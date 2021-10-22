Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

The Toronto Raptors (0-1) play against the Boston Celtics (1-1) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
Toronto Raptors 0, Boston Celtics 4 (Q1 09:15)
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The Al Horford impact being felt immediately on both ends. Nice defense, good seal and a pretty pass from Tatum for the dunk, and then feeding Rob inside (though foul was on the floor) – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get two brilliant transition breaks, 3-on-1, 2-on-1, get zero out of it – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics uniforms aren’t as bad on TV as they looked before.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
K, so Gary Trent Jr. started. Understand that was the plan — he was in that role during shootaround. Nurse said it was Dragic pre-game and here we are. Good to be flexible! – 7:45 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
So despite the earlier starting lineup release from the Raps, Gary Trent Jr. is in instead of Dragic – 7:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Those sneaky Raptors pull a last-second switcheroo
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics current starters mingling with Paul Pierce and other legends before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/mYPq8jQZb0 – 7:43 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
I think Boston loves Paul Pierce a little bit. pic.twitter.com/stIQbcWLse – 7:43 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Guess who’s back with the #Celtics? One of my faves (even though she went to UCONN and not @SyracuseU), @TSKR19. pic.twitter.com/Fyu6vrDRMr – 7:42 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jumbotron counting down 75 years of Celtics history through pictures, a mini-doc, and cap it off when Hall of Famer Paul Pierce joins Danny Ainge, Leon Powe, Brian Scalabrine, and Cedric Maxwell at mid-court. – 7:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Danny Ainge getting a standing ovation when introduced pre-game. #Celtics – 7:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Celtics have 13 first-round picks on their roster – only Atlanta and Orlando (14) have more. The Raptors have 6 first-round picks on their roster – only Utah (5) has fewer. – 7:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Had a great time catching up with @Paul Pierce, @Leon Powe amd Satch Sanders, three of my all-time favorite #Celtics. – 7:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Dennis Schröder getting in some 3-point shots prior to #Celtics home opener vs @Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/iIXog3W9c1 – 7:33 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
We’ve got Al back, we’ve got our fans back, and we’re in store for a special home-opener at TD Garden. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:07 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
ICYMI To Foul? Or to Defend? That is the question #NBA #Knicks #Celtics #NewYorkForever #BleedGreen #TheGarden pic.twitter.com/5ptVK1l1M1 – 7:00 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Here’s your C’s – Raptors quick preview
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Same Old Celtics? | A-List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely & @KwaniALunis powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
My take on Dragic vs Trent hasn’t changed. I think Goran needs to start until Siakam comes back. After that, sure, go with GTJ, but they need another experienced playmaker next to VanVleet. OG, Barnes and Achiuwa are capable but inexperienced creators at this stage. – 6:40 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV in studio. Got @Kendrick Perkins and @Brian Scalabrine joining. Taking you right up until Celtics-Raptors at 7:30. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. – 6:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Watching some Wiz-Raps from Wednesday & this may be my favorite Fred VanVleet deflection ever. pic.twitter.com/19C6wD4Zdn – 6:28 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum getting ready for the home opener: pic.twitter.com/WjaUMHwbT8 – 6:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Paul Pierce and Danny Ainge are here at TD Garden tonight for Celtics home opener. – 6:24 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Even when this guy @Tim Bontemps is in Philly we can’t avoid him in the Celtics press room. Sad. pic.twitter.com/qX9IZRfNWi – 6:16 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Raptors starters tonight: Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa – 6:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors sticking with the Game 1 starters: VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa – 6:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nick Nurse on Celtics: “They got some depth there when they are healthy. Quality players on starting lineup and bench.” – 6:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Same starters for the Raptors in Boston tonight. VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa. – 6:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors will go with the same starters tonight. Fred, Goran, Scottie, OG, and Precious – 6:06 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Udoka might finally give me the Tatum/Brown pick-and-roll I’ve been begging for:
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Paul Pierce is in the house tonight at TD Garden. #Celtics #NBA75 – 6:00 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
What better way to celebrate the #Celtics Home Opener than with Jack’s Abby Pride and Parquet?!
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark this down for posterity:
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Toronto:
Al Horford – AVAILABLE
Josh Richardson – AVAILABLE
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Coach Udoka says he’s excited to experience the TD Garden atmosphere in his first regular-season home game: “The crowd was great in the preseason and I expect them to be even more amped up tonight.” – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said tonight’s starting lineup will be the team’s regular lineup for now. He feels that Al Horford complements Robert Williams and the others well in that group. – 5:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Smart, Brown, Tatum, Al, and Rob the starting 5. and that will be the 5 moving forward.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Smart/Brown/Tatum/Horford/Rob Williams will be starting five moving forward – 5:50 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford & Josh Richardson are good to go. Horford will start and likely be limited to 20-something minutes.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics will start Tatum, Brown, Rob Williams, Horford and Smart. – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford will be limited to 20-25 minutes tonight, per Ime Udoka. The team is planning to play him in short stints. – 5:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford will be limited to 20-25 minutes per Ime Udoka. He will start. – 5:49 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Al Horford is back and in the starting lineup tonight, per Coach Udoka. – 5:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Al Horford (protocols) will play tonight vs. Raptors for Celtics. – 5:47 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Al Horford is a go and starting for the Boston Celtics vs. the Raptors. – 5:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Al Horford is out of the health and safety protocols and will play and start for Boston vs the Raptors tonight. – 5:47 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Grant Williams and Romeo Langford on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/knRBqYcwGk – 5:36 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Former East Ridge HS, Carleton, Baylor, and Raptors big Freddie Gillespie will play for Memphis in the G League. They still have his rights. I’d wager on him getting another #NBA opportunity. pic.twitter.com/4qebxkyD7t – 4:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No longer 19-year-olds, the number 19 still means a lot when we talk about #Celtics @Jaylen Brown and @Jayson Tatum, even more so on the eve of tonight’s game vs the Toronto Raptors. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/10823299692500… – 4:04 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Heading to Opening Night? Make sure to get in early and grab your green at the @BostonProShop in North Station.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics-Knicks Overreactions w/ @ChrisForsberg | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic will reunite during Mavs-Raptors tomorrow — and perhaps again as Dallas teammates?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Who doesn’t love a good four-step, self-help program. OK, so nobody loves them. Here’s one anyway for the Mavericks as they head to Toronto.
