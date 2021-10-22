Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

The San Antonio Spurs (1-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (0-0) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (9:00 pm ET)
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
After Porter falls for a hestitation from Keldon Johnson for an and-one, Malone calls a timeout to get back on the same page. They trail 7-5 after 3+ minutes. – 9:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon with all 7 points for the Spurs.
4 paint points, 2 mid-range points, 1 FT point
Spurs lead 7-5 going into first timeout – 9:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III hits a corner 3 off a feed from Nikola Jokic on Denver’s first possession of the home opener vs. San Antonio. – 9:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets with a genius move
They just let Bones Hyland address the crowd at Ball Arena. He did not give a speech, did not have any words to thank the crowd. They just let him get the area hype and he accomplished that. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland gets the pregame address here on opening night. pic.twitter.com/1HwWARiAyh – 9:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland, in his first game ever at Ball Arena, gets the pre-game microphone to hype up the crowd. It worked. Fans already love him. – 9:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris narrates the #Nuggets opening montage.
“Count us out, count us in, we want it all.” pic.twitter.com/hyGkQttjpd – 9:09 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray pointing out Nikola Jokić suited up for the home opener is so good.
(For reference, Jokić in the past has pretty much strictly worn sweat suits to games) pic.twitter.com/o2xzO12PV0 – 8:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, MPJ and Nikola Jokic. – 8:41 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Nuggets: Morris, Barton, Porter, Gordon, Jokic – 8:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Recovery seems to be going well for Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/zBPVZvqCD4 – 8:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
So um, um, Nikola Jokic has a haircut. . do with that info what you wish. – 8:15 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Greetings from Denver, where Jakob Poeltl still owns the offensive glass. pic.twitter.com/MM5RuVmZKX – 7:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
As badly outplayed as the Magic were against the Spurs in the regular-season opener, the Magic looked completely outclassed in the first quarter tonight against the Knicks. New York leads 36-16 at the start of the second quarter. – 7:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I wrote a film study on what Michael Porter Jr. can do to take a leap forward and help fill in for Jamal Murray, who is rehabbing from ACL surgery, for @TheAllStarSport.
Give it a read:
theallstar.io/is-michael-por… – 7:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone with the defining quote of Denver’s home opener in how they must approach tonight’s home opener:
“If we are solely reliant on star power [to motivate us] then we will be in for a rude awakening.” – 7:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Can we contain?” said Coach Malone of his team defense tonight vs the Spurs.
He says they’ll emphasize gang rebounding to keep Poeltl and Eubanks off the boards as much as possible.
“Contain and limit them to one shot,” said Malone of what he wants to see from DEN on def – 7:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We have to make sure we get back,” says Coach Malone of trying to limit the Spurs in the fast break.
SA had 26 fast break points vs ORL – 7:16 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“Everybody’s path is different, and I can’t look to the right or the left.”
Devin Vassell isn’t sweating Tyrese Haliburton or any other could-have-been Spurs’ draft pick in the class of 2020. If Vassell has his way, he won’t have to.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blowout on opening night and no extension for Lonnie Walker IV youtu.be/wM3NrR5zlpI via @YouTube – 6:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Predicting that Bones Hyland will debut tonight in a 10-man rotation in front of the home crowd. – 6:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙Brand new Spurscast episode with @CollinReidPS: projectspurs.com/2021/10/22/spu…
– The Spurs’ opening night blowout of the Magic. Offense, defense, rotations, player analysis
– Lonnie and San Antonio not agreeing to an extension
– Aminu waived, Young stays on roster – 6:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow against the Spurs:
-DiVincenzo, Ojeleye and Portis are all still out with their longer term injuries.
-Brook Lopez is OUT with back soreness for a second straight game.
-Hood (right foot soreness) and Holiday (right heel contusion) are probable. – 6:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Finally got a chance to read @Jovan Buha‘s Nikola Jokic feature. Dude wrote the hell outta this. AK theathletic.com/2887826/2021/1… – 5:41 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Más razones para suscribirte a NBA League Pass. Se unen @NatMelendez5, @LaloNajera21, @Memo_Schutz y @FerAlvarez a @QuiqueGaray y @Fabricio Oberto. @CoachCMorales y ese servidor abrimos con @San Antonio Spurs
– @Milwaukee Bucks el sábado. 1,230 partidos en vivo y cuando quieras. ¡Te veo el sábado! pic.twitter.com/mfTHPeKHXR – 5:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA vet Lance Stephenson will be a featured name in Saturday’s @nbagleague draft and there is a growing belief, sources say, that Stephenson is likely to land with the Denver @Nuggets’ affiliate in Grand Rapids.
More tomorrow via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, @GbridgfordNFL is very good at what he does, and he’s very consistent. These plays from Wednesday night were a pretty good encapsulation of what defined Denver’s game against Phoenix on Wednesday.
Check it out!
denverstiffs.com/2021/10/22/227… – 3:23 PM
