NBA team (5X 1st). – 8:24 PM
Frank Vogel on the Top 75, regarding Dwight Howard: “He should for sure be on the list.”
Vogel listed a few of Howard’s credentials, including being a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year. Perhaps the most impressive part of Howard’s resume: 8 times on an All-NBA team (5X 1st). – 8:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said same starting lineup of DJ, Bazemore, Bron, AD and Russ. – 8:23 PM
Vogel said same starting lineup of DJ, Bazemore, Bron, AD and Russ. – 8:23 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Much better start for Houston, up 15-8 after 6 minutes. Rockets playing an aggressive brand of defense, getting the ball up the floor quickly on the other end. Jae’Sean Tate’s energy is infectious. – 8:23 PM
Much better start for Houston, up 15-8 after 6 minutes. Rockets playing an aggressive brand of defense, getting the ball up the floor quickly on the other end. Jae’Sean Tate’s energy is infectious. – 8:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel taking issue with Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson not being on NBA Top 75 list. Vogel called it “surreal” that LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Melo are all on the list pic.twitter.com/fqfCdJ22KS – 8:23 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel taking issue with Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson not being on NBA Top 75 list. Vogel called it “surreal” that LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Melo are all on the list pic.twitter.com/fqfCdJ22KS – 8:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel said Dwight Howard should’ve “for sure” been on the 75 greatest players list. – 8:22 PM
Frank Vogel said Dwight Howard should’ve “for sure” been on the 75 greatest players list. – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard “for sure” should have made the NBA’s Top 75 list, citing Howard being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 11th all-time in rebounding. – 8:21 PM
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard “for sure” should have made the NBA’s Top 75 list, citing Howard being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 11th all-time in rebounding. – 8:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Dwight Howard snub on #NBA75: “He should for sure be on the list. For sure.” – 8:21 PM
Frank Vogel on Dwight Howard snub on #NBA75: “He should for sure be on the list. For sure.” – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Vogel said the Suns were a terrific team that didn’t get enough credit last year, and that it wouldn’t have surprised him if they had gone to the Finals against healthy opponents – 8:20 PM
Vogel said the Suns were a terrific team that didn’t get enough credit last year, and that it wouldn’t have surprised him if they had gone to the Finals against healthy opponents – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on Kendrick Nunn’s absence (out for at least 2/3 weeks): “Kendrick is a hell of a player, and we had him penciled in as a rotation player … I loved the idea of him playing off Russ and LeBron … (tough) loss for us.” – 8:19 PM
Vogel on Kendrick Nunn’s absence (out for at least 2/3 weeks): “Kendrick is a hell of a player, and we had him penciled in as a rotation player … I loved the idea of him playing off Russ and LeBron … (tough) loss for us.” – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel says the Lakers are going with the same starting lineup with DeAndre Jordan at the 5 alongside Anthony Davis. Mentioned Deandre Ayton’s size and how “he shot 80% against us in the playoffs” as part of his reasoning – 8:17 PM
Frank Vogel says the Lakers are going with the same starting lineup with DeAndre Jordan at the 5 alongside Anthony Davis. Mentioned Deandre Ayton’s size and how “he shot 80% against us in the playoffs” as part of his reasoning – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel keeping with same starting lineup vs Suns: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Jordan, Bazemore – 8:17 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel keeping with same starting lineup vs Suns: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Jordan, Bazemore – 8:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Lakers as the opener tonight: Westbrook, Bazemore, LeBron, AD and Jordan. – 8:17 PM
Same starters for the Lakers as the opener tonight: Westbrook, Bazemore, LeBron, AD and Jordan. – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers are going with the same starters against the Suns as the Warriors. – 8:16 PM
The Lakers are going with the same starters against the Suns as the Warriors. – 8:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he will go with the same starters as the season opener tonight when they face the Suns. – 8:16 PM
Frank Vogel says he will go with the same starters as the season opener tonight when they face the Suns. – 8:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said the Lakers are using the same starting lineup tonight. – 8:16 PM
Frank Vogel said the Lakers are using the same starting lineup tonight. – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
We’re at least getting Giddey vs. Green on one end. Green is defending Giddey, but Giddey is on Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:16 PM
We’re at least getting Giddey vs. Green on one end. Green is defending Giddey, but Giddey is on Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Fun to see legends in other markets pull up to games. Ex-Eagles RB Brian Westbrook is in the house. – 8:13 PM
Fun to see legends in other markets pull up to games. Ex-Eagles RB Brian Westbrook is in the house. – 8:13 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Klay did not make the 75 Greatest Team. Because he’s not one of the 75 Greatest. He didn’t get snubbed. Resume: 5x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, 1x All-Defense. Way too thin. He’s only played 615 games. Only AD has played fewer. And he didn’t deserve to be on. – 8:03 PM
Klay did not make the 75 Greatest Team. Because he’s not one of the 75 Greatest. He didn’t get snubbed. Resume: 5x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, 1x All-Defense. Way too thin. He’s only played 615 games. Only AD has played fewer. And he didn’t deserve to be on. – 8:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A weird offensive foul, a stupid push off on Rubio, can’t have Melo getting into foul trouble every game, he needs to understand he’s too important for that – 7:51 PM
A weird offensive foul, a stupid push off on Rubio, can’t have Melo getting into foul trouble every game, he needs to understand he’s too important for that – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After making #NBA75 greatest ever team, #Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul 7 points shy of being first player in #NBA history to post 20K career points, 10K career assists (w/video interview with Paul). https://t.co/nT4aHdww6J pic.twitter.com/5DfFKF1T2B – 7:43 PM
After making #NBA75 greatest ever team, #Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul 7 points shy of being first player in #NBA history to post 20K career points, 10K career assists (w/video interview with Paul). https://t.co/nT4aHdww6J pic.twitter.com/5DfFKF1T2B – 7:43 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Same starters for the Rockets today:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 7:35 PM
Same starters for the Rockets today:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 7:35 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Russell Westbrook ball possession stats, Ja Morant channeling Derrick Rose, Bulls D’ing up and Mavs shot quality metrics.
10 wild overreactions from NBA opening week… 👇👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:18 PM
Russell Westbrook ball possession stats, Ja Morant channeling Derrick Rose, Bulls D’ing up and Mavs shot quality metrics.
10 wild overreactions from NBA opening week… 👇👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns, Sarver statements decry reported allegations of racism, sexual harassment by owner in forthcoming story nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/22/sun… – 7:15 PM
Suns, Sarver statements decry reported allegations of racism, sexual harassment by owner in forthcoming story nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/22/sun… – 7:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul, who was a member of the Clippers when the Donald Sterling recording blew up, has to be thinking “not this again.” – 6:59 PM
Chris Paul, who was a member of the Clippers when the Donald Sterling recording blew up, has to be thinking “not this again.” – 6:59 PM
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Regarding Phoenix and Robert Sarver … I am very curious about the racism angle with a current black GM and black coach … And loads of former black coaches (Lindsey hunter, Terry Porter, frank Johnson, Alvin gentry, Earl Watson) since 2004 – 6:51 PM
Regarding Phoenix and Robert Sarver … I am very curious about the racism angle with a current black GM and black coach … And loads of former black coaches (Lindsey hunter, Terry Porter, frank Johnson, Alvin gentry, Earl Watson) since 2004 – 6:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns team owner Robert Sarver ‘wholly shocked’ by allegations of racism, sexism in upcoming story azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:40 PM
Phoenix #Suns team owner Robert Sarver ‘wholly shocked’ by allegations of racism, sexism in upcoming story azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:40 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Tony Snell (right foot sprain) is out for Saturday’s game vs. Phoenix. – 6:15 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Tony Snell (right foot sprain) is out for Saturday’s game vs. Phoenix. – 6:15 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
So not sure I’ve ever seen this before. The Suns just sent out a press release denying claims found in a story…that hasn’t published yet – 5:55 PM
So not sure I’ve ever seen this before. The Suns just sent out a press release denying claims found in a story…that hasn’t published yet – 5:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The allegations are directed at Suns owner Robert Sarver, who in a three-paragraph response denies any misconduct, specifically racial or gender discrimination. – 5:54 PM
The allegations are directed at Suns owner Robert Sarver, who in a three-paragraph response denies any misconduct, specifically racial or gender discrimination. – 5:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Suns, in response for what they say is a pending ESPN story, deny its contents. “Documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusations,” team says. – 5:52 PM
The Suns, in response for what they say is a pending ESPN story, deny its contents. “Documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusations,” team says. – 5:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Phoenix Suns have released a statement on the story in the process of being reported on Robert Sarver. They are calling these “baseless claims.”
“Especially based on lies, innuendo, and a false narrative to attack our organization and its leadership.” pic.twitter.com/7AmewuQ7xN – 5:50 PM
Phoenix Suns have released a statement on the story in the process of being reported on Robert Sarver. They are calling these “baseless claims.”
“Especially based on lies, innuendo, and a false narrative to attack our organization and its leadership.” pic.twitter.com/7AmewuQ7xN – 5:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Statement from the Suns and Robert Sarver: pic.twitter.com/CMcMhzY8Lh – 5:49 PM
Statement from the Suns and Robert Sarver: pic.twitter.com/CMcMhzY8Lh – 5:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns owner Robert Sarver to be in big troubles: NBA to accuse him of racism and sexism? sportando.basketball/en/suns-owner-… – 4:51 PM
Suns owner Robert Sarver to be in big troubles: NBA to accuse him of racism and sexism? sportando.basketball/en/suns-owner-… – 4:51 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Avery Bradley feared his teammates felt like he quit on them. But as he watched from home as the Lakers celebrated the 2020 title, he got a call from Rob Pelinka. “That made me feel so good,” he told @TheAthletic. “Like I was part of the team.” theathletic.com/2907155/2021/1… – 4:46 PM
Avery Bradley feared his teammates felt like he quit on them. But as he watched from home as the Lakers celebrated the 2020 title, he got a call from Rob Pelinka. “That made me feel so good,” he told @TheAthletic. “Like I was part of the team.” theathletic.com/2907155/2021/1… – 4:46 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
🚨 Breaking: The NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing #Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say. With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver. – 4:31 PM
🚨 Breaking: The NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing #Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say. With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver. – 4:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Chris Paul being named to the #NBA75 team, I asked Devin Booker if he’ll be on 100th anniversary team.
First, he said he’ll be old.
Booker 24. So he’ll be 49 and closing fast on 50 as his birthday is Oct. 30.
Then he said “We’ll cross that bride when we get there.” #Suns – 4:30 PM
With Chris Paul being named to the #NBA75 team, I asked Devin Booker if he’ll be on 100th anniversary team.
First, he said he’ll be old.
Booker 24. So he’ll be 49 and closing fast on 50 as his birthday is Oct. 30.
Then he said “We’ll cross that bride when we get there.” #Suns – 4:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Karl Malone’s scoring mark. Dirk Nowitzki’s 3s. Oscar Robertson’s assists. (And John Havlicek’s missed shots.) These are just a few of the milestones LeBron James is in range to pass this season. es.pn/2XAC8L9 – 4:22 PM
New story: Karl Malone’s scoring mark. Dirk Nowitzki’s 3s. Oscar Robertson’s assists. (And John Havlicek’s missed shots.) These are just a few of the milestones LeBron James is in range to pass this season. es.pn/2XAC8L9 – 4:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I started covering the NBA during @Dwight Howard’s rookie year. I watched him develop into one of the NBA’s best players – an MVP runner-up – and he was DOMINANT in his prime. This piece is spot on.
Put some respect on Dwight Howard’s name (by @NekiasNBA): basketballnews.com/stories/put-so… – 4:00 PM
I started covering the NBA during @Dwight Howard’s rookie year. I watched him develop into one of the NBA’s best players – an MVP runner-up – and he was DOMINANT in his prime. This piece is spot on.
Put some respect on Dwight Howard’s name (by @NekiasNBA): basketballnews.com/stories/put-so… – 4:00 PM